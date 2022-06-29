PICK OF THE WEEK
THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (MVD Entertainment Group): Screenwriter Steve Kloves (who later penned the Harry Potter series) made an auspicious, remarkably assured feature directorial debut with this sparkling yet edgy 1989 comedy/drama that earned critical plaudits but struggled at the box-office. It also showcased Michelle Pfeiffer in one of her best performances, one that took full advantage of her versatility (to say nothing of her beauty) and earned her a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Real-life brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges appear together for the first time in perfectly realized roles as Jack and Frank Baker, sibling entertainers whose career is now playing the same gigs at the same clubs. In an effort to rejuvenate the act, they seek a vocalist. Enter Pfeiffer’s Susie Diamond, a warily ambitious songbird with a past. Susie definitely adds sexy energy to their act, but when the cynical, feckless Jack begins romancing her, it threatens to disrupt the brothers’ act – and their relationship overall.
The Fabulous Baker Boys captures its show-biz milieu with style and intelligence. It’s got humor, it’s got heart, it’s got heartache – and it all adds up to a film continually ripe for rediscovery. Jeff and (especially) Beau Bridges bring knockout chemistry to their roles, each one imbuing his character with sharp, subtle nuances. Xander Berkeley, Ken Lerner, Albert Hall, Dakin Matthews, Terri Treas, and Jennifer Tilly (in a delightful turn as the memorably monikered Monica Moran) lend solid support, and the film also earned Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.
The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, vintage featurettes, deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BEATLES AND INDIA (Abacus Media Rights/MVD Entertainment Group): First-timers Ajoy Bose and Peter Compton co-directed this award-winning, self-explanatory documentary feature exploring the Fab Four’s quest for spiritual enlightenment in the late 1960s following the death of their manager Brian Epstein, which would influence their music and their outlook on life – as well as sparking an international media frenzy and an interest in Eastern philosophy, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
THE BRAIN FROM PLANET AROUS (The Film Detective/Cinedigm): Genre icon John Agar is possessed by the titular, extra-terrestrial find in this enjoyably campy, low-budget 1957 sci-fi melodrama directed by Nathan Juran (under the pseudonym “Nathan Hertz”). The sight of floating brains – the villainous one having mean eyes and the heroic one sad eyes – is among the more memorable elements of this cult classic, with Joyce Meadows as Agar’s understandably bewildered girlfriend and Western stalwart Robert Fuller as his fellow scientist. Both the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include both widescreen and full-screen options, audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, collectible booklet, and more. **
CHARLOTTE (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Executive producer Keira Knightley provides the voice for Charlotte Salomon (1917-’43), the esteemed Berlin-born artist whose life and career were tragically cut short by World War II, in the award-winning animated drama co-directed by Eric Warin and first-timer Tahir Rana, featuring a star-studded voiceover cast including Brenda Bleythn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Sophie Okonedo, Eddie Marsan, Henry Czerny, Helen McCrory, and Mark Strong, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with bonus features.
HELLO, BOOKSTORE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/director/editor A.B. Bax’s feature documentary offers a laid-back, leisurely portrait of The Bookstore in Massachusetts and its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, as he attempts to keep the business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
KILLER’S KISS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The 4K Ultra UHD ($29.95 retail) of Stanley Kubrick’s award-winning, brooding, noir-ish 1955 melodrama depicting the fateful relationship between washed-up boxer Jamie Smith, lonely taxi dancer Irene Kane (in her feature debut), and her violently possessive boss Frank Silvera (in a scene-stealing turn). More streamlined than Kubrick’s later work, it nevertheless explores themes he would continue to explore in his subsequent films. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
MORBIUS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Jared Leto joins the “Marvel Universe” in this PG-13-rated adaptation of the Marvel Comics series Morbius, the Living Vampire created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, in the title role of a brilliant, reclusive scientist who manages to cure his rare blood disease – but not without unexpected and dire consequences. Matt Smith, Jared Harria, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson co-star, with Michael Keaton in a cameo appearance as “Vulture,” available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes.
NIGHT CREATURES (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of the 1962 Hammer Films thriller (originally titled Captain Clegg), based on Russell Thorndike’s classic adventure novel Dr. Syn, starring the inimitable Peter Cushing as an 18th-century vicar who is surreptitiously the mastermind behind the “marsh phantoms” that have been terrorizing the region as a front for illicit smuggling, and Patrick Allen as the steely Naval officer charged with investigating the crimes. Not quite a classic, but an enjoyable diversion with an interesting and credible take on British politics of that era, with Cushing and Allen well-matched adversaries and a sturdy supporting cast including Oliver Reed, Yvonne Romain, Michael Ripper, Martin Benson, David Lodge, Derek Francis, Sydney Bromley, Milton Reid, and Jack MacGowran (who expires in the first scene!). Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and still gallery. **½
PASSION IN THE DESERT (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Lavinia Currier’s award-winning, PG-13-rated 1997 adaptation of Honore de Balzac’s novella stars Ben Daniels as a young soldier assigned to accompany artist Michel Piccoli during Napoleon’s military campaign in late 19th-century Egypt, becomes lost in the desert, and stumbles across an oasis protected by a seemingly mystical leopard, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): Writer Paul Sng and first-time writer/narrator Celeste Bell co-directed this award-winning documentary detailing the life and career of British-born punk rock legend Poly Styrene (1957-2011), born Marianne Joan Elliott-Said, as her daughter (Bell) delves into her past, available on Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), replete with bonus features including collectible booklet, SXSW Q&A, and more.
POTATO DREAMS OF AMERICA (Dark Star Pictures): Writer/editor/director Wes Hurley’s award-winning, autobiographical comedy details his early life during the waning days of the Soviet Union in the 1990s – with Hersh Powers (in his feature debut) a Hurley’s alter-ego (nicknamed “Potato”) and Sera Barbieri as his single mother, then his emigration to the United States when his mother (now played by Marya Sea Kaminski) and he (now played by newcomer Tyler Bocock) live with conservative Christian Dan Lauria, which complicates Potato’s coming to terms with his homosexuality. Based on Hurley’s 2017 documentary short, this free-wheeling, sympathetic farce is imaginative and often self-indulgent, but worth of look. Hurley is clearly a talent to watch, as are Powers and Bocock. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes bonus features (including the short film), and Vinegar Syndrome/Dark Star Pictures has released a limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) with even more bonus features. **½
“ROCCO SCHIAVONE: ICE COLD MURDERS” – SEASON 2 (Kino Lorber): Marco Giallini returns as the title character, a widowed, middle-aged, and patently rebellious deputy police commissioner transferred from Rome to the Alpine tourist village of Aosta, in all eight episodes from the 2018 season of the popular mystery series based on the best-selling works by Antonio Manzini. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail).
SCARED TO DEATH (Grindhouse Video/Vinegar Syndrome): The Blu-ray bow ($22.99 retail) of story executive producer/writer/director William Malone’s award-winning 1980 feature debut, starring John Stinson as a hard-boiled ex-cop-turned-novelist (a la Joseph Wambaugh) on the trail of a murderous mutant at large in Los Angeles. At one point titled Syngenor (which stood for “SYNthetic GENetic ORganism”), this unabashed, intermittently entertaining Alien rip-off delivers the exploitation goods. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and more. Rated R. **
STRATTON CASTLE: TALE OF JESSIE GOLDEN HEART (Indican Pictures): Executive producer/writer Peggy Roger and producer Zelie Dember-Slack co-directed this romantic melodrama (also released as Jessie: The Golden Heart) depicting the forbidden passion between servant girl Kat Fairaway and wealthy landowner Andrew Shelton in 19th-century Scotland. Somehow, this bland, lumpy undertaking turns into a plea for adoption. Prominently billed Eric Roberts (as Shelton’s father) dies in the opening scene and reappears briefly in a flashback, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). *
VIOLENT CITY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Sergio Sollima’s 1970 crime drama (originally titled Citta violenta) stars Charles Bronson as a free-lance assassin who resists joining the powerful crime syndicate headed by Telly Savalas, is betrayed by mistress Jill Ireland (Bronson’s real-life wife), then embarks on a single-minded mission of revenge, with a potently nihilistic denouement. That Lina Wertmuller had a hand in the script might explain the occasionally kinky touches, the buff Bronson is customarily macho and stoic, Savalas (in his third and last screen pairing with Bronson) enlivens his few scenes (shot in only a few days), Ennio Morricone contributes a memorably pounding score, and Ireland -- in one of her best performances – scores as the scintillating femme fatale. After a meager release stateside in 1970, this was re-edited and re-released as The Family to cash in on the Godfather craze. Both the special-edition DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include the original release and R-rated American versions, audio commentary, theatrical trailers and TV spots, and more. **½
