video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
JAWS (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): What can be said about this 1975 masterpiece that hasn't been said already?
It was based on Peter Benchley's best-selling novel. It became the biggest box-office hit of all time (in the shortest amount of time), until Star Wars two years later. It made Steven Spielberg's career. It won Academy Awards for Best Editing, Best Song, and John Williams's unforgettable score, while also earning a Best Picture nomination. It spawned countless imitations and knock-offs, including three sequels (each one incrementally inferior). It's about a great white shark.
The first half of the film details the mounting panic that grips the community of Amity, the second pits Roy Scheider (police chief), Robert Shaw (shark hunter), and Richard Dreyfuss (marine biologist) against the shark in open water. Despite a mechanical shark that malfunctioned repeatedly, the end result is seamless – to say nothing of spectacularly compelling and exciting. Jaws is a classic, and in a class by itself.
The limited-edition 45th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.95 retail) includes retrospective featurettes, deleted scenes and outtakes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
ACES: IRON EAGLE III (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Louis Gossett Jr.'s back as retired Air Force pilot “Chappy” Sinclair, recruiting fellow veteran fliers Sonny Chiba, Christopher Cazenove, and Horst Buchholz to wage war on a Peruvian drug cartel headed by maniacal ex-Nazi Paul Freeman in this 1993 installment of the jingoistic filmfranchise, with former James Bond editor/director John Glen at the helm. The only Iron Eagle film not directed by Sidney J. Furie, the last to receive theatrical release, and the screen debut of female bodybuilder Rachel McLish, with Mitchell Ryan, Tom Bower, J.E. Freeman, Rob Estes, former boxer Ray “Boom-Boom” Mancini, and future senator Fred Dalton Thompson on hand. The aerial action is fine, the rest strictly routine, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), each boasting theatrical trailer and photo gallery. Rated R. *½
ALICE IN WONDERLAND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Norman Z. McLeod directed this (mostly) live-action 1933 adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic, scripted by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and William Cameron Menzies, with Charlotte Henry in the title role and an all-star supporting cast including W.C. Fields (as Humpty Dumpty), Cary Grant (as the Mock Toad), Gary Cooper (looking mighty uncomfortable as The White Knight), Edward Everett Horton, Richard Arlen, Leon Errol, Edna May Oliver, Mae Marsh, Sterling Holloway, Jack Oakie, May Robson, Charlie Ruggles, and Richard “Skeets” Gallagher. An elaborate box-office failure, this isn't so much as a curio as a genuine oddity – but worth a look. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
BLACK ANGEL (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Cornell Woolrich's 1943 novel (originally titled The Black Angel) was the basis for this atmospheric, noir-ish 1946 whodunit centering on the murder of torch singer Constance Dowling, with Dan Duryea, Peter Lorre, June Vincent, Wallace Ford, and Broderick Crawford (as the hard-boiled cop on the case) providing ballast. This marked the final film of producer/director Roy William Neill (best known for the Basil Rathbone/Nigel Bruce Sherlock Holmes film series). The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, promotional and still gallery, original trailer, and more. **½
“BLOOD”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): Sophie Petzal created this acclaimed mystery series starring Adrian Dunbar as a disgraced ex-doctor trying to reconnect with his family in Ireland after the mysterious death of his wife. Grainne Keenan, Paul Lloyd Anderson, Sean Duggan, and Carolina Main also appear. Both the two-disc DVD and two-disc Blu-ray (each $39.99 retail) include all six episodes from the 2020 season, plus bonus features.
BRAHMS: THE BOY II (STXfilms/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Director William Brent Bell and writer Stacey Menear re-teamed for this flimsy, unnecessary follow-up to their 2016 chiller, this time with Katie Holmes and Owain Yeoman relocating to the English countryside with their traumatized son (Christopher Convery) after a home invasion, only for the lad to find – and become obsessed with – the titular antique doll, which seems to have a life of its own. Fill in the blanks. Both the DVD ($19.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($22.98 retail) boast boast features including alternate ending, deleted and alternate scenes. Rated PG-13. *
“THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES”: SERIES 6 (Acorn TV): Neill Rea, Fern Sutherland and Nic Sampson are back on the case, tackling the toughest crimes in the titular New Zealand town, a seemingly bucolic burg with dark secrets all its own, in all four feature-length episodes from the 2019 season of the popular mystery series, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $59.99 retail).
BUSH: LIVE IN TAMPA (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this rock documentary showcasing the Grammy-nominated rock group performing at the MidFlorida Ampitheater during its 2019 Altimate Tour, featuring such chart-topping hits as “Everything Zen,” “Machinehead,” “The Chemicals Between Us,” “Glycerine,” “This is War,” “Comedown,” and others, available in a DVD/Blu-ray/CD combo ($29.95 retail).
CLAY PIGEON (MVD Entertainment Group): Lane Smith (making his feature debut) and Tom Stern co-produced and co-directed this subversive but silly 1971 action drama starring Stern as a long-haired, pot-smoking ex-cop/Green Beret Vietnam veteran recruited by narcotics agent Telly Savalas to bust a Los Angeles heroin ring lorded over by eccentric Robert Vaughn (who wears a different hat in every scene and appears to be improvising much of his role). A vanity project of the first and funniest order, with gratuitous nudity, lapses in continuity (to say nothing of tone), hilarious car chases, and songs by Arlo Guthrie and Kris Kristofferson (!). The remarkably high-profile, if ill-used, cast includes Ivan Dixon (clearly amused by Vaughn's antics), Burgess Meredith (first seen in a poncho wielding a blowtorch), John Marley, Peter Lawford, Jeff Corey, Pat McCormick, Marlene Clark (who's actually quite good), and Rainbeaux Smith (in her feature debut). The picture quality is as fuzzy as Stern's beard, this print lacks end credits, and the entire endeavor seems unfinished. Still, for bad-movie mavens, Clay Pigeon is a must! Rated R. *½
DELTA ZOO (IndiePix Films): Andrius Lekavicius wrote, produced, and directed this documentary feature-length detailing the history of the Lithuanian Army Command, which was formed in 1990 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, whose recruits were inspired by '80s action movies and video games (the graphics of which Lekavicius adopts in certain scenes), and videotaped their training, featuring interviews with the commandos and vintage footage. A flippant but entertaining look at an unorthodox type of military training. In Lithuanian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
DOCTOR SLEEP (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Writer/director Mike Flanagan's impressive adaptation of executive producer Stephen King's 2013 best-selling sequel to The Shining stars Ewan McGregor as the adult Danny Torrance, still tormented by visions of the Overlook Hotel as he battles the minions of the evil Kate the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson). Despite King's earlier protestations about Kubrick's 1980 version of The Shining, this narrative is more aligned with the film than the novel but still delivers some potent scares, available on DVD ($28.98 retail), Blu-ray ($35.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.95 retail), the latter two boasting the unrated director's cut of the film and bonus features. Rated R. ***
EDGE OF THE AXE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): A rural community in Northern California is terrorized by a masked madman in director Jose Ramon Larraz's 1988 slasher opus (originally titled Al Filo del Hacha), available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) including audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, image gallery, and more.
FIST OF FEAR, TOUCH OF DEATH (The Film Detective): Believe it (or not), the 40th-anniversary, limited-edition DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) of the 1980 drive-in/grindhouse martial-arts mash-up set against the backdrop of the 1979 World Karate Championship in Madison Square Garden, interspersed with (redubbed) footage of Bruce Lee discussing his life and career (inaccurately), appearances by Fred Williamson and Adolph Caesar, as well as actual martial artists Ron Van Clief, Aaron Banks and Bill Louie. Of the many films to exploit the Bruce Lee phenomenon – hence the term “Brucesploitation” – this may be the most egregious (some have labeled it offensive), but it does have its devotees. Special features include retrospective interviews and Daniel Griffith's featurette That's Brucesploitation. Rated R. *½
THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Excecutive producer/screenwriter/director Leigh Whannell's contemporary, R-rated riff on the classic H.G. Wells tale stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman shocked to inherit the multi-million-dollar estate of her abusive lover (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) after his “suicide,” only to slowly realize that he has developed the technology to make himself invisible, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and deleted scenes.
WATERLILY JAGUAR (Shoreline Entertainment/BayView Entertainment): Actress-turned-producer Melora Walters makes her feature debut as writer/director of this well-made but pretentious character study starring James Le Gros as a best-selling author whose latest endeavor (titled Waterlily Jaguar) threatens to consume him. Le Gros makes is a dour, unlikable protagonist, but he gives it his all, as does Mira Sorvino as his inhumanly patient wife. **
WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND (Unearthed Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Onetti Brothers (Luciano and Nicolas) wrote and directed this award-winning shocker (originally titled Los olvidados) following a documentary film crew's journey to the flooded ruins of Epecuen in Argentina – only to encounter unspeakable horror. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($21.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
WINTER FLIES (Film Movement): Director Olmo Omerzu's cheerful, award-winning romp (originally titled Vscheno bude) stars newcomers Tomas Mrvik and Jan Frantisek Uher as adolescent friends who steal an Audi and embark on a road trip through the Czech Republic, with Eliska Krenkova as the older women they encounter along the way. In Czech with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
