video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DEER HUNTER (Shout! Factory): For one brief shining moment, Michael Cimino was the toast of cinema, winning the Academy Award for this controversial but undeniably powerful 1978 blockbuster. Two years later, Cimino made Heaven's Gate, an ego-fueled catastrophe from which he – and perhaps Hollywood – never truly recovered.
The film focuses on a group of friends and weekend hunters in a small steel town, and how their lives are impacted by the Vietnam War. Michael (Robert De Niro), Nick (Christopher Walken), and the newly-married Steven (John Savage) go off to war while Stan (John Cazale), John (George Dzundza), and Axel (Chuck Aspegren, an actual steel worker making his acting debut) remain behind. Keeping the home fires burning is Linda (Meryl Streep), who is engaged to Nick but drawn to Michael.
The Deer Hunter is a true American epic, alternately sentimental and bombastic, sometimes getting by on sheer emotion and sheer adrenaline. There is no evidence that P.O.W.s were forced to play Russian roulette by the Viet Cong, but there's no denying its visceral impact. In a way, the war is a coming-of-age metaphor, albeit a potent (and sensitive) one. The realization of the characters (brilliantly portrayed) and their blue-collar background is the film's strength.
Oscar-wise, the filmwon Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Walken), Best Editing and Best Sound, and was nominated for Best Actor (De Niro), Best Supporting Actress (Streep, her first of a record-breaking 21), and Best Original Screenplay. It also marked the final film for Cazale, who died before its release. One of the great bits of trivia is that Cazale only appeared in five films. All five were nominated for Best Picture, and three won.
The collector's-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.93 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, deleted and extended scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
CANDY (Shout! Factory): Screenwriter/director Neil Armfield's award-winning, R-rated 2006 adaptation of Luke Davies's novel Candy: A Novel of Love and Addiction details the tragic romance between hard-partying poet Heath Ledger and art student Abbie Cornish, available on Blu-ray ($27.99 retail), replete with audio commentary, featurettes, and more.
CANYON PASSAGE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Jacques Tourneur directed this 1946 adaptation of Ernest Haycox's novel, set in 1850s' Oregon, with Dana Andrews a prosperous businessman torn between Susan Hayward and Patricia Roc, while Brian Donlevy lurks on the sidelines as Andrews's hard-gambling buddy. An odd but not uninteresting combination of Western action and soap opera, with the highlight a no-holds-barred brawl between Andrews and snarling villain Ward Bond. Lots of familiar faces on hand: Lloyd Bridges, Stanley Ridges, Fay Holden, Rose Hobart, Halliwell Hobbes, Onslow Stevens, Andy Devine (and his sons Tad and Dennis), and Hoagy Carmichael, whose song “Ole Buttermilk Sky” earned an Oscar nomination. The Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
HIGH STRUNG FREE DANCE (GVN Releasing): Director Michael Damian co-wrote and co-produced (with wife Janeen) this corny but colorful rags-to-riches tale, a sequel to 2016's High Strung, starring Juliet Doherty as an ambitious young dancer torn between hot-shot choreographer Thomas Doherty (no relation) and aspiring jazz pianist Harry Jarvis as they rehearse a heavily-hyped Broadway musical, with Kika Markham and executive producer Jane Seymour (encoring from the earlier film) also on hand. Predictable but painless, and Juliet Doherty is a real find. Both the DVD ($14.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail) include bonus features. Rated PG. **
ICEMAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Fred Schepisi's speculative 1984 drama, in which scientists at an Arctic base discover a prehistoric man (John Lone) frozen in ice for 40,000 years, whom they revive. An ambitious, interesting, not always successful attempt to combine existential debate and science-fiction. Worth seeing, particularly for Lone's mesmerizing turn in the title role, Ian Baker's cinematography, and a stalwart cast including Timothy Hutton (as an idealistic scientist), Lindsay Crouse, Josef Sommer, Danny Glover, David Strathairn, and James Tolkan. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
I WISH I KNEW (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Jia Zhangke's award-winning 2010 documentary feature (originally titled Hai shang chuan qi) explores the tumultuous history of Shanghai from the 19th century to the present day, as conveyed through imagery and interviews. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail).
LET'S SCARE JESSICA TO DEATH (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): At last, the collector's-edition Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) of John Hancock's noteworthy 1971 debut feature, starring Zohra Lampert in the title role of a young wife recently released from a mental institution who moves to an old farm in upstate New York to recover with husband Barton Heyman, only to be spooked by strange sights, sounds, and local legends. An atmospheric, ethereal, even Bergman-esque conglomeration of vampire lore, psycho-thriller, marital mistrust, and sexual repression – a true one-of-a-kind and a legitimate cult classic. It doesn't always make sense but it's plenty creepy. Kevin O'Connor, Gretchen Corbett, Alan Manson and a memorable Mariclare Costello also appear. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurette and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
LUZ (Altered Innocence/CAV Distributing): Filmmaker Tilman Singer's award-winning debut feature stars Luana Velis in the title role, a cab driver bedeviled by evil spirits who seeks sanctuary from the police and hollow-eyed psychiatrist (newcomer Jan Bluthardt), only to expose them to demonic possession. Not always coherent, but original and surreal, this may be limited in scope but not ambition. In German and Spanish with English subtitles, available on special-edition Blu-ray ($27.99 retail), which includes short films, trailers, collectible poster, and more. ***
OPHELIA (IFC Films/Shout! Factory): Director Claire McCarthy's award-winning adaptation of Lisa Klein's novel offers an alternative take on Shakespeare's Hamlet, as seen through the eyes of the title character (Daisy Ridley), with George MacKay as a flighty Hamlet, Clive Owen (sporting a Prince Valiant hairstyle) as Claudius, Naomi Watts (in a dual role), Tom Felton, and Dominic Mafhan. An interesting revision of Shakespeare boasting excellent period design and costumes, but it's abundantly clear why the Bard focused on Hamlet in his classic play, available on DVD ($14.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail). Rated PG-13. **½
ROOM AT THE TOP (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Jack Clayton's still-potent 1959 directorial debut, based from John Braine's 1957 best-seller, is a quintessential “angry young man” parable, with Laurence Harvey (in one of his best performances) as a ruthlessly ambitious working-class Brit determined to make his fortune by any means necessary. Simone Signoret won the Academy Award for Best Actress as Harvey's married mistress and John Paterson won for Best Adapted Screenplay, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress (Hermoine Baddeley, in the smallest acting role ever nominated for an Oscar). Heather Sears, Donald Wolfit, Donald Houston, Raymond Huntley, Allan Cuthbertson, Richard Pasco, and Ian Hendry also appear, and Freddie Francis's cinematography is first-rate. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
“STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS” (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory collection of nine live-action and animated short films rooted in the universe of the Emmy-winning CBS science-fiction series Star Trek: Discovery, featuring series regulars Anson Mount, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Mary Wiseman, Aldis Hodge, and Rainn Wilson (as the inimitable interstellar con man Harry Mudd), available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($26.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
STILL A REVOLUTIONARY: ALBERT EINSTEIN (First Run Features): Utilizing vintage footage, interviews with historians, and Daniel Alexander (Daniel D'Alessandro) providing the voice, producer/director Julia Newman's low-key feature documentary explores the life and career of the esteemed philosopher, Nobel Prize-winning physicist, and “intellectual pop star” Albert Einstein (1879-1955), available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **½
A THOUSAND CLOWNS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer Fred Coe made his feature directorial debut with this dated 1965 adaptation of associate producer Herb Gardner's Tony-nominated 1962 play (scripted by the author), which Coe had also directed, with Jason Robards reprising his stage role as Murray Burns, a cheerfully irresponsible, perennially unemployed comedy writer trying to retain custody of his precocious nephew (Barry Gordon, reprising his stage role in his screen debut). Glib and overly sentimental, yet it earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Score, with Martin Balsam winning Best Supporting Actor as Murray's down-to-earth brother and agent. William Daniels and Gene Saks (in his screen debut) also encore from the Broadway production, joined by Barbara Harris (in her screen debut), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). **½
TORPEDO U-235 (Screen Time/Epic Pictures): Sven Huybrechts makes his feature debut as writer/director of this World War II saga (originally titled Torpedo) in which Koen De Bouw leads a crack team of resistance fighters on a suicide mission to deliver uranium across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States in a stolen German U-boat, available on Blu-ray (22.99 retail) replete with special features including both the English, Dutch, and German-language version (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, behind-the-scenes featurette, trailers, and more.
VERY BAD THINGS (Shout! Factory): Actor Peter Berg made his feature debut as screenwriter/director of this scabrous, award-winning 1998 black comedy about a bachelor party in Las Vegas that goes lethally haywire, boasting a zesty ensemble cast including Cameron Diaz (as the brash bride-to-be), Christian Slater, Jeremy Piven, Daniel Stern, Jeanne Tripplehorn and real-life husband Leland Orser, and Jon Favreau. This divided critics and wasn't a box-office success but found a fervent following on cable and home-video. The “Shout Select” Blu-ray ($27.99 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated R. ***
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
