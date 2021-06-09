video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
FOOL FOR LOVE (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): During the 1980s, Robert Altman directed a number of films adapted from plays, including this fascinating, admittedly flawed 1985 version of Sam Shepard's award-winning play, with Shepard scripting and starring.
Beautifully, evocatively photographed by Pierre Mignot, the surreal setting is a rundown motel in New Mexico, where the punchy Eddie (Shepard) tries to rekindle his doomed romance with May (Kim Basinger), a relationship that began in their teens and has unraveled ever since. Passions run high and sorrows run dry in the heat of the moment, but there's no happy ending in sight.
The tight-knit ensemble is first-rate: Shepard's conflicted Eddie, Randy Quaid as May's bewildered would-be suitor Martin, Harry Dean Stanton as “The Old Man” (who acts as something of a Greek chorus), and Basinger's astonishing turn as May, which remains one of her very best performances.
Although the film never quite transcends its stage origins, this is undoubtedly among the best films produced by Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films, whose reputation for quick-buck, low-rent schlock was tempered (somewhat) by their attempts at more prestigious fare, and Fool for Love ranks high on that list.
The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes retrospective featurette and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
DES (Sundance Now/Acorn): David Tennant headlines this award-winning, three-part ITV mini-series, directed by Lewis Arnold and based on the true-crime best-seller Killing for Company by Brian Masters, in which he portrays serial killer Dennis “Des” Nilsen (1945-2018), the Scottish-born civil servant nicknamed “The Muswell Hill Murderer” when it was discovered he had murdered at least a dozen men and boys between 1978-'83 before being apprehended by authorities, with Jason Watkins (as Masters), Daniel Mays, Ron Cook, Barry Ward, Ben Bailey Smith, and Chanel Cresswell in support, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $29.99 retail).
“HOMEGROWN HORRORS: VOLUME ONE” (Vinegar Sydrome): The first installment in a proposed series of limited-edition triple-features showcasing low-budget, independent regional filmmakers and their early works in the horror genre: Beyond Dream's Door (1988), Winterbeast (1992), and Fatal Exam (1988) comprise the first selection, and each film boasts a bevy of bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, and much more, available on Blu-ray ($59.98 retail).
HUNTING GROUND (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Cult filmmaker Jorge Grau co-scripted and directed this 1983 thriller (originally titled Coto de Caza and also released as Code of Hunting) starring Assumpta Serna as a defense attorney whose family is terrorized by sadistic thugs during a home invasion. This attempts, in graphic exploitation terms, to make some sort of social statement, not always credibly, but Serna's fearless performance keeps it watchable, and this marks the first time the film has been released here in its uncut form, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), including both Spanish-language (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, retrospective interview with Grau, and more. **
THE LAND OF AZABA (Jezebel/Kino Lorber): Editor/producer/director Greta Schiller's effectively low-key documentary feature explores the titular region of western Spain where ecologists work, not to preserve, but to restore the natural environment. Simply told in laudable terms without being preachy, and augmented by a Philip Glass score and fine cinematography by Tom Hurwitz and Laura Sipan. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
“MacGUYVER”: SEASON 4 (LionsGate): Lucas Till steps in for Richard Dean Anderson in the title role of this award-winning CBS reboot of the popular '80s ABC adventure series, as a hotshot undercover agent who gets in – and out of trouble – using his brains instead of brawn, backed by Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, and Henry Ian Cusick, in all 13 episodes from the 2020 season, available on DVD ($29.98 retail).
LE MAGNIFIQUE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Philippe de Broca's bubbly 1973 comedy/fantasy (released stateside as The Man from Acapulco) stars producer Jean-Paul Belmondo (at his most dashing and debonair) as a pulp novelist who daydreams that he's the suave superspy in his books, Jacqueline Bisset (at her most delectable) as the neighbor he imagines as his paramour, and Vittorio Caprioli as the demanding publisher he imagines as the resident super-villain bent on world domination. Splashy, silly, and totally irresistible. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include French-language (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and theatrical trailer. ***
ONE POTATO, TWO POTATO (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): Director Larry Peerce's 1964 feature debut was among the first films to depict an interracial marriage between divorcee Barbara Barrie (in an award-winning performance) and co-worker Bernie Hamilton, and its unforeseen impact on them and their community, with Richard Mulligan (in his feature debut) as Barrie's resentful ex-husband, Harry Bellaver, and Robert Earl Jones in support. Understandably dated in some respects, this is still a thoughtful and compassionate drama with fine performances all around, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary. ***
“POWER BOOK II: GHOST” (LionsGate): Executive producer Courtney A. Kemp created this popular, award-winning drama series airing on Starz, a sequel/spin-off of the award-winning series “Power,” set against the backdrop of the contermporary drug trade, which picks up the action shortly after the concluding events of the original series, with Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson, Naturi Naughton, and Gianni Paolo reprising their earlier roles, joined by Melanie Liburd, Method Man, and Mary J. Blige. All 10 episodes from the inaugural 2020-'21 season are available on DVD ($34.98 retail).
REDEMPTIO (One 7 Movies/CAV Distributing): Writer/director Fabio Cillia's feature-documentary debut, filmed over an eight-year period (2010-'18), profiles seven inmates incarcerated in Caltagirone Prison in Italy as they ruminate on the circumstances that led to their imprisonment and contemplate their lives once they are released. Reminiscent of the Oscar-winning 1978 documentary Scared Straight!, this is well-intentioned and timely but also hampered by Cillia's overly flashy style, including slick crime re-enactments. It works best in its quieter moments, when the subjects are simply talking. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail). **½
THE SALISBURY POISONINGS (AMC Studios): Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall lead the investigation in this three-part, fact-based 2020 BBC One mini-series, directed by Saul Dibb, detailing the 2018 Novichick and Amesbury poisonings that rocked the titular region of England and made headlines worldwide, with Mark Addy, MyAnna Buring, William Houston, Annabel Scholey, Johnny Harris, Darren Boyd, Nigel Lindsay, Ron Cook, and Emma Stansfield in support. The DVD retails for $29.96.
SCREAM (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Not to be confused with the subsequent Miramax/Wes Craven franchise, executive producer/writer/director Byron Quisenberry's 1981 feature debut is a low-rent Deliverance rip-off, as weekend rafters are slain one by one by an unknown killer. Even at 82 minutes, this is unbearably boring and ponderously paced, stranding an ensemble cast including John Ethan Wayne (son of John Wayne), Alvy Moore, Pepper Martin, Bobby Diamond, Gregg Palmer, Hank Worden, and reliable Woody Strode. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) – yes, there is such a thing -- includes audio commentary, original trailer, and more. Rated R. Zero stars
SPARE PARTS (RLJE Films): Executive producer/editor/director Andrew Thomas Hunt's shocker sees the members of the all-girl band Ms. 45 abducted by a bizarre clan (lorded over by Julian Richings) and summarily dismembered – their arms replaced with customized weaponry – and forced to compete in violent gladiator-style combat, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, cast interviews, and more.
THE SWEET REQUIEM (Kino Lorber): The husband-and-wife duo of writer Zenzing Sonam and producer Ritu Sarin co-directed this award-winning 2018 drama (originally titled Kyoyang Ngarmo) starring Tenzin Dolkar (in her feature debut) as a Tibetan refugee in Delhi who recognizes a prominent political activist (Jampa Kalsang) as the guide who deserted her family during their perilous trek to India years before. In Tibetan with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
TRUE MOTHERS (Film Movement): Screenwriter/director Naomi Kawase's award-winning adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura's best-selling novel (originally titled Asa ga Kuru) stars Hiromi Nagasaku and Arata Iura) as a couple whose lives are shaken when the biological mother (Aju Makita) of their young son (newcomer Reo Sato) unexpectedly enters their lives and demands custody. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) replete with bonus features.
UNDERCOVER PUNCH & GUN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Co-directors Frankie Tam and Philip Lui made their feature debut in this action-blowout (originally titled Wo hu qian long and also released as Undercover vs. Undercover), which was filmed in 2015, starring Philip Ng as an undercover cop who unexpectedly becomes the head of a drug empire following an assassination, now attempting to destroy it from within – with the help of a rival agency. Both the DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include Japanese-language (with English subtitles) or English-dubbed audio tracks and theatrical trailer.
ZEROVILLE (MVD Entertainment Group): James Franco directed and stars in this R-rated adaptation of Steve Erickson's novel, in which disgraced seminarian Franco wanders into 1969 Hollywood shortly after the Manson murders and is swept up in the filmmaking scene as the old studio system crumbles. Originally filmed in 2014, this shelved when its original distributor went bankrupt, only to resurface in 2019. Megan Fox, Danny McBride, Joey King, Craig Robinson, Mike Starr, Dave Franco (James's brother), Will Ferrell, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Seth Rogen, Horatio Sanz, Jacki Weaver, Chris Messina, filmmakers Gus Van Sant and Wim Wenders,, and Erickson himself round out a star-sudded cast, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail).
