PICK OF THE WEEK
NOON WINE (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): For devotees of director Sam Peckinpah (1925-’84), this adaptation of Katherine Anne Porter’s novel – originally broadcast on ABC Stage ’67 – has long been considered a “holy grail” due to its unavailability on home-video. Having seen his 1964 epic Major Dundee recut by Columbia Pictures and being fired from The Cincinnati Kid a year later, Peckinpah’s career was in the doldrums, but the critical reception of this hour-long TV film allowed him to resume his big-screen career with The Wild Bunch (1969) -- which is arguably his masterpiece.
Royal Earle Thompson (Jason Robards) is a garrulous dairy farmer in 1880s Texas barely making ends meet, to the silent but evident consternation of wife Ellie (Olivia de Havilland). When eccentric, mysterious drifter Olaf Helton (Per Oscarsson) stumbles into their lives, his hard work makes a success of the farm – which prospers for several years.
Until, that is, the unexpected arrival of one Homer T. Hatch (Theodore Bikel), who seems to know quite a bit about Helton’s past. What follows is the catalyst for devastating tragedy, the specific details best left unsaid. Robards, who reunited with Peckinpah in 1970’s The Ballad of Cable Hogue (the actor’s favorite performance) and 1973’s Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, careens from false bravado to soul-crushing guilt in a fashion unmistakably recalling his expertise in O’Neill’s works. De Havilland, who reportedly did not enjoy working with Peckinpah (she is not alone) suffers nobly as only she can, and Bikel oozes menacing braggadocio from every pore. Peckinpah veterans Ben Johnson and L.Q. Jones, who later saddled up in The Wild Bunch, also appear.
The DVD retails for $14.95. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ARAB ISRAELI DIALOGUE/IMAGINE PEACE (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): A DVD documentary double feature ($19.95 retail) consisting of producer/director Lionel Rogosin’s self-explanatory 1974 short Arab Israeli Dialogue, which marked his final film; and Imagine Peace, the 2022 documentary short follow-up produced and directed by Rogosin’s son, filmmaker Michael A. Rogosin, which explores the legacy of the earlier film.
DEAD BY MIDNIGHT – Y2KILL (Indican Pictures): This like-minded follow-up to 2018’s horror anthology Dead by Midnight – 11 PM Central serves up another campy collection of short-film shockers broadcast as an all-night TV horror marathon, featuring genre stalwarts Bill Moseley, Linnea Quigley, Erin Brown (AKA “Misty Mudae”), and Kane Hodder, whose hawking of the anti-psychotic drug “Murderol” is a hoot. Like most anthologies, this is hit-and-miss, but well-paced and executed with zesty enthusiasm. Worth a look for horror fans, available on DVD ($26.98 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette, outtakes, and teaser trailer. **
EVERYTHING WENT FINE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): The hot-button issue of assisted suicide is addressed in writer/director Francois Ozon’s 2021 adaptation of long-time collaborator Emmanuele Bernheim’s best-selling memoir (originally titled Tout s’est bien passé) starring Sophie Marceau as Bernheim, whose elderly father (Andre Dussolier) has suffered a devastating stroke and begs her to help him end his life, with Geraldine Pailhas, Gregory Gadbois, Hanna Schuygulla, and Ozon regular Charlotte Rampling in supporting roles. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
“HOLDING” (Acorn TV): Conleth Hill headlines this four-part mini-series based on executive producer Graham Norton’s best-selling novel, as the bored, underworked constable in a tiny Irish burg that is rocked by scandal when human remains are unearthed at a local farm, which forces him – and his fellow townspeople – to confront secrets from their past. Pauline McLinn, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Charlene McKenna, Clinton Liberty, Helen Behan, Siobhan McSweeney, and Brenda Fricker round out the regular cast, under the direction of actress Kathy Burke, available on DVD ($34.99 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette.
JOY HOUSE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director/screenwriter Rene Clement’s 1964 adaptation of Day Keene’s novel (originally titled Les felins and filmed under the title The Velvet Cage) stars Alain Delon as a gangster/lothario who seeks refuge in the French Riviera villa of lusty widow Lola Albright and her tempestuous cousin Jane Fonda, where a tenuous love triangle begins to materialize – but not without some twists along the way. This pseudo-provocative neo-noir benefits from Henri Decae’s black-and-white cinematography and a trio of attractive, enigmatic performances, but it doesn’t quite come together as a whole. Flawed but interesting, and available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including original French (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. **½
KAMIKAZE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/co-screenwriter Didier Grousset’s 1986 feature debut, a wildly stylized – and frequently scattered -- black comedy starring Michel Galabru as an embittered scientist who develops a high-tech technique by which he can anonymously murder people on television, and Richard Bohringer as the dogged detective on his trail. The satirical jabs at mass media are alternately obvious and inspired, and befitting the contribution of co-screenwriter/producer Luc Besson, it’s a sleek piece of work. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective documentary and interview, and theatrical trailer. **½
MATTER OUT OF PLACE (Icarus Films Home Video): Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Geyrhalter’s award-winning documentary feature examines the escalating global concerns regarding garbage and waste, how it threatens the ecological future of this planet, and the tireless efforts by disparate groups of people to prevent that from happening despite considerable obstacles. In English and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). (6/27)
RAWHEAD REX (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The 4K Ultra HD combo debut ($39.95 retail) of director George Pavlou’s 1985 adaptation of Clive Barker’s Books of Blood short story, set in a rustic Irish village where American historian David Dukes researches an ancient legend regarding the titular monster that turns out to be real after all – much to the dismay of the residents in a bucolic Irish burg.
Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
SICK OF MYSELF (Vinegar Syndrome): Writer/editor/director Kristoffer Borgli’s award-winning black comedy (originally titled Syk pike) details the turbulent relationship between up-and-coming Oslo artist Eirik Saether and his girlfriend Kristine Kujath Thorp, who repeatedly try to draw attention away from the other, an obsessive competition that begins to build to increasingly horrific extremes. In Norwegian and Swedish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes interviews, Borgli’s short film Eer, video essay, and more. (6/27)
“TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC): The Walking Dead universe continues to expand in this AMC anthology series created by executive producers Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell, which follows various characters (some new and some old) from the earlier series as they continue to battle zombies – and sometimes each other – in all six episodes from the inaugural 2022 season, boasting a star-studded cast including Samantha Morton, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, Jillian Bell, Danny Ramirez, and Julie Carmen, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.97 retail). (6/27)
TERMINAL INVASION (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Sean S. Cunningham’s 2002 sci-fi shocker set during an airport blizzard, where passengers waiting for their charter flight realize that an alien invasion is in progress -- and that some of them are hostile extra-terrestrials in disguise. Genre favorite Bruce Campbell plays a murderer-turned-hero and Chase Masterson the panicked pilot. This fast-moving if hokey effort premiered on the Sci-Fi Channel with no fanfare but became one of its highest-rated broadcasts that year. Bonus features include audio commentary and alien costume test. Rated R. **
THE TREATMENT (Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Oren Rudavsky’s award-winning 2006 adaptation of Daniel Menaker’s novel, a romantic comedy starring Chris Eigeman as a lovelorn prep-school teacher whose attempts to woo widow Famke Janssen are encouraged – in a manner of speaking – by his domineering Freudian psychiatrist (Ian Holm), who may or may not be a figment of his imagination, with Stephanie Marsh, Stephen Lang, Harris Yulin, Roger Rees, Maddie Corman, and Blair Brown in support. Bonus features include deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more.
“UFOs”: SEASONS 1 &2 (MHz Choice/Kino Lorber): A four-disc DVD collection ($39.95 retail) of all 12 episodes from the inaugural 2021 season and all 12 from the 2022 season of the award-winning comedy series (originally titled OVNIs) created by Martin Douaire and Clémence Dargent detailing the misadventures of a brilliant French scientist (Melvil Poupaud) whose career is derailed when his space rocket explodes on takeoff, leading to his demotion heading an unorthodox scientific study of UFOs in the late 1970s, where his findings are initially a sensation – then an embarrassment. Michel Vuillermoz, Daphne Patakia, Gerladine Pailhaus, and Quentin Dolmaire round out the regular cast. In French with English subtitles.
