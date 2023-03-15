PICK OF THE WEEK
A FAMILY FOR 1460 DAYS (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Fabien Gorgeart’s award-winning 2020 drama (originally titled La vraie famille and also released as The Family) is a first-rate tearjerker that earns every tear it wrings from the viewer.
Anna (Melanie Thierry) and Driss (Lyes Salem) are a happily married couple. They have three children: Adrien (Idriss Laurentin-Khelifi), Jules (Basile Violette), and Simon (Gabriel Pavie). The latter is a foster child who has lived with them for six years. There are the usual familial scraps and scrapes, but theirs is a contented clan.
Eddy (Felix Moati) is Simon’s biological father, and when he petitions social services for custody of his son, it throws the family – particularly Anna – into turmoil. She understandably feels proprietary about Simon, whom she and Driss have essentially raised as their own, and only wants what’s best for him. Anna is not an unsympathetic character – nor is Eddy, for that matter – but her actions cause further problems, some of which will have severe consequences.
With a keen and compassionate eye, Gorgeart develops these characters in utterly believable fashion, and he’s particularly adept at coaxing credible performances from the children (all making their big-screen debuts). Thierry is heartbreaking as the conflicted Anna, with Salem and Moati providing rock-solid support throughout. To its everlasting credit, A Family for 1640 Days never slides into soap-opera territory. It’s a thoughtful, heartbreaking melodrama. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
8 YEARS (TLA Releasing): Writer/director J.D. Alcazar’s award-winning feature debut (originally titled 8 anos) sees ex-lovers Carlos Mestanza (also executive producer/producer) and Miguel Diosdado reuniting for a vacation in the Canary Islands, where their initial passion soon gives way to old emotional wounds being reopened and old grudges resurfacing. The scenery is gorgeous, Luis Angel Perez’s cinematography is terrific, the two leads have an easy rapport, and Sergio Momo adds spice as a free-spirited hedonist who hooks up with them – but the outcome is never really in doubt. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
“AFTERTASTE”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): Billed as “a comedy with bite,” co-producer/writer Matthew Bate and executive producer/writer Julie De Fina created this popular Australian series detailing the misadventures of Easton West (Erik Thomson), a brilliant but mercurial celebrity chef relegated to running a soup kitchen whose attempts at reviving his career tend to end in catastrophe, in all six episodes from the 2022 season, with Susan Prior, Wayne Blair, Natalie Abbott, and Rachel Griffiths rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
AUDREY ROSE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director Robert Wise’s 1977 adaptation of screenwriter/producer Frank De Felitta’s best-selling novel, starring Marsha Mason and John Beck as a New York couple approached by a mysterious stranger (Anthony Hopkins) who claims their daughter (newcomer Susan Swift) is the reincarnation of his daughter (the titular “Audrey Rose”) who perished in a car accident years before. Although released in the wake of The Exorcist (1973) and The Omen (1976), this is not as horrific as either but a thoughtful – and occasionally long-winded – exploration of the possibility of such phenomena. Not without its effective moments – including one truly great scare – but only intermittently satisfying, although Norman Lloyd, John Hillerman, and Robert Walden add good support. Bonus features include audio commentary, archival and retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. **½
CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS (Shudder/RLJE Films): The latest in a recent spate of yuletide horror films, writer/producer/director Joe Begos’s effort stars Abraham Benrubi (who earlier played Santa in 2013’s A Country Christmas) as “RoboSanta+,” a government experiment gone wrong that cuts a violent swath on Christmas Eve until he inevitably comes up against the genre’s obligatory “Final Girl” (Riley Dandy), who proves a formidable opponent, available on DVD ($27.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes (and -screams) featurettes.
FREEWAY (Vinegar Syndrome): The 4K Ultra HD combo bow ($44.98 retail) of writer Matthew Bright’s award-winning 1996 directorial debut, a savage send-up of Little Red Riding Hood with Reese Witherspoon as a teenaged tart who falls into the clutches of murderous motorist Kiefer Sutherland – but she proves to be more than a match. Sutherland is rather obvious casting, but Witherspoon’s at her best, with Bokeem Woodbine, Dan Hedaya, Brooke Shields, Brittany Murphy, Amanda Plummer, Conchatta Ferrell, Alanna Ubach, Tara Subkoff, and Sydney Lassick rounding out an eclectic cast. This is arguably Bright’s most accessible effort, yet definitely not for all tastes. Bonus features include both the R-rated theatrical cut and unrated director’s cut, audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, alternate scenes, and more. **½
INBETWEEN GIRL (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): Writer/director Mei Makino’s debut feature is a contemporary coming-of-age parable starring Emma Galbraith (in her feature debut) as a self-assured teenager whose world is rocked when her parents suddenly get divorced, sending her into an emotional tailspin that leads her to seek more than friendship with hunky classmate William Magnuson (in his feature debut), available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Producers Will Speck and Josh Gordon co-directed this PG-rated adaptation of the best-selling children’s books by Bernard Waber, detailing the misadventures of the title character (voiced by Shawn Mendes), a singing alligator who resides in the attic of the New York City house recently purchased by the family of youngster Winslow Fegley, with Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Sal Viscuso in support, available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes and music videos.
MAGNIFICENT WARRIORS (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): In an early starring role, Michelle Yeoh stars in director David Chung’s R-rated 1987 adventure romp (originally titled Zhong hua zhan shi and also released as Dynamite Fighters) as a feisty mercenary who undertakes a dangerous mission to rescue a Chinese scientist from the invading Japanese army in the late 1930s, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), replete with bonus features including original Cantonese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, interviews, and more.
PHENOMENA (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) of Dario Argento’s 1985 shocker set in a Swiss boarding school, where student Jennifer Connelly discovers she has a psychic link to insects, which comes in mighty handy when she finds herself stalked by a masked killer. Typically flashy and gruesome, with a pounding soundtrack including Goblin, Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Bill Wyman, Andi Sex Gang, and Simon Boswell, and potential suspects and victims including genre favorite Donald Pleasence (as a kindly entomologist), Argento’s then-partner Daria Nicolodi, Patrick Bachau, Dalila Di Lazzardo, filmmaker Michele Soavi, and Argento’s daughter Fiore (in her feature debut). This includes the Italian version, the international version, and the heavy-edited, R-rated U.S. version retitled Creepers, as well as a treasure trove of bonus features including audio commentaries, the feature-length 2017 documentary Murder by Design: The Unsane Cinema of Dario Argento … Of Flies and Maggots, trailers, and more. **½
THE RETURN OF SWAMP THING (Lightyear Entertainment): A 35th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) of Jim Wynorski’s 1989 (!) follow-up to the 1982 DC Comics adaptation, with Dick Durock reprising his title role as the heroic monster bent on besting mad scientist Arcane (Louis Jourdan, also encoring despite being killed off in the first film), with Heather Locklear as Jourdan’s bubbly stepdaughter and Swamp Thing’s potential love interest. Sarah Douglas, Monique Gabrielle, Ace Mask, and newcomers RonReaco Lee and Daniel Taylor round out a fun cast in this splashy, intentionally campy sci-fi send-up. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, original trailer, Greenpeace public service announcements (!), photo gallery, and more. Rated PG-13. **½
UNIDENTIFIED (Film Movement): Writer/producer/director Bogdan George Apetri’s award-winning 2020 thriller (originally titled Neidentificat) starring Bogdan Farcas as an unhinged detective police detective (a spiritual cousin to Harvey Keitel’s Bad Lieutenant) whose obsession with a pair of recent hotel fires masks a particularly byzantine vendetta he is determined to carry out. This detailed, methodical police procedural is lengthy but worthwhile, capped off by a chilling denouement. In Romanian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and deleted scenes. ***
THE VAGRANT (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of the 1992 black-comedy misfire, directed by Oscar-winning makeup artist Chris Walas, starring Bill Paxton as a neurotic bachelor who purchases a home in Phoenix but is terrorized by the title character (Marshall Bell), a disheveled and demented psychopath who ups the stakes by framing him for a series of murders. Occasionally inspired but wildly uneven, despite zesty support from Michael Ironside, Colleen Camp, Mitzi Kapture, Marc McClure, and Stuart Pankin. This has its devotees but too often falls short of the mark. Bonus features include collectible booklet, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. *½
WOMEN TALKING (Orion Pictures/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Based on the best-selling, fact-based 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, screenwriter/director Sarah Polley’s thoughtful drama is confined to a remote religious community, where the women must confront years of oppression and sexual abuse by the male members of the sect, showcasing a first-rate ensemble cast including Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Ben Whishaw, producer Frances McDormand, and particularly Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley. Polley won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and the film a nomination for Best Picture, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail). Rated PG-13. ***
