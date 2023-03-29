PICK OF THE WEEK
BLACK SUNDAY (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Before unleashing Hannibal Lecter upon the world, author Thomas Harris brought international terrorism home in his best-selling 1975 debut novel, which producer Robert Evans and director John Frankenheimer brought to the screen in 1977 – where it was summarily overlooked, both misperceived as a disaster movie and in the wake of Star Wars. It has taken too much time for Black Sunday to be acknowledged as the classic it is.
The terrorist cell known as Black September (which carried out the raid on the Olympic Village in Munich) plots to strike directly at the United States by attacking the Super Bowl. Dahlia Iyad (Marthe Keller) has recruited – and seduced -- Michael Lander (Bruce Dern), an unhinged Vietnam veteran, to pilot the Goodyear Blimp directly into the Orange Bowl during the game. David Kabakov (Robert Shaw) is the Israeli commando teamed with FBI agent Sam Corley (Fritz Weaver) to uncover the plot – before it’s too late.
The film earned controversy for depicting both Palestinian and Israeli points of view, so much so that Evans (a Jew) was compared to Hitler (!) in some publications. Yet this (reasonably) even-handed approach only enhances the film’s credibility. Never once does the film seem far-fetched. The meticulous machinations of preparing the explosive device, as well as Kabakov’s investigation, are brilliantly handled by Frankenheimer, who maximizes suspense to an almost unbearable degree, augmented by one of John Williams’s best scores.
The cast is superb: This is Shaw’s last great performance, Dern (who deserved serious Oscar consideration) is remarkably empathetic as the tormented Lander, Keller imbues the steely Dahlia with emotional vulnerability, and Weaver, Steven Keats, Bekim Fehmiu, Michael V. Gazzo, Walter Gotell, and William Daniels lend top-notch support. Truth be told: A poster of Black Sunday autographed by Frankenheimer (my favorite director) hangs prominently in my abode. As well it should.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, the 2003 episode of “The Directors” highlighting Frankenheimer’s career, collectible booklet, image gallery, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMERICAN RAPSTAR (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) of director/cinematographer/editor Justin Staple’s feature documentary detailing the rise of the SoundCloud streaming platform, which highlights the music – and exploits – of contemporary hip-hop artists who exemplify their generation’s sense of political and social outrage in the 21st century. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
BIO-ZOMBIE (Vinegar Syndrome): A special-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of writer/director Wilson Yip’s irreverent 1998 zombie romp (originally titled Sang faa sau see) stars Jordan Chan and Sam Lee as a pair of knockabouts who unwittingly unleash a virulent plague upon a suburban shopping mall that turns its victims into mindless monstrosities that prey upon the living. Bonus features include original Cantonese and Mandarin audio options (both with English subtitles), audio commentary, collectible booklet, alternate ending, video essay, and more.
CHILLY SCENES OF WINTER (The Criterion Collection): Director Joan Micklin Silver’s 1979 romantic comedy, adapted from Ann Beattie’s novel by the author and Silver, stars John Heard as a hopeless romantic in Salt Lake City who reflects on his relationship with recently separated co-worker Mary Beth Hurt, with Peter Riegert, Gloria Grahame, Kenneth McMillan, Frances Bay, Jerry Hardin, and producers Mark Metcalf and Griffin Dunne in support – and look fast for Beattie as a waitress. After a disastrous box-office reception as Head Over Heels, Silver restored the novel’s original ending and title for a 1982 reissue. Bittersweet and well-acted, but a pleasant diversion at best. Bonus features include Katja Raganelli’s 1983 documentary about Silver, original ending, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated PG. **½
THE CHOCOLATE WAR (MVD Entertainment Group): Actor-turned-screenwriter Keith Gordon’s 1988 feature directorial debut, based on Robert Cormier’s controversial best-seller, is set within the confines of Trinity Catholic School, where new student Ilan Mitchell-Smith arouses the ire of imperious headmaster John Glover (at his nasty best) when he refuses to take part in the school’s annual chocolate sale. A well-intentioned but heavy-handed portrayal of adolescent rebellion, with solid support from Doug Hutchison, Adam Baldwin, Wally Ward (AKA Wallace Langham), Jenny Wright, and Bud Cort. The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary and director’s interview, theatrical trailer, and collectible mini-poster. Rated R. **½
THE CRIMSON RIVERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director Mathieu Kassovitz’s award-winning 2000 adaptation of Jean-Christophe Grangé’s novel Blood Red Rivers (originally titled Les Rivieres pourpres) pairs Jean Reno and Vincent Cassel as detectives investigating a series of brutal murders near an isolated college in the French Alps, with Dominique Sanda, Nadia Fares (in a dual role), and Cassel’s real-life father Jean-Pierre Cassel in support. The narrative is occasionally muddled, but compensations are provided by the spectacular scenery, Thierry Arbogast’s stylish cinematography, and solid lead performances – although the squeamish are forewarned. In French with English subtitles, both the special-edition DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, documentary and featurettes, and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
THE DEVONSVILLE TERROR (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of Ulli Lommel’s 1983 chiller starring Lommel’s then-wife/co-screenwriter Suzanna Love as a schoolteacher who arrives in the accursed titular town, where three women accused of being witches were tortured to death – and things haven’t changed much since. One of Lommel’s more watchable efforts (which isn’t saying much), this benefits from a spooky atmosphere and ever-reliable genre icon Donald Pleasence as the local physician but hindered by a brutally misogynistic tone and a scarcity of likable characters, although Robert Walker Jr. plays Devonsville’s only nice guy and Love’s potential romantic interest. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. **
“GEORGES SIMENON’S MAIGRET”: SEASON 3 (Kino Classics): Rupert Davies established himself as the definitive incarnation of the relentless French sleuth Commissaire Jules Maigret in the popular BBC mystery series based on the best-selling series of novels by Georges Simenon, who was so pleased by Davies’ casting that he declared “At last, I have found the perfect Maigret.” All 13 episodes from the 1962 season are available in a three-disc Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail), many never having been seen since the original broadcast. Bonus features include 2021 interview with Simenon’s son, John Simenon, and trailer.
THE HOUSE THAT SCREAMED (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Narciso Ibanez Serrador’s 1969 shocker (originally titled La residencia and also released as The Boarding School) stars Lilli Palmer (dignity intact) as the authoritative headmistress of a 19th-century French boarding school for wayward girls that is plagued by a spate of mysterious disappearances, with Cristina Galbo as a new student too curious for her own good and John Moulder-Brown as Palmer’s repressed teenaged son. Elegant trash with some effective moments and a downbeat ending, bonus features include both the uncut Spanish version and the edited, PG-rated American version, original Spanish (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet, archival and retrospective interviews, trailers and TV spots, image gallery, and more. **
“MALE SHORTS: INTERNATIONAL V5” (Breaking Glass Pictures): The latest DVD compilation ($24.99 retail) in an ongoing series of critically acclaimed, male-oriented LGBTQ+ short films: Dreams, It’s Just Another Day, Xavier and Miguel, and Iceberg. The films are in Italian or Portuguese, all with English subtitles.
MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): The Blu-ray bow ($29.98 retail) of the feature-length music documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s best-selling book Meet Me in the Bathroom: The Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011, showcasing such popular groups that emerged from the Big Apple during that era, including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, and more. Bonus features include audio commentary, Q&A sessions, and more.
NANA’S BOYS (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/director/executive producer Ashton Pina’s award-winning feature debut stars David J. Cork (also a producer) and James Wayne Gladly as a couple in New York City whose potentially idyllic day is thrown into chaos during a lockdown, during which they re-examine their relationship, trade recriminations, and contemplate their future. Cork and Gladly are certainly a handsome duo and bring conviction and passion to this highly theatrical, occasionally contrived melodrama, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
“RICK & MORTY”: SEASON 6 (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The misadventures of mad scientist Rick and timid grandson (both voiced by Justin Roiland) continue in all 10 episodes – plus bonus features -- from the 2022 season of the Emmy-winning, Adult Swim animated fantasy series created by executive producers Dan Harmon and Roiland (which earned yet another Emmy nomination as Outstanding Animated Program), available on DVD ($24.98 retail), Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), and Blu-ray Steelbook ($39.99 retail).
“SILENT AVANT-GARDE: 21 EXPERIMENTS WITH SILENT FILM & NEW MUSIC” (Kino Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray selection ($29.95 retail) of digitally-restored film shorts made before –and some after -- the advent of sound, featuring works by such esteemed filmmakers as Orson Welles, Sergei Eisenstein, Robert J. Flaherty, Marcel Duchamp, Robert Florey, George Melford and others, including such titles as Manhatta (1921), Twenty-four Dollar Island (1925), Hearts of Age (1934), The Eclipse (1936-’49), The Enchanted City (1922), and more – each replete with musical accompaniment.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
