video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
REMO WILLIAMS: THE ADVENTURE BEGINS … (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Orion Pictures and executive producer Dick Clark (the one and only) clearly envisioned a franchise with this splashy, entertaining 1985 adaptation of Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir’s long-running, best-selling Destroyer series of paperback novels.
To that end, director Guy Hamilton and screenwriter Christopher Wood – both veterans of the James Bond series – were tapped to bring the titular hero to the big screen, in the form of Fred Ward, enjoying a solid lead turn as a New York cop “recruited” by a covert government operation (headed by Wilford Brimley) to pursue evildoers whose actions are beyond conventional legal parameters.
There was considerable controversy when Joel Grey was signed to play Remo’s eccentric mentor Chiun, a Korean master of “Sinanju,” yet the actor (who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance) plays the character with dignity, humanity, and humor. He and Ward enjoy a great rapport, and Grey all but steals the show.
The supporting cast includes such stalwarts as Charles Cioffi (as a sinister arms mogul), J.A. Preston, George Coe, Michael Pataki, Patrick Kilpatrick, Jon Polito, William Hickey, and Kate Mulgrew, adding zest as Remo’s foil and potential romantic interest, Rayner Fleming. Hamilton handles the action capably and efficiently -- including a hair-raising sequence on the Statue of Liberty (which was then being restored) -- and Craig Safan’s score might best be described as quintessentially ‘80s.
Even if the envisioned franchise evaporated in the wake of disappointing box-office and mixed reviews, Remo Williams is a worthy cult classic and great fun for all ages. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG-13. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
3 TICKETS TO PARADISE (Indican Pictures): Writer Isaac Piche and first-timer Dominic Lopez co-directed this routine, contemporary Western with noir-ish overtones, following combat veteran Michelle Manhart accompanying ex-husband Jeff Bentley and treasure hunter Joe Bell on a perilous journey to the titular (and remarkably well-preserved) Mexican ghost town in search of a federal gold shipment lost in the 1930s, pursued by the Mexican crime cartel and cocksure mercenary Martin Kove. Manhart, the Air Force sergeant who posed for Playboy in 2007, fills out a T-shirt well, and smoldering Bell resembles Kevin Bacon and Scott Eastwood, but the stylized ‘70s grindhouse-style cinematography doesn’t hide the fact that this was made on the cheap, and according to some reports produced almost a decade ago, only to surface now, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). *½
BELFAST (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): One of 2021’s best films, Kenneth Branagh’s warm-hearted, semi-autobiographical drama stars talented newcomer Jude Hill as a bright boy in Belfast, circa 1969, coming of age against the backdrop of “The Troubles,” the simmering strife between Catholics and Protestants, featuring a delightful cast including Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, and the peerless Judi Dench. Nominated for seven Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Dench), Best Sound, and Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”), available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, alternate ending and deleted scenes, and featurettes. Rated PG-13. ***½
“BURT REYNOLDS BLU-RAYS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A pair of big-screen vehicles headlined by superstar Burt Reynolds (1936-2018): The R-rated 1969 World War II caper thriller Impasse, co-starring Anne Francis, Jeff Corey, and Lyle Bettger; and the R-rated 1989 caper comedy Breaking In, scripted by John Sayles and directed by Bill Forsyth, each available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) and replete with bonus features.
THE CARD PLAYER (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Dario Argento’s typically stylized 2003 thriller (originally titled Il cartaio) teams Stefania Rocca as a hard-boiled homicide detective and Liam Cunningham as a troubled Interpol agent tracking a diabolical serial killer who lures victims via on-line card games. Rife with his customary directorial touches, this quintessential giallo is undoubtedly among Argento’s best later films, with strong work from Rocca and Cunningham, while Argento’s daughter Fiore appears in her final feature to date as one of the victims. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and theatrical trailer. ***
C.H.O.M.P.S. (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Hanna-Barbera Productions struck out with its first (and only) live-action comedy, a feeble 1979 sci-fi farce about the creation of a robotic dog. This was the final film directed by Don Chaffey, the title is an acronym for Canine Home Protection System, and the cast includes Valerie Bertinelli (in her feature debut), Wesley Eure (fresh from The Toolbox Murders!), Jim Backus, Red Buttons, Conrad Bain, Chuck McCann, Hermione Baddeley, Larry Bishop, and Regis Toomey (in his final feature). The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. *
CHARLI XCX: ALONE TOGETHER (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The Grammy-nominated, British-born pop superstar Charli XCX takes center stage in Bradley&Pablo’s feature documentary as she strives to create her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now while locked down in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, soliciting on-line help from her fans and collaborators worldwide, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
COSMIC DAWN (Cranked Up Films/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Jefferson Moneo’s contemporary science-fiction parable focusing on the tribulations of a young woman (Camille Rowe) who as a child witnessed her mother being abducted by aliens and later joined the titular cult (led by Antonia Zegers), which was ostensibly devoted to the cause of communicating with extra-terrestrials.
“DALGLIESH”: SERIES ONE (Acorn): Bertie Carvel assumes the role of the widowed, poetry-writing British police inspector Adam Dalgliesh in all six feature-length episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the mystery series based on the best-selling mystery novels by P.D. James. Jeremy Irvine portrays his police partner, with guest appearances by Fenella Woolgar, Amanda Root, Shannon Murray, and Steven Mackintosh, available on DVD ($49.99 retail).
“DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW”: THE COMPLETE SIXTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The superheroes immortalized by DC Comics continue their ongoing conflict against the forces of evil in all 15 episodes from the 2021 season of the award-winning CW fantasy/adventure series, featuring an ensemble cast including Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian joined by new cast member Lisseth Chavez, with appearances by previous regulars Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, and Matt Ryan, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“GOMORRAH”: FOURTH SEASON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The rise of a Neapolitan crime family is dramatized in this award-winning drama series based on Roberto Saviani’s non-fiction best-seller and subsequent 2008 feature film, starring Marco D’Amore in the pivotal role of an ambitious heir whose rash actions put him and his family in jeopardy, in all 12 episodes from the 2019 season, each available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each replete with Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options.
HALLOWEEN KILLS (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The UNCSA School of Filmmaking duo of David Gordon Green (screenwriter/executive producer/director) and Danny McBride (screenwriter/executive producer) reunite with executive producer John Carpenter and executive producer/leading lady Jamie Lee Curtis for this R-rated follow-up to their 2018 box-office hit, again pitting Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter (Judy Greer), and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) against the unstoppable Michael Myers. In addition to Will Patton (also encoring from ’18) and Anthony Michael Hall, the film includes appearances by original cast members Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Nick Castle (as Myers), available on DVD ($29.98 retail), Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, gag reel, and more.
“SUPERGIRL”: THE SIXTH AND FINAL SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Melissa Benoist takes her last flight as Kara Deavers and her heroic Kryptonian alter-ego, in all 20 episodes from the 2021 (and final) season of the award-winning CBS fantasy/adventure series based on the popular DC Comics character, with Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, and David Harewood rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
A WRITER’S ODYSSEY (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Writer/director Lu Yang’s award-winning fantasy (originally titled Ci sha xiao shuo jia), based on Shuang Xuetao’s novella, starring Jiayin Lei as a man whose obsession with his missing daughter sees him tapped to kill a best-selling author (Zijian Dong) whose works tend to become reality – which he quickly finds out for himself. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail).
“YELLOWSTONE”: SEASON 4 (Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Kevin Costner returns as the patriarch of a ranching family in Montana, in all 10 episodes from the 2021-’22 season of the popular, award-winning Paramount Network drama series created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, with series regulars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Will Patton joined by guest stars Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($33.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes.
