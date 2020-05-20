video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
BY THE GRACE OF GOD (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Francois Ozon's award-winning, fact-based drama (originally titled Grace a Dieu) is a thoughtful and compelling exploration of sexual abuse perpetrated by a Catholic priest – and how three of his previous victims joined forces to bring his crimes to light.
Having been molested by Father Preynat (Bernard Verley) as a boy, the adult Alexandre (Melvil Poupaud) brings his complaint to Cardinal Barbarin (Francois Marthouret), but soon realizes he's being given the runaround. Undaunted, Alexandre takes his case to the media and the authorities, and as the movement gains momentum he is joined by Francois (Denis Menochet) and Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud), both of whom were also molested by Preynat.
Unlike the Oscar-winning Spotlight (2015), By the Grace of God is focuses primarily on the victims, whose lives have been affected in disparate ways. Although Francois and Emmanuel have renounced their faith, Alexandre is still an observant Catholic. Each man seeks a semblance of closure, knowing full well they can never regain the innocence that was so cruelly taken from them.
The real Father Preynat attempted block the film's release, which served only to elevate its profile. It received eight nominations for the Cesar Award (France's equivalent of the Oscars), including Best Picture and Best Director, with Arlaud winning Best Supporting Actor. Not only is this a powerful film, but it's an important one, one which resonates with righteous indignation.
In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
APRIL FOOL'S DAY (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Director Fred Walton's genre-friendly flourishes enliven this predictable slasher send-up in which spoiled, rich college students embark on a weekend getaway to a remote island where they (apparently) fall prey to a killer. Deborah Foreman, Amy Steel, Clayton Rohner, Thomas F. Wilson, Deborah Goodrich, Ken Olandt, and Griffin O'Neal round out the ensemble cast. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and television spots. Rated R. **
CREPITUS (Indican Pictures): Writer/producer/director/editor Haynze Whitmore's feature debut is a talky, tepid shocker starring Bill Moseley as the title character, a cannibalistic clown who terrorizes sisters Caitlin Williams (in her feature debut) and Chalet Lizette Braham, who are already terrorized by their abusive, alcoholic mother (Eva Mauro). Despite winning some awards (!), this is jumbled, unpleasant scare fare, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). ½
DEADLY MANOR (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Jose Ramon Larraz's final horror film, released in 1990 (and also known as Savage Lust) is a belated entry in the slasher sweepstakes, as unwary teenagers fall prey to a deranged killer when they (unwisely) decide to spend the night in an abandoned mansion. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
THE GENTLEMEN (STXfilms/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Guy Ritchie returns to the gangster genre – with a vengeance – in this R-rated, London-based shoot-'em-up detailing what transpires when American expatriate drug czar Matthew McConaughey opts to leave his business behind, with a veritable rogues' gallery including Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, and Jeremy Strong on hand, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
HIGH ON THE HOG (Indican Pictures): In one of his last films, the late Sid Haig produced and stars in writer/producer/director Tony Wash's inconsistent, intentionally cheesy farce as “Big Daddy,” a marijuana grower who butts heads with corrupt narcotics agent Joe Estevez after creating a potent new strain. It's nice to see Haig in a leading role, but as a grindhouse spoof this tries to hard to attain cult-classic status and falls short, despite Fiona Domenica, Ellie Church (as a topless disc jockey), and the late Robert Z'Dar (who died in 2015 and to whom the film is dedicated) on hand, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). *½
IMAX D-DAY: NORMANDY 1944 (Shout! Factory): Tom Brokaw narrates this writer/producer/director Pascal Vuong's self-explanatory, award-winning 2014 IMAX documentary detailing the Allied invasion of Normandy on “D-Day” (June 6, 1944), which turned the tide of World War II, featuring an original score performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, available on 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.93 retail), replete with bonus features.
IP MAN 4: THE FINALE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Wilson Yip returns to direct the award-winning final installment in the popular martial-arts franchise (originally titled Yip Man 4), with Donnie Yen reprising his role as the titular Wing Chung master who relocates to San Francisco after his wife's death in the 1960s and first encounters an ambitious young student named Bruce Lee (Danny Chan). In English, Cantonese, and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.98 retail).
THE LIMITS OF CONTROL (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Jim Jarmusch's award-winning, R-rated 2009 existential thriller stars Isaach De Bankole as an unnamed assassin sent to carry out an assignment in Spain, where he encounters a variety of seemingly disparate characters, each of whom has a key to his goal. Paz de la Huerta, Tilda Swinton, John Hurt, Bill Murray, and Gael Garcia Bernal also appear. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes archival documentary and featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more.
MARIHUANA/NARCOTIC (Something Weird/Kino Classics): A dubious double-bill of “cautionary” exploitation films made by underground filmmaker Dwain Esper, each one exploring the consequences of drug abuse, which later became cult classics on the midnight-movie circuit: 1933's Narcotic and 1936's Marihuana (Weed With Roots in Hell), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), both boasting audio commentaries, theatrical trailers, and more.
MARIUS PETIPA: THE FRENCH MASTER OF RUSSIAN BALLET (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Denis Sneguirev's feature documentary (originally titled Marius Petipa, le maitre francais du ballet russe) celebrates the life and enduring legacy of the French-born ballet dancer and choreographer Marius Petipa (1818-1910), whose immortality is assured thanks to his revolutionary Imperial Ballet productions of Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, among others. Fast-moving and informative, with lovely performance vignettes and interviews with choreographers, historians, and dancers – admirers all. In English, French, Italian and Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). ***
THE NIGHT CLERK (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Acclaimed playwright Michael Christofer wrote and directed this gimmicky but obvious thriller starring Tye Sheridan (also a producer) as a hotel clerk afflicted with Asperger's Syndrome suspected of murdering a female guest. Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, Johnathon Schaech, and John Leguizamo (who shines in the stock role of the investigating detective) do their best to enliven the proceedings, but it's all for naught. Rated R. *½
RIDE LIKE A GIRL (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Actress Rachel Griffiths makes her feature debut as producer/director of this fact-based coming-of-age drama tracing the life of Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer), the first female jockey to win the prestigious 2015 Melbourne Cup. Competently made, if predictable, this suffers from an overstuffed soundtrack but benefits from nice performances from Palmer, Sam Neill (as Payne's widowed father), and Payne's real-life brother Stevie, who suffers from Down Syndrome but acquits himself well in his screen debut, playing himself. Rated PG. **½
STICK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Burt Reynolds directed and stars in this 1985 adaptation of Elmore Leonard's best-selling novel (co-scripted by the author), as the titular ex-con who tangles with the South Florida drug cartel after buddy Jose Perez is murdered. A nice try that doesn't quite capture Leonard's trademark flavor, despite colorful location work, Barry DeVorzon's score, and George Segal, Candice Bergen, Charles Durning, Richard Lawson, Alex Rocco, ace stuntman Dar Robinson (memorable as the villainous Moke), and Tricia Leigh Fisher (daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens) in her screen debut, in support, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with audio commentary. Rated R. **½
TOP GUN (Paramount Home Entertainment): In preparation for the upcoming, long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick, the 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.99 retail) of the original PG-rated 1986 blockbuster, which solidified Tom Cruise's superstar status, earned Oscar nominations for Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing, while winning the Oscar for Best Song (Berlin's inescapable “Take My Breath Away”). Paramount is also releasing 1990's Days of Thunder (rated PG-13), which reunited Cruise with Top Gun director Tony Scott, co-starred Cruise's future wife, Nicole Kidman, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound; and Steven Spielberg's overblown 2005 version of War of the Worlds (rated PG-13), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. Each film boasts bonus features.
THE WAY BACK (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/director Gavin O'Connor's R-rated sports drama stars Ben Affleck as a disillusioned, hard-drinking former basketball phenomenon who returns to coach at his old high school and gains a new lease on life, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
WOMAN TIMES SEVEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Vittorio De Sica directed this splashy 1967 showcase for Shirley MacLaine, cast in seven comedic vignettes about romance and infidelity, backed by an all-star cast including Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Peter Sellers, Vittorio Gassman, Rossano Brazzi, Robert Morley, Lex Barker, Patrick Wymark, and Anita Ekberg. Pure fluff, but enjoyable nonetheless, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and trailers. **½
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
