video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
“DR. PHIBES DOUBLE FEATURE”(Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The legendary Vincent Price enjoyed great success with The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971), an imaginative and wildly stylized black comedy that played to his strengths as a genre icon while sending them up. Directed with gleeful energy by Robert Fuest, Price’s Dr. Anton Phibes is a disfigured musicologist who swears revenge on the surgical team he blames for the death of his wife (Caroline Munro).
Phibes takes his inspiration from the 10 Plagues of Egypt in Biblical lore to carry out his nefarious plan, pursued by Scotland Yard’s Peter Jeffrey and John Cater, while the ever-classy Joseph Cotten plays Dr. Vesalius, the chief surgeon who finds himself on an inevitable collision course with Phibes, with Hugh Griffith and Terry-Thomas adding star power in smaller roles
The inevitable sequel, Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972), also helmed by Fuest, sees Phibes and antiquarian Darius Biederbeck (Robert Quarry, fresh from his success as Count Yorga) vying for possession of a life-giving elixir in Egypt – which, naturally, entails several elaborate fatalities. Peter Jeffrey and John Cater encore as the pursuing police, as do Griffith and Terry-Thomas (albeit in different roles from the first film), while Fiona Lewis, Beryl Reid, John Thaw, and Peter Cushing (all too briefly) also show up. Although not as novel as its predecessor, it’s good ghoulish fun for Phibes fanatics.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes multiple audio commentaries, theatrical trailers, and radio spots. Both films: ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE 8 DIAGRAM POLE FIGHTER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director/co-star Chia-Liang Liu’s 1984 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Wu Lang ba gua gun and also released as The Invincible Pole Fighters), loosely based on historical fact, in which a sadistic band of Mongols attempts to track down and eliminate the members of an influential family, until the survivors retaliate in kind. Bonus features include Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
THE APARTMENT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Billy Wilder scored big with this biting, brash 1960 satire, with Jack Lemmon as an ambitious corporate underling who loans out his titular abode to supervisors so they can carry on adulterous trysts, only to fall for the self-destructive mistress (Shirley MacLaine) of his smooth-talking boss (Fred MacMurray). Occasionally dated but still sharp, this won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), with additional nominations for Best Actor (Lemmon), Best Actress (MacLaine), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Kruschen), Best Cinematography (black-and-white), and Best Sound. Both the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) boast multiple audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, theatrical trailer, and more. ***½
DOWN IN PARIS (TLA Releasing): Antony Hickling wrote, produced, directed, and stars in this award-winning character study as a troubled filmmaker who embarks on a surreal odyssey through the streets of Paris after suffering an anxiety attack on the set of his latest film. In French with English subtitles, the DVD ($24.99 retail) includes behind-the-scenes interviews, deleted scenes, and more.
EXPIRED (LionsGate): Filmmaker Ivan Sen’s R-rated science-fiction allegory (originally titled Loveland) stars Ryan Kwanten as a hired assassin whose encounters with club singer Jillian Nguyen and mysterious scientist Hugo Weaving prove to have unforeseen consequences for all, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.98 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette and trailer.
“FILM NOIR: THE DARK SIDE OF CINEMA VI” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest Blu-ray triple-feature ($49.95 retail) of vintage film noir thrillers: Fred MacMurray and Ava Gardner star in 1947’s Singapore; Johnny Stool Pigeon (1949) stars Howard Duff, Dan Duryea, Shelley Winters, and a young Tony Curtis; and The Raging Tide (1951) stars Richard Conte, Stephen McNally, and Charles Bickford. Bonus features include audio commentary for each film and trailers.
FLESHEATER (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail) of editor/director Bill Hinzman’s 1988 feature debut as producer/story writer, in which he revisits his iconic role in the original Night of the Living Dead (1968), as the title character, who returns from the grave to prey upon young campers on a Halloween hayride. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, still gallery, and more.
FROM THE JOURNALS OF JEAN SEBERG (Kino Classics): Writer/producer/editor/director Mark Rappaport’s speculative 1995 feature documentary focuses on the tragic life and troubled career of actress and political activist Jean Seberg (1938-’79), featuring clips from her films and Mary Beth Hurt (who was born in the same Iowa town as Seberg) providing narration as Seberg. Interesting and sympathetic, but too often rambling, the DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus short films directed by Rappaport. **½
“THE GOOD FIGHT”: SEASON FIVE (CBS DVD/Paramount): Christine Baranski takes center stage, reprising her role as high-powered attorney Diane Lockhart as she attempts to rebuild her life and career in all 10 episodes from the 2021 season of the award-winning CBS All Access drama series spun off from The Good Wife, with cast regulars Audra McDonald, Delroy Lindo, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Charmaine Bingwa, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Michael Boatman, and Mandy Patinkin joined by guest stars Ben Vereen, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Wayne Brady, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jane Curtin, available in a three-DVD collection ($33.99 retail).
GRAND SLAM (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Giuliano Montaldi’s 1967 caper thriller (originally titled Ad ogni casto) sees retired professor Edward G. Robinson masterminding the intricate heist of a Brazilian diamond vault during the annual carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Top-billed Janet Leigh portrays the secretary who holds the key to the vault, but Robert Hoffmann is wooden as the thief who woos her, with Adolfo Celi, George Rigaud, Riccardo Cucciolla, and Klaus Kinski (typically intense) on hand. Colorful and splashy, with a funky Ennio Morricone score, but it goes on forever – and ends with the requisite plot twist, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
JACKASS FOREVER (Paramount Home Entertainment): Producer/leading man Johnny Knoxville reunites with co-producers Steve-O and Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man Danger, and Ehren Preston Lacy, and well as producer/director Jeff Tremaine, for yet another round of senselessly death-defying R-rated revelry in the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise spun off from the MTV reality series, available on DVD ($29.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), each boasting bonus footage.
MOON MANOR (Kino Lorber): Inspired by a “true-ish” story, Erin Granat and Machete Bang Bang (nee Elizabeth Elizabeth Brissenden) make their feature debuts as writers, producers, and co-directors with this comedy/drama starring Jim Carozzo (in his feature debut) as a dying man who invites his closest friends to a farewell bash to celebrate his life and make amends for his mistakes, with Lou Taylor Pucci, Debra Wilson, Richard Riehle, Gale Rankin, Heather Morris, and Ricki Lake (as herself) on hand, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
MY AFTERNOONS WITH MARGUERITE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter Jean Becker’s award-winning 2010 adaptation of Marie-Sabine Roger’s best-selling novel (originally titled La tete en friche) detailing the unlikely friendship that develops between simple-minded handyman Gerard Depardieu and the titular Marguerite (Gisele Casadesus), a much older author who takes an interest in him. In French with English subtitles.
“ROCCO SCHIAVONE: ICE COLD MURDERS” – SEASON 1 (Kino Lorber): Marco Giallini portrays the title character, a widowed and middle-aged deputy police commissioner transferred from Rome to the Alpine tourist burg of Aosta, in all 12 episodes from the inaugural 2016 season of the popular mystery series based on the best-selling works by Antonio Manzini, in which he tackles the toughest cases in his own inimitable and individualistic manner. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail).
SIGNAL: THE MOVIE (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): Hajime Hashimoto directed this police thriller (originally titled Gekijoban: Signal), based on the popular Japanese television series, which was itself based on a Korean series, in which contemporary cop Kentaro Sakaguchi manages to contact a predecessor from the past (Kazuki Kitamura) via an antique police radio, and each assists the other in solving an important case in each’s own time. In Japanese with English subtitles, available in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.98 retail).
THE SWORD AND THE SORCERER (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Cult filmmaker Albert Pyun made his feature directorial/co-screenwriting debut with this loopy 1982 medieval fantasy starring hunky Lee Horsley as a fearless swordsman battling the minions of despot Richard Lynch (in an award-winning performance) for control of his kingdom, backed by an eclectic cast including beauteous Kathleen Beller, Simon MacCorkindale, George Maharis, Richard Moll, Jeff Corey, Nina van Pallandt, Peter Breck, Jay Robinson, Anthony De Longis, Robert Tessier, George Murdock, Anna Bjorn, Joe Regalbuto, and Corinne Calvet. Utterly silly but undeniably energetic in rambunctious, comic-book fashion. The “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. **
TO SLEEP SO AS TO DREAM (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($39.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Kaizo Hayashi’s award-winning, surrealistic 1986 debut feature (originally titled Yumemiru yoni nemuritai) starring Shiro Sano (in his feature debut) and Koji Otake (in his only feature to date) as bumbling detectives hired by eccentric silent-film star Fujiko Fukamizu to locate her missing daughter (Moe Kamura). In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, and more.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
