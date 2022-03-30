video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE FLIGHT OF THE PHOENIX (The Criterion Collection): Producer/director Robert Aldrich’s sprawling 1965 adaptation of the best-selling novel was predicted to be a big hit. It wasn’t, but stands as one of Aldrich’s most enduring efforts and a stirring depiction of courage against impossible odds – not an uncommon theme in Aldrich’s work (The Dirty Dozen, The Longest Yard).
A cargo plane crashes in the Sahara Desert following a devastating sandstorm, and the survivors must contend with the heat, exhaustion, injuries, lack of water, murderous Arab nomads and their increasingly frayed tempers. The decision is made to salvage parts from the plane to build a smaller plane – the titular “Phoenix” – in a last-ditch effort to escape.
James Stewart is first-rate as pilot Frank Towns, giving an uncharacteristically hard-edged turn that recalls his work in Anthony Mann’s Westerns a decade before, backed by a stellar ensemble cast: Richard Attenborough, Peter Finch, Hardy Kruger, Ernest Borgnine, Dan Duryea, George Kennedy, Ian Bannen, Christian Marquand, and Ronald Fraser. Frank DeVol’s score and Joseph Biroc’s cinematography are also terrific. The film earned Academy nominations for Best Editing and, surprisingly, Bannen for Best Supporting Actor. It’s not a bad performance, just not a particularly showy one.
The film admittedly sags somewhat in the middle, and the inclusion of the Connie Francis song “Senza Fine,” which serves only to excuse a meaningless cameo by Barrie Chase (the only female in the cast) is unnecessary, to say the least. The last thing this film needs is a theme song, much less one by Connie Francis. Nevertheless, The Flight of the Phoenix is a classic, admittedly flawed but irresistible all the same.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes retrospective conversation and interview, theatrical trailer, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
616 WILFORD LANE (Indican Pictures): Producer/writer Mark S. Allen and editor/writer Dante Yore co-directed this shaky shocker in which recently widowed John Littlefield and his comely daughters (Alyson Gorske and gorgeous Jessica Chancellor) move into a new house in an expensive California neighborhood and become convinced that it’s haunted. Competently made but poorly paced, and sabotaged entirely by a late-inning plot twist that defies belief, followed by another that doesn’t help matters any. Eric Roberts and real-life wife Eliza bring humor to their roles as the local mayor and his missus. The DVD retails for $24.95. *½
BEWARE: CHILDREN AT PLAY (Vinegar Syndrome): Former actor-turned-sound mixer Mik Cribben made his feature debut as editor/director of this low-budget, R-rated 1989 shocker in which small-town children fall under the sway of a psychopathic teenager with cannibalistic tendencies (Danny McClaughlin in his only feature), leading – predictably enough -- to mayhem and murder. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and more.
THE BOONIES (Indican Pictures): Dumb campers fall prey to cackling, in-bred cannibals at large in writer/producer/editor/director Lance Parkin’s uninspired debut feature, essentially a remake of Charles Kaufman’s Mother’s Day (1980). More schlock than shock, and a waste of time for all but the most die-hard genre devotees, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). ½
COMING 2 AMERICA (Amazon Studios/Paramount Home Entertainment): Eddie Murphy produced and stars in this belated follow-up to the 1988 comedy smash, in which he reprises his role as Prince Akeem of Zamunda, who returns to New York to locate his bastard son (Jermaine Fowler), who stands to inherit his crown and kingdom. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Louie Anderson (in his final feature) also encore, joined by Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones, as well as a slew of cameo appearances (Morgan Freeman, Trevor Noah, Gladys Knight, En Vogue, Colin Jost, et al). It’s always fun to see Murphy and Hall in multiple roles, but like the first film the main storyline and characters are bland, and the colorful pageantry tends to interrupt momentum and overwhelm the comedy. Both the DVD ($13.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($17.99 retail) include audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated PG-13. **
INVINCIBLE (LionsGate): Writer/producer/director Daniel Zirilli’s sci-fi action blow-out stars writer/composer Johnny Strong as a glum security agent who tracks down escaped soldier Marko Zaror in Thailand after he undergoes an experimental surgical procedure that gives him super-strength. When Strong is brutally beaten by Zaror, he himself undergoes the same procedure. Michael Paré and Sally Kirkland (in arguably her worst role) are wasted in this dismal knock-off of Universal Soldier (1992) that’s heavy on the padding and light on creativity and ingenuity, available on DVD ($19.98 retail). ½
MADMAN (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail) of screenwriter/director Joe Giannone’s only feature, a low-budget 1981 slasher opus detailing the bloodthirsty antics of a serial-killing urban legend called “Madman Marz” (played by Paul Ehlers in his feature debut) as he lays waste to a remote summer camp. Sound familiar? Hardly the worst of its kind (which admittedly isn’t saying much), and die-hard devotees have made it a cult favorite. A bevy of bonus features includes audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, featurettes and interviews, original trailer, and much more. Rated R. *½
MAN ON THE MOON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Milos Forman’s award-winning 1999 biographical comedy/drama tracing the enigmatic life and career of comedian Andy Kaufman, played in blistering fashion by Jim Carrey (in one of his best performances). Entertaining and intriguing, but inescapably episodic and Kaufman tends to remain as much as mystery as the end as at the beginning. A fine cast includes Courtney Love, Paul Giamatti, and producer Danny DeVito, as well as numerous cameo appearances. Bonus features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, R.E.M. music videos (“Man on the Moon” and “The Great Beyond”), and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
MONKEY KUNG FU (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Mar Lo wrote and directed this R-rated 1979 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Chu long ma liu and also released as Stroke of Death and Drunken Monkey) stars Siu-Tung Ching as an escaped convict in possession of a sacred ornament whose quest to determine its purpose is fraught with peril. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes original Cantonese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, original trailer, and more.
ON THE 3RD DAY (Shudder/Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Writer/editor/director Daniel de la Vega’s Argentinian shocker (originally titled Al Tercer Dia) stars Mariana Anghileri as a young mother who suffers amnesia after a car accident and is unable to locate her missing son, until she begins to experience hallucinations and visions that lead her to a mysterious religious figure who may hold the key to his disappearance. Both the DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail) include the English-dubbed version.
“PARAMOUNT 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): The latest Paramount titles to get the “4K treatment”: The 25th-anniversary edition of John Carpenter’s R-rated 1997 sci-fi blowout Escape from L.A. ($19.99 retail), which sees Kurt Russell (also a writer/producer) reprising his iconic role of Snake Plissken in this belated follow-up to 1981’s Escape from New York; and the limited-edition 15th-anniversary edition of the R-rated 2007 political thriller Shooter ($30.99 retail), based on Stephen Hunter’s best-selling novel, starring Mark Wahlberg and Danny Glover, and boasting bonus features including deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
PINOCCHIO: A TRUE STORY (LionsGate): Pauly Shore provides the voice for the beloved puppet in this family-friendly, PG-rated animated feature written, produced, and directed by Vasily Rovenskly, detailing the title character’s misadventures when he leaves Geppetto (voiced by Sponge Bob Square Pants veteran Tom Kenny) to join the circus, with Jon Heder providing the voice of Pinocchio’s wise-cracking horse and sidekick Tybalt, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
PURSUIT (LionsGate): Director/co-writer Brian Skiba’s R-rated shoot-‘em-up pairs stars Emile Hirsch as a computer hacker forced to team up with New York cop Jake Manley in a desperate effort to rescue the former’s abducted wife from a drug cartel, with John Cusack, William Katt, Elizabeth Ludlow, and producer/co-writer Andrew Stevens caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette and trailer.
“RICK & MORTY”: SEASONS 1-5 (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The misadventures of mad scientist Rick and timid grandson Morty (both voiced by Justin Roiland) continue in all 51 episodes – plus a slew of bonus features -- from the 2013-2021 seasons of the Emmy-winning, Adult Swim animated fantasy series created by executive producers Dan Harmon and Roiland, available in this self-explanatory DVD collection ($79.99 retail) and Blu-ray collection ($89.98 retail).
ROYALTY FREE: THE MUSIC OF KEVIN MacLEOD (First Run Features): Producer/director/cinematographer Ryan Camarda’s award-winning documentary feature chronicles the life and career of prolific, Wisconsin-born digital composer Kevin MacLeod, whose expertise in synthesizer composition has made him an international sensation. Like its subject, this is quirky and jovial, although it loses some focus and becomes repetitious in the latter stages, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary. **½
SISTER, SISTER (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of writer Bill Condon’s 1987 feature directorial debut, a modern-day Southern Gothic set in Louisiana, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judith Ivey (both first-rate) as sisters whose tenuous grip on reality comes undone with the arrival of handsome young congressional aide Eric Stoltz when he romances Leigh. Drenched in atmosphere and mood, with some stylish eroticism thrown in for good measure, this underwent post-production tampering which further muddled the melodramatic narrative. Still, it has its moments, Dennis Lipscomb is good as a local lawman smitten with Ivey, and the cast includes Anne Pitoniak, Natalija Nogulich, and Bobby “Boris” Pickett (of “Monster Mash” fame). Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, trailer, and more. Rated R. **
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.