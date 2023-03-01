PICK OF THE WEEK
MARATHON MAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): “Is it safe?”
Director John Schlesinger’s gripping 1976 adaptation of screenwriter William Goldman’s best-selling novel is the ultimate in post-Watergate paranoia, set in a nightmarish world in which no one can be trusted and good does not necessarily triumph over evil.
Dustin Hoffman plays Babe Levy, a graduate student and long-distance runner. Roy Scheider plays Doc, Babe’s older brother and an international operative for a mysterious government entity known as “The Division.” It is because of Doc that Babe will encounter the third pivotal character in the narrative, Laurence Olivier’s Szell, an ex-Nazi who has come out of hiding to reclaim a fortune in diamonds. The aptly named Babe is truly an innocent, which Szell discovers after an unforgettable sequence in which the ex-dentist tortures Babe seeking information he does not know.
Hoffman, then pushing 40, reasonably convinces as the 20-ish Babe, and brings his customary intensity to the character, whose resilience and endurance (both physically and psychologically) are pushed to the brink – and beyond. Olivier, who earned the film’s only Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actor), is the quintessence of evil as the irredeemable Szell, and there’s superb support from Scheider, William Devane, Fritz Weaver, Richard Bright, Marc Lawrence, and Marthe Keller as Elsa, Babe’s love interest, who may not be who she seems. (Indeed, she is not.)
Michael Small’s nerve-jangling score and Conrad Hall’s vivid cinematography ratchet up the suspense to an almost unbearable degree. It is a pulp yarn, yet executed with chillingly cold-blooded precision. Still effective after all these years, Marathon Man is a classic.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailer, radio and TV spots, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
CALENDAR GIRLS (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): First-time filmmakers Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinson’s award-winning documentary feature explores the history of the titular Florida dance troupe, entirely comprised of women over the age of 60, renowned for their colorful costumes as they perform at over 100 events each year, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CAMPBELLS (RLJE Films): Clare Niederpruem directed this yuletide romantic comedy starring Brittany Snow as a freelance photographer unceremoniously dumped by boyfriend Alex Moffat yet is persuaded to visit his parents (George Wendt and Julia Duffy) in Idaho for the holidays and finds herself attracted to their nephew (Justin Long), available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
CONGRESS DANCES (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Erik Charvel’s 1931 musical melodrama (originally titled Der Kongress tantz) dramatizes the potentially scandalous romance between Viennese salesgirl Lilian Harvey and the young Czar Alexander (Willy Fritsch) during the 1815 Vienna Congress, with Conrad Veidt as the manipulative Prince Metternech, who schemes against them. In German with English subtitles, replete with audio commentary.
DEVOTION (Paramount Home Entertainment): Fresh from his high-flying antics in Top Gun: Maverick, executive producer Glen Powell takes to the skies again in executive producer/director J.D. Dillard’s award-winning, fact-based, PG-13 military drama, based on the non-fiction best-seller by Adam Makos, in which he plays a hotshot flier pared with the Navy’s first African-American pilot (Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War, with Thomas Sadoski, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, and Joseph Cross in support, available on DVD ($25.99 retail), Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($35.99 retail), the latter two replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes.
DON’T DELIVER US FROM EVIL (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The U.S. Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Joel Seria’s loosely fact-based 1971 feature debut (originally titled Mais ne nous delivrez pas du mal) stars Jeanne Goupil (in her feature debut) as Catherine Wagener as Catholic schoolgirls whose adolescent curiosity takes a darker, more diabolical turn when they begin dabbling in Satanism. This film was banned in its native France on charges of blasphemy and was never released theatrically stateside. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, interviews, and previews.
FROSTBITER: WRATH OF THE WENDIGO (Troma Films/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of writer/cinematographer Tom Chaney’s editing/producing/directing feature debut, a low-budget horror send-up (originally titled Wendigo) in which trigger-happy hunters unwittingly unleash the titular evil spirit. Originally filmed in the late 1980s, this remained unreleased until 1995, and then only briefly. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and still gallery, original promo video and video trailer, and more.
INFERNAL RAPIST (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of director Damian Acosta Esparaza’s 1988 supernatural shocker (originally titled El violador infernal) starring Noé Murayama as the title character, a serial killer executed for his crimes who makes a deal with a Satanic muse (Princesa Lea) to return to Earth, where he continues his violent crime spree. In Spanish with English subtitles, bonus features include retrospective interviews and audio essay.
“LAIKA 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (LAIKA Studios/Shout! Factory): A pair of acclaimed animated features produced by LAIKA Studios, each rated PG, have been reissued in limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combos (each $29.98 retail) and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo Steelbooks (each $34.98 retail), both rated PG and boasting a bevy of bonus features: The Boxtrolls (2014), featuring the voices of Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Nick Frost and Tracy Morgan, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature; and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), featuring the voices of Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes and Art Parkinson, which earned Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Visual Effects.
THE LONG DARK TRAIL (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): In their feature debut, cinematographer/composer Kevin Ignatius and Nick Psinakis co-wrote and co-directed this low-budget thriller starring real-life siblings Brady and Carter O’Donnell (in their feature debuts) as brothers who flee an abusive home in search of their estranged mother (Trina Campbell), who has joined a violent religious cult (lorded over by Psinakis). Not bad, and encouraging for its makers. Both the DVD ($15.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) include bonus features. **
MURDER IN A BLUE WORLD (Cauldron Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Screenwriter/director Eloy de la Iglesia’s 1973 “riff” on 1971’s A Clockwork Orange (originally titled Una gota de sangre para morir amando and also released, amusingly enough, as A Clockwork Terror) is set in a repressive futuristic society where Chris Mitchum and his band of whip-crackling, leather-clad thugs tool around in their yellow dune buggy terrorizing the populace – until he encounters Sue Lyon, a nymphomaniacal nurse with murderous tendencies whom he attempts to blackmail – with dire results. This oddly stylized, off-kilter “satire” – replete with direct references to Kubrick’s classic – is a strange, disjointed exploitation curio. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes original Spanish (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, image gallery, and more. Rated R. *½
NORTHERN SHADE (Bayview Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Christopher Rucinski’s award-winning feature debut stars Jesse Gavin as a disillusioned U.S. Army veteran who springs into action when he learns that younger brother Joseph Poliquin has been recruited by a covert paramilitary group (led by Romano Orzari) planning an attack in the near future, with Tatiana Galliher, Alejandro Bravo, Rose Marie Guess, and Nick Santoro caught in the line of fire, available on Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
NUDIST LIFE (PLUS “10 DAYS IN A NUDIST CAMP” AND “SHANGRI-LA” AND MORE!) (Something Weird/Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray selection ($29.95 retail) of vintage nudist films including 1961’s Nudist Life, 1957’s 10 Days in a Nudist Camp, 1961’s Shangri-La, and a collection of bonus short films in which the wardrobe budget was nil.
“PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN” – THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The third spin-off from the Pretty Little Liars small-screen franchise, created by executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring, this HBO Max series depicts a series of tragic events that rocked the bucolic blue-collar burg of Millwood that come back to haunt a group of girls two decades later, featuring an ensemble cast including Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, and Lea Salonga. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2022 season are available on DVD ($24.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
SECRET OF THE INCAS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A swaggering Charlton Heston headlines this 1954 adaptation of Boehm Maximum’s story The Legend of the Incas as a fearless adventurer seeking treasure in Machu Picchu, with Robert Young (in his final feature before transitioning to television), Thomas Mitchell, Nicole Maurey, Michael Pate, Glenda Farrell, Leon Askin, and Peruvian singer Yma Sumac (in her feature debut) along for the ride – and look fast for future TV staples Alvy Moore and Marion Ross. The Peruvian locations are attractive, the process shots are not, and this ends up a painless potboiler, although Heston’s regalia was likely an influence on Indiana Jones. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailers. **
VIOLENT NIGHT (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Director Tommy Wirkola’s blood-soaked black comedy stars David Harbour as a boozy, bilious Santa Claus, who stumbles across a high-tech heist (engineered by John Leguizamo’s “Mr. Scrooge”) in Connecticut and takes on the culprits. Harbour and Leguizamo give full-tilt performances, but the other characters aren’t particularly likable. Entertaining at times and very messy at others, cult possibilities are assured, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and more. Rated R. **
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.