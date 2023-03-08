PICK OF THE WEEK
DAZED AND CONFUSED (The Criterion Collection): A perfect movie. Richard Linklater’s hazy, crazy 1993 comedy had the same impact as American Graffiti (1973) and Diner (1982), in that they all captured the attitude of young people in those eras – and all had killer soundtracks. Like those films, Dazed and Confused also introduced several future stars: Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, Joey Lauren Adams, and Rory Cochrane, who all but steals the show as the perennial pot-smoker Slater (whose historical “dissertation” on George Washington is a highlight).
It’s the last day of school in 1976, Hitchcock’s Family Plot is playing at the drive-in, and it’s the traditional hazing by upcoming high-school seniors upon incoming freshmen, followed by an outdoor beer bash at the Moon Tower. The most pressing issue is whether quarterback Randall “Pink” Floyd (Jason London) will sign a team pledge not to indulge in drink or drugs during the summer, but he’s more interested in scoring Aerosmith tickets the next morning in Austin.
With keen and compassionate insight, Linklater and his cast bring the colorful characters to life in effortless and irresistible fashion. Dazed and Confused is both hilarious and perceptive, an affectionate blast of nostalgia that remains timeless. The only flaw? It ends.
The special-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) includes audio commentary, the retrospective documentary Making “Dazed,” audition footage and deleted scenes, vintage behind-the-scenes interviews, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BLISS OF MRS. BLOSSOM (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Joseph McGrath’s 1968 adaptation of Alec Coppel’s loosely fact-based play stars Shirley MacLaine as the unfulfilled wife of staid brassiere manufacturer Richard Attenborough who hides her lover (James Booth) in the attic. This bubbly time-killer set in ‘60s swinging London has its nostalgic charms, as well as a fun supporting cast including Freddie Jones, Bob Monkhouse, Patricia Routledge, Barry Humphries, and John Cleese (in an early screen role). Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
BONES AND ALL (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/United Artists Releasing/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/director Luca Guadagnino’s award-winning adaptation of the best-selling Camille DeAngelis novel stars Taylor Russell as an all-American teenager afflicted with a taste for human flesh who encounters fellow “eater” Timothee Chalamet (also an executive producer) and embarks on a cross-country journey of self-discovery, with a star-studded cast including Andre Holland, Chloe Sevigny, Jessica Harper, an unrecognizable Michael Stuhlbarg, acclaimed filmmaker and UNCSA School of Filmmaking graduate David Gordon Green, and a superb Mark Rylance as an ominous drifter who becomes obsessed with Russell. Given the subject matter and gruesome imagery, this is clearly an acquired taste (no pun intended), although it treats the characters’ collective condition as an allegorical addiction, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), both boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated R. ***
CHILDREN OF THE MIST (Film Movement): Filmmaker Ha Le Diem’s award-winning feature-documentary debut offers an immersive portrait of contemporary Vietnam as experienced by Ma Thi Di, a teenager torn between progressive education and the constraints of the Hmong culture, in which she is susceptible to “bride kidnapping” (as her older sister was). Given the advice of her parents -- both of whom drink to excess – the impetuously rebellious Di seems only to have the filmmaker as an ally, yet her behavior often appears otherwise. In Hmong and Vietnamese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), featuring Q&A session with Diem. ***
FILL ‘ER UP WITH SUPER (Radiance Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Alain Cavalier’s 1976 comedy (originally titled Le Plein de Super) follows car salesman Bernard Crombey (in his feature debut) and best friend Xavier Saint-Macary are they embark on a cross-country journey across the French countryside to deliver a luxury Chevrolet station wagon to a wealthy client, with hitchhiker Etienne Chicot and Patrick Bouchitey along for the ride. The actors all contributed to the film’s screenplay. In French with English subtitles, the limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes collectible booklet, retrospective interviews, and more.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS (Kino Lorber): Jonathan Southard and writer/producer Christopher D. White make their feature co-directing debut with this sports drama starring Kelsey Grammar as a legendary soccer coach who cuts his own son (Taylor Gray) from the team, prompting the younger man to attempt a comeback playing for a rival team, which rekindles his relationship with his ex-girlfriend (singer Ally Brooke in her feature debut), available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
HOUSE PARTY (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Aspiring club promoters Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore decide to throw the titular bash in the Los Angeles mansion owned by NBA superstar LeBron James (who also produced and appears as himself) in this R-rated reboot/remake of the popular 1990 comedy starring Kid ‘n Play (who also appear here), featuring cameo appearances by Kid Cudi, Mya, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Odell Beckham Jr., Tinashe and others, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
“JESS FRANCO 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): The indomitable – and some would say abominable – Jesus “Jess” Franco (1930-2013) specialized in crazy, cult-friendly films, and two of them are now available in 4K Ultra HD combos (each $49.98 retail): 1969’s R-rated Marquis de Sade’s Justine (originally titled Marquis de Sade: Justine) stars Romina Power (daughter of Tyrone), Jack Palance, Akim Tamiroff, Mercedes McCambridge, and Klaus Kinski (as de Sade himself); and 1970’s Eugenie: The True Story of Her Journey Into Perversion (originally titled De Sade ’70 and originally rated X (!), stars Marie Lilljedahl (in the title role), Jack Taylor, and Christopher Lee. Both films were produced by Harry Alan Towers, who also contributed to the screenplays under his usual pseudonym “Peter Welbeck” and both feature Maria Rohm (the off-screen Mrs. Towers) in supporting roles. Both films boast bonus features including audio commentaries, trailers, poster and still galleries, retrospective interviews, and more.
NOCEBO (RLJE Films): Executive producer/director Lorcan Finnegan’s stylish shocker stars Eva Green as a fashion designer afflicted with a mysterious malady who turns to Filipino housekeeper Chai Fonacier to perform strange ceremonies to effect a cure, not realizing that Fonacier has ulterior motives. There are gruesome and unsettling scenes throughout, and Green and Mark Strong (in the thankless role of her skeptical husband) perform with conviction, yet the film never hits its stride, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail). **
NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer David A.R. White plays a washed-up high-school basketball star, now eking out a living as a janitor at the same high school, who gets a second shot at glory when the Knoxville Silver Knights pro team holds open tryouts for the team and a second shot at love because the team’s owner (leggy Nadia Bjorlin) is the girl he left at the altar years before. This mild, faith-based melodrama doesn’t deviate from its predictable formula, with the only pizzaz coming from Harry J. Lennix as the Knights coach and Steven Bauer as the smarmy team president, available on DVD ($19.99 retail). *½
ONE MORE STEP WEST IS THE SEA: RUTH WEISS (IndiePix Films): Beat scholar and noted poet Thomas Antonic makes his feature debut as producer/director of this award-winning, self-explanatory documentary feature that profiles the life and career of poet, writer and filmmaker Ruth Weiss (1928-2020), whose work was influenced by her childhood flight from Vienna during the rise of the Third Reich. An important chronicle of Weiss (whose name was often written in lower-case), who was one of the last surviving links to the Beat Generation movement of the 1950s and beyond. The DVD retails for $24.95. ***
SPEAK NO EVIL (IFC Midnight/Shudder/RLJE Films): Writer/director Christian Tafdrup’s award-winning shocker stars real-life couple Karina Smulders and Fedja van Huet as a Danish couple who encounter a Dutch couple (Morten Borian and Sidsel Siem Koch) while on a vacation in Tuscany then accept an invitation to visit – which turns into an inescapable nightmare. Well-acted, well-directed, and chillingly credible, this is a surefire cult contender but too intense for some viewers, particularly the excruciating ending. Sune “Koter” Kolster’s effective score portends doom even in the quiet scenes. In English, Danish and Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($27.97 retail). ***
WANDERING HEART (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Leonardo Brzezicki’s award-winning 2021 drama (originally titled Errante corazon) stars Leonardo Sbaraglia as the proprietor of a gay bar suffering an emotional crisis when teenaged daughter Miranda de la Serna graduates high school and expresses her desire to leave town. In Spanish with English subtitles ($24.99 retail).
THE WEREWOLF OF WASHINGTON (Kino Classics): Dean Stockwell stars in writer/director/editor Milton Moses Ginsberg’s 1973 chiller as a Presidential aide attacked by a werewolf who undergoes his own transformation at the rising of the full moon and goes on a murderous rampage. A bizarre, wildly uneven mash-up of traditional horror trappings and broad political satire in which the elements tend to undermine the overall intent. Stockwell tries hard, and the cast includes Biff McGuire (as a buffoonish U.S. President), Clifton James, Jane House, Beeson Carroll, Thayer David, Jacqueline Brookes, James Tolkan, and Michael Dunn. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes the original theatrical cut and Ginsberg’s 2021 re-edit (completed shortly before his death), theatrical trailer and TV spot, and more. Rated PG. *½
“WHITSTABLE PEARL”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): Kerry Godliman returns in the title role of a single mother and restaurateur who has opened her own detective agency in London, which puts her at odds with police detective Howard Charles, in all seven episodes from the 2022 season of the mystery series based on the best-selling novels by executive producer Julie Wassmer, with Frances Barber, Isobelle Molloy, Sophia Del Pizzo, and Rohan Nedd in support, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.