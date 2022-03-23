video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE RED STAR (Kino Lorber): Even those familiar with Argentina’s ties to Nazi Germany during World War II may not be aware of Laila Samana, the principal character in co-writer/director Gabriel Lichtmann’s intriguing and inventive film, originally titled La estella roja.
An Argentinian Jew, Samana (played by Thelma Fardin) was a beautiful and popular actress, the subject of a tango (called “The Red Star”), an undercover spy who was supposedly the mistress of field marshal Erwin Rommel, later worked with the Israeli Mossad to assist in the capture of war criminal Adolf Eichmann, and perished in the same plane 1961 plane crash that killed United Nations secretary general Dag Hammarskjold in Rhodesia. Her story becomes an obsession for a documentary filmmaker named Gabriel Lichtmann (played by Hector Diaz).
There’s just one catch: Laila Samana never existed. She is completely and utterly fictitious. Yet that doesn’t diminish the impact of this crafty, imaginative mock documentary that doesn’t so much blur the lines between fact and fiction as deftly walk a tightrope. Diego Voloschin contributes a propulsive score that accentuates the action, and special mention must be made of Marcelo Lavintman’s cinematography, which seamlessly combines vintage newsreel footage with footage shot for the film.
Even if the film telegraphs its final twist, The Red Star is this generation’s Zelig (1983), and despite the serious subject matter there are some humorous moments, including the running gag that people keep mispronouncing Lichtmann’s name. In English, German and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
6:45 (Well Go USA Entertainment): Producer/director Craig Singer’s award-winning, R-rated fantasy thriller stars Michael Reed and Augie Dyke as a young couple whose weekend getaway to a remote island turns into a fight for survival when they encounter a time warp that forces them to relive the same day over and over, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
“ALAIN RESNAIS: FIVE SHORT FILMS” (Icarus Films Home Video): The title tells all in this selection of acclaimed documentary short films made by the acclaimed French auteur Alain Resnais (1922-2014): 1949’s Van Gogh, which won the Academy Award for Best Short Film; 1949’s Guernica, which Resnais co-directed with Robert Hessens; 1950’s Paul Gaugin (also released as Gaugin); 1956’s All the World’s Memory (Toute la Memoire du Monde); and 1957’s The Song of Styrene (Le Chant du Styrene). In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
BRYAN LOVES YOU (JAL Smithtown LLC/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Seth Landau’s purportedly “fact-based” 2008 feature debut, in which he also makes his feature starring debut as a psychotherapist who investigates a mysterious cult – known as “The Bryans” – that slowly takes over a small Arizona town. An eclectic cast includes George Wendt, Tony Todd, Tiffany Shepis, Daniel Roebuck, Brinke Stevens, Bobby Slayton, Chuck Williams, and Troma Films founder Lloyd Kaufman. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, and more.
EVER SINCE WE LOVED (Cheng Cheng Films): Director/screenwriter Li Yu’s award-winning 2015 comedy/drama (originally titled Wan wu sheng zhang), based on Feng Tang’s 2005 novel Everything Grows, details the misadventures – romantic and otherwise – of medical student Geng Han, particularly his attraction to an older woman (the ethereal Fan Bingbing). Some of the absurdist comedy doesn’t necessarily translate, but the brash, highly stylized presentation makes this a surefire cult item. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. **½
THE GIRL FROM THE MARSH CROFT/THE FINAL CHORD (DOUGLAS SIRK DOUBLE FEATURE) (Kino Classics): A self-explanatory Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) of early features directed by Douglas Sirk (1897-1987) under his real name, Detlef Sierck, before emigrating the United States: 1935’s The Girl from the Marsh Croft (Das Madchen vom Moorhof), based on a Selma Lagerlof novel; and 1936’s award-winning The Final Chord (Schlussakkord), starring Lil Dagover and Willy Birgel. In German with English subtitles, each film boasts audio commentary.
THE HILLS HAVE EYES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition 4K UHD ($59.95 retail) of writer/director Wes Craven’s notorious, award-winning 1977 shocker in which a family’s camper breaks down in the desert, followed by violence assaults by an in-bred, irradiated group of mutants. Crude but sometimes effective, this played drive-ins for years and remains one of Craven’s most durable cult classics (although hardly his best), with a cast including Dee Wallace, Martin Speer, Janus Blythe, Michael Berryman, James Whitworth, Janus Blythe, Virginia Vincent, Susan Lanier, and Robert Houston (in his feature debut). Bonus features include three (!) audio commentaries, retrospective documentary and interviews, collectible book, poster and postcards, trailers and TV spots, alternate ending, outtakes, and more. Rated R. **
JOURNEY TO SHILOH (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This routine 1968 Western, based on Heck Allen’s novel about Texans riding cross-country to join the Confederate Army, is at least a showcase for such rising talents as James Caan, Michael Sarrazin, Harrison Ford, Don Stroud, Jan-Michael Vincent, Brenda Scott, Michael Burns, Tisha Sterling, and Paul Petersen – but it’s not a very good movie. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interview (with Stroud), and theatrical trailer. *½
LET ME BE ME (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): For their debut feature, writer Dan Crane and Katie Taber co-directed this affecting documentary feature tracing the life of Kyle Westphal, who was diagnosed with autism as a child but, thanks to the unswerving love of his family and various treatments and therapies, overcome his condition to become an internationally noted fashion designer. The use of vintage video footage and striking visual touches lend an extra layer to the hopeful, ultimately heartening proceedings, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
“THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES”: SERIES 1 (Acorn): Executive producer Sally Hawkins and Sue Vincent wrote and created this light-hearted mystery series starring Hawkins as a middle-aged antiques dealer suddenly left widowed and penniless, who relocates to France to start fresh and becomes an amateur sleuth. Steve Edge, Alex Gaumond, Narayan David Hecter, and Vincent round out the regular cast. All six feature-length episodes from the inaugural 2021 season are available on DVD ($49.99 retail).
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite with co-writer/producer/director Lana Wachowski for this long-awaited, award-winning R-rated follow-up to the popular sci-fi film franchise, once again blurring the lines between fantasy and reality in a futuristic landscape. Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson also encore from previous installments, with Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas jumping into the fray, available on DVD ($19.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
MAU (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorner): Benji and Jono Bergmann produced and co-directed this lively documentary feature tracing the life and career of the Canadian-born artist, designer, and visionary Bruce Mau, and how he has incorporated sustainability in his work, which has included Guatemala and Mecca. Mau’s gregarious personality shines throughout this informative and entertaining chronicle, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
NIGHTMARE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of the 1965 Hammer Films psychological thriller, scripted by Jimmy Sangster and directed (with flair) by Freddie Francis, starring Jennie Linden (in her feature debut) as a young woman plagued by nightmares so terrifying and vivid that she fears for her sanity. Not among Hammer’s classics, but agreeably atmospheric and creepy, and well worth a look for genre devotees. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and still gallery. **½
PROJECT GEMINI (Well Go USA Entertainment): Originally titled Proekt Gemini, editor Serik Beyseu’s feature directorial debut is set in a future ravaged by a virulent plague, after which an international space expedition is charged with creating a safe haven for Earthlings on a distant planet – only to encounter a malevolent alien force that has lain in wait for them. The ensemble cast includes Egor Koreshkov, Alyona Konstantova, Dimitriy Frid, and Petr Romanov. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
RENALDO & THE LOAF: 23RD CENTURY GIANTS (Well Dang! Productions/MVD Entertainment Group): Alex Wroten edited, produced, and directed this self-explanatory feature documentary tracing the friendship and long, sometimes turbulent, musical collaboration between British architect Brian Poole and British scientist David Janssen, who formed the titular duo and became legends in avant-garde music composition and performance, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features including extended interviews and deleted scenes, music videos, and more.
THRILLER – A CRUEL PICTURE (Synapse Films/CAV Distributing): The iconic image of leggy Christina Lindberg, wearing an eyepatch and brandishing a shotgun, emanated from this 1973 revenge melodrama (originally titled Thriller – En Grym Film), written, produced and directed by Bo A. Vibenius, in which she plays a heroin-addicted hooker who embarks on a violent campaign of retribution against those who kidnapped and enslaved her. There’s no question this delivers the exploitation goods, and it’s no surprise that Quentin Tarantino reveres this movie, but the squeamish are hereby forewarned. The special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include both the original Swedish (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, trailers, outtakes, the R-rated 1975 U.S. theatrical version They Call Her One Eye, and more. **
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
