PICK OF THE WEEK
THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): This is the only film directed by actor Charles Laughton, and despite a withering critical and financial reception upon its 1955 release, The Night of the Hunter is now considered an American masterpiece and a directorial debut on par with Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941). Too bad Laughton didn’t live to see his vision celebrated by subsequent generations of audiences and filmmakers.
Robert Mitchum, in a towering turn, portrays Harry Powell, a traveling preacher and con artist who, during a brief prison stint, learns that his cellmate (Peter Graves) has hidden $10,000 from a recent robbery in which two men were killed. When Graves is hanged, Powell methodically tracks down his widow, Willa (Shelley Winters), and woos her into marriage, but her children John (Billy Chapin) and Pearl (Sally Jane Bruce) are suspicious of Powell’s intentions – with good reason.
Willa is not long for the world, and when the children flee into the night, Powell is soon in relentless pursuit. Structured almost as a biblical parable, Powell’s man of the cloth is the epitome of corruption and evil while the children represent goodness and innocence. The marvelous Lillian Gish plays a kind-hearted spinster who tends orphaned children, and when Powell turns up to “claim” John and Pearl, she is all that stands between them and certain death.
The Night of the Hunter unfolds in brooding yet dreamlike fashion, heavy on expressionistic touches deftly captured by cinematographer (and Citizen Kane alumnus) Gregg Toland. James Agee’s screenplay, based on Davis Grubb’s loosely fact-based 1953 novel, is taut and remarkably suggestive for its day. Laughton coaxes superb performances from the entire cast. This was one of Mitchum’s favorite performances, and it encapsulates his charisma and sex appeal in truly diabolical terms.
The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and theatrical trailer. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
A BRIXTON TALE (Indican Pictures): In their feature debuts, Darragh Carey (writer/co-producer) and Bertrand Desrochers co-directed this award-winning urban melodrama detailing the relationship that develops between aspiring documentary filmmaker Lily Newmark and street-smart teenager Ola Orebiyi in the titular district of South London, which grows increasingly tense – and violent -- in their quest for total reality. Highly stylized and well-acted, this parable about entitlement and the dangers of social media tends to fray in the second half but remains worthwhile, with Jaime Winstone, Craige Middleburg, and Michael Maloney lending solid support. The DVD retails for $27.99. **½
CREED III (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Leading man/producer Michael B. Jordan adds feature director to his repertoire in the third installment of the popular franchise – spun off from the immensely successful Rocky franchise – in which the now-retired heavyweight champion Adonis Creed aids a recently paroled childhood friend (UNCSA School of Drama graduate Jonathan Majors) achieve his dream of becoming heavyweight champion, but it was all a vengeful ruse, meaning that – no surprise here – Adonis must come out of retirement and face him in the ring. Well-made and well-acted, with Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad reprising their earlier roles, but this is wholly predictable, albeit sincerely intentioned. It may be time for Creed to hang up his gloves for good, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail), the latter two boasting bonus features. Rated PG-13. **½
THE EXPERTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The only notable thing about this dreadful Cold War comedy is that it united John Travolta and Kelly Preston in matrimony, otherwise it’s a dud deadling with the abduction of would-be club owners Travolta and Arye Gross to Russia as part of a covert KGB operation to learn about American culture. Filmed in 1987 and released (barely) in 1989, it was dead on arrival and rushed to home-video shelves, despite SCTV veteran Dave Thomas directing, Ronnie Taylor’s cinematography, Marvin Hamlisch’s score, and a capable cast including Charles Martin Smith, Deborah Foreman, Rick Ducommun, Brian Doyle-Murray, Jan Rubes, and producer James Keach. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include trailers and retrospective interview with Thomas. Rated PG-13. *
HONEY (Raro Video/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Gianfranco Angelucci’s bizarre 1981 softcore sex drama (originally titled Mielle de Donna) starring Catherine Spaak as a writer who forces editor Fernando Rey at gunpoint to read her salacious novel, which details the moral degradation of an innocent woman (gorgeous Clio Goldsmith) when she checks into a hotel that is actually a brothel. A classier-than-expected cast, which also includes Donatella Damiani and Luc Merenda, lends some weight to this off-kilter parable that played endlessly on late-night cable television throughout the ‘80s. In Italian with English subtitles. Rated R. **
THE LAST STARFIGHTER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector’s edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) of director Nick Castle's entertaining 1984 sci-fi romp with Lance Guest as a clean-cut teenager and video-game wiz who is whisked away to a distant galaxy to participate in an inter-galactic war. One of the very first films to utilize CGI), boosted by an appealing cast including Dan O'Herlihy, Catherine Mary Stewart, Barbara Bosson, and Robert Preston, riffing his Music Man role in his final screen appearance as a fast-talking alien “recruiter.” Cult status was ensured by endless cable-TV broadcasts in the 1980s. Bonus features include multiple audio commentaries, four-part documentary, collectible booklet, retrospective interviews, theatrical and teaser trailers, and more. Rated PG. ***
LOVE LETTERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of William Dieterle’s 1945 adaptation of Christopher Massie’s best-selling novel Pity My Simplicity stars Joseph Cotten as a World War II veteran who finds himself attracted to a troubled young woman (Jennifer Jones) whom he used to write love letters on behalf of a fallen comrade, only to discover that she is mentally unstable. This noir-ish melodrama, scripted by Ayn Rand, was popular with audiences at the time but now feels dated and contrived, although it did earn four Oscar nominations: Best Actress, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), Best Original Score, and Best Song (the title tune). Gladys Cooper, Cecil Kellaway, and Reginald Denny add heft in supporting roles. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
MILLIONAIRES’ EXPRESS (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Sammo Hung’s PG-13-rated, genre-bending 1986 adventure (originally titled Foo gwai lip che and also released as Shanghai Express), set aboard a luxury express train – filled with wealthy passengers and a slew of thieves -- headed for potential disaster in early 20th-century China, boasting a star-studded line-up of martial arts and action legends including Hung, Cynthia Rothrock, Jimmy Wang Yu, Yuen Biao, Richard Norton, James Tien, Corey Yuen, Bolo Yeung, Billy Lau, Shirley Kwan, Fung Woo, and others. Bonus features include four versions of the film (!), original Cantonese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, collectible booklet and poster, vintage interviews, trailer gallery, and more.
OH, DOCTOR!/POKER FACES (Kino Classics): A Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) of two silent comedies released by Universal Pictures and directed by Harry A. Pollard (1879-1934): Oh, Doctor! (1925) starring Reginald Denny and Mary Astor; and Poker Faces (1926) starring Edward Everett Horton and Laura La Plante. Bonus features include audio commentary for both films.
RIVER (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Jennifer Peedom’s award-winning, self-explanatory documentary chronicles the efforts of man to harness the power of the river, the results of which have been both helpful and a hindrance to the ecosystem. Without overemphasizing the environmental message, the film certainly makes its point, thanks to Willem Dafoe’s charismatic narration and especially the breathtaking, even dramatic cinematography – which is awe-inspiring. See this on the biggest screen you can. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
SHABU (IndiePix Films): Writer/director Shamira Raphaela’s award-winning 2021 documentary feature offers a slice-of-life glimpse into the world of the title character, a 14-year-old teenager living in an inner-city region of Rotterdam – known as “Peperklip” (!) – as he tries to repay his grandmother for wrecking her car, navigates his first great romance, and attempts to make inroads into his aspirations to become an international rap star. A colorful look at another culture and a winning coming-of-age character study. In Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with Raphaela’s award-winning 2017 short film Lenno & the Angelfish. ***
VIOLENT STREETS (Film Movement Classics): Writer/director Hideo Gosha’s slam-bang 1974 gangster saga (originally titled Boryuki gai) stars Noboru Ando as a former yakuza-turned-nightclub owner who is inexorably drawn into an escalating war between rival faction, punctuated by stylized – and frequently bloody – violence. Ando, himself a former yakuza, brings a laconic, disaffected fatalism to his role, not unlike George Raft. Despite spotty pacing, the third act perks up considerably – as does the body count. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($34.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each boasting such bonus features as collectible booklet, retrospective featurette, and video essay. **½
“WARTIME GIRLS”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): A three-DVD collection ($39.95 retail) of all 13 episodes from the inaugural 2017 season of the popular drama series (originally titled Wojenne dziewczyny) set during the Nazi occupation of Poland during World War II, starring Vanessa Aleksander, Aleksandra Pisula, and Marta Mazurek as three young women from vastly disparate backgrounds who join the resistance movement. In German and Polish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.95 retail).
YAKUZA GRAVEYARD (Radiance/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of director Kinji Fukasaku’s 1976 crime drama (originally titled Yakuza no habaka: Kuchinashi no hana) stars Tetsuya Watari as a hard-nosed police detective whose attempts to play rival gangs each other explodes in an all-out war that threatens to consume him. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include collectible booklet, video essay, trailer, and more.
