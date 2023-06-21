PICK OF THE WEEK
HUSTLE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Hot off the success of The Longest Yard (1974), Burt Reynolds and filmmaker Robert Aldrich formed “RoBurt Productions,” and its only production was this 1975 adaptation of screenwriter Steve Shagan’s best-selling neo-noir novel City of Angels, which would seem tailor-made for Aldrich -- and a surefire hit. Unfortunately, that isn’t how it worked out, and the reasons are right there on screen.
Reynolds’ Phil Gaines is the quintessentially burned-out L.A. cop, his only solace a relationship with high-class call girl Nicole Britton (Catherine Deneuve). When a dead body (a pre-Dukes of Hazzard Catherine Bach!) washes ashore, Gaines and partner Louis Belgrave (Paul Winfield) encounter her troubled, estranged parents (Ben Johnson and Eileen Brennan) – which becomes the catalyst for Gaines’ redemption (or his ruination) – as the investigation leads them to high-powered mob attorney and all-around sleazebag Leo Sellers (Eddie Albert).
The immortal Ernest Borgnine (an Aldrich favorite) is wasted as John Santoro, the crafty police chief who counsels Gaines and Belgrave to tread carefully, but it just so happens that Nicole’s top client is none other than one Leo Sellers, which sets into a motion a series of twists and turns that should be more compelling than depicted here.
Some sequences are effective but are negated by those which play like a ’70s TV cop show. Aldrich never seems to have a firm grasp on the material, and Reynolds – despite his efforts – never seems to get a bead on his character. Deneuve isn’t bad (and looks smashing as always), Johnson and Brennan have effective moments, Robert Englund enjoys a flashy early role, but Winfield and Albert are terrific. The former provides balance and ballast, and the latter is in top form. Aldrich and Albert did three films together (Attack! and Longest Yard the other two), and the actor was superb as a heavy in all three, ranking with his best-ever performances.
Kino Lorber Studio Classics has also released the 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) of The Longest Yard, which boasts audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes, trailers, and more. The special-edition Hustle Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, TV spots, and more. Rated R. **
ALSO AVAILABLE
65 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Producers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods co-wrote and co-directed this hi-tech science-fiction blow-out set 65 million years ago when an alien spacecraft crash-lands on Earth, the only survivors being pilot Adam Driver and orphaned young passenger Ariana Greenblatt, who must battle rampaging dinosaurs to reach an escape pod before an imminent meteor shower brings about the Ice Age. Well-made and fast-paced but routine, although Driver and Greenblatt establish a nice chemistry, available on DVD ($34.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($38.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes and more. Rated PG-13. **
ADIEU, GODARD (Film Movement): Writer/director/editor/cinematographer Amartya Bhattacharyya’s award-winning 2021 farce stars Choudhury Bikash Das as a senior citizen who screens pornographic videos for his friends until he mistakenly rents a Jean-Luc Godard film and becomes an instant fan, determined to hold a film festival to screen the master director’s work. A stylish, absurdist comedy that begins to echo and emulate Godard’s techniques and themes, making this a unique yet affectionate ode to the magic of film. In addition to Das, Sudhashri Madhusmita Shilpa shines as his daughter, who’s got a few tricks up her sleeve. In English and Odia with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
CLASH OF THE WOLVES & WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (Kino Classics): Believe it or not, Rin Tin Tin was one of the biggest box-office stars of the silent era, and this Blu-ray double feature ($29.95 retail) boasts two of the canny canine’s most popular big-screen adventures: Clash of the Wolves (1925) was filmed on location in what is now the Joshua Tree National Park in California; and Where the North Begins (1923) features a new score composed and performed by Ben Model.
INSIDIOUS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo Steelbook ($45.99 retail) of director James Wan’s award-winning 2010 chiller starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as a couple plagued by supernatural phenomena when their young son (Ty Simpkins) lapses into a mysterious coma. A worthy attempt to fashion a horror film around atmosphere and mood instead of gore suffers from an inconsistent tone, a spotty narrative, and too many derivative touches. An enormous box-office hit, this is one of those rare instances where the subsequent follow-ups have been superior to the original. Still, it has its devotees and the latest installment – Insidious: The Red Door (which marks Wilson’s feature directorial debut) – is due for release this summer. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurettes and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. *
ONE DAY AS A LION (Lionsgate): Writer/producer Scott Caan portrays a lovable loser who botches an assassination attempt and finds himself embroiled in an escalating war between gangsters Frank Grillo and J.K. Simmons deep in the heart of Texas. This familiar, Tarantino-esque contemporary film noir treads through well-worn territory but benefits from Caan’s snappy script and nicely etched performances by a solid cast including Marianne Rendon (particularly good as a waitress who teams up with Caan), George Carroll, Taryn Manning, and Virginia Madsen, available on DVD ($19.98 retail). Rated R. **½
THE QUIET EPIDEMIC (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): In their auspicious feature debuts, cinematographer Lindsay Keys and cinematographer/editor Winslow Crane-Murdoch co-directed this detailed, enlightening, and sobering documentary feature tracing the history of chronic Lyme disease, a misunderstood – and even controversial – medical condition, and the ongoing efforts to determine its origins and find potential treatment, which has proved far easier said than done, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
SAKRA (Well Go USA Entertainment): After nearly 20 years, action icon Donnie Yen returns to the director’s chair for this R-rated martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Tin lung baat bou) based on the serialized ‘60s wuxia novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils by Louis Cha (AKA Jin Yong), in which he plays the leader of a wandering band of warriors called the “Beggars’ Sect” who is wrongfully accused of murder and forced to confront his past while proving his innocence – to say nothing of vanquishing his enemies. In Chinese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
STONE COLD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Just what the world needed – a special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Craig R. Baxley’s outlandish 1991 action romp starring former NFL star Brian “The Boz” Bosworth (in a truly unforgettable feature debut) as an undercover cop ordered to infiltrate an outlaw biker gang led by reliable Lance Henriksen and William Forsythe, each competing to to chew the most scenery. Sam McMurray (like Forsythe a long way from Raising Arizona) provides (intentional) comic relief as Bosworth’s FBI contact, and this jaw-dropping lunacy hails from the “So-Bad-It’s-Good” school, replete with cult following. Baxley, a former stunt coordinator, cannot be accused of skimping on action – just believability. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and trailers. Rated R. *½
“TRANSFORMERS 6-MOVIE STEELBOOK” (Paramount Home Entertainment): To commemorate the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this a limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo collection ($153.99 retail) of the preceding films in the franchise: 2007’s Transformers: The Movie (rated PG-13), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects; 2009’s Transformers: Rise of the Fallen (rated PG-13), which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Mixing; 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon (rated PG-13), which earned Oscar nominations for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects; 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction (rated PG-13); 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight (rated PG-13); and 2018’s Bumblebee (rated PG-13). Each film includes such bonus features as audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, trailers, and more.
“THE VENTURE BROS.”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory DVD collection ($134.99 retail) of 86 episodes from the entire 2003-’18 run of the award-winning Adult Swim adventure/comedy series created by executive producer/writer/director Chris McCulloch and executive producer/writer Doc Hammer detailing the misadventures of swaggering scientist Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture (voiced by James Urbaniak), his dim-witted sons (voiced by McCulloch and Michael Sinterniklaas), and stalwart bodyguard (Patrick Warburton), with guest appearances by Kate McKinnon, J.K. Simmons, Clancy Brown, Bill Hader, Toby Huss, Nathan Fillion, Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill, Paget Brewster, Kevin Conroy, Gary Cole, Jeffrey Wright, Tim Meadows, Seth Green, Aziz Ansari, Patton Oswalt, and many others.
THE WITCHES MOUNTAIN (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of cinematographer-turned-screenwriter/director Raul Artigot’s 1972 debut (originally titled El monte de las brujas) starring John (Cihangir) Gaffari as a strapping photojournalist and Patty Shepard as a gorgeous writer whose Pyrenees getaway sees them encounter strange occurrences seemingly tied to a coven of witches. The jumbled storyline, including a pre-credit sequence that makes no sense, is occasionally enlivened by visual flourishes and a creepy atmosphere, but it doesn’t really add up – although the last scene is a kicker. This “cursed” film was banned in Spain due to its themes and released elsewhere (including American TV) in choppy, grainy prints. Co-stars Monica Randall and Victor Israel have some interesting moments, and this is worth a look – if only once -- for die-hard devotees of vintage Spanish horror. An (invaluable) selection of bonus features include original Spanish (with English subtitles) and American-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interviews, trailer, and more. *½
