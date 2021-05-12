video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH (Paramount Home Entertainment): Cecil B. DeMille's 1952 circus epic still takes a lot of heat for winning the Best Picture Oscar that year, besting such classics as Moulin Rouge, The Quiet Man, and – thanks to the Hollywood Blacklist – High Noon, which was easily the superior film. Some have gone as far as to say The Greatest Show on Earth was the worst film to ever win Best Picture, although that is certainly open for debate.
Nevertheless, in terms of sheer spectacle and (admittedly) hokey melodrama, the film is hard to resist. It's extravagant, splashy, and benefits from the show-stopping acts of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus – as well as a climactic, hair-raising train wreck. In addition to Best Picture, the film also won the Oscar for Best Story, with additional nominations for Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Costume Design.
The star-studded cast includes Charlton Heston, solidifying his star status as the hard-nosed general manager, Cornel Wilde and Betty Hutton as trapeze artists whose rivalry turns to romance, James Stewart as a clown with a scandalous secret, Dorothy Lamour, Gloria Grahame, Lyle Bettger, and a smattering of celebrity cameos.
Paramount Home Entertainment has also released a 65th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo of DeMille's 1956 big-screen swan song The Ten Commandments ($25.99 retail) and a 15th-anniversary Blu-ray of the PG-13-rated 2006 teen comedy She's the Man ($22.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
The limited-edition “Paramount Presents” Blu-ray of The Greatest Show on Earth retails for $24.99. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
FATALE (LionsGate): Producer/director Deon Taylor's slick but predictable thriller stars Michael Ealy as a hot-shot sports agent who has a one-night stand in Las Vegas with sultry but unstable detective Hilary Swank (also a producer), who then proceeds to destroy his life. Despite sleek cinematography by reliable Dante Spinotti, this is a brainless and stupid reworking of Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train (1951), with Ealy coming off as a total wimp and Swank (who enjoyed a far better villainous role in last year's The Hunt) totally adrift in a role unworthy of her. Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, alternate ending, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated R. *
FREEDOM (Corinth Films): Writer/director Jan Speckenbach's 2017 domestic drama (originally titled Freiheit) examines the consequences when unfulfilled wife and mother Johanna Wokalek impetuously decides to leave her husband (Hans-Jochen Wagner) and children and establish an entirely new identity in another city. In German and Slovak with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
HER NAME IS CHEF (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Executive producer/editor/director Peter Ferriero's self-explanatory documentary feature profiles six female chefs – Leia Gaccione, Elizabeth Falkner, Fatima Ali, Hillary Sterling, Caroline Schiff, and Esther Choi – as they discuss their lives and careers, and how they overcame gender stereotyping and latent sexism to find success in their collective chosen field, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
HISTORY IS MADE AT NIGHT (The Criterion Collection): American divorcee Jean Arthur falls into the arms of charming Frenchman Charles Boyer, much to the consternation of her insanely jealous ex-husband (Colin Clive), in Frank Borzage's 1937 romantic comedy, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective conversation, vintage interview with Borzage, radio adaptation, and more.
IN GOD WE TRUST (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the 1980 comedy misfire (also known as In God We Tru$t) starring director/co-writer Marty Feldman as a simple monk who encounters temptation and corruption when he travels to Los Angeles to raise $5,000 to save his monastery. What could have been an incisive and amusing satire of televangelism is instead simple-minded, silly, and dull, wasting the talents of Feldman, Peter Boyle, Andy Kaufman, Louise Lasser, Wilfrid Hyde-White, Severn Darden, and Richard Pryor (as “G.O.D.”). Bonus features include audio commentaries, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated PG. *
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/screenwriter/director Shaka King's fact-based, R-rated details the FBI's efforts to infiltrate the Black Panther party in Chicago, using thief-turned-informant William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) to gather information on its charismatic leader, Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Lil Rey Howery, and Martin Sheen (as J. Edgar Hoover) round out the cast. Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor (Kaluuya) and Best Original Song (“Fight for You”), with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Stanfield), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography, available on DVD ($28.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
MORGUE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Filmed on location in Paraguay and purportedly based on actual events, writer/director Hugo Cardozo's feature debut stars Pablo Martinez (in his feature debut) as a troubled security guard who encounters bizarre phenomena when he accidentally locked in the city morgue. In Guarani and Spanish, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE REASON I JUMP (Kino Lorber): Based on Naoki Hugashida's non-fiction best-seller, director Jerry Rothwell's award-winning documentary feature delves into the experiences of autism as experienced by five different subjects from around the world, and how they perceive the world around them despite not communicating in verbal terms, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features.
REDEMPTION DAY (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Producer Hicham Hajji makes his feature debut as writer/director of this award-winning action melodrama starring Gary Dourdan as a U.S. Marine officer determined to rescue his wife (Serinda Swan), who is being hold hostage by terrorists in Morocco. A standard storyline given a boost by decent (and credible) plotting and a solid cast including Andy Garcia, Ernie Hudson, Martin Donovan, Brice Bexter, Sami Naceri, and Robert Knepper, available on DVD ($19.98 retail). Rated R. **
“THE SOUTH WESTERLIES” (Acorn): Orla Brady headlines this Irish comedy series as an environmental consultant who surreptitiously returns to the West Cork village where she spent time as a youth, ostensibly to quell opposition against a new wind farm, but finds herself drawn into the lives of the residents, including an old friend (Eileen Walsh) and an old love (Steve Wall). Patrick Bergin, Ger Ryan, Lily Nichol, Sam Barrett, and Kevin Ryan round out the regular cast. All six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season, plus behind-the-scenes featurette, are available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
STILETTO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This glossy but dopey 1969 adaptation of the Harold Robbins best-seller stars Alex Cord as an Italian playboy who moonlights as a hit-man for the mafia (!). A good cast is wasted: Britt Ekland, Barbara McNair, Patrick O'Neal, Joseph Wiseman, Eduardo Ciannelli, Titos Vandis, John Dehner, Lincoln Kilpatrick, Roy Scheider, and Raul Julia (in his feature debut), available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
STONE FRUIT (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Brandon Krajewski's debut feature stars Matt Palazzolo and Rob Warner as a gay couple celebrating their divorce by touring the California wine country, where they reflect on their relationship. Highly theatrical and occasionally too glib, but Palazzolo and Warner have a comfortable camaraderie, and Thomas Hobson adds sparkle as their buddy and occasional bed-mate. Sadly, Palazzolo died in 2018 shortly after completing this, his last film, and it's dedicated to him. The DVD retails for $24.99. **½
STRETCH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/screenwriter/director Joe Carnahan's R-rated, light-hearted crime romp stars Patrick Wilson in the title role, a luckless Hollywood chauffeur struggling to pay off his gambling debts, only to encounter deranged billionaire James Badge Dale, with a star-studded supporting cast including Ed Helms, Ray Liotta, Jessica Alba, David Hasselhoff, Brooklyn Decker, Randy Couture, Norman Reedus (as himself), and an unbilled Chris Pine, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentaries and theatrical trailer.
“A SUITABLE BOY” (Acorn): Mira Nair directed five episodes of this award-winning six-part BBC One mini-series, adapted by executive producer/screenwriter Andrew Davies from executive producer Vikram Beth's sprawling 2003 best-seller, which examines the lives and loves of four families during the political upheaval of 1950s India, starring Tanya Maniktala as a willful college student torn between tradition and romance, backed by an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khattar, Mahira Kakkar, Danesh Ravzi, and Shubham Saraf, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), including behind-the-scenes featurette.
TINTORERA … TIGER SHARK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Rene Cardona Jr., one of Mexico's most prolific exploitation fimmakers, co-scripted and directed this laughable, low-rent 1977 adaptation of co-screenwriter Ramon Bravo's novel, starring Hugo Stiglitz and Andres Garcia as a pair of womanizing buddies who tangle with the titular menace while wooing a succession of bikini-clad – and inevitably ill-fated – beauties including Susan George, Fiona Lewis, Jennifer Ashley, Priscilla Barnes (in her feature debut), and Playboy Playmate Laura Lyons (in her final feature to date). As Jaws rip-offs go, this one sinks quickly. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
“WISTING”: SEASON 1 (Acorn): Sven Nordin portrays the title character, a Norwegian homicide detective whose pursuit of an elusive serial killer is frequently complicated – and compromised -- by his journalist daughter (Thea Green Lundberg), whose coverage of the case puts her in peril, in all 10 episodes from the inaugural 2019-'20 season of the mystery series aired in the United States by Sundance Now, with Carrie-Anne Moss and Richie Campbell as FBI agents who join the investigation. In English and Norwegian with English subtitles, available in a three-DVD collection ($39.99 retail).
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
