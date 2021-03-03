video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE CLIMB (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/producer Michael Angelo Covino makes an assured feature directorial debut with this award-winning expansion of his 2018 short film, in which he stars opposite producer and first-time writer Kyle Marvin (in his feature debut).
Cycling enthusiasts Mike (Covino) and Kyle (Marvin) have been best friends since they were kids, but their relationship hit the skids when Mike confessed he'd had an affair with Kyle's fiancee, Ava (Judith Goodreche).
In an effort to patch things up, Kyle's family arranges a Christmas reunion, with Kyle subsequently engaged to high-school sweetheart Marissa (Gayle Ranken). It goes well enough – just barely -- that Kyle and Marissa invite Mike to join them on a New Year's getaway, at which point all hell breaks loose ... again.
Taking a cue from European comedies, with a dash of Kevin Smith thrown in for good measure, The Climb details Mike and Kyle's toxic friendship in smart, savage fashion. One can't help but cringe wondering, not if, but when things will fall apart. Rest assured, they will – and even worse, and more uproariously, than expected.
In addition to Covino and Marvin, who exhibit an effortless (if prickly) chemistry, Ranken and Goodreche also register strongly, as do George Wendt and Talia Balsam as Kyle's clueless parents. Not only does The Climb boast the funniest funeral scene in recent memory, but Marvin's inspired rendition of the Shawn Mullins song “Lullaby” is an instant classic.
Both the DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail) include audio commentary, the original short film, deleted and alternate scenes, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
10 DAYS WITH DAD (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Originally titled 10 jours sans maman, screenwriter/director Ludovic Bernard's unofficial remake of the 2019 Mexican comedy Mama se fue de viaje stars Franck Dubosc as a high-powered executive whose wife goes on a trip and he is left to care for their children, which quickly escalates into the quintessential comedy of errors. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail).
THE BARBARIANS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Ruggero Deodato's 1987 medieval muddle, starring pro wrestlers The Barbarian Brothers (Peter and David Paul) as twin warriors battling diabolical, scenery-chewing despot Richard Lynch. Sheer inanity, this was one of countless B-movies produced by the Menahem Golan/Yoram Globus duo at Cannon Films, and is good (so to speak) for some unintentional laughs. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
“BORDERTOWN” (Kino Lorber): Miikko Oikennon created and directed multiple episodes of this award-winning Finnish mystery series (originally titled Sorjonen and aired stateside on Netflix) follows eccentric police inspector Ville Virtenan as he attempts to keep the peace as head of the Serious Crime Unit (SECRI) in the city of Lappeenranta, situated near the Russian border, where he is teamed with female partner Anu Sinisalo. In Finnish with English subtitles, all 11 episodes from the premiere 2016 season are available in a three-DVD collection ($39.95 retail), and all 10 episodes from “Bordertown: Season Two” (2017) are also available on DVD ($39.95 retail).
BREACH (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): John Suits edited and directed this derivative, dull sci-fi shocker in which humans fleeing a plague-ravaged 23rd-century Earth encounter a voracious alien force en route. The stone-faced cast includes Bruce Willis (on auto-pilot), Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols, Thomas Jane, Ralf Moeller, executive producer Johnny Messner, and co-writer/co-producer Corey Large. The “twist” ending all but negates everything that has preceded it, and to paraphrase the poster legend for the original Alien: “In space no one can hear you snore.” The DVD retails for $12.99. Rated R. *
A COLD, HARD TRUTH (Indican Pictures): Writer/executive producer/director Charles Murray's noir-ish melodrama (originally titled #Truth) stars Dorian Missick as a hard-drinking ex-reporter who investigates the suicide of his cousin (played by Missick's real-life wife Simone) after it is revealed she'd been having an affair with charismatic local pastor Michael Beach. Overly talky at times, and a tighter focus would have helped, but this is credible and even topical, with a hard-working cast including Cree Summer (who croons the theme song), an unrecognizable Omar Epps, Tom Wright, and Kevin Phillips, although the standouts are Terrell Tilford as the church's de-facto hatchet man and Elimu Nelson as the canny detective on the case, whose line “Social media brings out the savagery in people” certainly rings true, available on DVD ($26.97 retail). **½
COME PLAY (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/director Jacob Chase's PG-13-rated feature debut, an expansion of his 2017 short film, stars Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. as parents who become (understandably) concerned when their autistic son (Azhy Robertson) becomes unduly attached to his cellphone, which has been infiltrated by an evil spirit, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
HORIZON LINE (STX Films/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon headline director director Mikael Marcimain's PG-13-rated thriller as a couple whose flight to a tropical island turns into a battle for survival when the pilot (Keith David) unexpectedly dies mid-flight, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with deleted scenes.
THE LAST SHIFT (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer/writer/director Andrew Cohn makes his narrative feature debut with this contemporary parable starring Richard Jenkins as an aging fast-food worker and Shane Paul McGhie as a struggling ex-con who becomes his apprentice. This timely melodrama fizzles out in the third act, but is worth catching for its well-drawn characters and fine performances, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail). Rated R. **½
LOVE, WEDDINGS & OTHER DISASTERS (Saban Films/LionsGate): Director/screenwriter/co-star Dennis Dugan's PG-13-rated romantic comedy details the misfortunes that befall a wedding in Boston, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Andrew Bachelor, Diego Bonita, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, and Richard Kline, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary and more.
PORT OF FREEDOM (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Helmut Kautner's 1944 drama (originally titled Grosse Freiheit Nr. 7) starring Hans Albers as a former sailor-turned-street entertainer torn between his love for a young farmgirl (Ilse Werner) and the siren call of the sea. In German with English subtitles, with bonus audio commentary.
SATAN'S BLOOD (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of writer/director Carlos Puerto's 1978 shocker (originally titled Escalofrio) stars Mariana Karr and Jose Maria Guillen as an expectant couple whose weekend excursion goes awry when they are targeted by a Satanic cult. Bonus features include Spanish (with English subtitles) and English audio options, audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and more.
SHOGUN'S JOY OF TORTURE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Teruo Ishii's fact-based 1968 anthology (originally titled Tokugawa onna keibatsu-shi), detailing three violent parables of crime and retribution during the Tokugawa regime in medieval Japan. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, original trailer, image gallery, and more.
SOFTIE (Icarus Films Home Video): Filmmaker Sam Soko's impressive, award-winning feature-documentary debut chronicles the life of noted Kenyan-born photographer and social activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, and details his turbulent attempt to run for political office, which forces his wife Njeri and their children into exile when their lives are threatened. The parallels to other political regimes (both past and present) are both relevant and frightening. In English, Kishwahili, and Kikuyu with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). ***½
SPACE DOGS (Icarus Films Home Video): Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter produced, co-wrote, and co-directed this offbeat, award-winning documentary feature that juxtaposes vintage footage from the Russian space program – when it utilized canine cosmonauts – with contemporary footage of stray dogs in Moscow. Well-made, depending on one's tolerance for watching stray dogs, although a violent encounter with a stray cat is definitely not for feline fans. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). **
THE SUSPECT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Charles Laughton stars in director Robert Siodmak's 1944 adaptation of James Ronald's 1939 novel This Way Out, as a timid husband whose illicit romance with stenographer Ella Raines has unforeseen consequences for all concerned, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), both boasting audio commentary and trailers.
WILD WEST DAYS (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Johnny Mack Brown saddles up for action in this 13-chapter 1937 Western serial based on W.R. Burnett's novel Saint Johnson, co-directed by Ford Beebe and Cliff Smith, playing a retired lawman who rides to the rescue to protect a platinum mine from a group of outlaws known as “The Secret Seven,” available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WINGS OF THE HAWK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Budd Boetticher directed this trim 1953 Western programmer set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution and based on a Gerald Drayson Adams novel, with Van Heflin a gold miner bent on revenge after his mine is seized by corrupt colonel George Dolenz, with Julia Adams the requisite love interest. The DVD ($14.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more; the Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes both 2-D and 3-D versions of the film, audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
YOU GO TO MY HEAD (First Run Features): Echoes of Hitchcock and Antonioni (particularly 1970's Zabriskie Point) abound in co-writer/producer/director Dimitri de Clercq's slow-burning, award-winning psychological drama starring Delfine Bafort as an amnesiac woman and Svetozar Cvetkovic as her attentive husband, whom she doesn't remember and who – as it transpires – may not even be her husband, as she recuperates in their remote, post-modern Moroccan house. Moody and intentionally ambiguous, with a nerve-jangling score by first-time composer Hacene Larbi, and well worth a look. The DVD retails for $24.95. ***
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.