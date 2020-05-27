video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
IN SEARCH OF DRACULA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): For those who remember, the 1970s saw a spate of pseudo-documentaries that were remarkably successful at the box-office, including The Mysterious Monsters (1975) and In Search of Noah's Ark (1976). There was also the popular syndicated series In Search Of … (1976– '82), hosted by Leonard Nimoy.
In 1972, Raymond T. McNally and Radu Florescu collaborated on a non-fiction book, In Search of Dracula, which detailed the bloody history of Vlad Tepes (1431-'76), the 15th-century Romanian despot whose name inspired Bram Stoker's classic novel – and made “Dracula” a household word. The book became a best-seller.
The subsequent documentary (originally titled Vem var Dracula?), produced and directed by Calvin Floyd, was originally intended for television, but Independent-International Pictures, purveyors of such cult “classics” as Dracula vs. Frankenstein (1971) and Horror of the Blood Monsters (1970), tacked on some public-domain footage to pad In Search of Dracula to feature length and released it to theaters in 1975.
The wisest move was to tap Christopher Lee, best known for his incomparable performance as Dracula in a series of Hammer Films shockers (which he was still making at the time) to act as host, and to play Vlad Tepes in some scenes. Lee, who always acknowledged the impact of the Count on his career, brings a gravitas to the sometimes-patchwork proceedings, and remarkably resembles the actual “Vlad the Impaler.” Almost entirely by himself, Christopher Lee makes In Search of Dracula worth the search.
Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. **½
“AGATHA RAISIN”: SERIES 3 (Acorn TV): Ashley Jensen returns in the title role of the British public-relations wiz-turned-sleuth in all four feature-length episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the popular, light-hearted mystery series based on M.C. Beaton's best-selling novels, also starring Matt McCooey, Jason Merrells, Matthew Horne, Lucy Liemann, Jamie Glover, and Jodie Tyack, available in a three-DVD collection ($39.99 retail), replete with bonus features..
THE CHICKEN CHRONICLES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Paul Diamond (son of screenwriter I.A.L. Diamond) adapted his debut novel for this predictable coming-of-age 1977 comedy with Steve Guttenberg (in his starring debut) as a fun-loving teenager in late-'60s Southern California. An obvious knock-off of American Graffiti (1973), titled as such because Guttenberg's character works in a fried-chicken joint – owned by Phil Silvers, no less. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. *½
CITIZEN K (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney scores again with this persuasive and penetrating portrait of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one of the wealthiest and and powerful oligarchs of post-Communist Russia, who eventually became a die-hard opponent of president Vladimir Putin and wound up imprisoned as a result, only to resume his activism upon his release, exiled in London. A fascinating, in-depth exploration of the current political climate, not just in Russia but elsewhere. In English and Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($ retail). ***½
DOLLY DEAREST (Vinegar Syndrome): Director/screenwriter Maria Lease's lame 1991 attempt to replicate the success of the Child's Play franchise sees an American family moving to Mexico to re-open a doll factory, only to be terrorized by an ancient curse that possesses the dolls. Risible dialogue dooms a decent cast: Denise Crosby, Sam Bottoms, Lupe Ontiveros, and rollicking Rip Torn (whose accent seems to veer from Mexican to an Irish brogue), although youngster Candy Hutson is appealing as the bewitched daughter. This can't decide whether to be funny or fearful, and winds up neither, although it has its (dubious) fanbase. The limited-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) includes retrospective interviews. Rated R. *
“THE GOOD PLACE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Shout! Factory): The Peabody Award-winning NBC sitcom, created by executive producer Michael Schur, stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto as average people struggling to achieve the high moral and compassionate standards of the titular otherworldly realm, with Ted Danson as their proverbial “guardian angel,” available in a nine-disc “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($69.97 retail) boasting all 53 episodes from the entire 2016-’20 series run, replete with bonus features including audio commentaries, extended episodes, and more.
AN IDEAL PLACE TO KILL (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Umberto Lenzi's delirious 1971 schlock exploitation thriller (originally titled Un posto ideale per uccidere and also released as Oasis of Fear) starring Ornella Muti and Ray Lovelock as free-wheeling hippies-turned-fugitives who fall into the clutches of bored housewife Irene Papas (slumming but game), who's not quite what she seems. A heady combination of film noir and giallo. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include English-language and Italian-language (with English subtitles) audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, original trailers, and more. **½
LAND OF LITTLE RIVERS (Cinema Libre Studio): Filmmaker Aaron Weisblatt's award-winning feature documentary is set in the titular region of the Catskill Mountains, widely considered the birthplace of fly fishing, and follows devotees as they practice their craft. A picturesque, easy-going film that fishing fans are sure to enjoy, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features. **½
THE PHOTOGRAPH (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Lakeith Stanfield and executive producer Issa Rae are an attractive screen couple in executive producer/writer/director Stella Meghie's bland romantic drama, which echoes Nicholas Sparks and details the relationship that develops between a restless reporter and the woman curating her late mother's photography exhibition. Lil Rey Howery, Courtney B. Vance, and Rob Morgan add a little life to their stock roles. Both the DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) include bonus features. Rated PG-13. **
THE POSTCARD KILLINGS (RLJE Films): Executive producer Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays an anguished New York detective bent on solving the bizarre murder of his daughter and son-in-law during their honeymoon in London. Based on the best-selling novel by producer James Patterson and co-screenwriter Liza Marklund, this is atmospheric (if a bit slow-moving) fare for genre buffs, with Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Steven Mackintosh, Denis O'Hare, and especially Joaquim Krol lending sturdy support, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail). **½
REDEMPTION (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Writer Yossi Madmoni and cinematographer Boaz Yehonatan Yaacov co-directed this award-winning Israeli drama (originally titled Geula) starring Moshe Folkenflick as a former rock star who recruits his fellow band-mates for a reunion tour in order to pay for daughter Emily Granin's medical treatment. In Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
TARTUFFE (Kino Classics): F.W. Murnau's silent 1925 adaptation (originally titled Herr Tartuff) of Moliere's classic 17th century play stars Emil Jannings in the title role of the outwardly upstanding but inwardly corrupt hypocrite who wreaks havoc in the home of his hosts (Lil Dagover and Werner Krauss). A classic comedy of manners that retains much of its cynical sparkle nearly a century later. In German with English subtitles, both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include both the restored German-language (with English subtitles) and abridged American versions, audio commentary, and more. ***
“THEIR FINEST HOUR: 5 BRITISH WWII CLASSICS” (Film Movement Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray collection ($84.95 retail): Went the Day Well? (1942) starring Leslie Banks and based on a Graham Greene story; John Mills and Eric Portman star in the prisoner-of-war drama The Colditz Story (1955), based on the non-fiction best-seller by Pat Reid (whom Mills portrays); director Michael Anderson's fact-based The Dam Busters (also '55) starring Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Special Effects; the self-explanatory saga Dunkirk (1958) starring Mills and Richard Attenborough; and J. Lee Thompson's award-winning Ice Cold in Alex (1958) with Mills, Anthony Quayle, and Sylvia Sims. Each film boasts bonus features including retrospective documentaries and featurettes.
TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID (RLJE Films): Writer/director Issa Lopez's award-winning 2017 fantasy (originally titled Vuelven) is set against the backdrop of contemporary Mexico's drug cartels, as a lonely young girl (Paola Lara) and her friends grapple with surviving the risks of existing in an actual horror story. In Spanish with English subtitles, both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook ($34.95 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary, deleted scenes, photo galleries, behind-the-scenes documentary, and more.
THE VENERABLE W. (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Filmmaker Barbet Schroeder returns to his roots with this feature-length documentary (originally titled Le Venerable W.), which explores the life and philosophies of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, notorious for his staunch anti-Islamic sentiments. Potentially provocative and incendiary, yet it seems to lack a particular focus. Still, worth a look. In English, Burmese, French, and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
WILDLIFE (The Criterion Collection): Actor-turned-producer Paul Dano makes his feature directorial debut with this award-winning, PG-13-rated 2018 adaptation of Richard Ford's best-selling novel, adapted by Dano and real-life partner Zoe Kazan, detailing the disintegration of the marriage of Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal in 1960 Montana, as seen through the eyes of their son (Ed Oxenbould), available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each featuring retrospective interviews.
