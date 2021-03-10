video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE BELLES OF ST. TRINIAN'S (Film Movement Classics): Based on Ronald Searle's beloved cartoons, writer/producer/director Frank Launder's frothy 1954 comedy was a smash hit in its native England and kicked off a film franchise that was later rebooted in the 21st century.
Under Launder's crisp direction, this is the quintessential comedy of manners – and errors – set against the backdrop of the titular girls' school, which the dithering headmistress, Millicent Fritton, is trying to keep financially afloat. Fritton's twin brother, Clarence, is a bookie determined to make a killing on the upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup horse race, which certainly could improve the school's fortunes – and it's inspired casting that Alastair Sim play both roles, which he does with giddy aplomb.
The Belles of St. Trinian's could be considered a precursor to the teen-comedy genre, but it's less raunchy than bawdy, with a free-wheeling screwball sensibility that may seem quaint in retrospect but boasts a certain charm.
George Cole plays the resident Cockney con man “Flash Harry,” Joyce Grenfell the resident police officer nosing about, and the St. Trinian's teaching staff includes such expert scene-stealers as Beryl Reid, Irene Handl, Renee Houston, Hermione Baddeley, and Joan Sims. This earns a passing grade and then some, especially for nostalgia fans.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes retrospective featurette and bonus interviews. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BLOOD CEREMONY (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Jorge Grau's R-rated 1973 Gothic shocker (originally titled Ceremonia sangrienta and also released as The Legend of Blood Castle and The Female Butcher), detailing the bloodthirsty exploits of a wicked 19th-century countess (Lucia Bosé) who bathed in the blood of maidens to retain her beauty. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, bonus features include the uncut international version and Spanish version of the film, audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, and more.
THE DANCING DOGS OF DOMBROVA (Film Movement): Writer/producer/co-story writer/director Zack Bernbaum's award-winning 2018 comedy/drama stars Katherine Fogler and Douglas Nyback as estranged siblings who reunite in the titular Polish village to fulfill their dying grandmother's final wish to locate the remains of her beloved pet dog. Droll, quirky, and bittersweet, but unsteadily paced at times. The resident scene-stealers are Doroftei Anis as a stone-faced driver and Stefan Vizireanu as her young son, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
DEATH LAID AN EGG (Cult Epics/CAV Distributing): A special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of writer/director Giulio Questi's indescribable 1968 giallo thriller (originally titled La morte ha fatto l'uovo) focusing on the twisted triangle that develops between serial killer Jean-Louis Trintignant, his domineering wife Gina Lollobrigida, and teen temptress Ewa Aulin, set against the backdrop of Trintignant's experimental poultry operation (!). Originally rated X, this is truly bizarre and, not surprisingly, a cult classic … for those who can take it. Bonus features include both the English-language director's cut and the Italian-language (with English subtitles) version, audio commentary, trailers, and more. **
HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY: THE REN & STIMPY STORY (Gravitas Ventures/Kino Lorber): First-time writer/producer/editor Ron Cicero and cinematographer/first-time editor Kimo Eastwood co-directed this impressively detailed and thorough documentary feature that chronicles the meteoric rise and fall of the award-winning, wildly innovative Nickelodeon animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991-'96) and its controversial creator John Kricfalusi, who retired following allegations of sexual impropriety. An absolute must for devotees of the series and a timely reminder how fame can be destructive. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus interviews and theatrical trailer. ***½
MR. TOPAZE (Film Movement Classics): Peter Sellers stars in the title role and made his directorial debut with this uneven 1961 adaptation of Marcel Pagnol's play (released stateside as I Like Money), in which an honest schoolmaster embraces a life of corruption and crime after his career is ruined. Heavy-handed in its irony, Sellers the actor fares better than Sellers the director, although he surrounded himself with a first-rate cast including Herbert Lom (later his nemesis in the Pink Panther films), Martita Hunt, Nadia Gray, Leo McKern, Michael Gough, John Neville, Billie Whitelaw, Joan Sims, John LeMesurier, and even son Michael (in his screen debut). Sellers was reportedly so disappointed by the film's critical and financial failure that he withdrew it from exhibition. No lost classic, but certainly a curio. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include bonus features. **½
MYTH OF A COLORBLIND FRANCE (First Run Features): Writer/director Alan Govenar's thoughtful but rambling documentary feature focuses on African-American artists – including such luminaries as Josephine Baker, James Baldwin, Richard Wright, Chester Hines, and others – whose ideas and talents found a more receptive audience and culture in France than in the United States, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
NOWHERE (TLA Releasing): In their feature debut, David and Francisco Salazar wrote, produced, and co-directed this award-winning drama starring Miguel Gonzalez (also an executive producer) and Juan Pablo Castiblanco as an openly gay couple whose relationship is tested when one's immigration visa is rejected and they are faced with returning to Colombia. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
PANIC BEATS (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Originally titled Latidos de Panico, this 1983 shocker stars cult king Paul Naschy as a ruthless, lusty tycoon who plots to murder his ailing wife (producer Julia Saly) for her money – with a little assistance from his ancestor (also played by Naschy), a sadistic 16th-century knight resurrected in the present day. A a sequel of sorts to Naschy's 1973 vehicle Horror Rises from the Tomb, he also wrote and directed this under his real name, Jacinto Molina. Fans of Naschy – and you know who you are – have a big head start, but there's plenty of gratuitous nudity and violence for grindhouse aficionados. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) featuring audio commentary, retrospective interviews with Naschy, and more. **
QUEENS OF EVIL (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Tonino Cervi's 1970 giallo thriller (originally titled Le regine) starring Ray Lovelock as a hippie motorcyclist who flees a fatal crash and winds up in the clutches of three alluring sisters (Haydee Politoff, Evelyn Stewart, and Silvia Monti) at a remote Italian villa, where he begins to suspect they have dark designs on him. Bonus features include Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective interview with Lovelock, trailer, and more.
“RICK AND MORTY”: SEASONS 1-4 (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The misadventures of mad scientist Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) and timid grandson Morty (also voiced by Roiland) continue in this self-explanatory collection of 41 episodes from the 2013-'20 seasons of the animated, Emmy-winning Adult Swim fantasy/comedy series created by executive producers Roiland and Dan Harmon, available on DVD ($79.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($89.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and more.
RUSSIAN RAID (Well Go USA Entertainment): Loosely based on the 2011 Gareth Evans martial-arts thriller The Raid: Redemption, writer/producer/director Denis Kryuchkov's feature debut (originally titled Russkiy Reyd) stars Ivan Kotik as a mercenary who plots an elaborate heist of a Russian missile plant, with martial artists Alexander Krasovsky, Vladimir Mineev, and Kirill Sarychev in support. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
RUTH: JUSTICE GINSBURG IN HER OWN WORDS (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Freida Lee Mock's relaxed, self-explanatory documentary feature explores the life and career of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) – sometimes fondly referred to as “The Notorious R.B.G.” -- as recounted by friends, colleagues and, as the title implies, herself. Actress-turned-composer Lili Haydn contributes a nice score, and the film is dedicated to Ginsburg's memory. ***
SILK ROAD (LionsGate): Based on David Kushner's magazine article “Dead End on Silk Road,” screenwriter/director Tiller Russell's fact-based, R-rated crime drama stars Nick Robinson as internet mogul Ross Ulbricht, who became a multi-millionaire dealing narcotics via the titular website, and Jason Clarke as the agent bent on bringing him down, with Alexandra Shipp, Katie Aselton, and Jimmi Simpson in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary and filmmaker's discussion.
SO EVIL MY LOVE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Lewis Allen's 1948 adaptation of the 1947 novel For Her to See by Marjorie Bowen (under the pseudonym “Joseph Shearing”) stars Ray Milland as a thief who ensnares young widow Ann Todd in a sinister blackmail scheme, with Geraldine Fitzgerald, Leo G. Carroll, Raymond Huntley, Finlay Currie, Martita Hunt, Hugh Griffith, and Moira Lister in support, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
“VICTOR AND VALENTINO – SEASON ONE, VOLUME ONE : FOLK ART FOES” (Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory selection of the first 19 episodes from the inaugural 2019 season of the popular, animated Cartoon Network children's series created by executive producer Diego Molano, following the misadventures of the titular half-brothers, Victor (voiced by Molano) and Valentino (voiced by Sean-Ryan Petersen), who spend their summer in the spooky town of Monte Macabre, where the myths and legends of Mesoamerican folklore come alive, available on DVD ($14.97 retail).
X (Cinedigm): Producer/co-writer/editor/director Scott J. Ramsey's suggestive but silly melodrama, clearly inspired by Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut (1999) and P.D. James's Fifty Shades of Grey franchise stars co-producer Hope Raymond as the lusty hostess of secretive, sexual nocturnal gatherings who unexpectedly encounters high-school rival Elizia Boizin (in her feature debut) at one of them, thus reigniting their feud. A few kinks and twists, but this is pretentious, stilted, and goes on forever. *
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
