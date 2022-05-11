video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A perfect movie.
Producer/director Norman Jewison’s ground-breaking 1967 thriller teams Sidney Poitier as Virgil Tibbs, a detective from Philadelphia (PA), with Rod Steiger’s Bill Gillespie, the police chief of Sparta (MS), after a wealthy businessman is found murdered. The simmering racial tension of the era is powerfully conveyed, with Tibbs and Gillespie forced to confront their own prejudices, but this is also a top-notch whodunit. Rarely, if ever, does the film make a false move. It was a classic the moment it was released.
In addition to a superb Quincy Jones score, a classic Ray Charles theme song, Haskell Wexler’s sharp cinematography, and Hal Ashby’s editing, a fabulous cast includes Lee Grant, Warren Oates, Scott Wilson (in his feature debut), Larry Gates, William Schallert, Anthony James (in his feature debut), Beah Richards, James Patterson, and Quentin Dean (in her feature debut).
In a crowded field that year, In the Heat of the Night won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Steiger), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sound, with additional nominations for Best Director and Best Sound Effects. It’s remarkable that Poitier (who also appeared in To Sir, With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? that year) wasn’t even nominated. Nevertheless, this film boasts a legacy that resonates to this day.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes the Poitier/Tibbs sequels They Call Me MISTER Tibbs! (1970) and The Organization (1971), audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailers, and more. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
CORONAVIRUS CONPIRACY: SAFER AT HOME (Indican Pictures): Filmmaker James Sunshine’s debut feature is an existential black comedy in the Twilight Zone mode, essentially a two-hander with producers John Lehr and Joseph D. Reitman as an argumentative duo attempting to turn the clock back to avoid both the COVID-19 pandemic and other catastrophes. Whether it’s too early to satirize the pandemic is a moot point, as this shrill, self-indulgent outing suffers from utterly unrestrained performances and too few inspired ideas, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). *½
DAVID’S DINOSAUR (Indican Pictures): Writer/producer/director Matthew Charles Hall’s low-budget 2017 sci-fi comedy stars Sean Ryan Fox as a youngster (he’s “David”) who discovers a dinosaur egg when he moves into the home of his grandfather (Richard C. Clave), once a famous globe-trotting adventurer. Clave adds a little life, but this simple-minded fare is aimed at undiscriminating youngsters and the CGI effects are pitifully weak. “The Little Rascals” did this sort of thing much better – and shorter. The DVD retails for $24.99. Rated PG. *½
DEMENTIA (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): This surreal, dialogue-free 1953 psychological thriller stars Adrienne Barrett (in he feature debut) as a young woman who embarks on an odyssey of paranoia and terror during a hellish night on skid row. Extremely low-budget and stilted, but occasionally shows flashes of creepy inspiration that has gained it a legion of cult followers – and they’re pretty much welcome to it. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include the re-edited version Daughter of Horror (narrated by Ed McMahon!) and theatrical trailer. **
THE DIVIDED BRAIN (Bullfrog Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Seana McKenna narrates director Manfred Becker’s documentary feature in which author and psychiatrist Iain McGilchrist offers his intriguing, sometimes controversial theories about how the left hemisphere of the human brain is becoming more dominant due to changes in contemporary culture and society, featuring interviews with historians, scientists, and even those who have suffered brain trauma, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
EASTERN PROMISES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): David Cronenberg directed this hard-hitting 2007 character study/crime drama, starring Viggo Mortensen (who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor) as an enforcer for a Russian crime family whose loyalties are torn when he is ordered to keep tabs on a midwife (Naomi Watts) who, unbeknownst to her, possesses potentially incriminating evidence on the family. A terrific cast includes Armin Mueller-Stahl, Vincent Cassel, Sinead Cusack, and Jerzy Skolimowski, yet for its many attributes – including Mortensen’s truly fearless rampage in a steam room – this loses momentum in the later stages and becomes more episodic. Nevertheless, it comes close to greatness and is well worth watching. Both the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include retrospective and vintage featurettes, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. ***
JIGSAW (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Val Guest scripted and directed this 1962 adaptation of Hillary Waugh’s novel Sleep Long, My Love (inspired by the infamous Brighton Trunk Murders of the 1930s), with Jack Warner and Ronald Lewis as detectives investigating the brutal murder of an anonymous young woman. The setting was changed from England to Connecticut – although the film was shot in England (!) – but this is an engrossing (if occasionally talky) police procedural, with Michael Goodliffe, Moira Redmond, John Le Mesurier, and Yolande Donlan (Guest’s real-life wife) lending sturdy support as potential suspects, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). ***
JUNE, ADRIFT (Indican Pictures): Director Adrienne Subia’s award-winning, bittersweet 2017 feature debut stars Amanda McCann, Cassie Ramoska, and Christine Moore as three young women who impetuously embark on a cross-country road trip to build a sailboat in Maryland, confronting their own insecurities along the way. This picturesque but occasionally overwrought comedy/drama benefits from the easy, breezy chemistry among the three leads, who also made their feature debuts as writer/producers, available on DVD ($9.99 retail). **½
“KIN”: SEASON 1 (RLJE Films): Executive producers Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly created this award-winning AMC+ drama series detailing the simmering tensions between rival crime families in contemporary Dublin, one headed by Aidan Gillen and the other by Ciaran Hinds, with Charlie Cox, Claire Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Sam Keeley rounding out the regular cast. All eight episodes from the inaugural 2021 season are available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
MARIONETTE LAND (MVD Entertainment Group): Director/editor/cinematographer Alexander Monell’s award-winning feature documentary traces the life and career of Robert Brock (born Robert Broucht), who founded the famed Lancaster Marionette Theatre in Pennsylvania, and how its 30th anniversary was threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Like its subject, this is an endearingly quirky and warm-hearted portrait of artistry and creative inspiration, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, deleted scenes, and more. ***
PUSHING HANDS (Film Movement Classics): Future Oscar winner Ang Lee made his acclaimed feature debut with this award-winning 1991 comedy/drama (originally titled Tui shou), starring Sihung Lung (first-rate) as an elderly tai chi master confronted with an entirely new and foreign culture when he emigrates from Beijing to New York City. Understandably sentimental at times, but also charming and insightful. In English and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features. ***
SACCO & VANZETTI (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Ricardo Cucciolla and Gian Maria Volonte portray the title characters in director/screenwriter Giuliano Montaldo’s award-winning 1971 dramatization (originally titled Sacco e Vanzetti) of the earth-shaking trial in which a pair of Italian anarchists were tried and convicted for two murders during an armed robbery in 1920 Boston – although there has long been conjecture that they were railroaded and might even have been innocent. Earnest, well-intentioned and still relevant, but heavy-handed and often melodramatic. Ennio Morricone’s score is augmented by original Joan Baez songs, and the supporting cast includes Cyril Cusack, William Prince, Geoffrey Keen, Rosanna Frazello (in her feature debut), an unbilled Sergio Fantoni, and Milo O’Shea, who shines as the driven defense attorney. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. **
SHAOLIN MANTIS (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The special-edition Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Chia-liang Liu’s R-rated 1978 martial-arts saga (originally titled Tang Lang) starring genre favorite David Chiang as a master fighter whose attempt to infiltrate a clan of rebel warriors on behalf the Emperor goes awry when he falls in love with the granddaughter (Huang Hsing-hsiu, AKA Cecilia Wong) of clan leader Lau Kar Wing. Bonus features include original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, trailers, and more.
SUNNYSIDE (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): John’s older brother Joey Travolta made his feature debut in this ham-fisted 1979 urban melodrama from screenwriter/director Timothy Galfas, as a street tough torn between his family and his gang in the titular Queens neighborhood. This was little more than a feeble attempt to propel Joey Travolta to stardom, and it didn’t succeed. A lot of familiar folk turn up in support: Talia Balsam (in her feature debut), John Lansing (in his feature debut), Chris Mulkey, Michael Tucci, Joan Darling, Jon Gries, Stacey Pickren, Andrew Rubin, and E. Lamont Johnson (in his feature debut). Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include retrospective interview with Mulkey and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
“TWISTING THE KNIFE: FOUR FILMS BY CLAUDE CHABROL” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) boasting four thrillers made by the acclaimed Claude Chabrol (1930-2010): Isabelle Huppert and Michel Serrault headline 1997’s award-winning The Swindle (Rien ne va plus), 1999’s The Color of Lies (Au Coeur du mensage) stars Sandrine Bonnaire and Jacques Gamblin, Huppert stars in Nightcap (Merci pour le chocolat), the award-winning 2000 adaptation of Charlotte Armstrong’s The Chocolate Cobweb, and Nathalie Baye and Suzanne Flon star in the R-rated 2003 thriller The Flower of Evil (La fleur du mai). In French with English subtitles, bonus features include collectible booklet, audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, trailers, and more.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
