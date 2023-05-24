PICK OF THE WEEK
SERPICO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Sidney Lumet’s 1973 adaptation of the non-fiction best-seller by Peter Maas remains one of the best, hardest-hitting films about police corruption, even to this day. It confirmed Al Pacino’s status as a movie star (earning him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor), and Lumet’s familiarity with New York City is in its fullest, grittiest glory.
The long, detailed narrative follows the idealistic Frank Serpico as he achieves his life-long dream to become a police officer. But the dream evaporates when he realizes that certain members of his own department are as greedy and unscrupulous as the criminals they’re supposed to apprehend. Whether it’s a free lunch, a few bucks for “extra protection” or even stealing evidence, Serpico’s unswerving moral compass makes him an outcast, and even a potential target, among his peers – particularly when he threatens to expose their illicit activities.
Pacino is surrounded by top-flight character actors, who lend further authenticity to the proceedings: Tony Roberts, John Randolph, Biff McGuire, Jack Kehoe, Ed Grover, James Tolkan, F. Murray Abraham, Alan North, M. Emmet Walsh, Allan Rich, John Lehne, and Lewis J. Stadlen. Cornelia Sharpe, married to producer Martin Bregman, appears as Serpico’s girlfriend Leslie, who finds she can’t compete with his devotion to the police force. In addition to Pacino, the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The 50th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes, theatrical trailer, and photo gallery. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BIG EASY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Sparks fly when rakish New Orleans cop Dennis Quaid spars with hard-driving assistant D.A. Ellen Barkin as she investigates police corruption in his department in director Jim McBride’s 1987 award-winning romantic comedy/thriller. Quaid and Barkin exude considerable sexual chemistry, but the mystery angle is strictly rudimentary. A solid supporting cast includes Ned Beatty, John Goodman, Grace Zabriskie, Lisa Jane Persky, Gailard Sartain, veteran B-movie tough guy Marc Lawrence, and scene-stealer Charles Ludlam (in his final feature) as a crackerjack attorney, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **½
BLACKHAT (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Producer/director Michael Mann’s 2015 cyber-thriller, loosely based on the Stuxnet case, stars Liam Hemsworth as a hotshot computer hacker sprung from prison to track down those responsible for acts of cyber-terrorism, with Viola Davis, Holt McCallany, Leehom Wang, Tang Wei, Ritchie Coster, John Ortiz, William Mapother, and Spencer Garrett on hand. Mann’s trademark style is very much in evidence, but despite its timeliness the film becomes talky and static. It’s his last directorial effort to date, and arguably his most disappointing. Both the limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) include audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective interviews, vintage featurettes, image gallery, and more. Rated R. *½
CONSECRATION (Shudder/IFC Films): Writer/director Christopher Smith’s R-rated supernatural shocker stars Jena Malone as an optometrist who journeys to the 12th-century Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to investigate the mysterious death of her priest brother, only to encounter a secretive Mother Superior (Janet Suzman) and a mysterious Vatican investigator (Danny Huston) – and to encounter some terrifying truths about her troubled past, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail).
THE CRUSADES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of Cecil B. DeMille’s typically overblown, self-explanatory 1935 epic takes place in 12th-century Jerusalem, with Henry Wilcoxon as King Richard the Lionhearted and Loretta Young as his wife, the princess Berengaria of Navarre, as they embark on the Third Crusade, with Ian Keith, Joseph Schildkraut, C. Aubrey Smith, Alan Hale, C. Henry Gordon, Montagu Love, William Farnum, and DeMille’s daughter Katherine (as Princess Alice) rounding out a familiar cast. Spectacle trumps history, but DeMille devotees will enjoy it and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
“DETECTORISTS”: COMPLETE COLLECTION (Acorn TV): With their trusty metal detectors in hand, Toby Jones and writer/creator/director Mackenzie Crook doggedly seek treasure through the English countryside while their personal lives languish, in all 19 episodes from the entire 2014-’17 run of the award-winning BBC comedy series, as well as the 2022 TV-movie reunion special, available in a five-disc DVD collection ($69.99 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, the Series 2 Christmas special, and more.
THE LAST AMERICAN VIRGIN (MVD Entertainment Group): Producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films tapped writer/director Boaz Davidson to remake and “Americanize” their 1978 Israeli smash Lemon Popsicle, inspired by Davidson’s youthful hijinks, starring Lawrence Monoson (in his feature debut) as a shy teenager who nurses a crush on new classmate Diane Franklin (in her feature debut), but she’s captivated by his cocky best friend (newcomer Steve Antin). A prototypical teen sex comedy given some heart by Monoson and Franklin, with an unforgettable final scene. A terrific soundtrack includes Blondie, The Police, U2, Devo, REO Speedwagon, Oingo Boingo, The Commodores, The Cars, The Waitresses, The Plimsouls, and others. The collector’s-edition “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes retrospective interviews, collectible mini-poster, theatrical trailer, photo gallery, and more. Rated R. **
LIKE ME (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/producer/director Eyal Kantor’s debut feature (originally titled Kablu oti) focuses on Israeli teenager Yoav Keren, struggling to come to terms with his sexuality as he is drawn to both his best friend (newcomer Mendi Barsheshet) and an older photographer (Gal Amitai). Keren is handsome and uninhibited, but his character’s reckless, feckless attitude isn’t exactly endearing, although Barsheshet and Amitai are appealing as the objects of his affection. A nice try that falls short, though not for lack of trying. In Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **
“THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES”: SERIES 1 (Acorn TV): Executive producer Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent wrote and created this light-hearted mystery series starring Lindsay as a middle-aged antiques dealer suddenly left widowed and penniless, who relocates to France to start fresh and becomes an amateur sleuth. Steve Edge, Alex Gaumond, and Vincent round out the regular cast. All seven feature-length episodes from the 2022 season are available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
MAKING MR. RIGHT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director/executive producer Susan Seidelman followed up the success of Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) with this quirky but uneven 1987 comedy starring John Malkovich in a dual role as a brilliant but socially inept scientist and the lookalike android he created for space travel, and Ann Magnuson as the kooky public-relations wiz who finds herself attracted to both. A box-office flop boosted by an enthusiastic cast including Laurie Metcalf, Hart Bochner, Ben Masters, Polly Bergen, Robert Trebor, Polly Draper, and scene-stealer Glenne Headly (then married to Malkovich in real life). The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. **
MAN ON THE TRAIN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Patrice Leconte’s award-winning 2002 character study (originally titled L’homme du train) detailing the unusual friendship that develops between retired teacher Jean Rochefort and enigmatic thief Johnny Hallyday. The noir-ish trappings are present, but it’s the terrific teamwork of Rochefort and Hallyday that keeps this on track – no pun intended. In French with English subtitles, the only bonus feature is the theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
P.O.W.: THE ESCAPE (Scorpion Releasing/MVD Entertainment Group): Having scored with Chuck Norris and Missing in Action (1984), producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films tapped David Carradine to headline this like-minded 1986 Vietnam War melodrama, filmed in the Philippines under the direction of first-timer Gideon Amir, in which Carradine’s Col. Cooper clashes with Mako’s ruthless Capt. Vinh as he attempts to rescue imprisoned American soldiers. Originally titled Behind Enemy Lines, this is a standard-issue B-movie, albeit with plenty of action and a sturdy cast including Winston-Salem native Charles R. Floyd, Phil Brock, and (always-welcome) Cannon stalwart Steve James caught in the crossfire. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes retrospective interviews and trailers. Rated R. **
RETURN TO SEOUL (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Associate producer/screenwriter/director Davy Chou’s award-winning, R-rated drama (originally titled Retour a Seoul) stars Park Ji-min (in her feature debut) as an adopted woman who travels from France to Korea to meet her biological parents, which forces her to come to terms with her identity and her future in ways she never could have foreseen. In English, French, and Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($20.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($26.95 retail).
“STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION – 4 MOVIE COLLECTION” (Paramount Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this 4K Ultra HD combo ($90.99 retail) of the four big-screen features based on the long-running, award-winning series created by Gene Roddenberry, with Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis reprising their roles: 1994’s Star Trek: Generations (rated PG), which also features original Star Trek cast members William Shatner, James Doohan, and Walter Koenig; 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact (rated PG-13), which Frakes also directed and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup; 1998’s Star Trek: Insurrection (rated PG), also directed by Frakes; and 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis (rated PG-13). Each film boasts a bevy of bonus features for the Star Trek faithful, including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews, retrospective tributes, deleted scenes, trailers, and more.
