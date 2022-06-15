PICK OF THE WEEK
SUNKEN ROADS: THREE GENERATIONS AFRER D-DAY (First Run Features): First-time filmmaker Charlotte Juergens (producer/cinematographer/director) scores a direct hit with this meaningful documentary feature that pays fitting, self-explanatory tribute to the soldiers of “the Greatest Generation” who stormed the beaches at Normandy on June 6, 1944, effectively turning the tide of World War II.
Inspired by recordings made by her veteran grandfather Pat shortly before his death, Juergens embarks on her own journey to learn about his wartime experiences. To that end, she attends the 70th anniversary D-day commemoration in 2014, she befriends three elderly veterans – Don McCarthy, Arden Earle, and Hal Baumgarten – who share their memories and stories, some of them quite harrowing. Combining the perspectives of those who were there and someone who wasn’t even born yet provides a thorough, in-depth, often moving exploration of the topic.
In addition, Juergens becomes more comfortable and confident as a filmmaker as the narrative progresses. This is her maiden voyage, and she’s definitely a talent to watch. Sunken Roads is a thoughtful and heartfelt tribute to the heroism of its participants, all of whose lives were changed by the experience, as indeed was the world at large.
The DVD retails for $24.95, the Blu-ray for $29.95, each boasting bonus scenes. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
AHED’S KNEE (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Nadav Lapid’s award-winning drama (originally titled Ha’berech) stars Avshalom Pollak as a noted filmmaker whose frustration with government suppression of his films is compounded when he learns his mother is terminally ill. In Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
ARMAGEDDON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Not to be confused with the 1998 meteor movie, screenwriter/director Alain Jessua’s 1977 adaptation of a David Lippincott novel (originally titled Armeguedon) stars Alain Delon (also a producer) as an Interpol psychologist on the trail of madman Jean Yanne and his sidekick Renato Salvatori, who are planning a series of terrorist attacks. In French with English subtitles, both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
COMEDY CONFESSIONS (Omnibus Entertainment): Filmmaker Gabrielle Sebastian’s 2018 feature documentary follows three Los Angeles-based stand-up comedians – Tiffany Haddish, Doc Jones, and Steve Lolli – whose struggle for success is further hindered by the fact that each of them is homeless. Illuminating and sympathetic, Haddish has of course gone on to great success, but Lolli and (especially) Jones are certainly talented. This certainly offers a uniquely reflective and even timely take on stand-up comedy, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM”: THE COMPLETE ELEVENTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Creator/executive producer/story writer Larry David returns in his signature role – as a neurotic comedy writer named “Larry David” – in all 10 episodes from the 2021 season of the critically acclaimed, award-winning HBO comedy series, with series regulars Jeff Garlin (also an executive producer), Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove joined by guest stars Albert Brooks, Kaley Cuoco, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson, Seth Rogan, Tracey Ullman, Rob Morrow, Patton Oswalt, Vince Vaughn and others, available on DVD ($19.99 retail).
“FU MANCHU DOUBLE FEATURE” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A self-explanatory Blu-ray ($29.95) twin bill of the first talkies to showcase Sax Rohmer’s devious Asian megalomaniac, played by Warner Oland (the future Charlie Chan): The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu (1929) and The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu (1930), both co-starring Jean Arthur, Neil Hamilton (later Commissioner Gordon on the Batman TV series), William Austin, and O.P. Heggie (as Fu’s nemesis, Nayland Smith). Bonus features include audio commentaries and trailers.
HOSTILE TERRITORY (Well Go USA Entertainment): Brian Presley wrote, produced, directed, and stars in this R-rated Western saga (originally titled The Orphan Train) set in the days following the Civil War, with Presley a former, and presumed-dead, P.O.W. who attempts to intercept the train carrying his children to an orphanage, which is headed directly into an ongoing skirmish between settlers and Native American tribes, with Craig Tate, Natalie Whittle, Lew Temple, Brad Leland, and Matt McCoy on hand, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
HOTEL FEAR (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Francesco Barilli’s 1976 exploitation shocker (originally titled Pensione paura) detailing the dire goings-on at a rundown hotel on the Italian coast during the last days of World War II, with Leonora Fani as the teen-aged proprietress subjected to all sorts of sexual and dehumanizing acts by a gallery of deranged guests. In Italian and Spanish with English subtitles, bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, alternate scenes, trailers, and more.
LAST PASSENGER (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Omid Nooshim’s only feature film, this R-rated 2013 thriller sees the passengers aboard a commuter train in London forced to resort to drastic measures when it becomes a runaway bound for disaster, with Dougray Scott, David Schofield, Lindsay Duncan, Kara Tointon, Iddo Goldberg, and Joshua Kaynama aboard, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
LOVE SLAVES OF THE AMAZONS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/producer/director Curt Siodmak’s campy, low-budget 1957 adventure starring Don Taylor and Eduardo Ciannelli as archaeologists captured by a tribe of lusty ladies bent on enslaving them. Filmed on location in Brazil, this is prime fodder for bad-movie mavens, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), including audio commentary and trailers. *½
NEW YEAR’S EVIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Per their reputation, producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films jumped on the “horror holiday” bandwagon with director/story writer Emmett Alston’s 1980 slasher opus starring Roz Kelly (erstwhile “Pinky Tuscadero” from Happy Days) as a Los Angeles disc jockey hosting a live New Year’s Eve celebration who is terrorized by madman Kip Niven, who vows to kill someone every hour until midnight – before going after her. Silly and predictable, but genre buffs have made this something of a cult classic. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
OFFSEASON (RLJE Films): Writer/director Mickey Keating’s atmospheric but mechanical chiller stars Jocelin Donahue as a woman who returns to the remote offshore island where her mother (Melora Walters) is buried after learning that her grave has been vandalized. Echoing Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck’s Messiah of Evil (1973) and Gary Sherman’s Dead and Buried (1981), this is shrouded in fog and steeped in foreboding, but ultimately ends up inscrutable, despite a creepy score by Shayfer James, Mac Fisken’s cinematography, and a cast including Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Jeremy Gardner, and Larry Fessenden, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail). **
ONE-ARMED BOXER (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of the R-rated 1972 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Du bei chuan wang and also released as The Chinese Professionals) starring director/screenwriter Jimmy Wang Yu (who died in April) as the title character, who survives a brutal assault by a crime syndicate and vows revenge. Bonus features include the original Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, trailer and image gallery, and more.
STRANGLER VS. STRANGLER (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Slobodan Sijan’s semi-satirical 1984 thriller (originally titled Davitelj protiv davitelja) set in ‘80s-era Belgrade, with Tasko Nacic as a demented florist who embarks on a killing spree that becomes an obsession for ambitious musician Srdjan Saper, while Nikola Simic plays the police inspector on the case. Bonus features include original Serbian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and more.
TREASURE OF THE FOUR CROWNS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition, 3-D Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Ferdinando Baldi’s 1983 adventure (originally titled El tesoro de las cuatro coronas), starring producer/story writer Tony Anthony (in his final feature to date) as adventurer “J.T. Stryker,” who leads a crack team of treasure hunters on the quest for precious gems in the possession of a diabolical cult in a remote mountain fortress. Yet another simple-minded Raiders of the Lost Ark knock-off, this was produced by the inimitable Menahem Golan/Yoram Globus duo at Cannon Films for a quick box-office score. Incidentally, there are no “Crowns” in the treasure. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interview with Anthony, theatrical trailer, 3-D glasses, and more. Rated PG. **
VIVE L’AMOUR (Film Movement Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($39.95 retail) of writer/director Tsai Ming-liang’s award-winning 1994 character study (originally titled Ai qing wan sui) detailing the complicated relationship that develops between three lost souls (Yang Kuei-mei, Chen Chao-jung, and Lee Kang-sheng) who share an empty apartment in Tapei. In Mandarin with English subtitles, bonus features include retrospective featurette and collectible booklet.
YETI: GIANT OF THE 20TH CENTURY (Code Red/Kino Lorber): On the heels of the mega-budget 1976 Dino De Laurentiis remake of King Kong, this laughably low-rent 1977 rip-off (originally titled Yeti – Il gigante del 20 secolo), scripted and directed by Frank Kramer (aka Gianfranco Parolini), finds the oversized title character (played by Mimmo Crao in his final feature to date) thawed out in Canada, where he goes on the inevitable rampage, befriending orphaned siblings Antonella Interlenghi (billed as “Phoenix Grant” in her feature debut) and Jim Sullivan (in his feature debut) along the way. Tony Kendall plays the corporate villain, and there’s even a cute collie – which makes a remarkable recovery from life-threatening injuries for a slow-motion reunion with the kids at the fade-out. A must for bad-movie mavens, replete with a ridiculous theme song (!), the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes trailers. *
