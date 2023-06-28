PICK OF THE WEEK
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): “Let’s play a little game of solitaire.”
This critic’s favorite director, John Frankenheimer (1930-2002), helmed several classics (Birdman of Alcatraz, Seven Days in May, The Train, French Connection II, Black Sunday, etc.) – but this 1962 adaptation of Richard Condon’s 1959 best-seller is the one he’ll always be remembered for.
The plot concerns two Korean War veterans: Bennett Marco (Frank Sinatra), an Army Intelligence major, and Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey), the stepson of red-baiting senator John Iselin (James Gregory). It is revealed that both men were brainwashed by Communist agents when they were prisoners of war, and Raymond has been programmed to carry out a political assassination. His “contact” is none other than his own mother Eleanor Shaw Iselin (Angela Lansbury), who is determined to see her husband elected President.
Producer George Axelrod’s screenplay deftly incorporates political paranoia, surrealism, and even satire in irresistibly twisted fashion. Everything’s slightly off-balance, including Janet Leigh’s turn as Rosie Cheyney, Marco’s potential love interest. Is she friend or foe or femme fatale? (Even Leigh wasn’t certain!)
Sinatra, who’d already adopted his hip “Rat Pack” persona, delivers a strong dramatic turn, and this is arguably Harvey’s finest hour – but it’s Lansbury (who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress) who takes honors as the most monstrous mother of all. Despite Sinatra’s initial (and fascinating) notion to cast Lucille Ball and that Lansbury was only three years older than her onscreen son, hers is the most indelible, memorable performance.
Kino Lorber Studio Classics has also released a 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) of Frankenheimer’s award-winning, R-rated 1988 espionage thriller Ronin starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno, boasting such bonus features as audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, alternate ending, and theatrical trailer.
The Manchurian Candidate 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews and featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG-13. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALL EYES OFF ME (Film Movement): Hadas Ben Arroya wrote, produced, and directed this award-winning 2021 drama (originally titled Mishehu Yohav Mishehu), set in modern-day Tel Aviv, follows a group of character through a triptych of tales that involve casual hook-ups, sexual fluidity, substance abuse, and desperate attempts to find comfort and intimacy, featuring a talented quartet of lead actors: Yoav Hayt and newcomers Elisheva Weil, Leib Levin, and Hadar Katz. Reminiscent of Larry Clark’s 1995 breakthrough Kids but distinctive on its own terms. In Hebrew with English subtitles, the DVD ($24.95 retail) includes writer/producer/director Lena Hudson’s award-winning 2022 short film Daddy’s Girl. ***
LA CHEVRE / LES COMPERES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director Francis Veber scored an international hit with the award-winning 1981 comedy Le Chevre pairing Gerard Depardieu as a tough detective and Pierre Richard as a bumbling accountant on the trail of a French millionaire’s missing daughter in Mexico, then reteamed with them for the 1983 comedy Les Comperes (The ComDads), in which Anny Duperey informs them that either could have fathered her son. The first film was remade as Pure Luck (1991) with Danny Glover and Martin Short, the second as Fathers’ Day (1997) with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal – neither successfully. Each film is in French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray (each $24.95 retail), and each replete with audio commentary and trailers.
DUET FOR ONE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director/screenwriter Andrei Konchalovsky’s 1986 adaptation of screenwriter Tom Kempinski’s stage play stars Julie Andrews as an acclaimed violinist whose career is derailed when she develops multiple sclerosis, which also strains her marriage to composer Alan Bates. Inspired by the life of Jacqueline du Pre, this was one of several attempts by producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films to engage in “prestige” filmmaking, with only modest success. It’s an adult soap opera that occasionally loses focus but is worth seeing for its cast: Andrews (who earned a Golden Globe nomination) and Bates are superb, Rupert Everett, Liam Neeson, Cathryn Harrison, Macha Meril, Sigfrit Steiner, and Margaret Courtenay (in her final feature) -- but Max Von Sydow (reprising his Broadway role) hasn’t enough to do as Andrews’ psychiatrist. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailers. Rated R. **½
“THE ERNST LUBITSCH COLLECTION” (Kino Classics): The latest Blu-ray double feature ($29.95 retail) showcasing the early features of the legendary Ernst Lubitsch (1892-1947) which he made in his native Germany before emigrating to the United States, both released in 1919: The Oyster Princess (Die Austernprinzessin) starring Victor Janson and Ossi Oswalda; and Meyer from Berlin (Meyer aus Berlin) starring Louise Scheurisch and Lubitsch himself. Each film is in German with English subtitles, and each features audio commentary.
“THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 2 (1983-1993)” (Shout! Factory): The title tells all in the latest Blu-ray collection ($99.98 retail) showcasing international action superstar Jackie Chan: Winners and Sinners (1983), Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars (1985), Wheels on Meals (1984), Armour of God (1986), Armour of God II: Operation Condor (1991), The Protector (1985), Crime Story (1993), and City Hunter (1993). Bonus features include original Cantonese and/or Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, trailers, the original US cut and Chan’s “Hong Kong cut” of The Protector, and more.
“MAKO: THE JAWS OF DEATH/BOG DOUBLE FEATURE” (Dark Force Entertainment): A Blu-ray twin bill ($34.95 retail) of “vintage” ‘70s drive-in B-movies including William Grefe’s PG-rated Mako: The Jaws of Death (1976) starring Richard Jaeckel, Jennifer Bishop, and Harold Sakata; and 1979’s Bog (rated PG) starring Gloria De Haven (in a dual role, no less), Aldo Ray, Marshall Thompson, and Leo Gordon. The films can be watched individually or in “drive-in mode” including trailers and concession advertisements.
MORVERN CALLAR (MVD Entertainment Group): Samantha Morton’s top-flight performance in this title role dominates director/screenwriter Lynne Ramsay’s award-winning 2002 adaptation of Alan Warner’s acclaimed 1995 novel, detailing the hedonistic adventures of a working-class Scottish woman following the Christmas suicide of her boyfriend, with Kathleen McDermott (in an impressive feature debut) as her best friend, who accompanies her to Almeria but soon tires of partying. Killer soundtrack, too. The “Fun City Edition” Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes audio commentary, video essay, and trailers. Rated R. ***
“MR. WONG COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray collection ($59.95 retail) of five mystery melodramas based on Hugh Wiley’s short stories detailing the adventures of the Chinese detective Henry Lee Wong, an attempt by Monogram Pictures to compete with Fox’s popular “Charlie Chan” mysteries: Mr. Wong, Detective (1938), The Mystery of Mr. Wong (1939), Mr. Wong in Chinatown (1939), The Fatal Hour (1940), and Doomed to Die (1940). All five films starred Boris Karloff as Wong and Grant Withers as his police counterpart Captain Street, and all five were directed by William Nigh. It is, of course, disconcerting in retrospect that Karloff would play the Asian character, but the talented actor does imbue him with a quirky and appealing dignity and intelligence, and the films are fast-moving B-movie programmers, albeit produced on low budgets. Mr. Wong, Detective boasts an audio commentary.
PARAGOLD (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Ron Davis produced and directed this award-winning documentary feature that chronicles four disabled equestrians – Roxy Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, David Botana and Sydney Collier – as they compete to qualify for the U.S. Paralympic Dressage squad at 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. It is impossible not to be inspired or moved by their stories and the hurdles they continue to face in their daily lives, and the DVD retails for $19.95. ***
RED SUN (Radiance Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The world-premiere (and limited-edition) Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of producer/director Rudolf Thome’s obscure 1970 psycho-shocker (originally titled Rote sonne) starring Marquand Bohm as a drifter who unexpectedly reunites with ex-girlfriend Uschi Obermeier in a Munich nightclub and accompanies her to the secluded flat where her roommates live in communal bliss – but with a deep, dark secret. Not to be confused with the 1971 Western directed by Terence Young, this Red Sun was never released theatrically in the United States. In German with English subtitles, bonus features include collectible booklet, scene-specific commentary, and video essays.
THE SEVERING (Kino Lorber): Producer/director Mark Pellington’s feature-length dance movie, choreographed by Nina McNeely and inspired by the 2011 Wim Wenders documentary Pina, conveys the emotions of loss and grief through physical movement. Very much an experimental film, this stylish effort will best be appreciated by dance devotees but isn’t likely to win over new converts despite its stylistic ambience. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, music video, and trailer. **
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The PG-13-rated follow-up to the 2019 fantasy spectacle based on the popular DC Comics franchise reunites director David F. Sandberg with Zachary Levi in the title role and Asher Angel as his teenaged alter-ego Billy Batson, in which they are pitted against the Daughters of Atlas, a trio of ancient gods bent on retrieving the magic stolen from them years before, with star-studded support from Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Currey, Rachel Zegler, UNCSA School of Drama alumnus Diedrich Bader, and unbilled appearances by Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman) and Mark Strong, available on DVD ($34.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.98 retail).
SICK OF MYSELF (Vinegar Syndrome): Writer/editor/director Kristoffer Borgli’s award-winning black comedy (originally titled Syk pike) details the turbulent relationship between up-and-coming Oslo artist Eirik Saether and his girlfriend Kristine Kujath Thorp, who repeatedly try to draw attention away from the other, an obsessive competition that begins to build to increasingly horrific extremes. In Norwegian and Swedish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes interviews, Borgli’s short film Eer, video essay, and more.
(Copyright 2023, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.