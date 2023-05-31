PICK OF THE WEEK
WINGS OF DESIRE (The Criterion Collection): Of his many excellent films -- including Paris, Texas (1984) and Faraway, So Close! (1993) -- this award-winning 1987 romantic fantasy (originally titled Der Himmel uber Berlin) is easily the most beloved made by writer/producer/director Wim Wenders.
With complete assurance – and a big assist from cinematographer Henri Alekan – Wenders captures then-contemporary Berlin through the eyes of Damiel (Bruno Ganz) and Cassiel (Otto Sander), a pair of angels who observe the goings-on between the inhabitants, occasionally offering silent comfort to those in need. Yet Damiel is conflicted, particularly when comes across Marion (Solveig Dommartin), a lonely trapeze artist whom he is captivated by – even considering the possibility of relinquishing his otherworldly status to become human.
Damiel’s dilemma is further compounded when he encounters American actor Peter Falk (essentially playing himself), who reveals that he was once an angel himself but opted to become human so that he could enjoy such earthly pleasures as taste, warmth, and love. Falk is inspired casting, adding considerable humor to the proceedings, and his scenes with Ganz (one of his best performances) are delightful. Sadly, they and Dommartin (Wenders’ long-time companion) and Sander have themselves gone to that great beyond.
Wenders masterfully manipulates emotions, juxtaposing a genuine, whimsical sense of wonder with heartbreaking irony. The film was remade as City of Angels (1999) with Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan, which was pretty good – but there’s no eclipsing the original. Wings of Desire remains wonderous and wonderful, and its legacy will surely endure.
In English, French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish with English subtitles, the 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentary, the 2003 documentary The Angels Among Us, trailers, and more. Rated PG-13. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BACKTRACK/CATCHFIRE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director/star Dennis Hopper’s murky 1990 crime drama, in which he plays an unhinged hitman who becomes obsessed with murder witness Jodie Foster and opts to protect her rather than eliminate her. An all-star cast includes Fred Ward, Vincent Price, Dean Stockwell, John Turturro, Charlie Sheen, Sy Richardson, Toni Basil, Tony Sirico, Catherine Keener, Julie Adams, Bob Dylan and Joe Pesci (both unbilled), and newcomer Katherine LaNasa (Hopper’s wife at the time). Vestron Pictures re-edited the film to Hopper’s displeasure, thus Catchfire was credited to the pseudonymous “Alan Smithee.” Hopper threatened legal action, but Vestron had gone bankrupt by then. Those behind-the-scenes machinations are more interesting than the movie itself, although Foster acquits herself well. Bonus features include both the R-rated theatrical version and the unrated director’s cut, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. **
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producers/co-screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-directed this big-budget, PG-13-rated big-screen version of the hugely popular Hasbro role-playing game, with executive producer Chris Pine leading a ragtag crew of thieves as they attempt to locate a priceless artifact – only to discover they’re not the only ones looking for it. Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Bradley Cooper, and Hugh Grant round out the ensemble cast, available on DVD ($19.99 retail), Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), 4K Ultra HD combo ($37.99 retail), and limited-edition 4K HD combo Steelbook ($39.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and gag reel.
FIST OF THE CONDOR (Well Go USA Entertainment): Editor/writer/director Ernesto Diaz Espinoza’s martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled El Puno del Condor) sees a group of fighters vying for possession of a sacred manual in 16th-century Chile following the fall of the Incan empire, with Marko Zaror, Eyal Meyer, Gina Agaud, Fernanda Urrejola, and Man Soo Yong displaying their expertise. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
A GOOD PERSON (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Zach Braff’s R-rated drama stars former flame Florence Pugh (also a producer) as a young woman who attempts to atone for a tragic accident she caused by befriending the father (Morgan Freeman) and teenaged daughter (Celeste O’Connor) of the victim, seeking forgiveness, with Molly Shannon, Zoe Lister-Jones, Chinaza Uche, and Alex Wolff in support, available on Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
HERETIC (Indican Pictures): Multi-purpose filmmaker (writer/producer/director/cinematographer/editor) Chris Schwabb’s award-winning (!) chiller details the emotional travails of latter-day medium Marlene Mc’Cohen as she contends with grief and her repeated encounters with the supernatural. Midway through the film there’s the nagging suspicion that the narrative will end up making no sense – which proves valid, despite a hard-working performance by Mc’Cohen and a few creepy moments, available on DVD ($27.99 retail), replete with bonus trailers. *
L.A. WARS (MVD Entertainment Group): First-timers Tony Kandah (writer/producer) and Martin Morris co-directed this low-budget, R-rated 1994 shoot-‘em-up starring kickboxing champion Vince Murducco as a hair-trigger ex-cop enmeshed in an escalating mob war between rival gangsters Rodrigo Obregon and A.J. Stephens when he is hired to protect the latter’s comely daughter (Mary Zilba, in her only feature to date). The collector’s-edition “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio and video commentaries, collectible mini-poster, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
MOJAVE DIAMONDS (Lionsgate): UFC stars Cowboy Cerrone, Chael Sonnen, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson star in editor/writer/producer/director Asif Akbar’s action blow-out (originally titled Collateral Danger), wherein a disgraced underground fighter (Cerrone) must call upon his brothers and fellow combat veterans (Sonnen and Chris Maher) when a shipment of $50 million in uncut diamonds is hijacked en route to bloodthirsty crime boss Jackson. Typical fare, replete with CGI gunshots, enlivened by Akbar and cinematographer Jan-Michael Losada’s visual flourishes, good location work, Richard John Baker’s synthesizer score, a no-holds-barred turn by Weston Cage (channeling his dad Nicolas) as a flamboyant, opera-singing villain, and – most surprisingly – the palpable chemistry among Cerrone, Sonnen, and Maher as the bickering brothers. All told, a cut above the norm, available on DVD ($19.99 retail). Rated R. **
PILGRIMAGE: THE VOYAGES OF FERNAO MENDES PINTO (IndiePix Films): Writer/director Joao Botelho’s award-winning 2017 saga (originally titled Peregrinacao) is a pseudo-adaptation of The Travels of Mendes Pinto, the posthumously published 1614 autobiography of the controversial 16th-century Portuguese explorer (played by Claudio da Silva), whose adventures throughout Europe and Asia are the stuff of legend. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
REDLINE (MVD Entertainment Group): Taking a page (or two) from the Fast and the Furious franchise, noted stunt coordinator Andy Cheng’s second directorial feature (and last to date) is a PG-13-rated 2007 melodrama starring Nadia Bjorlin as an aspiring rock singer and auto mechanic (!) enticed into the world of illegal street-racing in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with Nathan Phillips, Angus Macfadyen, Eddie Griffin, Jesse Johnson, Ernie Reyes Jr., Louis Mandylor, and Tim Matheson along for the ride. The “MVD Rewind Collection” special-edition Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurettes and theatrical trailer.
THE SIEGE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Following in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Norwegian bodybuilding champion Daniel Stisen hops aboard the action bandwagon in editor/director Brad Watson’s R-rated blow-out, in which hitman Stisen joins forces with fellow assassin Lauren Okadigbo to fend off a violent assault in a secret government compound, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE TRAP (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Robert Thornby’s 1922 silent melodrama (also released as Heart of a Wolf) filmed on location in Yosemite National Park, starring the legendary Lon Chaney (who also collaborated on the screenplay) as a hard-bitten French-Canadian miner who vows revenge when his beloved (Dagmar Godowsky) leaves him for another man (Alan Hale). This marked Chaney’s first starring role, but hardly his last. Bonus features include the 1914 short By the Sun’s Rays and the 1996 documentary Lon Chaney: Behind the Mask.
VACATIONS OF TERROR 1 & 2 (Vinegar Syndrome): A Blu-ray double feature ($34.98 retail) of director/story writer Rene Cardona III’s 1989 supernatural shocker Vacations of Terror (Vacaciones de Terror), undoubtedly inspired by Child’s Play (1988), in which Pedro Fernandez takes his family on a trip to the countryside, where a century ago a witch was burned at the stake, but her evil spirit now exists in an accursed doll bent on revenge; and screenwriter/director Pedro Gallindo III’s 1991 sequel (Vacaciones de Terror 2), wherein the encoring Fernandez again encounters the evil doll. Both films are in Spanish with English subtitles, and bonus features include retrospective interviews.
V/H/S/99 (Shudder/RLJE Films): The latest installment of the popular horror anthology franchise – with more yet to come – offers a series of five “found-footage” vignettes depicting various terrors tied to the end of the millennium, featuring contributions by filmmakers Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa Winter, and Joseph Winter and appearances by Steven Ogg, Ally Ioannides, Keanush Tafreshi, Emily Sweet, Sonya Eddy, Melanie Stone, and Archelaus Crisanto, available on DVD ($27.97 retail), Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), and DVD/Blu-ray Steelbook ($35.97 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, panel discussion, deleted scenes, music video, bloopers, and more.
WARM WATER UNDER A RED BRIDGE (Film Movement Classics): Shohei Imamura’s award-winning 2001 fantasy ((originally titled Akai hashi no shita no nurui mizu) is, without question, the quirkiest (and last) film of Imamura’s illustrious career, detailing the unusual romance between an amateur treasure hunter (Koji Yakusho) and an ethereal young woman (Misa Shimizu) whose sexual appetites are thought to have a direct influence on the fishing village where they both reside. Not for all tastes but a must for Imamura’s devotees. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), each replete with collectible booklet and video essay. ***
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
