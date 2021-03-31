video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
FREAKY (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest production from Blumhouse, the latter-day masters of movie mayhem, is an entertaining mash-up of horror and humor, delivering laughter and gore in equal measure.
The bucolic burg of Blissfield (!) is rocked by a series of brutal murders perpetrated by the aptly named “Blissfield Butcher” (Vince Vaughn), but when he attempts to slay all-American cheerleader Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) with an ancient Aztec dagger, their souls are switched, and unless they can re-enact the act within 24 hours, the switch will become permanent. (Looking for logic? Look elsewhere.)
Newton amusingly transforms from beleaguered teenager to scowling sadist, but the real treat is Vaughn's inspired, deservedly award-winning performance as he adopts the persona of gawky high-school girl. Having indulged in harder-edged roles in Hacksaw Ridge (2016), Riot in Cell Block 99 (2017), and Dragged Across Concrete (2018), this marks a triumphant return to comedy for the actor.
Lending fun support are Celeste O'Connor and Misha Osherovich as Millie's friends, both well-versed in the rudiments of horror films, and Freaky is appropriately steeped in genre trappings. Freaky takes a little time to get going, and the climax is rather protracted, but thanks in large part to Vince Vaughn, Freaky is great fun and a surefire cult contender.
Both the DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALONE WITH HER DREAMS (Corinth Films): Set in the 1960s, writer/director Paolo Licata's award-winning feature debut (originally titled Picciridda -- Con i piedi nella sabbia) stars newcomer Marta Castiglia as a young girl left in the care of her stern grandmother (Lucia Sardo) after her parents emigrate to France to find work. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
THE BLOODHOUND (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Based on Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, writer/director Patrick Picard's debut feature sees Liam Aiken summoned to the remote manor of a childhood friend (Joe Adler) and his twin sister (Annalise Basso), who appear to be stricken with a supernatural malady, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes documentary, a selection of Picard's short films, and more.
D.C. CAB (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Joel Schumacher wrote and directed this rambunctious, self-explanatory 1983 farce about the wacky cabbies driving around the nation's capitol, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Adam Baldwin, Mr. T, Max Gail, Anne DeSalvo, Marsha Warfield, Gloria Gifford, Whitman Mayo, Irene Cara (as herself), an unhinged Gary Busey, and the feature debuts of Bill Maher, Paul Rodriguez, Charlie Barnett, Jill Schoelen, and The Barbarian Brothers. A few scattered laughs, but shapeless and predictable. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and radio spots. Rated R. **
ERNESTO (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/co-directors Alice de Luca and Giacomo Raffaelli's feature debut offers a contemporary character study, with Federico Russo in the title role of troubled teenager exploring his sexuality and contemplating the possibilities of his future as he wanders the streets of Rome. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
FACELESS (Indican Pictures): Producer/screenwriter/director Marcel Sarmiento's grisly, nightmarish shocker stars Brendan Sexton III as an amnesiac who undergoes a facial transplant following a brutal assault, then becomes obsessed with the identity of the donor and embarks on a dangerous existential odyssey laced with black comedy and plenty of gore. Reminiscent of Walter Hill's Johnny Handsome (1989) and Eric Red's Body Parts (1991), this potential cult item is as much a whodunit as a horror film, but eventually loses its way. **
FELLINI'S CASANOVA (Kino Classics): Donald Sutherland portrays the legendary lover in Federico Fellini's 1976 historical saga (originally titled Il Casanova di Federico Fellini) tracing his scandalous life. Per Fellini, this is stylish, ornate, and self-indulgent, but it's also long-winded, ponderously paced, and far less erotic than one would expect. Still, it holds some fascination for Fellini fans. Danilo Donati won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, and Fellini and Bernardino Zapponi's adapted screenplay earned a nomination, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), boasting both Italian (with English subtitles) and English-language audio options, audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
THE HONEST THIEF (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Liam Neeson headlines writer/producer/director Mark Williams's stylish, well-paced crime drama as a brilliant bank robber whose attempt to turn himself in hits a major snag when he is double-crossed by corrupt FBI agents Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos. Far-fetched but enjoyable, with great use of Boston locations and a polished supporting cast that also includes Kate Walsh, Jeffrey Donovan, and Robert Patrick, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail). Rated PG-13. **½
ISN'T SHE GREAT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Andrew Bergman's 2000 comedy, adapted from David Korda's 1995 profile in The New Yorker by Paul Rudnick, offers a fictionalized account of the life of best-selling novelist Jacqueline Susann (Bette Midler) and her relationship with husband and press agent Irving Mansfield (Nathan Lane). The two leads scarcely resemble their real-life counterparts, and despite plenty of retro style and a cast including Stockard Channing, John Cleese, Amanda Peet, David Hyde-Pierce, John Larroquette, Christopher McDonald, and Paul Benedict, the narrative never gains much comedic or dramatic traction. The end result was a critical and box-office fiasco. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
MINOR PREMISE (Utopia/Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of producer Eric Schultz's feature debut as writer/director, an existential science-fiction thriller based on his earlier short film, starring Sathya Sridharan as a brilliant young scientist who unwittingly unleashes disparate elements of his own consciousness that attempt to compete against, and ultimately destroy, each other – and him. Bonus features include audio commentary, the original short, behind-the-scenes featurette, trailers, and more.
NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Screenwriter/director Paul Greengrass and actor Tom Hanks reunite for this award-winning, PG-13-rated Western epic based on the acclaimed 2016 Paulette Jiles best-seller, with Hanks as a Civil War veteran charged with escorting a young girl (Helena Zengel, in her American film debut) who was raised by Native Americans across a perilous landscape to reunite her with her relatives. Nominated for four Academy Awards: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score, and Best Sound, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and deleted scenes.
A PAIN IN THE ASS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Edouard Molinaro's bubbly 1973 farce (originally titled L'emmerdeur), adapted from Francis Veber's play Le Contrat by Veber and long-time collaborator Molinaro, stars Lino Ventura as a steely contract killer whose assignment to assassinate a trial witness is endlessly complicated by a suicidal bumbler (Jacques Brel, in his final screen role) whose wife has just left him. The unlikely but appealing duo of Ventura and Brel keeps this screwball black comedy afloat. This was the basis for Billy Wilder's final film, the disastrous Jack Lemmon/Walter Matthau vehicle Buddy Buddy (1981), as well as an equally terrible 2008 French remake. Stateside, this was (understandably) billed as “A Pain in the A--.” In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
PANIC (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the 1982 shocker (originally titled Bakterion) set in a rural English village where scientist Roberto Ricci (in his feature debut) is infected by his own bacteriological experiments, transforming him into a gooey, slobbering monstrosity that goes on a murderous rampage, pursued by intrepid cop David Warbeck (as “Captain Kirk”!) and resident damsel-in-distress Janet Agren. Warbeck and Agren, both veterans of Italian-made schlock, manage to maintain straight faces, something audiences may not be able to. Rated R. *½
THE PROJECTIONIST (Kino Lorber): Abel Ferrara's feature documentary profiles Nicolas “Nick” Nicolaou, a New York-based theater owner who began his career during the Times Square porn boom of the early 1970s through various permutations and struggles over the years and end up one of the last independent cinema operators in business, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
SONGBIRD (STX Films/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Adam Mason wrote and directed this PG-13-rated thriller set in the near future, following a devastating global pandemic (!) that compels a ragged band of survivors to fight for their lives in a lawless landscape, featuring an ensemble cast including K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, music video, and more.
“SONY 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Two box-office hits are given the 4K Ultra HD treatment: Roland Emmerich's award-winning 2009 apocalyptic sci-fi saga 2012 (rated PG-13), starring John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Woody Harrelson, and Danny Glover; Neill Blomkamp's award-winning, R-rated 2013 sci-fi blow-out Elysium, starring Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, and William Fichtner; and Andrew Niccol's 1996 debut feature, the dystopian science-fiction drama Gattaca (rated PG-13), starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman (who later married), and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration. 2012 and Elysium retail for $30.99, Gattaca for $38.99, and all boast a bevy of bonus features.
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (Bleecker Street/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Stephen Goldblatt's beautiful cinematography is the best thing about John Patrick Shanley's hokey, hoary adaptation of his play Outside Mullingar, a pretentious bit of flimsy whimsy detailing the turbulent would-be romance between neighbors Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in rural Ireland. Everyone's accent – including that of Christopher Walken (!) as Dornan's father – is completely incongruous, and the narrative ultimately goes utterly flat, available on DVD ($22.98 retail). Rated PG-13. *
