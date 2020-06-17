video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Translating Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s 1969 best-selling novel was a daunting prospect, but producer Paul Monash and director Geoge Roy Hill – fresh from the success of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – made a valiant and mostly successful attempt in 1972, aided in large part to Stephen Geller's faithful screenplay and (especially) Dede Allen's sharp editing.
In an impressive screen debut, Michael Sacks plays the eponymous everyman hero Billy Pilgrim, who becomes “unstuck in time” and finds himself randomly reliving various portions of his life, from World War II to raising a family to his futuristic imprisonment on the planet Tralfamadore, where he is “gifted” with Hollywood starlet Montana Wildhack (Valerie Perrine, in her screen debut) in order to procreate.
Shifting back and forth in time, Slaughterhouse-Five is as eccentric, imaginative, quirky, and – yes – self-indulgent as the novel, yet it also retains his satirical (and not-so-satirical) observations about humankind and its history. Little wonder that Vonnegut himself endorsed it.
A fine cast includes Ron Leibman (seething with hate as Billy's life-long nemesis), Sharon Gans (in her only film), Holly Near, Kevin Conway, Perry King, Sorrell Booke, Roberts Blossom, John Dehner, production designer Henry Bumstead, and Eugene Roche, especially good as the ill-fated Edgar Derby.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE ADVENTURES OF A.R.I.: MY ROBOT FRIEND (LionsGate): This family-friendly, PG-rated, family-friendly sci-fi adventure stars Jude Manley (in his feature debut) as a youngster who rebuilds a broken robot, only to have its creators re-program it to combat mode, available on DVD ($14.98 retail).
BOMBSHELL (LionsGate): The fall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) is dramatized in producer/director Jay Roach's engagingly glossy, fact-based chronicle that deftly straddles the line between satire and righteous indignation. Nicole Kidman portrays – and resembles – news anchor Gretchen Carlson, Charlize Theron (also a producer) is a dead ringer for Megyn Kelly, and Margot Robbie (as a composite character) is the ambitious newcomer to Fox News. A star-studded cast includes Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Ashley Greene, Tricia Helfer, Brian d'Arcy James, Brooke Smith, Robin Weigert, Holland Taylor, and Malcolm McDowell (inspired casting as Rupert Murdoch). Lithgow has never been slimier, and the makeup deservedly won an Academy Award, with additional nominations for Theron (Best Actress) and Robbie (Best Supporting Actress), available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), each replete with bonus features. Rated R. ***
THE BOOKSELLERS (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Producer/director/editor D.W. Young's self-explanatory documentary feature profiles collectors and dealers in the New York book world, and their love for all things literary. Initially lively, but slows in the second half. Executive producer Parker Posey ostensibly narrates, but this becomes a succession of talking heads – talking about books, of course. The DVD ($19.95 retail) boasts bonus features. **½
DYNAMO (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): A collector's-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.95 retail) of the 1978 martial-arts melodrama (originally titled Bu ze shou duan) stars Bruce Li (AKA Ho Chung-tao) as a cabbie who is groomed to replace Bruce Lee … which, actually, is what transpired in the wake of Lee's untimely death. The fight scenes aren't bad but the narrative grows tiresome and repetitive. Bonus features include audio commentary, trailer, and more. Rated R. *½
GREED (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Steve Coogan and writer/director Michael Winterbottom re-team for this self-explanatory, R-rated satire starring Coogan as a self-made, self-consumed billionaire who throws himself an extravagant 60th birthday bash, with Isla Fisher, David Mitchell, Shirley Henderson, Sophie Cookson, and Asa Butterfield on the guest list. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) include bonus features.
GUTTERBALLS (Unearthed Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of executive producer/writer/director Ryan Nicholson's 2008 slasher spoof, in which the members of two bowling teams are killed off one by one during a “midnight disco bowl-a-rama” in their neighborhood bowling alley. Special features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, and more.
IN SEARCH OF KUNDUN WITH MARTIN SCORSESE (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Michael Henry Wilson's feature documentary debut (originally titled A la recherche de Kundun avec Martin Scorsese) follows the acclaimed filmmaker as he makes his fact-based 1997 drama Kundun, featuring interviews with Scorsese, cinematographer Roger Deakins, art and costume designer Dante Ferretti, the late screenwriter Melissa Mathison, actors and crew members, and even the 14th Dalai Lama himself. An engaging look at a master filmmaker at work, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***
LIFELINE: CLYFFORD STILL (Kino Lorber): Dennis Scholl produced and directed this appropriately colorful, if leisurely paced, portrait of Clyfford Still (1904-'80), one of the most talented (and enigmatic) pioneers of the post-World War II Abstract Expressionist movement, featuring interviews with artists, historians, critics, and family members, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) replete with bonus features. **½
L'IMPORTANT C'EST D'AIMER (Film Movement Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($22.95 retail) of Andrzej Zulawski's award-winning, R-rated adaptation of Christopher Frank's novel La nuit americaine (adapted by Zulawski and the author), starring Romy Schneider (who won the Cesar Award, France's equivalent of the Oscar) as a fading actress desperate to resurrect her star status by appearing in a version of Shakespeare's Richard III opposite tyrannical co-star Klaus Kinski. Fabio Testi, Jacques Dontronc, and Claude Dauphin also appear. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include alternate English-language version (That Most Important Thing: Love), retrospective interview with Zulawski, and collectible booklet.
THE LIVES OF A BENGAL LANCER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Henry Hathaway's (very loose) 1935 adaptation of Francis Yeats-Brown's best-selling 1930 novel offers a robust – if dated and decidedly one-sided – account of British soldiers holding fast against insurgency during the days of the British Raj, with Gary Cooper, Franchot Tone, and Richard Cromwell providing the heroics, alluring Kathleen Burke and memorable Douglass Dumbrille the villainy, and Sir C. Aubrey Smith and Sir Guy Standing the requisite “stiff-upper-lip” quotient. A box-office smash that won an Academy Award for Best Assistant Director (a category that no longer exists) and earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, and Best Sound Recording. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
THE MAJOR AND THE MINOR (Arrow Academy/MVD Entertainment Group): In the respective title roles, Ray Milland is a straight-arrow Army major and Ginger Rogers a woman disguised as an 11-year-old in this award-winning, still-appealing 1942 screwball comedy, adapted from Edward Childs Carpenter's play Connie Goes Home (itself based on Fannie Kilbourne's Saturday Evening Post story Sunny Goes Home), which marked the American directorial debut of screenwriter Billy Wilder, thereby launching one of Hollywood's most enduring careers. Rita Johnson, Diana Lynn, Edward Fielding, and Robert Benchley also appear. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, original trailer, 1943 radio broadcast, and more. ***
NIGHTHAWKS (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/director Grant S. Johnson's drama stars Chace Crawford as a newcomer to New York City who joins roommate Kevin Zegers on an all-night, club-hopping romp through the Big Apple that takes a dark turn when they encounter the titular band of elite millennials, with Janet Montgomery, Michele Weaver, Max Sheldon, and Blue Kimble on hand, available in a special-edition DVD ($13.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with theatrical trailer and photo gallery.
A SOLDIER'S REVENGE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Michael Feifer's Western saga (originally titled Soldier's Heart) sees hard-bitten bounty hunter Neal Bledsoe whose search for a missing mother (AnnaLynne McCord) puts him on a collision course with old foe Rob Mayes. James Russo, Jake Busey, Michael Bowen, and Val Kilmer also star, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
TESNOTA (Kino Lorber): Kantemir Balagov's award-winning 2017 debut feature (also released as Closeness) details the increasingly desperate measures that a devoted but impoverished Russian Jewish family employ when a young couple is abducted and held for ransom. In Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WESTERN CLASSICS I (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The first in a proposed series of vintage Westerns in a three-disc Blu-ray selection ($49.95 retail): Based on Emmett Dalton's 1931 autobiography, When the Daltons Rode (1940) stars Randolph Scott, Brian Donlevy, and Broderick Crawford; Joel McCrea and Donlevy star in the 1946 version of The Virginian, based on Owen Wister's classic 1902 novel; and Whispering Smith (1948), based on Frank Spearman's novel, stars Alan Ladd (in the title role) and Robert Preston. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailers.
WUTHERING HEIGHTS (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): Unseen since its May 1958 broadcast on the “DuPont Show of the Month,” this respectful if uneven adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel (originally aired live!) is hindered by limited scope but boasts a star-studded cast: Richard Burton as Heathcliff, Rosemary Harris as Cathy, Denholm Elliott, John Colicos, Barry Jones, Cathleen Nesbitt, and Patty Duke, scripted by James Costigan, produced by David Susskind, and directed by Daniel Petrie, available on DVD ($14.95 retail). **½
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
