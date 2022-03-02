video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DEAD HEAT (Vinegar Syndrome): There was never much love for this 1988 horror/comedy mash-up, which marked the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated editor Mark Goldblatt and boasted the not-so-dynamic buddy-cop duo of Treat Williams and Joe Piscopo. Both a critical and financial fiasco, it nevertheless found a following on cable television.
Los Angeles cops Roger Mortis (Williams) and Doug Bigelow (Piscopo) have stumbled across a bizarre phenomenon in the recent increase in street crime in that the culprits are already dead. Their investigation leads them to a secret, high-tech operation in which the dead are being resurrected – but for 24 hours only. When Roger is killed, Doug resurrects him, and the pair blast their way through the underworld seeking answers while Roger progressively decomposes.
First-time screenwriter Terry Black (brother of Lethal Weapon scribe Shane Black, who appears in a cameo) pays homage to the 1949 film-noir classic D.O.A. (it plays on television in one scene), while Steve Johnson’s imaginatively grisly special effects – which had to be trimmed to ensure an R-rating – are paraded across the screen. The hard-working Williams has better chemistry with leading ladies Lindsay Frost (in her feature debut) and Claire Kirkconnell (in her only feature to date) than with Piscopo, then in the early days of his body-building phase.
Also on hand: Keye Luke, Robert Picardo, Mel Stewart, former pro wrestler Professor Toru Tanaka, Monica Lewis (in her final feature), MTV vee-jay Martha Quinn, genre icon Vincent Price (as the mysterious benefactor of the project) and, best of all, Darren McGavin, clearly having a ball as the cheerfully corrupt coroner Dr. Ernest McNab.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, deleted scenes, theatrical trailer and TV spot, and more. Rated R. **
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ALFRED HITCHCOCK SPECIAL EDITIONS” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A pair of early screen efforts from Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), the acknowledged “Master of Suspense”: The 1931 comedy Rich and Strange (also released as East of Shanghai), adapted from the Dale Collins novel by Hitchcock and wife Alma Reville, starring Henry Kendall and Joan Barry; and 1932’s Number Seventeen (also released as Number 17), adapted from Joseph Jefferson Farjeon’s play by Hitchcock and Reville, starring Leon M. Lion and Anne Grey. Each film is available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentaries.
AMERICAN UNDERDOG (LionsGate): Zachary Levi portrays real-life NFL superstar quarterback in this faith-based, fact-based, PG-rated adaptation of Warner’s best-selling memoir All Things Possible, with Anna Paquin as Warner’s supportive wife and Dennis Quaid as coach Dick Vermeil, with Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, and Beau Hart (as young Kurt), available on DVD ($29.96 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and more.
DEADLY GAMES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Scott Mansfield’s 1982 debut feature (originally filmed in 1980 as Who Fell Asleep and also released as The Eliminator), starring Jo Ann Harris as a young woman who survives a violent assault and attempts to track down the culprit while the bodies pile up. An uneven but not uninteresting combination of slasher film and whodunit, with an eclectic cast including Steve Railsback, Sam Groom, Colleen Camp, June Lockhart, and Dick Butkus. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, image gallery, and more. Rated R. **
JULIA (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Julie Cohen and Betsy West produced and co-directed this warm-hearted, well-rendered feature documentary based on executive producer Bob Spitz’s non-fiction best-seller Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child, which celebrates the life and career of best-selling author and Emmy-winning television host Julia Child (1912-2004), how she revolutionized gourmet cooking, and her relationship with husband Paul. Rachel Portman contributes a lively score and there’s plenty of mouth-watering food on display, available on DVD ($25.99 retail). Rated PG-13. ***
MASTER OF THE WORLD (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of writer/editor/director Alberto Cavallone’s penultimate feature (originally titled Il padrone del mondo), a 1983 fantasy – clearly “inspired” by Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Quest for Fire (1982) -- set during the early days of man, as primitive tribes wage war against each other, with Sven Kruger (in his feature debut) as a young warrior determined to lead his people. Bonus features include retrospective featurette and interview, theatrical trailer, and more.
MY STEPMOTHER IS AN ALIEN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The best thing that can be said about director Richard Benjamin’s self-explanatory 1988 comedy is that it’s not as bad as it could have been, with alluring Kim Basinger (in the title role) displaying her comic abilities as she woos astrophysicist Dan Aykroyd, much to the consternation of his daughter (an appealing Alyson Hannigan). This was heavily hyped as a big Christmas box-office attraction, but it didn’t quite end up that way. Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Joseph Maher, Earl Boen, Juliette Lewis (in her feature debut), and Harry Shearer (as the voice of Carl Sagan) also appear. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interview with Benjamin, original trailer, and more. Rated PG-13. **
THE PILOT (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Renat Davletyarov’s fact-based World War II saga (originally titled Letchik and also released as The Pilot: A Battle for Survival) stars Pyotr Fyodorov as a Soviet pilot shot down behind enemy lines, battling the elements and eluding German forces as he attempts to return to his unit. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include original Russian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options.
PRESIDENT (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Director Camilla Nielsson’s award-winning feature documentary (originally titled Presidenten) follows idealistic lawyer and activist Nelson Chamisa’s presidential campaign in 2018 Zimbabwe, the controversial outcome of which was perceived by many as a quintessential example of political corruption. In English and Shona with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
PRINCESS TAM TAM/ZOU-ZOU (Kino Classics): Unable to find suitable big-screen opportunities here in America, legendary actress and singer Josephine Baker (1906-’75) traveled abroad to Europe where she became a sensation, headlining this pair of French features: Princess Tam Tam (1935), co-starring Albert Prejain and directed by Edmond T. Greville; and Zou-Zou (1934), co-starring Jean Gabin, directed by Marc Allegret, and based on G. Abatino’s novel. In French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features including three documentary shorts about Baker, the 1928 short The Fireman of the Folies-Bergere, in which she appears, and more.
PRIVILEGE (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the 1967 feature debut of director Peter Watkins, starring newcomer Paul Jones (of the chart-topping British group Manfred Mann) as a rock superstar enmeshed in political intrigue in a futuristic, totalitarian England, with supermodel Jean Shrimpton (in her feature debut) as his love interest. Interesting but extremely uneven, this does boast a small cult following. Bonus features including audio commentary, theatrical teaser and trailer. **
SHAKE HANDS WITH THE DEVIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The “Troubles” of Northern Ireland are vividly dramatized in director Michael Anderson’s gutsy 1959 adaptation of Rearden Conner’s best-selling novel, set in 1921 Dublin, with Don Murray an idealistic medical student drawn into the escalating conflict between the Irish Republican Army – represented by firebrand teacher James Cagney (at his fiery best) – and the occupying British forces, known as the “Black and Tans.” The earnest Murray is somewhat saddled with a stock role, but a flavorful cast includes Glynis Johns, Dana Wynter, Michael Redgrave, Sybil Thorndike, Cyril Cusack, Ray McAnally, Donal Donnelly, Harry H. Corbett, Niall MacGinnis, William Hartnell, and Richard Harris (in an early screen role). Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include retrospective interview with Murray and theatrical trailer. ***
SHATTERED (LionsGate): Luis Prieto produced and directed this R-rated suspense thriller starring Cameron Monaghan as a divorced, vulnerable millionaire whose passionate fling with alluring Lilly Krug turns into a battle for survival when she reveals her ulterior – and dangerously psychotic – motives. John Malkovich (also a producer) and Frank Grillo (also an executive producer) add star power to the proceedings, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
SLEEP (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of the debut feature (originally titled Schlaf) of co-writer/director Michael Venus, starring Gro Swantje Kohlhof as a young woman follows the footsteps of her mother (Sandra Huller), who suffered a nervous breakdown after visiting the village of Stainbach, a seemingly idyllic burg haunted by past secrets. In German with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, collectible booklet and mini-poster, featurettes and interviews, deleted scenes, trailer, and more.
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/co-story writer Tom Hardy returns as the titular superhero in this PG-13-rated fantasy follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster, directed by Andy Serkis and based on the popular Marvel Comics character, this time is pitted against Woody Harrelson’s convicted murder-turned-symbiote Carnage. Michelle Williams and Reid Scott also encore from the first film, available on DVD ($30.99 retail), Blu-ray ($38.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
A WALK IN HER SHOES (IndiePix Films): Director/cinematographer Selina Garcia’s feature documentary debut follows author and personal trainer Metra Lundy as she retraces the almost 700-mile journey that Harriet Tubman undertook during the days of the Underground Railroad in the 19th century, sharing her experiences and stories with authors, historians, and teachers along the way. Undeniably well-intentioned on every front, but often ragged and sketchy. There’s too much talking and not enough walking, although some of the interviews are quite interesting. The DVD retails for $24.95. **
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
