PICK OF THE WEEK
THE HUNTER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based (rather loosely) on the real-life bounty hunter Ralph “Papa” Thorson, this marked the final feature of director Buzz Kulik and, more significantly, Steve McQueen’s final film, released months before his untimely death in November 1980. It’s neither his best or worst film, but at least a box-office rebound from two previous flops: The barely released An Enemy of the People (1977) and the out-of-step Western Tom Horn (1979).
It also finds McQueen returning to his roots, having headlined the popular Western series Wanted: Dead or Alive (1958-’61) where he played bounty hunter Josh Randall. As Thorson, McQueen is engagingly relaxed and even self-effacing, sending up his macho screen image with aplomb. His Thorson is a terrible driver, occasionally a bumbler, and is nervously awaiting the birth of his first child by long-time (and long-suffering) girlfriend Kathryn Harrold.
The admittedly choppy screenplay, by Ted Leighton and Peter Hyams, doesn’t balance the humor and action smoothly, with McQueen being stalked by psychopath (Tracey Walter) he busted years before while simultaneously tackling cases that feel less inspired by fact than Smokey and the Bandit (1977). Eli Wallach, Ben Johnson, and LeVar Burton are on hand in thankless roles, and The Hunter coasts entirely on McQueen’s star wattage. The movie doesn’t really deliver, but he does.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, TV spots, and more. Rated PG. **
ALSO AVAILABLE
ADIEU, PARIS (Icarus Films Home Video): Director/co-writer/co-star Edouard Baer’s 2021 comedy focuses on a group of elderly artisans who congregate annually at a Parisian restaurant, where they discuss, debate, reminisce, and argue throughout the day – while grumpy pianist (composer Gerard Daguerre, in his feature debut) provides musical accompanist. Vaguely reminiscent of Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, this self-indulgent but often entertaining gabfest benefits from a star-studded cast including Gerard Depardieu (who never leaves his apartment), Jean-Francois Stevenin, Pierre Arditi, Daniel Prevost, Benoit Poelvoorde, Jackie Berroyer, Francois Damiens, Bernard Le Coq, and Ludivine Sagnier (briefly seen as Depardieu’s daughter). In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
BABYLON (Paramount Home Entertainment): Writer/director Damien Chazelle’s award-winning, critically polarizing, R-rated satirical epic depicts the Hollywood studio system in the 1920s, when the industry was rocked by the transition from silents to sound motion pictures, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Eric Roberts, Jeff Garlin, Flea, Olivia Wilde, Patrick Fugit, Joe Dallesandro, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and filmmaker Spike Jonze. Nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. Both the DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($31.99 retail) include bonus features.
BLUE THERMAL (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): The Blu-ray bow ($26.98 retail) of screenwriter/director Masaki Tachibana’s adaptation of author Kana Ozawa’s popular manga series (originally titled Buru samaru) following the misadventures of a free-spirited college student (voiced by Mayu Hotta) who joins the school’s aviation club and proves a born flier. The voice-over cast includes Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junya Enoki, Mikako Komatsu, Daisuke Ono, Haruka Shiraishi, Yo Taichi, Ayumu Murase, and Makoto Furukawa. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include director interview and character profiles.
“DOC MARTIN”: SERIES 10 (Acorn TV): Martin Clunes returns as the quirky, acerbic physician in all nine episodes from the 2022 (and final) season of the popular, award-winning British comedy series, created by Dominic Minghella and spun off from the 2000 comedy film Saving Grace (with Clunes reprising his role), co-starring Eileen Atkins, Caroline Catz, Joe Absolom, and Ian McNeice, with guest appearances by Kenneth Cranham, Vincent Franklin, Fay Ripley, and Claire Bloom (as Martin’s mother), available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $39.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“FRANCOIS TRUFFAUT BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Francois Truffaut (1932-’84) remains one of the most esteemed filmmakers of the 20th century, and several of his films have been released on Blu-ray: 1968’s award-winning The Bride Wore Black (La mariée état en noir) starring Jeanne Moreau; 1969’s R-rated Mississippi Mermaid (La siréne du Mississippi) with Catherine Denueve and Jean-Paul Belmondo; and 1975’s PG-rated The Story of Adele H (L’histoire d’Adéle H), for which Isabelle Adjani earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Each Blu-ray retails for $24.95, are in French with English subtitles, and each include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Kino Lorber Studio Classics has also the released the self-explanatory “Francois Truffaut Collection” ($59.95 retail) which includes 1970’s G-rated award-winner The Wild Child (L’enfant sauvage) which Truffaut also starred in, 1976’s R-rated award-winner Small Change (L’argent de poche), 1977’s award-winner The Man Who Loved Women (L’homme qui aimait les femmes) starring Charles Denner and Brigitte Fossey, and 1978’s PG-rated The Green Room (Le chambre verte) starring Truffaut and Nathalie Baye. Each film is in French with English subtitles.
THE GRAND TOUR: DISASTER IN TIME (Unearthed Classics/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of screenwriter David Twohy’s award-winning 1991 feature directorial debut (also released as Timescape), based on Henry Kuttner and C.L. Moore’s novella Vintage Season, starring Jeff Daniels as a widowed innkeeper whose first gifts are a group of travelers from the future who have caused several disasters in the past and are formulating their next, with a pre-Jurassic Park Ariana Richards as Daniels’s daughter, Marilyn Lightstone, Nicholas Guest, Jim Haynie, Emilia Crow, Robert Colbert, and George Murdock in support. Daniels and Richards bring conviction to their roles, but the intriguing concept is inescapably gimmicky. Bonus features include trailers, production stills, Cannes promo, and more. Rated PG-13. **
IF I WERE KING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Frank Lloyd’s 1938 historical adventure, based on Justin Huntly McCarthy’s novel set in 15th-century France, where the French philosopher Francois Villon (Ronald Colman) matches wits with the corrupt monarch Louis XI (Basil Rathbone), with Frances Dee, Ellen Drew, Henry Wilcoxon, Ralph Forbes, Lester Matthews, Montagu Love, Darryl Hickman (in his feature debut) and a pre-Charlie Chan Sidney Toler. Four Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Rathbone), Best Art Direction, Best Sound Recording, and Best Original Score. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
INU-OH (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): A DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) of director Masaaki Yuasa’s award-winning, PG-13-rated animated fantasy/musical set in 14th-century Japan, as a cursed dancer teams with a tormented clergyman who find fame – and infamy – when their concert performances become a sensation. Bonus features include original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, Q&A session, teasers and trailers, and more.
LEGEND OF GATOTAKACA (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Hanung Bramantyo’s epic fantasy (originally titled Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca) stars Rizky Nazar as a college student who witnesses his best friend’s murder, then uncovers a secret prophecy indicating that he possesses superpowers and is destined to battle an ancient evil. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) includes original Indonesian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, theatrical trailer, and more.
LET’S HOPE IT’S A GIRL (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Mario Monicelli’s award-winning 1986 comedy/drama (originally titled Speriamo che sia femmina), with Liv Ullmann as a self-sufficient woman living in Tuscany whose peaceful existence is turned upside-down by the unexpected arrival of long-estranged husband Philippe Noiret, whose latest money-making scheme is only the latest in a long line of failed ventures, with Catherine Deneuve, Stefania Sandrelli, Giuliano Gemma, Guiliana De Sio, and Bernard Blier lending all-star support. In Italian with English subtitles.
RAW WIND IN EDEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Esther Williams and Jeff Chandler reportedly enjoyed an on-set fling while making screenwriter/director Richard Wilson’s 1958 melodrama, in which Williams and Carlos Thompson survive a plane crash on a Mediterranean island and the former is attracted to beachcomber Chandler, much to the consternation of his girlfriend (Rossana Podesta), available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), including audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
SILENT RUNNING (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The 4K Ultra HD combo bow ($49.95 retail) of producer/director Douglas Trumbull’s 1972 feature debut, starring Bruce Dern as a botanist aboard the Valley Forge, a spaceship that housing a high-tech greenhouse, who defies orders to destroy it and kills his fellow crewmembers, reprogramming three drone robots – named “Huey,” “Louie,” and “Dewey” – to assist him in preserving the last remnants of Earth’s ecology. Occasionally dated and preachy, but the special effects remain impressive and Dern is terrific in an early lead. Screenwriters Michael Cimino, Deric Washburn, and Steven Bochco would all go on to greater success in film and television, and the film is a quintessential cult favorite due to its (still-relevant) environmental message and existential bent. Bonus features include audio commentaries, archival and retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated G. ***
“STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS” – SEASON ONE (CBS Studios/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producers and writers Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet created the latest, award-winning spin-off of Gene Roddenberry’s classic ‘60s sci-fi series Star Trek, depicting the voyage of the Starship Enterprise under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), with Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, and André Dae Kim. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2022 season of the Paramount+ Original series are available on DVD ($34.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($51.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, gag reel, and deleted scenes.
