video vault

THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): Love him or hate him – and there wasn't much middle ground – Italian filmmaker Lucio Fulci (1927-'96) remains one of the most polarizing cult figures in exploitation cinema.
It wasn't because of his '60s gangster movies or '70s sex comedies, but the horror films he helmed in the '80s, earning him the nickname “the Godfather of Gore,” including Zombie (1979), The Beyond (1980), and this 1981 endeavor (originally titled Quella villa accanto al cimitero), released stateside in 1984, and perceived as Fulci's homage to The Shining (1980) – although others would perceive it as a rip-off. (Both opinions are valid, by the way.)
Katherine (Catriona) MacColl and Paolo Malco play Lucy and Norman Boyle, who move into the titular dwelling with their young son, Bob (Giovanni Frezza). The house's reputation for being haunted is well-founded. Not only are there ghosts, which only Bob can see, but the previous owner, Dr. Freudstein (Giovanni De Nava), still lurks in the cellar – considerably worse for wear after his supposed death.
Fulci fans will undoubtedly revel in the unintentionally laughable dialogue, contrived plot twists, and especially the bloodletting, which is plentiful. Characters aren't just killed in Fulci films; they're butchered and slaughtered in as grisly a fashion as his zoom lenses can capture. The House by the Cemetery promises gore, and on that count it certainly delivers.
The three-disc limited-edition 4K combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailers, collectible booklet, Walter Rizzati's original score on CD, and more. **
BEYOND THERAPY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow of Robert Altman's self-consciously quirky 1987 screen adaptation of Christopher Durang, detailing the burgeoning, bumpy romance between bi-sexual Jeff Goldblum and neurotic Julie Hagerty. Adapting Durang is no easy feat, and despite a fine cast including Glenda Jackson, Tom Conti, and Christopher Guest, this ranks as one of several '80s Altman misfires. Rated R. **
“CITY ON A HILL”: SEASON ONE (Showtime Entertainment/CBS DVD/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Charlie McLean created this Showtime crime series, inspired by actual events, which dramatizes the “Boston Miracle” of the early 1990s, with Kevin Bacon as a corrupt FBI agent and Aldis Hodge an idealistic district attorney who form an uneasy alliance to eradicate crime from Beantown's mean streets, with Jonathan Tucker, Mark O'Brien, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy joined by recurring guest stars Cathy Moriarty, James Russo, Rory Culkin, Kevin Dunn, Sarah Shahi, and Gloria Reuben. The “all-star” executive-producer contingent also includes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Barry Levinson, James Mangold, and Tom Fontana. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2019 season, plus bonus features, are available on DVD ($39.98 retail).
“GUNSMOKE”: THE FINAL SEASON (CBS DVD/Paramount Home Entertainment): After 20 seasons, James Arness saddles up one last time as Dodge City's venerable marshal Matt Dillon, in all 24 episodes from the 1974-'75 season of the award-winning CBS Western series, available on DVD ($49.98 retail), replete with bonus features. CBS DVD/Paramount has also released “Gunsmoke: The Complete Series,” a self-explanatory 143-DVD collection ($338.98 retail) of all 635 episodes from the entire 1955-'75 series run, plus bonus features.
“HUMANS: COMPLETE COLLECTION” (Acorn): Based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi series Real Humans, this critically acclaimed and award-winning Channel 4/AMC series dramatizes life in a parallel universe, where cyborg servants have been developed to assist humankind – but not without a few kinks along the way – featuring an ensemble cast including Katherine Parkinson, Gemma Chan, Tom Goodman-Hill, Colin Morgan, Will Tudor, Emily Berrington, and Ivanno Jeremiah, as well as guest stars William Hurt, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Letitia Wright. The six-disc Blu-ray collection ($69.99 retail) includes all 24 episodes from the entire 2015-'18 series run.
JE T'AIME MOI NON PLUS (Kino Classics): Gallic music legend Serge Gainsbourg made his filmmaking debut as writer/composer/director of this controversial 1976 drama (also released as I Love You, I Don't) starring his then-muse Jane Birkin as a lonely truck-stop waitress who enters into a torrid affair with brooding, bi-sexual trucker Joe Dallesandro, which enrages his male lover (Hugues Quester) and causes a scandal. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
“LUCIFER”: THE COMPLETE FOURTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Tom Ellis returns as that handsome devil, who forsakes Hell to spend time in Los Angeles, in all 10 episodes from the 2019 season of the Fox fantasy series created by Tom Kapinos and based on DC Entertainment's Vertigo comic franchise, with Jerry Bruckheimer and Len Wiseman among the executive producers, and Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail).
“MIDSOMER MURDERS”: SERIES 21 (Acorn) DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DSI Jamie Winter (Nick Henrix) are back in action, solving the toughest homicide cases in the titular village, whose bucolic demeanor masks moral turpitude and murderous intent, in all four feature-length episodes from the 2020 season of the long-running, award-winning mystery series based on Caroline Graham's best-selling Chief Inspector Barnaby novels, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $49.99 retail), both boasting a behind-the-scenes featurette.
MUNSTER, GO HOME! (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Fresh from its two-year prime-time stint on CBS, The Munsters made the leap to this big screen in this family-friendly 1966 comedy that sees the titular clan inheriting a mansion in England that is supposedly haunted … which understandably delights them. Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Butch Patrick, and the indomitable Al Lewis reprise their series roles, joined by a new Marilyn (Debbie Watson, in her screen debut), as well as such familiar faces as Terry-Thomas, Hermione Gingold, Bernard Fox, Richard Dawson, Richard Dawson, Cliff Norton, and John Carradine. The special-edition Blu-ray ($27.99 retail) includes audio commentary, the 1981 reunion TV-movie The Munsters' Revenge, vintage radio interviews, and more. **½
RICHARD JEWELL (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Clint Eastwood produced and directed this award-winning, fact-based, PG-13-rated drama focusing on the bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and the titular security guard (Paul Walter Hauser) who found himself enmeshed in a firestorm of controversy afterward. Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, and Kathy Bates (Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress) also appear, available on DVD ($17.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
SERIE NOIRE (Film Movement Classics): Director/co-screenwriter Alain Corneau's adaptation of Jim Thompson's novel A Hell of a Woman stars Patrick Dewaere as a lonely salesman so obsessed with teen temptress Marie Trintignant that he agrees to murder her aunt (Jeanne Herviale), which inevitably leads to his downfall. In French with English subtitles, the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes retrospective featurette and vintage interviews.
THE SEQUEL (Bullfrog Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Helen Atkinson Wood narrates filmmaker Peter Armstrong's concise, fast-paced feature debut, a documentary that examines the current state of global economics and its possible future, as based on the observations of noted historian/ecologist/economist David Fleming (1940-2010), as explored in his posthumously published non-fiction book Lean Logic: A Dictionary for the Future and How to Survive It. ***
SHOELACES (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Director Jacob Goldwasser's award-winning 2018 drama (originally titled Laces) depicts the relationship between an absentee, ailing father (Dov Glickman) and his handicapped son (Nevo Kimchi), which becomes more complicated when the son wants to donate one of his kidneys to save his father's life. In Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE SPECIALISTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): French music superstar Johnny Hallyday (born Jean-Philippe Smet) straps on a six-gun in Sergio Corbucci's 1969 spaghetti Western (originally titled Gli specialisti and also released as Drop Them or I'll Shoot), in which he portrays a notorious gunslinger come to the town of Blackstone to avenge the wrongful hanging of his brother. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include optional French- or Italian-language audio tracks (with English subtitles), audio commentary, and more.
SYSTEM ERROR (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director/narrator Florian Opitz makes his producing debut with this feature documentary, a cautionary exploration of contemporary trends in capitalism, its observations paralleling statements made by Karl Marx. Dry at times, but informative and thoughtful nonetheless. In English, German, and Portuguese with English subtitles. **½
TERMINAL VELOCITY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Sparks do not fly between skydiver Charlie Sheen and secret agent Nastassja Kinski as they battle the Russian mob (represented by James Gandolfini and Christopher McDonald!) in director Deran Sarafian's noisy, brainless 1994 action melodrama, a box-office dud from Disney now available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. *½
THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Sarah Jessica Parker narrates writer/producer/director Mark Bozek's feature documentary debut, which offers a colorful, concise celebration of the life and work of noted fashion photographer Bill Cunningham (1929-2016), nicely augmented by his extensive photo collection. ***
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
