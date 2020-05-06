video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
KILL ME, DEADLY! (Indican Pictures): Echoing the title of Robert Aldrich's 1955 film noir classic Kiss Me Deadly and steeped in genre trappings, producer/director/editor/co-star Darrett Sanders auspicious, award-winning 2015 debut feature is a gleeful and knowing send-up.
It's Hollywood 1947, and Dean Lemont (also a producer) provides appropriately hard-boiled narration as deadpan, unflappable private eye Charlie Nickels, investigating an unsolved murder and the theft of the priceless Bengal Diamond. There are suspects and red herrings aplenty, including the breathy nightclub chanteuse Mona Livingston (Kirsten Vangness, also a producer/executive producer), whom Charlie can't seem to resist – even when he should.
Actually, the issue of whodunit isn't really a surprise. Rather, the filmmakers celebrate its noir-ish origins in affectionately cheeky fashion, augmented by Bill Newlin's bluesy score and the black-and-white cinematography of Nicholas Trikonis (making his feature debut).
Adding a little star power are Lesley-Anne Down (in full femme fatale mode) and Joe Mantegna (as a particularly frazzled Bugsy Siegel) in small but showy roles. All told, Kill Me, Deadly! is great fun for film buffs, and the last shot is lifted directly from Taxi Driver (1976). If you're going to steal, steal from the best ...
The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes audio commentaries, deleted scenes, and bloopers. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ALASTAIR SIM'S SCHOOL FOR LAUGHTER” (Film Movement Classics): A four-film Blu-ray collection ($69.95 retail) devoted to the films of renowned British actor Alastair Sim (1900-'76), who enjoyed a five-year tenure as a lecturer of elocution at the University of Edinburgh before embarking on his acting career: The Belles of St. Trinian's (1954), in which he played a dual role; School for Scoundrels (1960), opposite Terry-Thomas and Ian Carmichael; Laughter in Paradise (1951), produced and directed by Mario Zampi; and Hue and Cry (1947), directed by Charles Crichton. Bonus features include retrospective featurettes and interviews.
AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): John Landis wrote and directed this well-made, engaging 1981 chiller starring David Naughton as an American college student whose English excursion goes seriously awry when he is bitten by a werewolf. Rick Baker's Oscar-winning makeup effects remain impressive, and a fine cast includes Griffin Dunne, lovely Jenny Agutter, John Woodvine, and Frank Oz (very funny as a harassed American Embassy official). A near-classic that deftly balances horror and humor, and marked a step up for the genre. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, full-length documentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, outtakes, image gallery, and much more. Rated R. ***
BETTER DAYS (Well Go USA Entertainment): Derek Kwok-Cheung Tsang directed this award-winning adaptation of Yuexi Jiu's novel (originally titled Shao nian de ni) details the relationship that develops between bullied student Zhou Dongyu and her mysterious protector (Jackson Yee). In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE CAPER OF THE GOLDEN BULLS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Fresh from their “triumph” the year before with The Oscar, executive producer Joseph E. Levine, producer Clarence Greene (his final film), director Russell Rouse (his final film), and leading man Stephen Boyd reunited for this picturesque but empty-headed 1967 adaptation of a William P. McGivern novel (also released as Carnival of Thieves), in which Boyd's wartime buddies reunite for a jewel heist during the annual “running of the bulls” in Pamplona, Spain, with Yvette Mimieux (glamorous but wasted), Giovanni Ralli (glamorous), Walter Slezak (not glamorous but wasted), Vito Scotti, Leon Askin, Arnold Moss, and Clifton James, whose bizarre hairstyle (or hairpiece) makes him resemble Zero Mostel. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary. *½
THE COLD BLUE (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Erik Nelson's feature documentary pays tribute to the heroism of the members of the Eighth Air Force World War II, featuring interviews with surviving members. Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) include audio commentary, William Wyler's 1944 documentary Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress, trailer, and more.
EEGAH (The Film Detective): Producer/screenwriter/co-star Arch Hall Sr. directed his first and only feature (under the pseudonym “Nicholas Merriwether”), a low-rent 1962 fantasy spoof starring Richard Kiel in the title role of a prehistoric giant who captures a modern woman (Marilyn Manning, in her screen debut). Sheer lunacy that has somehow survived as a dubious cult classic. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) include the 1988 episode of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 devoted to the film, as well as retrospective interviews. *½
THE FAN (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Legendary actress Lauren Bacall is terrorized by deranged admirer Michael Biehn in this 1981 adaptation of Bob Randall's best-seller, which marked the feature directorial debut of Edward Bianchi (who has toiled in television since) and was controversial in the wake of John Lennon's murder and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan. A stylish but uneven collection of slasher trappings that nevertheless prefigured celebrity-stalking, with a classy supporting cast: James Garner, Maureen Stapleton, Hector Elizondo, and Anna Marie Horsford, and look fast for Dana Delany, Griffin Dunne, and Dwight Schultz. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated R. **
FORCE 10 FROM NAVARONE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on Alistair MacLean's best-seller, this belated (17 years) follow-up to The Guns of Navarone (1961) is routine World War II fare, with Allied commandos assigned to ferret out a double agent and assist the Partisans in war-torn Yugoslavia, enlivened somewhat by a star-studded cast: Robert Shaw (who died before the film's release), Harrison Ford, Edward Fox, Barbara Bach, Franco Nero, Carl Weathers, Richard Kiel, and Alan Badel. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
HEIMAT IS A SPACE IN TIME (Icarus Films Home Video): In Thomas Heise's epic, award-winning documentary feature (originally titled Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit), the acclaimed filmmaker examines four generations of his family dating back to the 19th century to the present, and how it reflected with the history of Germany during the same period of time. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
“LOOKING FOR ALASKA” (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer John Green's award-winning 2005 debut novel formed the basis for this 2019 Hulu mini-series created by executive producer Josh Schwartz, a coming-of-age fable starring Charlie Plummer as a contemplative teenager who enrolls at the prestigious Culver Creek Academy boarding school and becomes infatuated with classmate Kristine Froseth. Timothy Simons, Ron Cephas Jones, Sofia Vassilieva, Denny Love, and Jay Lee also appear. The three-DVD collection ($29.98 retail) includes all eight episodes plus bonus features.
THE MAN BETWEEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Carol Reed revisits Third Man territory with this atmospheric 1953 Cold War thriller starring James Mason (typically great) as a black marketeer whose relationship with schoolteacher Claire Bloom could either bring redemption or seal his doom, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, retrospective and vintage interviews, and trailers. **½
THE MAN WHO WAS SHERLOCK HOLMES (Kino Classics): With affectionate nods to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, screenwriter/director Karl Hartl's light-hearted 1937 romp (originally titled Der Mann, der Sherlock Holmes War and also known as Two Merry Adventurers) stars Hans Albers and Hanz Ruhmann as consulting detectives who uncover a conspiracy during the 1936 World Expo in Paris. A must for “Baker Street buffs,” this German-produced film was made as World War II loomed, which adds an interesting historical context in retrospect. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). ***
OLIVIA (Vinegar Syndrome): Ulli Lommel's moody psycho-sexual shocker (also released as Double Jeopardy and Prozzie) stars his then-wife Suzanna Love as a schizophrenic seductress who bewitches an American engineer (Robert Walker Jr.) overseeing the shipment of London Bridge to Arizona. Filmed in 1981 but not released until 1983, this is one of Love's best performances, but Lommel's over-emphatic attempts to combine the artsy and exploitation elements never coalesce. The limited-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) includes retrospective interviews, original trailer, and more. Rated R. **
“RAY DONOVAN”: SEASON SEVEN (Showtime Entertainment/CBS DVD/Paramount): Producer Liev Schreiber returns in the title role of L.A.'s preeminent “fixer” in all 10 episodes from the 2019 (and final) season of the award-winning Showtime drama created executive producer Ann Biderman, with Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby, and Katherine Moennig rounding out the regular cast, joined by guest stars Paul Michael Glaser, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Josh Hamilton, Kevin Corrigan, and Alan Alda, available in a four-DVD collection ($39.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
THUNDERBOLT AND LIGHTFOOT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Screenwriter Michael Cimino made his feature directorial debut with this well-rendered 1974 heist thriller starring Clint Eastwood (he's “Thunderbolt”) as a former bank robber and Jeff Bridges (he's “Lightfoot”) as an eager admirer who persuades him to retrieve the loot from a previous caper, aided and abetted by hair-trigger cohorts George Kennedy and Geoffrey Lewis. Bridges earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and Cimino's script adds interesting character shadings to what initially seems a simple storyline. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, vintage featurette, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
TIME LIMIT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Widmark made his debut as producer debut and stars in this effective, if theatrical, 1957 adaptation of the Henry Denker/Ralph Berkey play (scripted by Denker), in which Widmark's Army officer investigates a Korean War veteran (Richard Basehart) accused of collaborating with the enemy. This was the only feature directed by Karl Malden and it's a good one, with a sturdy cast including Carl Benton Reid, June Lockhart, Martin Balsam, Rip Torn (in his first credited role), and Khigh Dhiegh (in his screen debut), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). ***
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.