PLAYGROUND (Film Movement): Originally titled Un monde, the award-winning debut feature of writer/director Laura Wandel is a harrowing, penetrating examination of childhood bullying and its consequences. It was Belgium’s official entry for the 2021 Academy Awards, and although not nominated its contemporary relevance could apply to almost any culture in the world.
In a remarkable feature debut, Maya Vanderbeque plays Nora, a quiet child worried about her first day at school. Her worries prove well-founded when she sees older brother Abel (Gunter Duret) roughed up by classmates. When Nora attempts to intervene, Abel’s harassment only increases. What she can’t fathom is why Abel won’t stand up for himself or report his tormentors to the teachers.
It’s fascinating how effortlessly Wandel captures – and sustainedly conveys – Nora’s point of view. Every day at school is fraught with paranoia. Something that might seem insignificant to an adult can be a life-altering event for an impressionable, vulnerable child. Anyone who’s ever been bullied as a kid – and, honestly, who hasn’t? – may find dormant memories of such traumas flooding back. That’s how persuasive, and credible, Playground is.
The after-effects of bullying are, perhaps, worse. Being immersed in such a toxic atmosphere proves contagious, as both Nora and Abel lash out – both at each other and other classmates. When students chide Nora that their father (Karim Leklou) is a stay-at-home dad, she even turns on him, which he understandably doesn’t comprehend. Running a tight 72 minutes, Playground is powerful, potent storytelling that resonates with truth, and consequences.
In French with English subtitles, the DVD ($24.95 retail) includes Wandel’s 2104 short film Les corps étrangers (Foreign Bodies).***½
ALMOST SUMMER (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): The surreptitious machinations of a highly contested high-school election form the backbone of co-writer/director Martin Davidson’s intermittently amusing 1978 teen comedy, featuring a star-studded, if over-aged, ensemble cast including Lee Purcell, Tim Matheson, Bruno Kirby, Didi Conn, John Friedrich, Donna Wilkes, Sunny Johnson (in her feature debut), and future director Thomas Carter. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include retrospective interviews and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **
BRIGHTON 4TH (Kino Lorber): Former Olympic world champion wrestler Levan Koguashvili’s produced, directed, and stars in this award-winning comedy/drama as a retired wrestler who travels from Russia to Brooklyn to aid his immigrant son (Giorgi Tabidze), who’s in debt to a local mob boss. In English, Georgian and Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
CHAN IS MISSING (The Criterion Collection): Television coverage by Siskel and Ebert gave a big boost to Wayne Wang’s award-winning, low-budget 1982 melodrama, starring Wood Moy and Marc Hayashi (in his feature debut) as San Francisco cabbies who scour the mean streets of the Chinatown district in search of the title character, who vanished with their money. Both an entertaining character study and a perceptive, witty glimpse into Asian-American culture. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes the behind-the-scenes documentary Is Chan Still Missing? and retrospective conversations. ***
FLOWER DRUM SONG (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Henry Koster’s 1961 screen version of the award-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1958 Broadway musical, based on C.Y. Lee’s 1957 novel, with Myoshi Umeki reprising her Tony-nominated role as a Chinese girl who emigrates to San Francisco for an arranged marriage but is instead enchanted by the freedoms and opportunities available there. Like most of producer Ross Hunter’s films, this is colorful and glossy (to say nothing of dated and overlong), but it’s also an early showcase for a mostly-Asian cast: Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta, Benson Fong, Reiko Sato, Victor Sen Yung, and James Hong, with Juanita Hall also reprising her stage role in her final feature. Nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Cinematography (color), Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (color), Best Costume Design (color), Best Musical Score, and Best Sound. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
“GOMORRAH”: FIFTH AND FINAL SEASON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The rise of a Neapolitan crime family is dramatized in this award-winning drama series based on Roberto Saviani’s non-fiction best-seller and subsequent 2008 feature film, starring Marco D’Amore in the pivotal role of an ambitious heir whose rash actions put him and his family in jeopardy, in all 10 episodes from the 2021 (and last), available on DVD ($39.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), each replete with Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options.
KINKY BOOTS (Paramount Home Entertainment): The Blu-ray bow ($14.99 retail) of director Julian Jarrold’s award-winning, PG-13-rated 2005 comedy – loosely based on actual events – in which struggling shoe merchant Joel Edgerton taps flamboyant drag queen Chiwetel Ejiofor for his style acumen to reverse his business fortunes, with Sarah-Jane Potts, Jemima Rooper, Nick Frost, Linda Bassett, Robert Pugh, and Ewan Hooper in support. This provided the inspiration for the subsequent Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. Bonus features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and deleted scenes.
A LIFE AMONG WHALES (IndiePix Films): Writer/producer/director Bill Haney’s award-winning 2005 documentary follows renowned marine biologist Dr. Roger Payne’s ongoing efforts to protect whales the world over, Some graphic footage of whales being slaughtered is certainly effective, and one can’t help but wonder if the continued threats against whales are just as pressing now as when the film was made. The DVD ($16.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
“LUCIFER”: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Tom Ellis is back in action as that handsome devil, who forsakes Hell for Los Angeles, in all 16 episodes from the 2020-’21 season of the award-winning Netflix fantasy series based on DC Entertainment’s Vertigo comic franchise, with Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, and Rachael Harris rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) replete with deleted scenes and gag reel.
ROH (Film Movement): Steeped in atmosphere and dread, director/story writer Emir Ezwan’s auspicious, award-winning 2019 feature debut (also released as Soul) stars Farah Ahmad as an indigenous single mother attempting to protect her children (Harith Haziq and newcomer Mhia Farhana) from a feral child (newcomer Putri Qaseh) who mysteriously appears at their doorstep. To divulge much more would spoil things, but this is a surefire cult contender loaded with spooky imagery. A must for genre aficionados. In Malay with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
ROW 19 (Well Go USA Entertainment): Svetlana Ivanova stars in director Alexander Babaev’s airborne supernatural thriller (originally titled Ryad 19) as a doctor aboard an overnight flight where her fellow passengers begin dying off mysteriously, leading her to believe that her childhood nightmare has become reality, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting Russian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options.
THE SANCTITY OF SPACE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Renan Ozturk and first-time writer/producer Freddie Wilkinson co-directed this feature documentary following their attempts to retrace the journey of legendary mountain climber and nature photographer Bradford Washburn (1910-2007), who embarked on many ascents in Alaska. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
SON OF SAMSON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Brooklyn-born bodybuilder Mark Forest (born Lou Degni) headlines this 1960 “sword-and-sandal” adventure (originally titled Maciste nella valle dei Re) as the brawny muscleman Maciste, who leads a revolt against a ruthless Egyptian queen (Chelo Alonso), available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and trailers.
THE UNMAKING OF A COLLEGE (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Producer/director/cinematographer Amy Goldstein’s timely documentary feature details the circumstances leading up to the 75-day student sit-in at Hampshire College, a liberal arts institution in Massachusetts that was in danger of closure in 2019, featuring interviews with students, faculty members, and alumni (including award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns) … but not one with embattled college president Miriam “Mim” Nelson, for reasons that become evident. The DVD ($19.95 retail) include audio commentary and trailers. ***
A WEDDING TO REMEMBER (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): The initial antagonism between business developer Greyston Holt and nursery owner Cristina Rosato comes to a head when they find themselves invited to the same wedding as best man and maid of honor, but it’s hardly surprising what happens next. This predictable but painless romantic comedy gets a boost from the chemistry between real-life couple Holt and Rosato. The DVD retails for $19.95. **
WILD THINGS (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Director John McNaughton’s deliciously sordid, delightfully twisty, award-winning 1998 film-noir satire stars Matt Dillon as a Miami high-school guidance counselor accused of rape by a pair of tempestuous teenagers (Neve Campbell and Denise Richards), while local detective Kevin Bacon (also an executive producer) delves into the convoluted case. Sexy, sultry, and surprisingly witty, with a zesty cast that includes Robert Wagner, Theresa Russell, Daphne Ruben-Vega, Carrie Snodgress, and scene-stealer Bill Murray as an ambulance-chasing attorney. Both the limited-edition Blu-ray ($49.95 retail) and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD ($59.95 retail) boast a bevy of bonus features including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentary, retrospective interviews, collectible poster and lobby cards, and more. Rated R. ***
THE WOBBLIES (Kino Classics): Stewart Bird and Deborah Shaffer edited, produced, and co-directed this award-winning 1979 feature documentary, narrated by Roger Baldwin, that traces the history of the Industrial Workers of the World (I.W.W.), which was formed in Chicago in 1905 to unionize the American labor movement, only to have its members face repeatedly oppression, persecution, and even murder by those who opposed them. This resonant, still-timely chronicle of the American labor movement is further enhanced by interviews with surviving I.W.W. members and vintage labor songs, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with bonus features including retrospective interviews. ***½
