video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DOG (MGM/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Leading man Channing Tatum and story writer/screenwriter Reid Carolin, who earlier collaborated on the Magic Mike movies, reunite to co-direct this unorthodox but entertaining variation on the theme of a boy and his dog.
Tatum’s Jackson Briggs isn’t a boy; he’s a former Army Ranger and combat veteran struggling to reassimilate into society. The dog is Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), who served alongside Jackson and his men during the conflict. When Lulu’s owner and Jackson’s old buddy unexpectedly dies, he is charged with transporting Lulu to the funeral. Theirs is initially an ill-tempered, tenuous relationship, yet they do manage to bond in heartwarming ways during this episodic, occasionally contrived, but predominantly heartfelt comedy/drama.
Tatum, whose good looks occasionally obscure the fact that he’s a talented and versatile actor, adroitly handles both the humorous and dramatic aspects of his character. Jackson is crafty yet vulnerable, and like Lulu he bears the emotional scars of combat. There’s a palpable respect for the services they’ve performed for their country, although there are some potent digs at the military mindset. There’s also the remarkable chemistry between man and beast, which goes a long, long way. Dog isn’t perfect, but it’s got plenty of heart, and that counts for a lot.
The DVD retails for $29.98, the Blu-ray for $34.98. Rated PG-13. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BLACKLIGHT (Briarcliff Entertainment/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A few topical touches aren’t enough to distinguish writer/producer/director Mark Williams’ standard-issue Liam Neeson shoot-‘em-up, in which he plays a traumatized FBI “fixer” who realizes that old Vietnam buddy and current FBI ahead Aidan Quinn (a bit greyer and beefier) has instituted a covert operation to eliminate political undesirables. Neeson brings his usual professionalism to this routine compendium of car chases, explosions, and shoot-outs. Both the DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated PG-13. **
A DANGEROUS MAN (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($19.95 retail) of writer/director Keoni Waxman’s 2009 action vehicle for producer/leading man Steven Seagal, cast as a former Special Forces operative, released from prison after a wrongful conviction, who embarks on his customary rampage after he witnesses a kidnapping committed by a Chinese drug cartel.
“DEXTER: NEW BLOOD” (Showtime Entertainment/CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic, award-winning role as the enigmatic, elusive serial killer Dexter Morgan in all 10 episodes from the 2021-’22 Showtime mini-series based on Jeff Lindsay’s best-selling novels and set 10 years after the conclusion of the acclaimed Showtime series, with Jennifer Carpenter (once married to Hall) reprising her role as Dexter’s sister Deb, with Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and reliable Clancy Brown in support, available on DVD ($33.99 retail), Blu-ray ($39.99 retail), and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook ($42.99 retail), each boasting bonus features for Dexter devotees.
THE INDIAN TOMB (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Joe May’s two-part silent 1921 epic (originally titled Das indische Grabmal erster Teil and also released as Mysteries of India), adapted from Thea von Harbou’s novel by Fritz Lang, starring Conrad Veidt as the manipulative Maharajah of Bengal, who taps European architect Olaf Fonss to construct an elaborate tomb for his wife, which leads to unforeseen consequences. In German with English subtitles.
JUDE (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Michael Winterbottom’s award-winning 1996 adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s classic novel Jude the Obscure, starring Christopher Eccleston in the title role of an unfulfilled stonemason in Victorian England whose zest for life is invigorated by his passionate romance with cousin Kate Winslet, at least until tragedy befalls them. Well-acted and well-made, but like the source material this is steeped in depression and grief. Liam Cunningham, Rachel Griffiths, David Tennant (in his feature debut), James Nesbitt, Vernon Dobtcheff, Berwick Kaler, and Amanda Ryan (in her feature debut) round out a polished cast. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
MAMBA (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Albert Rogell’s 1930 saga, one of the first talkies filmed in Technicolor, starring Jean Hersholt as a ruthless tycoon in Colonial Africa who competes with German officer Ralph Forbes for the favors of Eleanor Boardman – until they are confronted with an uprising by the indigenous populace. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interview, and more.
OUTSIDE THE LAW (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Rachid Bouchareb’s R-rated 2010 political saga (originally titled Hors la loi), set against the backdrop of Algeria’s struggle for independence from France following World War II, as three brothers (co-producer Jamel Debbouze, Roschdy Zem, and Sami Bouajila) are swept up in the conflict. This earned an Oscar nomination as Best Foreign Language Film. In English, Arabic and French with English subtitles, bonus features include interviews, behind-the-scenes featurette, theatrical trailer, and more.
RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE (CBS Home Entertainment/Showtime Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer/co-writer Liev Schreiber reprises his award-winning title role of the hard-bitten Hollywood “fixer” in this Showtime film, co-written and directed by executive producer David Hollander, designed to tie up the loose ends from the 2013-’20 run of the popular Showtime drama series, with Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig, and Kerry Condon also encoring from the series, available on DVD ($27.99 retail).
THE REVOLUTION GENERATION (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The husband-and-wife duo of Josh and Rebecca Tickell co-wrote and co-directed this award-winning documentary feature exploring how millennials are becoming more motivated to participate in current political and social movements, narrated by actor/activist Michelle Rodriguez. The timing could not be more perfect for this initially discomfiting but ultimately hopeful film, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
ROBOCOP (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook ($59.95 retail) of Paul Verhoeven’s absolutely smashing, controversial 1987 sci-fi allegory starring Peter Weller as a Detroit cop killed in the line of duty but resurrected as a cyborg crime-fighter. Superb action sequences are enhanced by sharp, still-relevant cultural and satirical observations (rarely equaled in a film such as this), featuring a top cast including Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Miguel Ferrer, Daniel O’Herlihy, Kurtwood Smith, Felton Perry, Robert DoQui, Ray Wise, Paul McCrane, and Leeza Gibbons and Mario Machado as newscasters. Undoubtedly one of the best films of its year, this won a special Academy Award for Sound Effects Editing and nominations for Best Editing and Best Sound. Bonus features include both the R-rated theatrical cut and the unrated director’s version, audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers and TV spots, deleted scenes, and much more. ****
“ROGUE COPS AND RACKETEERS: TWO CRIME THRILLERS BY ENZO G. CASTELLARI” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this limited-edition Blu-ray double feature ($69.95 retail) of vintage ‘70s crime dramas by cult filmmaker Enzo G. Castellari, both headlining handsome and hunky Fabio Testi: 1976’s The Big Racket (Il grande racket) co-starring Vincent Gardenia; and 1977’s The Heroin Busters (La via della droga), co-starring David Hemmings. Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.
THE SEA (TLA Releasing): Writer/director Marco Antonio Nunez’s debut feature (originally titled Al Mar) details the simmering resentment between long-time lovers Ana Burgos and Marcelo Gutierrez when they move to Chile and both become attracted to handsome, charismatic young local Francisco Danobeitia. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
VIVA MAESTRO! (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Theodore Braun’s feature documentary details the efforts of Gustavo Dudamel, the acclaimed artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, as he embarks on an international concert tour that takes him to his native Venezuela, at a particularly tumultuous period of its history. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
“W.C. FIELDS BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The inimitable W.C. Fields (1880-1946) headlines a trio of vintage comedies new to Blu-ray: You’re Telling Me! (1934) co-starring Joan Marsh and Buster Crabbe; Man on the Flying Trapeze (1935) co-starring Mary Brian, Kathleen Howard, and Grady Sutton; and You Can’t Cheat an Honest Man (1939) co-starring Edgar Bergen (and his beloved puppets Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd, who earn star billing!), Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, and Constance Moore. Each Blu-ray retails for $24.95 and each boast bonus features.
WITHOUT WARNING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Greydon Clark’s fast-paced 1980 sci-fi farrago (also released as It Came Without Warning) sees unwary Earthlings in a small California town preyed upon by an alien hunter, boasting an eclectic, star-studded cast including Jack Palance, Martin Landau, Cameron Mitchell, Christopher S. Nelson, Tarah Nutter, Neville Brand, David Caruso (in his feature debut), Ralph Meeker (in his final feature), Larry Storch, Darby Hinton, Sue Ane Langdon, and Kevin Peter Hall as the alien. Any resemblance to the subsequent Predator (1987) – in which Hall played the title role – is “undoubtedly” coincidental. Admittedly silly but fast-paced and entertaining, with Palance and Landau mercilessly chewing the scenery. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
YEAR OF THE JELLYFISH (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter Christopher Frank’s award-winning 1984 adaptation of his novel L’annee des meduses, starring Valerie Kaprisky as a tempestuous teenager on holiday in Saint Tropez with her mother (Caroline Cellier), with Bernard Girardieu as the latter’s younger lover, whom Kaprisky covets for herself. In French with English subtitles.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
