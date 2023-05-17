PICK OF THE WEEK
A BAG OF MARBLES (Omnibus Entertainment): It’s almost shocking that it’s taken this first-rate, award-winning 2017 adaptation of Joseph Joffo’s 1973 autobiography (originally titled Un sac de billes) six years to finally arrive on the domestic home-video market, because it’s a genuinely powerful, even timeless, chronicle of courage.
In 1941, Paris has been occupied by the Nazis, so local barber Roman (Patrick Bruel) and his wife Anna (Elsa Zylberstein) – both Jews -- send their two youngest sons, Maurice (newcomer Batyste Fleurial Palmieri) Joseph (Dorian Le Clech), on their own to Vichy France, which is still a “free zone.” Thus begins a heroic coming-of-age journey, as Joseph and Maurice are forced to live by their wits, constantly denying their heritage as they attempt to sidestep the Nazis at every turn, hoping against hope to be reunited as a family once more.
The film marks a career high for co-producer/co-screenwriter/director Christian Duguay, who never allows the pacing or suspense to flag. Christophe Graillot’s cinematography is top-notch, and the performances are first-rate, with Le Clech and Palmieri particularly affecting in their roles. In addition to Bruel and Zylberstein’s strong supporting work, there are nice turns from Christian Clavier as a disillusioned doctor who takes pity on the brothers, and Etienne Chicot (who died in 2018) as a priest who provides them with a last-second alibi when soldiers stop the train they are traveling on and demand their paperwork.
As harrowing as it is uplifting, A Bag of Marbles is sometimes unbearably intense, yet it never loses focus or compromises its credibility. In many ways, it’s an astonishing work. In French, German, Russian, and Yiddish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
CONVOY BUSTERS (Cauldron Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Stelvio Massi’s 1978 shoot-‘em-up (originally titled Un poliziotto scomodo) stars genre veteran Maurizio Merli as a maverick cop – is there any other kind? – who forsakes big-city duty to a sleepy coastal town where he woos schoolteacher Olga Karlatos but, more importantly, uncovers an illicit gun-smuggling ring. Merli is always fun to watch, but this doesn’t stray far from formula. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interviews, image gallery, trailer, and more. **
HELL IS FOR HEROES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Don Siegel’s no-nonsense approach bolsters this 1962 World War II saga set in 1944, as an American combat unit is ordered to hold off a German advance for 48 hours until reinforcements arrive, with Steve McQueen (at his steeliest) heading a star-studded ensemble including Bobby Darin, Harry Guardino, James Coburn, Fess Parker, Nick Adams, Mike Kellin, L.Q. Jones, and Bob Newhart (in his feature debut). This is the only collaboration between Siegel and McQueen, who nearly came to blows more than once. Nor did McQueen and Darin get along, and the overall film was compromised when Paramount pulled the plug late in the production – yet it has its moments. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
IF I HAD A MILLION (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): To prevent his greedy heirs from inheriting his fortune, dying tycoon Richard Bennett selects eight random people – out of the phone book, no less – to bequeath each with $1 million, which sparks both comedy and pathos. An obvious inspiration for the ‘60s TV series The Millionaire, this uneven 1932 anthology was directed by Ernst Lubitsch, Norman Taurog, Stephen Roberts, Norman Z. McLeod, James Cruze, William A. Seiter and H. Bruce Humberstone, and features a star-studded (if somewhat ill-used) cast including Gary Cooper, W.C. Fields, Charles Laughton (who speaks one line!), George Raft, Charles Ruggles, May Robson, Alison Skipworth, Gene Raymond, Roscoe Karns, Frances Dee, and Gail Patrick (in her feature debut). The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
LOVERS LANE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): That Anna Faris made her feature debut and later married co-star Ben Indra (in his feature debut) likely justifies this special-edition (!) Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of Jon Ward’s dopey, low-rent 1999 slasher-movie throwback starring Ed Bailey (in his only feature) as a serial killer who escapes incarceration to slay the children of his earlier victims. The “big name” is Richard Sanders (best known as nerdy newsman Les Nessman on WKRP in Cincinnati) as Bailey’s psychiatrist, with Sarah Lancaster (in her feature debut) as his endangered daughter. Bonus features include both the widescreen and full-frame video formats, audio commentary, collectible booklet, retrospective featurette, and original trailers. ½
THE MAGIC FLUTE (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): For his feature debut, Florian Sigl directed and adapted his stage play based on and inspired by Mozart’s beloved 1791 opera, a contemporary version produced by Roland Emmerich with Jack Wolfe as a lonely teenager who attends an esteemed Mozart boarding school and discovers a magic portal that leads right into a musical fantasy inspired by Mozart’s music, with F. Murray Abraham (best-known for his Oscar-winning turn as Mozart’s nemesis in 1984’s Amadeus) as the imperious headmaster, acclaimed diva Sabine Devieilhe (reprising her stage role) as Queen of the Night, noted opera singer Morris Robinson (in his feature debut), Iwan Rheon, Asha Banks (in her feature debut), Niamh McCormack, Jeanne Goursaud, and Greg Wise in support, available in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($22.98 retail).
MARTIN ROUMAGNAC (Icarus Films Home Video): Never before available on home-video stateside, director/screenwriter Georges Lacombe’s 1946 adaptation of Pierre Rene-Wolf’s novel stars Jean Gabin in the title role, a hard-working building contractor entranced by Marlene Dietrich, as a “merry widow” (read “loose woman”) named Blanche Ferrand, which results in scandal and tragedy. Released in the United States as The Room Upstairs, this marked the only screen pairing of real-life lovers Gabin and Dietrich, who bring chemistry and star power to an otherwise slow-moving although well-made melodrama. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). **½
POLICE STORY 3: SUPERCOP (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The two-disc 4K Ultra HD combo bow ($44.95 retail) of director Stanley Tong’s award-winning 1992 action extravaganza (originally titled Ging chaat goo si III: Chiu kup ging chaat and released stateside as Supercop), teaming Jackie Chan as a hotshot undercover cop and Michelle Yeoh as his Chinese counterpart as they join forces to crush a drug cartel, with Yuen Wah, Ken Tsang, Philip Chan, Bill Tung, and Maggie Cheung caught in the crossfire. Predictable but fast-paced and undeniably exciting, with Chan and Yeoh exhibiting great chemistry, to say nothing of their martial-arts mastery – and the end-credit outtakes are a highlight. This includes the original version (in Cantonese with English subtitles) and the R-rated, English-dubbed American cut, audio commentary, collectible booklet and poster, trailers, and more. **½
RIGHTEOUS THIEVES (Lionsgate): Originally titled Shelter, director Anthony Nardolillo’s R-rated heist thriller stars Lisa Vidal as the ringleader of a group of thieves (Cam Gigandet, Sasha Merci, Jaina Lee Ortiz, and Carlos Miranda) charged with recovering priceless paintings stolen by the Nazis during World War II that have fallen into the possession of neo-Nazi tycoon Brian Cousins, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
SAMURAI WOLF 1 & SAMURAI WOLF 2: HELL CUT (Film Movement Classics): A twin-bill of vintage Japanese adventures written and directed by noted action auteur Hideo Gosha (1929-’92): 1966’s Samurai Wolf (Kiba Okaminosuke) and 1967’s Samurai Wolf 2: Hell Cut (Kiba Okaminosuke: jigoku giri), both starring Isao Natsuyagi (who made his feature debut in the first film) as the titular character, a fearless ronin battling the forces of evil in feudal Japan. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, collectible booklet, and retrospective featurettes.
SEARCH FOR BEAUTY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Erle C. Kenton’s fluffy 1934 romantic comedy, starring Buster Crabbe and Ida Lupino (in her first American film) as Olympic athletes whose budding relationship is compromised when they consent to work for a fitness magazine – unaware that its publishers (Robert Armstrong, James Gleason, and Gertrude Michael) are actually planning to turn it into a salacious sex magazine. Crabbe, a real-life Olympic medal winner, and Lupino both look great, but this doesn’t add up to much despite musical numbers and a surprisingly saucy storyline. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers. **
“THE TIGER CAGE COLLECTION” (Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this Blu-ray triple feature ($59.98 retail) consisting of director Yuen Woo-Ping’s action-packed crime trilogy, which was originally made for television: 1988’s Tiger Cage (Dak ging to lung), 1990’s Tiger Cage II (Sai hak chin), and 1991’s Tiger Cage III (Leng mian ju ji shou), featuring such Eastern superstars as Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Jacky Cheung, Robin Shou, and others. Bonus features include original Cantonese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, trailers, and more.
THE WEAPON (Lionsgate): Executive producer Tony Schiena makes his feature co-story/directorial debut with this pretentious, predictable action melodrama in which he plays an ex-con who goes on a violent rampage to locate his ex-girlfriend (AnnaLynne McCord), who left him for sleazy Las Vegas mob boss Richard Grieco (looking an awful lot like Alice Cooper). This utterly generic outing, replete with cheap CGI effects and dopey dialogue, wastes Cuba Gooding Jr., Bruce Dern, Sean Patrick Flanery, Jack Kesy, Randall Batinkoff, Chuck Zito, and an unbilled Jeff Fahey in smaller roles – and worst of all ends on an open note, portending what must be the least-wanted sequel in recent memory. The DVD retails for $19.98. Rated R. ½
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
