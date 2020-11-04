video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DEATH ON THE NILE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): With Kenneth Branagh set to direct and reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, it's a perfect time to revisit the 1978 version, which is too long, too talky, too consumed with the Egyptian scenery, and simply too much fun.
Peter Ustinov effortlessly makes the role of smooth sleuth Poirot his own, backed by a juicy cast of red herrings, suspects, and potential victims including Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, David Niven, Mia Farrow, George Kennedy, Jack Warden, Angela Lansbury, Lois Chiles, Jane Birkin, Simon MacCorkindale, Olivia Hussey, Jon Finch, Sam Wanamaker, and Harry Andrews. What's not to like?
The setting (naturally) is Egypt, the music by Nino Rota, Anthony Powell's costume design won an Academy Award, and despite the actors are such good company that the mystery seems almost incidental, although it's very much in the Christie tradition. Irresistible irreverence, in a grand old fashion.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boasts a new 4K digital restoration, audio commentary theatrical trailer, and more. Furthering the Christie commemoration, Kino Lorber Studio Classics has also released Evil Under the Sun (1982) again with Ustinov as Poirot, and Angela Lansbury playing Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack'd (1980) on Blu-ray (each $29.95 retail), also boasting special features, and Acorn has released the 2004 version of Death on the Nile, which aired on the long-running Agatha's Christie's Poirot television series, with David Suchet as Poirot, Emily Blunt, J.J. Field, Judy Parfitt, David Soul, Daniel Lapaine, Emma Griffiths Malin, and Barbara Flynn, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $19.99 retail).
Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALL NIGHT LONG (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): After a self-imposed retirement in the late '70s, Gene Hackman (God of Cinema) returned to the screen in this uneven 1981 comedy as an unhappily married all-night drugstore manager whose midlife crisis entails falling in love with eccentric neighbor Barbra Streisand, who's also been having an affair with his son (Dennis Quaid). Lisa Eichhorn was replaced by Streisand in mid-shoot, thus upping the budget considerably and ultimately (according to reports) ending Streisand's relationship with super-agent Sue Mengers, who also represented Hackman and whose real-life husband Jean-Claude Tramont directed. Diane Ladd, Kevin Dobson, William Daniels, Hamilton Camp, Ann Doran, Charles Siebert, and Annie Girardot also appear, but despite one of Hackman's better comedic performances, it's not enough. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes theatrical trailer, radio spots, and retrospective interview with W.D. Richter. Rated R. **
“BAD MOTHERS” (Sundance Now): Executive producers Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan created this popular Australian mystery series starring Tess Haubrich as a woman whose world collapses when she learns that husband Daniel MacPherson was having an affair with her best friend (Melissa George), but when he's arrested for murdering her, Haubrich teams up with a neighborhood group of misfit mothers (Jessica Tovey, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Mandy McElhinney) to solve the case. All eight episodes from the inaugural 2019 season are available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
BALLBUSTER (Indican Pictures): Jerry O'Connell headlines this obnoxiously weak comedy as an arrogant basketball star forced to play in a charity league after being suspended for misbehavior. Crass and predictable, this was intended for director Garry Marshall, but upon his death was helmed by Marshall's long-time apprentice Tom Hines. ½
BREEZY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Clint Eastwood's maudlin but well-acted 1973 melodrama starring William Holden as a disillusioned, middle-aged divorcee who becomes infatuated with a free-spirited teenaged-hippie (Kay Lenz as the titular “Breezy”). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
CRESCENDO (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Dror Zahavi's PG-13-rated drama stars Peter Simonischek as a renowned conductor charged with forming an orchestra comprised of young Israeli and Palestinian musicians, in an effort to create artistic reconciliation between the two factions. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE DOORMAN (LionsGate): Director Ryuhei Kitamura's R-rated shoot-'em-up pits former Marine Ruby Rose against a crew of art thieves led by Jean Reno in a New York City high-rise, with Rupert Evans, Julian Feder, Kila Lord Cassidy, and Louis Mandylor caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
“DOUBLE CROSS” (UMC): Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan team up as “the Wonder Twins,” inner-city siblings who embark on a violent quest to destroy a sex-trafficking ring that has infiltrated their neighborhood, in all six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the UMC Original series, also starring Darrin Dewitt Henson, Jasmine Burke, Faith Malonte, Lisa Renee Marshall, and Tremayne Norris, available on DVD ($16.96 retail).
“THE GREAT”: SEASON ONE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Tony McNamara created this award-winning fact-based historical series that puts a satirical spin on depicting the rise of Catherine the Great (executive producer Elle Fanning), who would become the longest-reigning female monarch in Russian history, with Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter. Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, the four-disc DVD ($29.98 retail) includes all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the Hulu series, plus bonus content.
JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Producer/director Dawn Porter's self-explanatory documentary feature offers a fitting portrait of long-time Civil Rights activist and Georgia politician John Lewis (1940-2020). A bit preachy at the outset, but sincere, well-assembled, and very topical, and when Lewis takes center stage his presence is both persuasive and powerful. The DVD ($26.98 retail) includes bonus features. Rated PG. ***½
MOMMA'S MAN (Kino Lorber): Azazel Jacobs wrote and directed this award-winning 2008 comedy/drama in which he cast his real-life parents, Flo and Ken Jacobs (in their respective screen debuts), as the parents of Matt Bomer, who's undergoing a midlife crisis and opts to move back into his parents' New York loft rather than return to his own family in Los Angeles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, Jacobs' 1991 debut Rain Building Music, behind-the-scenes documentary, and more.
NEWMAN'S LAW (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): George Peppard unsuccessfully ventures into Clint Eastwood territory as a hard-nosed Los Angeles detective battling criminals and corruption within his own department. Strictly routine, but lots of familiar folk on hand: Abe Vigoda, Michael Lerner, Eugene Roche, Roger Robinson, Louis Zorich, Mel Stewart, Marlene Clark, Kip Niven, and Titos Vandis, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and radio spots. Rated PG. *½
NIGHT OUT (Corinth Films): Stratos Tzitzis wrote, produced, and directed this award-winning comedy set against the backdrop of Berlin's night life, following a disparate group of revelers looking for love and satisfaction, with an ensemble cast including Mara Scherzinger, filmmaker Katerina Clark (in her screen debut), Thomas Kellner, Martin Moeller, Sulaika Lindemann, and Spyros Markopolous (in his screen debut). In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
PAPICHA (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/producer/director Mounia Meddour's award-winning narrative feature debut is set against the backdrop of Algeria's social tumult in the 1990s, with Lyna Khoudri in the title role of an idealistic, ambitious young fashion designer determined to make a political statement by presenting a fashion show in defiance of oppression. In Arabic and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1987 Michael J. Fox vehicle, produced and directed by Herbert Ross, in which the star plays a recent business graduate who ascends to the top of New York's financial world thanks to passing himself off as unscrupulous tycoon Richard Jordan's nephew. With Helen Slater, Margaret Whitton, Fred Gwynne, John Pankow, Drew Sndyer, and Mercedes Ruehl on hand, this bubbly but distinctly unsatisfying farce coasted to box-office success on Fox's coattails and remains a (very) dated artifact of its time. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. *½
URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD: INTO HER OWN (Icarus Films Home Video): Producer/director/cinematographer Daniel Traub's absorbing, surprisingly intimate documentary feature examines the life, career, and work process of renowned German-born sculptress Ursula Von Rydingsvard, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), which also includes Traub's 2013 documentary short Xu Bing: Phoenix. ***½
VALLEY GIRL (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse play the star-crossed lovers in director Rachel Lee Goldenberg's PG-13-rated musical remake of the classic 1983 teen comedy, set against the backdrop of the early 1980s, with Mae Whitman, Logan Paul, Randall Park, Judy Greer, and original stars Deborah Foreman and E.G. Daily, available on DVD ($12.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($14.99 retail).
THE VEIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Phil Joanou's R-rated 2016 supernatural thriller stars Jessica Alba as the only survivor of a mass cult suicide who returns to the scene 25 years later accompanied by a documentary film crew – only to encounter further peril. Lily Rabe, Thomas Jane, Aleksa Palladino, Shannon Woodward, and Reid Scott also appear, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more.
WHIPLASH (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD bow ($30.99 retail) of writer/director Damien Chazelle's 2014 drama, an expansion of his 2013 short film, starring Miles Teller as an ambitious, rebellious young drummer who locks horns with demanding music instructor J.K. Simmons in a prestigious musical conservatory. Formulaic but flashy and energetic, with Simmons (who won the Oscar as Best Supporting Actor) at his best. Oscar winner for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing, with additional nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and the big one, Best Picture. Bonus features include audio commentary, the original short film, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.