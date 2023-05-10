PICK OF THE WEEK
THE BIG BUS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Before the smash hit Airplane! (1980), Paramount Pictures earlier spoofed the disaster genre with this endearingly goofy, self-explanatory 1976 send-up that, in many ways, is on the same level.
The requisite “all-star cast” is aboard the maiden voyage of Cyclops, the world’s first nuclear-powered bus: Joseph Bologna as the driver, trying to live down a past scandal; Stockard Channing as his ex-flame and the designer of Cyclops, John Beck as the co-driver who suffers from bouts of narcolepsy, Ruth Gordon as a runaway housewife (“The Old Lady”), Sally Kellerman and Richard Mulligan as an on-again/off-again married/divorced couple, Bob Dishy as a disgraced veterinarian, Lynn Redgrave as a lusty and vengeful fashion designer, Rene Auberjonois as a priest who’s lost his faith (and his patience), and the hilarious Murphy Dunne as the perennially upbeat cocktail pianist – the kind who pads his own tip jar.
As befits the “genre,” the non-stop cross-country jaunt from New York City to Denver is one wild ride, with José Ferrer as the insidious Ironman (Jose Ferrer), a ruthless oil tycoon bent on sabotaging Cyclops. Unfortunately, he puts his patently moronic younger brother Alex (Stuart Margolin) in charge of it. Also on hand: Ned Beatty (as controller “Shorty Scotty”), Larry Hagman, Harold Gould, Howard Hesseman, Richard B. Shull, and Vic Tayback. The nods toward disaster-movie clichés are non-stop. Some fall flat but others are inspired, and the cast is well nigh irresistible. The Big Bus might not have been big box-office, but it holds up as a breezy, carefree diversion.
The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer and TV spots. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BELLE STARR STORY (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): Elsa Martinelli saddles up for action in the title role of this 1968 spaghetti Western (originally titled Il mio corpo per un poker), as she stakes a claim for feminism in the Old West, with Robert Woods and George Eastman along for the ride. First-time director/screenwriter Piero Cristofani was replaced early in production by screenwriter Lina Wertmuller, with credit given to the pseudonymous “Nathan Wich.” In Italian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary.
BURLESQUE: HEART OF THE GLITTER TRIBE (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Producer Jon Manning’s feature-documentary debut delves into the contemporary burlesque scene in Portland, OR, following a group of dancers (both male and female) as they discuss their lives and inspirations (some quite surprising), and how they view the practice as a form of self-expression and performance art. Insightful but repetitious, and available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
CHILDREN OF THE CORN (Shudder/RLJE Films): Executive producer Kurt Wimmer scripted and directed the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s 1977 short story, which explores the circumstances by which the children of an economically and morally bereft Nebraska farm community came to worship “He Who Walks,” and murderously turn on their elders. Reportedly the 12th (!) film based on the story and filmed three years ago, this isn’t the worst of the bunch but is still nasty and unpleasant, with mostly unlikable characters being slaughtered at regular intervals. Only Elena Kampouris as an ecology-minded heroine and Kate Moyer as the sadistic leader of the children manage to make an impression. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include deleted scenes. *
THE CIVIL DEAD (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of producer Clay Tatum’s award-winning feature debut as writer/director/editor, in which he co-stars with first-time writer/producer Whitmer Thomas, respectively playing a disillusioned, misanthropic photographer and the old friend he unexpectedly bumps into, only to come to the slow realization that he’s dead. Bonus features include audio commentary, deleted scenes, and trailer.
FLAMING EARS (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the 1992 futuristic LGBTQ+ satire (also released as Red Ears Hunt Through Ash) set against the backdrop of a 28th-century dystopian Germany, detailing the conflicts that ensue between comic book artist Susanna Helmayr (in her only feature to date), lusty pyromaniac Ursula Purrer (also making her feature debut as writer/co-director), and the latter’s alien lover (Angela Hans Scheirl, also making her feature debut as writer/co-director), with co-director Dietmar Schipek also playing a role. In English, French and German with English subtitles, bonus features include short films.
HEAT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of the 1986 adaptation of screenwriter William Goldman’s best-seller, starring Burt Reynolds as a world-weary Las Vegas bodyguard who clashes with bratty mafioso Matt Barry after the latter severely beats an old flame (Karen Young). A troubled production that went through several directors – including the credited Dick Richards (billed as “R.M. Richards”), whom Reynolds punched on the set – this could have been a comeback for Reynolds (who isn’t bad) but was another nail in his box-office coffin, with a fine but often squandered cast including Peter MacNicol, Diana Scarwid, Howard Hesseman, Joseph Mascolo, Alfie Wise, Deborah Rush, and former NFL star Joe Klecko (in his final feature to date). Bonus features include audio commentary, alternate ending, and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
HIGH, WIDE AND HANDSOME (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of producer/director Rouben Mamoulian’s 1937 Jerome Kern/Oscar Hammerstein II musical pairs Irene Dunne and Randolph Scott as a couple who hit paydirt it rich when they discover oil in Pennsylvania (!) – only to clash with greedy railroad baron Alan Hale, with such familiar folk as Dorothy Lamour, Charles Bickford, Akim Tamiroff, Ben Blue, William Frawley, Irving Pichel, and Russell Hopton on hand. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
“THE HUNTERS”: COMPLETE SEASONS 1 & 2 (MHz Choice/Kino Lorber): A self-explanatory four-disc DVD collection ($39.95 retail) of all 12 episodes from the 2018 and 2021 seasons of the popular Swedish crime series (originally titled Jagarna), spun off from the feature films The Hunters (1996) and False Trail (2011), with Rolf Lassgard reprising his role as Erik Backstrom, a Stockholm police inspector who retires to northern Sweden but can’t escape the lure of a good mystery as he assists his nephew Peter (Johan Marenius Nordhal), a rookie police officer, in solving tough crimes. In Swedish with English subtitles.
THE NEW GODFATHERS (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): Alfonso Brescia helmed this 1979 gangster saga (originally titled I contrabbandieri di Santa Lucia) in which Italian customs official Gianni Garko who enlists the unlikely help of mob boss Mario Merola to intercept a shipment of narcotics being smuggled to the United States, with Antonio Sabato, Edmund Purdom, Lucio Montanaro, and John Karlsen caught in the crossfire. In Italian with English subtitles, the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) also includes the English-dubbed U.S. theatrical cut and retrospective analysis.
RIO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.99 retail) of director John Brahm’s offbeat, stodgy 1939 melodrama, with Basil Rathbone as an imprisoned tycoon whose hold over wife Sigrid Gurie loosens when she falls the guilt-riddled alcoholic (Robert Cummings) she has reformed in Rio de Janeiro, prompting her enraged spouse to engineer a daring prison escape to exact revenge. Rathbone is at his sneering best but supporting actors Victor McLaglen (in a surprisingly small role), Leo Carrillo, Billy Gilbert, and Samuel S. Hinds, and Irving Pichel haven’t much to do. The only bonus feature is an audio commentary. *
SADNESS AND JOY IN THE LIFE OF GIRAFFES (IndiePix Films): Tiago Guedes edited, adapted, and directed this award-winning 2019 adaptation of the acclaimed Tiago Gomes Rodrigues play (originally titled Tristeza e Alegria na Vida das Girafas), an absurdist coming-of-age parable detailing the misadventures of an eccentric, studious young girl (newcomer Maria Abreu) and her imaginary friend, an oversized teddy bear who calls himself “Judy Garland” (played by Tonan Quito) as they attempt to figure out how the world works. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“UNDER THE VINES”: SERIES 2 (Acorn): Executive producer Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards headline this comedy series created by Erin White, as the mismatched inheritors of a struggling New Zealand vineyard whose ongoing clashes mask a growing attraction between them, in all six episodes from the 2023 season, with Trae Ti Wiki, Simon Mead, Cohen Holloway, and Carrie Green rounding out the regular cast. The two-disc DVD ($39.99 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette.
UNICORN WARS (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): Writer/director Alberto Vasquez’s award-winning animated feature puts a unique – and grown-up – spin on traditional cartoon characters, as it details an ongoing holy war waged between teddy bears and unicorns in the Magic Forest, replete with political and social commentary thrown into the mix. The Blu-ray ($22.98 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette, feature-length animatic, director interview, and trailer.
UNWELCOME (Well Go USA Entertainment): Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth topline writer/director Jon Wright’s semi-satirical, R-rated shocker as a traumatized couple attempting to save their marriage who inherit a house in rural Ireland reputed to be haunted by “Redcaps,” mythical creatures reputed to cause mischief – and mayhem – when not paid the proper attention, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
YOUNG IP MAN (Well Go USA Entertainment): High-kicking Zhao Wenhao assumes the title role of the legendary martial artist (who was later Bruce Lee’s teacher) in director Li Liming’s 2020 action extravaganza (also released as Young Ip Man: Critis Time), which sees the teen-aged Ip Man caught up in a hostage situation in early 20th-century Hong Kong. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.