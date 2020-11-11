video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DESERT ONE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Legendary documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple (twice an Oscar winner) scores again with this harrowing, heartbreaking chronicle of the failed 1980 military mission to rescue the American hostages from Iran, which played a major role in President Jimmy Carter's election loss to Ronald Reagan that November – to say nothing of creating the award-winning news ABC series Nightline, specifically produced to cover the hostage crisis.
With effortlessly absorbing ease, Kopple details the long history of U.S./Iranian political relations, the career of Carter, the American mindset of the 1970s, and, indeed, that tragic, seemingly cursed military operation, code named “Eagle Claw.” There's nary a wasted moment, and the inclusion of heretofore unreleased audio recordings from the White House underlines the sincerity with which the mission was undertaken.
The range of interviews is astonishing, including Carter himself, then-Vice President Walter Mondale, Nightline host Ted Koppel, political analysts, and, most remarkably, both captives and captors. Political implications notwithstanding, Desert One is above all a tribute to heroism and patriotism that needn't preach or reach. The story's all there – and it's all here, on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
21 JUMP STREET/22 JUMP STREET (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo debut (each $19.96 retail) of the R-rated comedies based on the popular '80s police series, with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum – executive producers of the first film and producers of the second – as bumbling rookies who go undercover as high-school and then college students at the behest of their typically bellicose superior (Ice Cube). Both films were directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who also produced the second film, and each 4K Ultra HD combo boasts such bonus features as audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, production featurettes, and more.
AMOR AMOR (IndiePix Films): Pierre Corneille's 17th-century farce La Place Royale was an inspiration writer/director Jorge Cramez's romantic comedy set on New Year's Eve in Lisbon, detailing the apparent dissolution of the long-standing relationship between a self-centered photographer (Jorge Freitas) and his girlfriend (Ana Moreira). In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
BECKMAN (Pure Flix/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/director/editor/cinematographer Gabriel Sabloff's revenge melodrama boasts the distinction of being a faith-based action film, with executive producer David A.R. White in the title role of a guilt-riddled killer-for-hire whose search for redemption is compromised when his adopted daughter (Brighton Sharbino) is abducted by cold-blooded cult leader William Baldwin (also a co-producer), prompting him to embark on a one-man rescue mission. Eschewing the profanity and sexuality expected in the genre, it does deliver plenty of action, even if the CGI effects are a little dodgy and the story standard-issue. Jeff Fahey (also a co-producer), Kira Reed Lorsch (also an executive producer), Burt Young, and scene-stealer Nobuaki Shimamoto (as “The Administrator”) round out the cast, available on DVD ($22.98 retail), boasting audio commentary, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes featurette. **
THE BLACK EMPEROR OF BROADWAY (Vision Films): Producer/director Arthur Egeli's adaptation of Adrienne Earle Pender's play examines the life and career of actor Charles Gilpin (Shaun Parkes), the first black actor to star on Broadway when selected by Eugene O'Neill (John Hensley) to star in his 1921 play The Emperor Jones. Well-intentioned but hampered by a limited budget, although Parkes is terrific in the lead. **
“THE BUREAU”: SEASON 5 (Federation Entertainment/Kino Lorber): A three-DVD collection ($29.95 retail) of all 10 episodes from the 2020 season of the popular, award-winning French-language espionage series (originally titled Le Bureau des Legendes), created by Eric Rochant, detailing the actions of the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), France's external intelligence agency, with Mathieu Kassovitz, Sara Gireaudau, Mathieu Amalric, Louis Garrel, Florence Loiret Caille, Jonathan Zaccai, and Zineb Triki rounding out the regular cast.
EL CALOR DESPUES DE LA LLUVIA (IndiePix Films): Writer/editor/director Cristobal Serra Jorquera's narrative feature debut (also released as The Heat After the Rain) stars Milena Picado as a young woman reeling after a miscarriage who is unexpectedly reunited with her ex-boyfriend (Luis Carlos Bogantes) during the annual religious pilgrimage La Romeria. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
DJON AFRICA (IndiePix Films): Joao Miller Guerra and Filipa Reis co-wrote and co-directed this award-winning drama starring Miguel Moreira (in his screen debut) in the title role of an amiable Portuguese Rastafarian who embarks on a journey of self-discovery when he seeks his roots – and the father he's never known – in Cape Verde off the African coast. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
DRIFTING/WHITE TIGER (Kino Classics): A double-feature of silent thrillers highlighting the talents of director/screenwriter Tod Browning, both released in 1923: Drifting, based on the Daisy H. Andrews/John Colton play, starring Priscilla Dean, Matt Moore, Wallace Beery, and Anna May Wong; and White Tiger, again starring Dean, Moore, and Beery. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and music tracks.
FAHRENHEIT 9/11 (MVD Entertainment Group): The never-bashful Michael Moore takes aim at the George W. Bush administration in this scabrous, bluntly effective 2004 documentary feature that examines the time-line between the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and how it led directly to the subsequent U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Not surprisingly, this aroused a firestorm of controversy – which was undoubtedly Moore's intent all along – but it also won the Palme d'Or (the highest award) at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and remains the highest-grossing documentary in history. Although a product of its time, many of its themes remain relevant today. The special-edition “MVD Rewind” Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes a bevy of bonus features. Rated R. ***
FATIMA (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/screenwriter/director Marco Pontecorvo's PG-13-rated, faith-based drama recreates the events in 1917 Portugal, when three children witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary in the parish of Fatima, which caused an international sensation. The ensemble cast includes Goran Visnjic, Joaquim de Almeida, Stephanie Gil, Lucia Montiz, Sonia Braga, and Harvey Keitel, available on DVD ($22.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
THE HARVEST (IndiePix Films): Through imagery and sound, writer/director Misho Antadze's nearly-wordless but observant feature documentary examines the Georgian region of Kakheti, once known for its vineyards and pastures but now one of the major exporter of Bit-coins, and how that has affected its population and culture. In English and Georgian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
“HIP HOP: THE SONGS THAT SHOOK AMERICA” (RLJE Films): The title tells all in this six-part documentary mini-series, originally aired on AMC, that examines the cultural impact of hip-hop and rap music, featuring appearances by such groups and performers as Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah, Fab 5 Freddy, MC Lyte, Kanye West, OutKast, Marley Marl, executive producer Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and others, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.97 retail), both including additional interviews and featurettes.
HOW ABOUT ADOLF? (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Sonke Wortmann directed this 2018 comedy (originally titled Der Vorname) starring Christoph Maria Herbst and Caroline Peters as an expectant couple whose dinner party goes haywire when their friends object to their idea of naming their unborn baby Adolf. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
KENNY ROGERS (LionsGate): The life and career of the popular, award-winning singer Kenny Rogers (1938-2020) is engagingly chronicled in this A&E Biography that culminates with his 2017 farewell concert in Nashville, featuring interviews with such fellow luminaries as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Lionel Richie, and the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum, available on DVD ($14.98 retail). ***
THE NAKED CITY (The Criterion Collection): The original blueprint for the police procedural, Jules Dassin's noir-ish 1948 thriller delves into a young model's murder in New York City, with Barry Fitzgerald and Howard Duff leading the investigation. A little dry, but the film boasts excellent use of locations and a fine score (by Miklos Roszaank Skinner and Franz Waxman), as well as a sturdy cast including Dorothy Hart, Ted Corsia, and future director Don Taylor. The final film of producer/narrator Mark Hellinger, who died shortly before its release, this earned Oscars for Best Cinematography (black-and-white) and Best Editing, with an additional nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and later became a popular television series. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. ***
RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: CODA (Kino Lorber): Producer/director Stephen Schible's self-explanatory 2017 documentary traces the life and career of the legendary, Tokyo-born composer, performer, and social activist Ryuchi Sakamoto, whose many accolades include an Academy Award for the score of Bernardo Bertolucci's 1989 historical epic The Last Emperor. In Japanese with English subtitles, both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) also include Stephen Schible's 2018 documentary short Ryuicki Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory.
“THE SOUL OF THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL” (Time Life): The title tells all in this five-DVD collection ($45.99 retail) of performances from NBC's The Midnight Special (1972-'81) by such soul luminaries as James Brown, Barry White, Earth, Wind & Fire, Al Green, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Curtis Mayfield, Sly & the Family Stone, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Teddy Prendergrass, Patti LaBelle, The Main Ingredient, Wilson Pickett, and many others.
TERRA FRANCA (IndiePix Films): Cinematographer Leonor Teles directed this award-winning documentary feature (also released as Ashore), filmed over a two-year span, which follows the daily life of a middle-aged fisherman in the town of Villa Franca as he works his trade and prepares for his daughter's impending nuptials. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
