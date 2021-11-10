video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE BANK DICK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Admittedly an acquired comedic taste, W.C. Fields (1880-1946) was in no way a paragon of political correctness. He almost always played an incorrigible, irascible, hard-drinking blowhard – an image he cultivated off-screen as well.
This 1940 farce, directed by long-time comedy veteran Edward F. Cline and written by one “Kane Mahatma Jeeves” (Fields’s funniest pseudonym), is a quintessential Fields vehicle: He plays Egbert Sousé – which people “mispronounce” as Souse – a hen-pecked husband constantly at odds with his slovenly wife (Cora Witherspoon) and meddlesome mother-in-law (Jessie Ralph).
Egbert’s misadventures see him unintentionally foiling a bank robbery, leading to him being hired as the bank’s new security guard – with expectedly chaotic results – and later stepping in to direct a movie being filmed nearby, which also goes haywire and yields some satirical digs at filmmaking.
These fast-paced screwball shenanigans not only take full advantage of the Fields persona but also offer some surprising double entendres. , and Fields is surrounded by fun co-stars: Grady Sutton, Una Merkel, Shemp Howard, Russell Hicks, Reed Hadley, Dick Purcell, Al Hill (as “Filthy McNasty”), and the deliriously fussy Franklin Pangborn.
Kino Lorber Studio Classics has also released another pair of Fields comedies, both pairing him with Baby LeRoy and based on stories by “Charles Bogle” (another Fields pseudonym): It’s a Gift (1934) and The Old-Fashioned Way (also ’34), the latter inspired by Fields’s experiences in vaudeville. Each Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BIG SCARY “S” WORD (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/director Yael Bridge’s consistently interesting documentary feature, inspired by John Nichols’s non-fiction book The “S” Word, is an admittedly one-sided exploration of the history of Socialism in American politics, clearing up some common misconceptions in concise fashion and offering considerable food for thought, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Alec Baldwin reprises his voice-over role as the title character in this PG-rated sequel to the 2017 animated hit, based on Marla Frazee’s best-selling series of children’s books, featuring a star-studded voice-over cast including James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jeff Goldblum, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), Blu-ray ($34,.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, gag reel, the animated short Precious Templeton: A Pony Tale, and more.
“CHARLES BRONSON SPECIAL-EDITION BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This marks the centennial of legendary action star Charles Bronson (1921-2003), and his talents are on full display in this trio of PG-rated Westerns: Chato’s Land (1972), which marked Bronson’s first collaboration with director Michael Winner; 1973’s The Valdez Horses (Chino), which marked Bronson’s final collaboration with director John Sturges; and the star-studded Breakheart Pass (1975), which marked his second and final collaboration with director Tom Gries. Each Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boasts bonus features including audio commentary, and The Valdez Horses (Chino) is also available on DVD ($14.95 retail), also with bonus features.
“COLUMBIA CLASSICS: 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION” – VOLUME 2 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this six-film 4K Ultra HD selection ($164.95 retail) of acclaimed, award-winning big-screen classics released by Columbia Pictures: Anatomy of a Murder (1959), Oliver! (1968), Taxi Driver (1976), Stripes (1981), Sense and Sensibility (1995), and The Social Network (2010), each replete with a bevy of bonus features.
THE DESIGNATED VICTIM (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/story writer Maurizio Lucidi’s R-rated 1971 thriller (originally titled La vittima designate) starring Tomas Milian (who also croons the theme song!) as an advertising executive who encounters mysterious nobleman Pierre Clementi, who devises a scheme to kill Milan’s wife if Milian kills his brother. Any resemblance to Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951) is undoubtedly coincidental. Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, extended version, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
“THE EARLY FILMS OF LEE ISAAC CHUNG” (Film Movement): A self-explanatory DVD collection ($44.95 retail) of filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung’s acclaimed films made before his Oscar-winning breakthrough with last year’s Minari: 2007’s Munyrangabo (in Kinyarwanda with English subtitles), which marked Chung’s feature debut; 2010’s Lucky Life, inspired by the poetry of Gerald Stern and starring Kenyon Adams and newcomers Daniel O’Keefe and Megan McKenna; and 2012’s Abigail Harm, inspired by the Korean fable The Woodcutter and the Nymph and starring Amanda Plummer in the title role.
THE EMPEROR’S SWORD (Well Go USA Entertainment): Zhang Yingli makes his feature directorial debut with this martial-arts extravaganza, set during the Quin Dynasty, as a group of heroic warriors are determined to keep the titular blade – which grants its bearer unlimited power – out of the clutches of a ruthless despot determined the conquer the land. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($12.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.98 retail).
F9: THE FAST SAGA (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest, PG-13-rated installment in this indistinguishable but undeniably profitable action franchise reunites director Justin Lin and series regulars Vin Diesel (also a producer), Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron in yet another bonanza of mechanized mayhem with John Cena the new antagonist, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), Blu-ray ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail), each boasting both the theatrical version and the director’s cut, audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, gag reel, and more.
FISH & MEN (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Producer Darby Duffin and writer/producer/cameraman Adam R. Jones co-directed this award-winning documentary feature exploring how consumer demand for seafood has forced this country to import the majority of it, galvanizing fishermen and chefs to lead a movement that will resurrect and restore the American fishing industry, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
LET THEM EAT DIRT (Bullfrog Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Producer/cinematographer Rivkah Beth Medow and writer/producer Brad Marshland co-directed this 2019 documentary based on the non-fiction book by B. Brett Finlay and Marie-Claire Arrieta, which examines the genetic ties between microbes and the immune systems of children, hosted by ABC’s Becky Worley, who tends to dominate the proceedings. The DVD retails for $24.95. **½
LOURDES (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/co-producer Thierry Demaiziere and editor/cinematographer/writer/co-producer Alban Teurlai co-directed this thoughtful 2019 documentary feature focusing on those who embark on a pilgrimage to the Grotto of Lourdes, where a vision of the Virgin Mary was widely reported in 1858, seeking physical and spiritual comfort. The filmmakers could easily have focused on the hype and marketing aspects of the event but instead emphasizes the human element in extremely sympathetic fashion. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***
“THE MURDERS”: SEASON 1 (Sundance Now): Jessica Lucas produces and stars in this award-winning Sundance Now crime series, created by executive producer Damon Vignale, as a guilt-riddled Vancouver homicide detective determined to track down a serial killer, partly to atone for her earlier negligence in the death of a colleague, in all eight episodes – plus bonus features – from the inaugural 2019 season, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
NUCLEAR NIGHTMARES (Corinth Films): Peter Ustinov hosts writer/director Peter Batty’s 1979 BBC documentary, subtitled “The War That Must Never Happen,” which examines the potential – and potentially devastating – ramifications of nuclear war in the Cold War era. A bit dated in retrospect, but its message remains relevant. The DVD retails for $24.95. **½
“THE OH, GOD! COLLECTION” (Shout! Factory): George Burns found his signature screen role as the Almighty in a trilogy of comedies, each included in this Blu-ray collection ($44.98 retail): Oh, God! (1977) co-starred John Denver (in his feature debut) and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, Oh, God! – Book II (1980), and Oh, God! You Devil (1984). Each film is rated PG and each disc boasts bonus features including audio commentary, theatrical trailer, radio spots, and more.
“SONY PICTURES 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest selection of 4K Ultra HD combos released by Sony Pictures, each replete with bonus features: 2005’s Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete (rated PG-13), which retails for $30.99; Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy Labyrinth (rated PG), which retails for $27.99; and Guy Ritchie’s star-studded 2000 breakout Snatch (rated R), which retails for $22.99.
“WALKER”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Fresh from his long-running stint in Supernatural, executive producer Jared Padalecki returns to The CW and steps into the shoes of Chuck Norris, in this contemporary reboot of the long-running CBS action series, as a widowed lawman who returns to Austin to repair family ties and investigate the circumstances of his wife’s death, in all 18 episodes – plus bonus features -- from the inaugural 2021 season, which co-stars Lindsey Morgan, Coby Bell, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve and their daughter Odette, available on DVD ($33.98 retail).
WHITE AS SNOW (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Director/screenwriter Anne Fontaine puts a contemporary, feminist spin on the classic fairy tale Snow White in this 2019 fantasy (originally titled Blanche comme neige) starring Lou de Laage as a young woman who clashes with imperious, envious stepmother Isabelle Huppert. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WHO YOU THINK I AM (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Juliette Binoche headlines screenwriter/director Safy Nebbou’s adaptation of the best-selling novel by Corinne Laurens (originally titled Celle que vous croyez) as a divorced academic who, on a whim, creates a phony Facebook profile – only to become obsessed with continuing the ruse. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
