PICK OF THE WEEK
THE HORSE SOLDIERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The “can’t-miss” star combo of John Wayne and William Holden with legendary John Ford directing wasn’t the blockbuster expected, but this sturdy 1959 Western is certainly entertaining, with Wayne and Holden (in their only film together) at full star wattage.
Loosely based on Harold Sinclair’s Civil War novel -- itself loosely fact-based – the film sees swaggering Col. Marlowe (who else but Wayne?) ordered to lead a covert Union demolition mission behind Confederate lines, with Holden the unit’s medical officer, Maj. Kendall, a no-nonsense pacifist who eschews sidearms and opposes Marlowe’s means. They’re a combustible duo but develop a grudging (and appealing) respect.
Along the way, they requisition a Southern plantation owned by flirtatiously crafty Hannah Hunter (Constance Towers) and are forced to take her along on the mission. Towers brings a lot to the typical “Southern belle” character and manages to hold her own. Ford was criticized for how he depicted minorities (especially Native Americans), but here applies a more sympathetic touch. Legendary tennis star Althea Gibson (quite appealing in her only feature) plays Hannah’s slave, Lukey. Gibson reportedly requested Ford alter her stereotypical dialogue, and Ford (perhaps surprisingly) acceded, and she gives a solid, sympathetic performance. Unfortunately, the death of stuntman Fred Kennedy during the climactic battle scene so depressed Ford that he lost interest in the film.
The requisite genre stalwarts are on hand: Bing Russell, Ken Curtis, O.Z. Whitehead, Basil Ruysdael, Hank Worden, Willis Bouchey, Strother Martin, Denver Pyle and Hoot Gibson (in his final feature), while David Buttolph contributes a rousing score. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
AMBULANCE (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Based on the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen, producer/director Michael Bay’s R-rated thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as adoptive brothers hijack an ambulance after a heist gone wrong and take drive Eiza Gonzalez, leading to a desperate chase between cops and criminals, with Garret Dillahunt as the police captain leading the pursuit, with Keir O’Donnell, Olivia Stambouliah, Jackson White, Moses Ingram, and A Martinez in support, available on DVD ($29.99 retail), Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
A BANQUET (IFC Midnight/RLJE Entertainment): Director Ruth Paxton’s award-winning debut feature stars Sienna Guillory as a recent widow increasingly alarmed by the behavior of older daughter Jessica Alexander, who claims to have undergone an otherworldly experience and that her body must remain pure for an upcoming spiritual event, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail).
CINDERELLA (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Camila Cabello makes her feature debut in the title role of writer/director Kay Cannon’s updated, PG-13-rated musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale by Charles Perrault, with Idina Menzel as the wicked stepmother and a star-studded cast including Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and producer James Corden, available on DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with gag reel.
CURSED (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The title proved all to apropos for this 2005 shocker, which reunited the Scream team of director Wes Craven, producer/screenwriter Kevin Williamson, and executive producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein, which was meant to put a fresh spin on the werewolf legend -- but ended up mired in post-production problems that entailed reshooting, recasting, dissent among its makers, and eventually a box-office flop. The cast includes Christina Ricci, Jesse Eisenberg, Joshua Jackson, Judy Greer, Shannon Elizabeth and Milo Ventimiglia, now available in a “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) that includes the original camera negative (unrated), the theatrical cut (rated PG-13), retrospective featurettes and interviews, and more.
ESCAPE THE FIELD (LionsGate): Once again, Richard Connell’s classic tale The Most Dangerous Game gets a contemporary reworking, in the R-rated feature debut of writer/director/producer Emerson Moore (who also appears), as a group of strangers awakens in a remote cornfield and are stalked by a mysterious assailant. The ensemble cast includes Jordan Claire Robbins, Shane West, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Elena Juatco, and Julian Feder, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
FATHERHOOD (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Kevin Hart produced and stars in screenwriter/director Paul Weitz’s PG-13-rated adaptation of Matthew Logelin’s best-selling novel, as a widowed father who struggles to raise young daughter Melody Hurd when his wife (Deborah Ayorinde) unexpectedly dies shortly after giving birth, with Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Frankie R. Faison, and Paul Reiser in support, available on DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail)
FIRE IN THE SKY (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Based on Travis Walton’s best-selling memoir The Walton Experience, director Robert Lieberman’s 1993 drama stars D.B. Sweeney as Walton, an Arizona logger who claims to have been abducted by aliens, which thrusts him into the center of a media firestorm. Intriguing but oddly muted and even heavy-handed, despite earnest performances by Robert Patrick, Craig Sheffer, Henry Thomas, Peter Berg, Kathleen Wilhoite, Noble Willingham, Bradley Gregg, and the much-missed James Garner, who puts a nice spin on his role as a skeptical lawman, available on Blu-ray ($32.98 retail), featuring retrospective interviews, photo gallery, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. **
MOTHERING SUNDAY (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Eva Husson directed this award-winning, R-rated adaptation of Graham Swift’s best-selling novella, set in post-World War I London and starring Odessa Young as a maid who enjoys a final, romantic encounter with a wealthy heir (Josh O’Connor) on the eve of his wedding to another woman, featuring star-studded support from Oscar winners Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Glenda Jackson, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail).
NICK CAVE: 20,000 DAYS ON EARTH (Giant Pictures/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this self-explanatory, award-winning 2014 documentary feature written and co-directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, detailing 24 hours in the life of Australian-born writer/actor/poet/composer/rock star Nick Cave (who also collaborated on the screenplay), featuring appearances by Kylie Minogue, Ray Winstone, Blixa Bargeld, Warren Ellis, and Cave’s wife Susie Bick, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
NINJA BADASS (Bayview Entertainment): Actor-turned-filmmaker Ryan Harrison’s award-winning debut feature puts a quirky, cult-friendly spin on the martial-arts genre, with Harrison playing a small-town screwball pitted against the members of the Ninja VIP Super Club, which is cutting – and chopping and kicking – a swath of destruction across the American Midwest, available on Blu-ray ($19.99 retail), replete with bonus features including audio commentary, blooper reel, deleted and extended scenes, and more.
SAVAGE SISTERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Eddie Romero’s R-rated action blow-out toplining Gloria Hendry, Cheri Caffaro, and Rosanna Ortiz as the tempestuous titular trio enmeshed in a South American revolution. Filmed – where else? – in the Philippines, this features such B-movie stalwarts as Sid Haig, Vic Diaz, Eddie Garcia, and producer John Ashley (who collaborated with Romero on numerous Filipino exploitation favorites). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
STANLEY/HORROR HIGH (Grindhouse Video/Vinegar Syndrome): A Blu-ray twin-bill ($22.99 retail) of drive-in exploitation favorites released by Crown International Pictures: William Grefe’s Stanley (1972), starring Chris Robinson in the title role of a deranged misfit whose pet rattlesnake dispatches his enemies; and 1973’s Horror High (also released as Twisted Brain), an ersatz riff on Stevenson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde starring Pat Cardi (in his final feature to date) as a high-school misfit who ingests a potion that turns him into a vicious killer. Both films are rated PG and bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, featurettes and interviews, and more.
STUNT ROCK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Screenwriter/director Brian Trenchard-Smith’s PG-rated 1978 adventure stars Australian stuntman Grant Page (as “himself”) who encounters the rock group Sorcery during a visit to Los Angeles and joins the latest tour, devising dangerous effects and stunts to augment their live performances. Look fast for Phil Hartman (billed as “Hartmann”) in his feature debut, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective and vintage interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
“SUMMERS WITH PICASSO” (Icarus Films Home Video): A DVD documentary double-feature ($29.98) of films focusing on the life and legacy of Pablo Picasso (1881-1973): Francois Levy-Keuntz’s On The French Riviera With Man Ray and Picaddo and Christian Tran’s Picasso and Sima, Antibes 1946 (in French with English subtitles), plus Alain Resnais and Robert Hessens’ documentary short Guernica (in French with English subtitles).
A TASTE OF WHALE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/cinematographer/director Vincent Kelner’s well-rounded documentary feature details the annual whale hunt in the Faroe Islands, from both the perspectives of traditional whalers and members of the animal-advocacy group Sea Shepherd (including, at one point, Pamela Anderson!) who protest the hunt – although environmental factors also cast a shadow. Kelner’s cinematography is breathtaking, and Merryn Jeann’s score is effective when it steers clear of the heaving chorales. In English, Faroese and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
WORKHORSE QUEEN (Breaking Glass Pictures): Writer/cinematographer/director Angela Washko’s award-winning documentary feature debut focuses on Ed Popil and his alter-ego, the “international celebrity housewife” Mrs. Kasha Davis, and his ambition to participate in the VH1 reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race. A little unfocused early on, this settles into a warm-hearted groove as it details Popil’s image (and self-image) problems, troubles with alcohol, and relationship with husband Steven Levins, as well as offering an entertaining, sympathetic glimpse into the “drag” community, available on DVD ($24.99 retail), replete with bonus Q&A sessions. ***
