video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
GRIZZLY (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment): Just when you thought it was safe to stay out of the water … this land-locked, self-explanatory shocker was one of the first films to hop on the Jaws bandwagon and was the most successful independent release of 1976.
Obviously, the menace is an 18-foot grizzly bear terrorizing a national park in Georgia. The rough-and-ready cast (reunited from the 1970 John Wayne vehicle Chisum) are Christopher George as the tough park ranger, Andrew Prine as the resident Vietnam veteran/helicopter pilot, and Richard Jaeckel as the eccentric but strong-willed environmentalist.
Cult director William Girdler keeps things moving, and it's amusing to note that Susan Backlinie, the first victim in Jaws, meets a similar fate here. As knock-offs go, Grizzly's not bad. Utterly predictable, of course, but reasonably engrossing in exploitation B-movie terms.
The three leads bring conviction to their stock roles, as does Joan McCall (producer/screenwriter David Sheldon's wife) as the obligatory reporter (and George's girlfriend), while Joe Dorsey gives Murray Hamilton a run for his money as the supercilious park manager, who wants to avoid a panic and delivers the film's best line: “A bear is a bear is a bear,” to which George snaps back, “A bear is not a bear, believe it or not.” You'd better believe it!
Severin Films/MVD Entertainment has also released Girdler's PG-rated 1977 follow-up Day of the Animals, in which a hiking tour is threatened by animals turned nasty by pollution and the depletion of the ozone layer, with holdovers George and Jaeckel joined by Lynda Day George (George's real-life wife), a memorably obnoxious Leslie Nielsen, Michael Ansara, Ruth Roman, and Andrew Stevens, available on Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
The special-edition Grizzly Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, radio spots, trailers, and more. Rated PG. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
CHAOS WALKING (LionsGate): Doug Liman directed this PG-13-rated adaptation of the best-selling sci-fi trilogy penned by screenwriter Patrick Ness, set against the backdrop of an interstellar civil war in 2267 AD, and boasting a star-studded ensemble cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Ray McKinnon, and David Oyelowo, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($30.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and more.
COOL AS ICE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Rap star Vanilla Ice (AKA Robert Van Winkle) made his inauspicious feature debut in director David Kellogg's 1991 feature debut, an idiotic comedy (?) in which he plays a motorcycle-riding rapper who falls for small-town high-school honor student Kristin Minter – which infuriates her father (Michael Gross), an ex-cop being trailed by his former, corrupt colleagues. It's worse than it sounds, wasting a cast that includes Candy Clark, Dody Goodman, Sydney Lassick, and newcomers John Haymes Newton and Kathryn Morris. This was a critical and box-office fiasco, proving that on the big screen, Ice's appeal was ice cold. One of the worst studio films of '91. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. ½
HERCULES AND THE CAPTIVE WOMEN (The Film Detective): The title tells all in this 1961 sword-and-sandal saga (originally titled Ercole alla conquista di Atlantide and also released as Hercules Conquers Atlantis) starring British bodybuilder Reg Park, in his screen debut and the first of four outings in the title role, as he battles the wicked but alluring Queen Antinea (Hollywood expatriate Fay Spain). Ancient mythology becomes sheer unintentional camp, but it has its devotees. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary, the 1992 episode of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 lampoon, genre documentary, collectible booklet, and more. *½
KINKY BOOTS (Liberator Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Based on the 2005 film and “mostly inspired by true events,” this Broadway musical – written by Harvey Fierstein with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper – details the unlikely partnership of a struggling factory owner and a flamboyant drag queen as they rescue the former's business by developing a line of flashy high-heeled boots, which earned 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical. Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in London and available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
THE LAST MARRIED COUPLE IN AMERICA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Executive producer/director Gilbert Cates's utterly predictable 1980 comedy stars George Segal and Natalie Wood (in her penultimate screen appearance) as a Beverly Hills couple whose marriage unravels as the divorce rate among their friends skyrockets. The star-studded cast – including Richard Benjamin, Valerie Harper, Bob Dishy, Arlene Golonka, Priscilla Barnes, Allan Arbus, Catherine Hickland (in her feature debut), and especially Dom DeLuise (as a friend who moonlights as a porn star!) – gives this a boost and keeps it watchable, if not inspired. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
THE LOVE BUTCHER (Code Red/Kino Lorber): With a title like that, it's obvious this low-budget 1975 shocker -- co-directed by co-writer Mikel Angel and Don Jones -- is no romance, as Erik Stern (AKA James Lemp) portrays a schizophrenic serial killer at large in Southern California. Stern's twitchy turn is good for a few laughs, as are the tacky '70s costumes, but otherwise this is standard scare fare, although it kept turning up in drive-ins and grindhouses for years after. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary. Rated R. *½
MACKINTOSH AND T.J. (MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Marvin J. Chomsky's family-friendly, latter-day Western melodrama, with Roy Rogers (in his final feature) as an itinerant cowboy (“Mackintosh”) who befriends a teen-aged runaway (Clay O'Brien as “T.J.”) and becomes his mentor and protector. Occasionally hokey, but Rogers brings great dignity to his downtrodden character, and a sturdy cast includes Joan Hackett, James Hampton, Billy Green Bush, Andrew Robinson, Luke Askew, Dennis Fimple, and Edith Atwater. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
NATIONTIME (Kino Classics): William Greaves produced and directed this award-winning 1972 documentary feature, narrated by Sidney Poitier, which chronicles the self-explanatory National Black Political Convention, which took place in March 1972 in Gary, Indiana, bringing together such noteworthy activists, artists, and politicians as Harry Belafonte, Jesse Jackson, Isaac Hayes, Coretta Scott King, Dick Gregory, Bobby Seale, Amiri Baraka, Richard Roundtree, and many others, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary and trailer.
NINA WU (Film Movement): Director/co-writer Midi Z's award-winning, wildly stylized psycho-drama (originally titled Juo ren mi mi)stars co-writer Wu Ke-Xi in a fearless turn as the title character, an ambitious young actress whose career breakthrough starring in a big-budget spy movie causes her to lose touch with reality. Sleek, strange, and not for all tastes, although the digs at contemporary movie-making and often rampant sexism therein are potent and timely, with Ming-Shuai Shin a standout as the aggressive director. Comparisons to David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky are not unwarranted. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes. ***
SANTO IN THE TREASURE OF DRACULA (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Rene Cardona and screenwriter Alberto Salazar's 1969 chiller (originally titled Santo en El tesoro de Dracula) sees the ubiquitous, masked Mexican wrestler (playing himself) traveling back in time to locate Dracula's hidden treasure, only to encounter the bloodthirsty count (Aldo Monti) himself. The uncut “Sexy Vampire Version” 4K restoration Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boasts both Spanish-language (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options.
SEND IT! (LionsGate): Andrew Stevens produced, directed, and appears in this bland but picturesque comedy/drama that showcases kiteboarding (“the extreme water sport”), with Kevin Quinn the idealistic rookie competing in a competition on Cape Hatteras, with unsurprising results. Quinn (a Zac Efron lookalike) and leading lady Claudia Lee are attractive leads, but first-time producer/screenwriter Charles T. McKinney packs the narrative with too many needless subplots and thinly developed characters, to say nothing of rampant clichés, with Denise Richards, Michael Jai White, Patrick Fabian, Aubrey Stevens (Andrew's real-life daughter), and cameos by Richard Branson and 2 Chainz as themselves. The DVD retails for $19.98. Rated R. *
“SUPERNATURAL”: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The Brothers Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) bring their battle against the forces of evil to a close in all 20 episodes from the 2019-’20 season of the award-winning (and very durable) CW fantasy series created by writer/executive producer Eric Kripke, available on DVD ($44.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.99 retail) – both replete with special features. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is also releasing the self-explanatory collection “Supernatural: The Complete Series,” featuring all 327 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 2005-'20 series run, available on DVD ($329.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($359.99 retail).
UNMARKED (First Run Features): Cinematographer/editor Brad J. Bennett and writer/co-producer Christopher Haley co-directed this earnest, sincere documentary, narrated by Leslie Olabisi, about the current-day efforts to excavate and properly mark the previously unmarked – and, in some cases – undiscovered graves of African-Americans in Virginia dating back to the Civil War. Given the information divulged during the end credits, this 40-minute documentary feels incomplete, as if it's ending just when it should be getting started. The DVD ($19.99 retail) includes bonus features. **½
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.