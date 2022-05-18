video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Arguably John Ford’s last great Western, this 1962 saga – based on a story by Dorothy M. Johnson – was overlooked by many critics at the time of its release. In the ensuing years, however, its stature has deservedly grown, and many consider it a classic.
The narrative details the maturation of the old, wild West to the new, settled West. James Stewart plays attorney Ransom Stoddard and John Wayne rancher Tom Doniphon. Doniphon personifies might, Stoddard personifies diplomacy – and both traits are necessary to shape the future. In the bustling town of Shinbone, both men vie for the attentions of the kind-hearted Hallie (Vera Miles), and both men must face down the territory’s most notorious outlaw, the titular Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin).
Although Stewart and Wayne are a bit old for their characters (both actors were in their 50s at the time) and the pacing is rather stately, this is a literate, grown-up Western steeped in the trappings of the genre, boosted by a terrific Dimitri Tiomkin score (and Gene Pitney’s hit title song), and a stellar supporting cast: Edmond O’Brien, Woody Strode, John Carradine, Andy Devine, Ken Curtis, Jeannette Nolan, Lee Van Cleef, Strother Martin, Carleton Young, and Denver Pyle. Stewart and Wayne have a great, prickly chemistry, and Marvin is at his most irredeemably evil. Given the film’s title, it’s no surprise what happens to him, and he justly deserves his comeuppance.
The film, which earned a single Oscar nomination -- Best Costume Design (black-and-white) – includes one of the quintessential lines of dialogue regarding the West: “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”
Paramount Home Entertainment has also released the 35th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD ($25.99 retail) of the Eddie Murphy blockbuster sequel Beverly Hills Cop II (rated R), the biggest box-office hit of 1987, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song (“Shakedown”).
The 60th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD ($39.99 retail) of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance includes audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes, original theatrical trailer, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BREAKOUT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Tom Gries directed this above-average 1975 Charles Bronson vehicle, loosely inspired by a true story (and subsequent non-fiction book), in which fearless pilot Bronson is hired to break innocent Robert Duvall out of a Mexican prison. Bronson’s real-life wife Jill Ireland plays Duvall’s wife, Randy Quaid and Sheree North play Bronson’s faithful sidekicks, and John Huston plays Duvall’s wicked grandfather, who had him imprisoned. Undemanding but competent action fare, boosted by Lucien Ballard’s cinematography and a customarily good score by Jerry Goldsmith, with lots of familiar folk in support: Emilio Fernandez, Paul Mantee, Jesse Vint, Alejandro Rey, Sidney Clute, and Roy Jenson. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, radio and TV spots, and more. Rated PG. **½
DARK NIGHT OF THE SCARECROW 2 (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): J.D. Feigelson, who penned the classic 1981 television movie Dark Night of the Scarecrow, returns to write, produce, edit, and direct this long-gestating follow-up, starring Amber Wedding as a single mother who relocates with son Aiden Shurr (in his feature debut) to a small rural community where they unwittingly reawaken the titular supernatural menace that terrorized the community years before, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE DEVIL STRIKES AT NIGHT (Kino Classics): Having departed during the rise of the Third Reich, director Robert Siodmak returned to Germany to make this fact-based 1957 thriller (originally titled Nachts wenn der Teufel kam) detailing the manhunt for a serial killer in Germany during World War II – an investigation compromised by the influence of the Nazi Party. Claus Holm plays the chief investigator, Mario Adorf the chief suspect, and Hannes Messemer and Peter Carsten the SS officers involved in the case. This earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary.
FEAR PHARM 2 (Indican Pictures): Filmmaker Dante Yore follows up his 2020 feature debut with this sequel, which takes place immediately after the events of the first film and sees the survivors of the earlier rampage in the world’s largest corn maze once again preyed upon by the deranged staff. This gore-soaked black comedy, which is no better or worse than its predecessor, is essentially a riff on Richard Connell’s classic story The Most Dangerous Game, with many encoring characters meeting their fates this time around, with the door left (wide) open for yet another installment, for those who care. The DVD retails for $24.99. *½
GAGARINE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): For their award-winning debut feature, screenwriters Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouih expanded their 2015 short film, detailing the increasingly desperate – and imaginative -- efforts of teenager Alseni Bathily (in his feature debut) to save Gagarine Towers, the Parisian housing project where he lives from demolition by forming a resistance movement with his fellow residents. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
HOW THEY GOT OVER (First Run Features): Subtitled “Gospel Quartets and the Road to Rock & Roll,” writer/producer/director Robert Clem’s informative, engaging 2018 feature documentary traces the history of 20th-century Gospel groups and how their distinctive sounds became a template for the early days of rock music, featuring vintage performance footage by such notable groups as the Soul Stirrers, Sensational Nightingales, Dixie Hummingbirds, and many others. Whenever the pace begins to lag, Clem goes right to another performance – and it works every time. An affectionate, toe-tapping tribute to a bygone era whose legacy still resonates, and perhaps the last word should be left to Clarence Fountain (1929-2018) from Blind Boys of Alabama: “We’ve come a long way.” Indeed they have, and indeed they did. A must for music buffs. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes deleted scenes. ***
INFINITE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Producer Mark Wahlberg stars in executive producer/director Antoine Fuqua’s award-winning, PG-13-rated adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 best-seller The Reincarnationist Papers as a troubled everyman thrust into a futuristic battle between reincarnated warriors, with humanity’s future at stake, with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Dylan O’Brien, and Toby Jones along for the ride, available on DVD ($17.99 retail), Blu-ray ($17.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD ($25.99 retail).
JUMP, DARLING (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/producer/director Phil Connell’s auspicious, award-winning debut feature stars Thomas Duplessie as a depressed drag queen who reconnects with ailing grandmother Cloris Leachman (in one of her last films) as he re-evaluates his life and career aspirations. Occasionally (and inescapably) maudlin, this is nevertheless a bittersweet winner, anchored by Duplessie’s versatile, undeniably career-boosting performance and solid work from Linda Kash as the mother in the middle, Kwaku Adu-Poku (in his feature debut) as a flirtatious bartender, and the reliable Leachman, to whom the film is dedicated. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes bonus features. ***
“MIKLOS JANCSO COLLECTION” (Kino Classics): A self-explanatory, four-disc, six-film Blu-ray selection ($49.95 retail) of critically acclaimed features by the esteemed Hungarian filmmaker Miklos Jancso (1921-2014): 1966’s The Round-Up (Szegenyledgenyek),1967’s award-winning The Red and the White (Csillagosok, katonak), 1969’s The Confrontation (Fenyes szelek) 1969’s Winter Wind (Sirokko) starring Jacques Charrier and Marina Vlady, 1972’s award-winning Red Psalm (Meg ker a nep), and 1974’s Electra, My Love (Szerelmem, Elektra), based on Laszlo Gyurko’s play.In Hungarian with English subtitles, each film includes audio commentary.
PRESAGIO (IndiePix Films): The award-winning 2015 feature debut of writer/producer/director Matias Salinas stars Javier Solis (in his feature debut) as a tormented writer whose sessions with trumpet-playing psychiatrist Carlos Pineiro push him further into a surreal, existential journey into madness. Although scattered at times, this imaginative excursion into expressionistic filmmaking is a surefire cult contender. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. **½
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Director Jon Watts and leading man Tom Holland enjoy their third, PG-13-rated go-‘round in the popular big-screen Marvel franchise in which Peter Parker’s attempts to alter the course of history – with the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange – goes completely awry, compelling Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to battle foes from his past – and earlier Spider-Man movies, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on hand reprising earlier incarnations of the character, and a star-studded supporting cast including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Rhys Ifans, Willem Dafoe (as the Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (as Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (as Electro), Benedict Wong, Thomas Haden Church, Charlie Cox, J.B. Smoove, and J.K. Simmons. This earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, and is available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail), each replete with a bevy of bonus features for Marvel mavens.
TWO MEN IN TOWN (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Recently paroled murderer Forest Whitaker’s attempt to reassimilate into society is compromised by hard-boiled lawman Harvey Keitel, whose partner Whitaker killed, in co-screenwriter/producer/director Rachid Bouchareb’s R-rated 2014 drama, a loose remake of the 1973 Alain Delon/Jean Gabin thriller Deus hommes dans la ville, with star-studded support from Ellen Burstyn, Brenda Blethyn, Luis Guzman, Dolores Heredia, Reg E. Cathey, and Tim Guinee, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), including behind-the-scenes featurette.
“THE WIGGLES: SUPER WIGGLES” (Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this special installment of the long-running Australian children’s series, in which the title characters (played by Lachlan Gillespie, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce, and creator/director Anthony Field) and the “Fruit Salad” TV Wiggles to celebrate the everyday heroes in their community of Wiggle Town, available on DVD ($14.95 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
