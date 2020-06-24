video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
DR. CYCLOPS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer Merian C. Cooper and director Ernest B. Schoedsack will always be revered for The Most Dangerous Game (1932), Mighty Joe Young (1949), and especially King Kong (1933), but this 1940 sci-fi thriller, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, often gets overlooked. It's not as good as the other films, but still ranks as a mini-classic, and earned an Oscar nomination for its (still-impressive) special effects.
Echoing The Most Dangerous Game, this film follows a small group of scientists visiting the Peruvian lair of one Dr. Alexander Thorkel (Albert Dekker), the quintessential mad scientist who is half-blind, half-mad (or more), and increasingly paranoid about his latest scientific discovery – the ability to shrink living creatures.
Understandably, this does not bode well for our hapless heroes …
One of the first genre films to be shot in Technicolor, Dr. Cyclops is fast-paced and suspeneful, with Dekker (Thorkel is nicknamed “Dr. Cyclops” for his thick spectacles) dominating the proceedings. Best known for character roles in Beau Geste (1939), Kiss Me Deadly (1955), and his final film, The Wild Bunch (1969), this was one of his very few leading roles – playing the title character, no less!
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary theatrical trailer, and more. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMERICA AS SEEN BY A FRENCHMAN (Arrow Academy/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/director/cinematographer Francois Reichenbach's award-winning, self-explanatory 1961 documentary (originally titled L'Amerique insolite) detailing his 18th-month journey across the United States, narrated by Jean Cocteau. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include video appreciation and image gallery.
CARAVANS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A picturesque but lumbering 1978 adaptation of James Michener's 1962 best-seller, with Michael Sarrazin an American diplomat seeking a senator's runaway daughter (Jennifer O'Neill), who has taken up with desert chieftain Anthony Quinn in 1948 Persia. Joseph Cotten, Christopher Lee, Jeremy Kemp, and Barry Sullivan (in his final feature) appear briefly, and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design. Its main claim to fame is that it was the last major American film shot in Iran, during the waning days of the Shah's regime. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
“DEANNA DURBIN COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this three-disc Blu-ray selection ($49.95 retail) showcasing the talents of the Canadian-born actress/singer Deanna Durbin (1921-2013), who was one of the top box-office draws for Universal Pictures in the '30s and '40s: 100 Men and a Girl (1937) co-stars Adolphe Menjou and renowned conductor Leopold Stokowski; Three Smart Girls Grow Up (1939), a follow-up to her 1937 hit, co-starring Robert Cummings and Nan Grey; and It Started with Eve (1941), which co-starred Cummings and Charles Laughton, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Music Score. Each film was produced by Joe Pasternak and directed by Henry Koster. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailers.
EMMA. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The latest screen version (rated PG) of Jane Austen's classic 1815 novel stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, a precocious and privileged young woman seeking romance in a sleepy English village, with Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor, Miranda Hart, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, and Gemma Whelan in support, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.
A FEAST OF MAN (IndiePix Films): Upon his untimely death, wealthy New York playboy Laurence Joseph Bond (in his feature debut) has his friends invited to a memorial dinner – with him as the main course – lest they forfeit a million-dollar inheritance. Producer/director/screenwriter Caroline Golum's debut feature is a stylish but overly smug black comedy that wears out its welcome – and its gimmick – early on, although cult status is likely, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **
THE LIGHT AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Along with future Three Musketeers/Superman impresarios Alexander and Ilya Salkind, leading man Kirk Douglas had a hand in producing this appropriately windswept, fairly hoary 1971 adaptation of Jules Verne's 1905 novel The Lighthouse at the Edge of the World (Le Phare du bout du monde), in which Douglas's taciturn lighthouse keeper is pitted against a marauding band of pirates led by Yul Brynner, with Samantha Eggar the obligatory damsel in distress. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and original trailer. Rated PG. **
ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Daniel Roher directed, edited, and made his feature writing debut with this self-explanatory, award-winning, R-rated rock documentary chronicling the history of the legendary band as seen through the eyes of lead guitarist Robbie Robertson, featuring interviews with Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ronnie Hawkins, Bruce Springsteen, executive producer Martin Scorsese (who directed the legendary 1978 concert film The Last Waltz), and others, available on DVD ($26.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
POINT DEFIANCE (Shoreline Entertainment/Bayview Entertainment): Brothers Justin (who also directed) and Timothy Foia co-wrote this gimmicky but well-acted psychological thriller starring Derek Phillips as an alcoholic businessman under house arrest in Washington State who is unexpectedly reunited with his brother (associate producer Josh Crotty in an award-winning performance), a seemingly unbalanced combat veteran. A tight-knit ensemble includes Sarah Butler and executive producer Steven Swadling as curious cops and Lauren Elaine as a comely prostitute, with Mel Elias providing a nice, creepy score. ***
PROMARE (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): Hiroyuki Imaishi directed this high-tech, PG-13-rated animé feature (originally titled Promare: Puromea) set 30 years after a mutant war devastated the planet, prompting civilization to assemble a crack team of warriors to contend with any future emergencies, available on DVD ($16.97 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, short films, trailers, and more.
SAINT FRANCES (Oscilloscope Laboratories): Kelly O'Sullivan, making her feature debut as writer/executive producer, headlines producer/director Alex Thompson's award-winning feature debut, a bittersweet comedy/drama about a thirty-something woman who learns responsibility when hired to be the nanny to a precious youngster (newcomer Ramona Edith-Williams, in the title role). Occasionally rambling and episodic, but believable and nicely played by all concerned, available on DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($32.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, extended and deleted scenes, and more. ***
SEADRIFT (First Run Features): Editor Tim Tsai makes his feature debut as writer/director of this award-winning documentary feature recounting the 1979 killing of a white fisherman by a Vietnamese immigrant in the titular Texas town, located on the Gulf Coast, which sparked a firestorm of controversy, particularly when the Ku Klux Klan got involved. Timely and thoughtful, but almost subdued in tone. In English and Vietnamese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
SNIPER: ASSASSIN'S END (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The eighth (R-rated) installment of the popular action franchise sees Tom Berenger reprising his role as Sgt. Thomas Beckett, who swings into action when son Chad Michael Murray, himself a Special Ops sniper, is framed for the murder of a foreign dignitary and goes on the lam, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($25.99 retail).
SUPERNATURAL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Having scored the year before with White Zombie, the Halperin Brothers (producer Edward and director Victor) encored with this 1933 chiller starring Carole Lombard (!) as an heiress possessed by the vengeful spirit of an executed murderess, much to the consternation of her doctor fiancee (Randolph Scott). Flawed but ambitious, perhaps even ahead of its time, but Lombard reportedly disliked making the film. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
THEY CAME FROM BEYOND SPACE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): They sure did, in this loopy, low-budget 1967 adaptation of Joseph Millard's 1941 novel The Gods Hate Kansas (scripted by co-producer Milton Subotsky), with Robert Hutton as an American scientist battling an alien invasion in Great Britain. Director Freddie Francis does what he can with dodgy material, and the camp quotient expands exponentially with Michael Gough's climactic cameo appearance as “Master of the Moon.” Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. *½
TRAIN TO ZAKOPANE (Indican Pictures): Based on an incident that happened to his father Simon (to whom the film is dedicated), filmmaker Henry Jaglom's latest gabfest, adapted from his play, details the whirlwind romance between a closeted Jewish businessman (Mike Falkow) and alluring but anti-Semitic free spirit Tanna Frederick during a train ride across Europe in 1928. Occasionally stylish but overly gimmicky, to say nothing of preachy and melodramatic. Falkow is rather stuffy, while Frederick (Jaglom's wife and muse) is all over the place. *½
“TWO FILMS BY SAUTET/SCHNEIDER: CESAR ET ROSALIE & LES CHOSES DE LA VIE” (Film Movement Classics): The title tells all in this special-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($44.95 retail) of two acclaimed collaborations between filmmaker Claude Sautet and actress Romy Schneider: The award-winning, R-rated romantic drama Cesar et Rosalie, co-starring Yves Montand and Sami Frey; and Les Choses de la Vie (The Things of Life), the award-winning, PG-rated 1970 adaptation of Paul Guimard's novel Intersection, co-starring Michel Piccoli and Lea Massari. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include retrospective featurettes.
WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE! (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Kirill Sokolov's award-winning feature debut (originally titled Papa, sdokhni), a black comedy detailing Aleksandr Kuznetsov's desperate effort to exact revenge on his girlfriend's family. In Russian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with bonus features including Sokolov's short films, behind-the-scenes footage, theatrical trailer, and more.
