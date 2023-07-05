PICK OF THE WEEK
THE SERVANT (The Criterion Collection): This award-winning 1963 adaptation of Robin Maugham’s 1948 novella represented a major triumph for leading man Dirk Bogarde, screenwriter Harold Pinter, and particularly Joseph Losey, whose Hollywood career had been derailed by the Hollywood Blacklist. It’s a compelling, penetrating evisceration of the British class structure, which had been crumbling in the post-war years and seemed (to some) to be reaching critical mass.
James Fox (in what was billed as his feature debut) plays Tony, a wealthy London wastrel with boastful dreams and deep pockets. Upon moving into his new house, he engages Hugo Barrett (Bogarde) as his manservant. Barrett takes to the job all too easily, much to the suspicion of Tony’s girlfriend Susan (Wendy Craig). Barrett persuades Tony to hire the comely Vera (Sarah Miles) as maid, under the pretense that she is his sister. She is not, as Tony and Susan soon discover …
As Barrett exerts more control over the household, Tony becomes a dispirited, hapless drunkard. Bogarde’s Barrett is literally the devil in disguise, manipulating those around him for his own gain and exposing the hypocrisies and vulnerabilities of Tony and Susan’s upper-crust upbringing. Although understandably dated in some respects, The Servant remains a corrosive portrayal of immorality, corruption, and decadence, conveyed with a cold-blooded assurance. The film was a huge hit in its native England and an arthouse smash stateside and gave a huge boost to the careers of Fox, Craig, and the alluring Miles (who was dating Fox at the time). Such familiar folk as Patrick Magee, Catherine Lacey, and Richard Vernon appear briefly, and keep an eye out for Pinter in the restaurant scene.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes retrospective and vintage interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Co-story/screenwriter George Tillman Jr. directed this fact-based, faith-based, self-explanatory PG-13-rated sports drama, originally titled Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Former Heavyweight Champion of the World, starring Khris Davis as the legendary boxer who grew up impoverished, channeled his anger and energy into becoming an Olympic champion, then the heavyweight champion of the world, before a near-fatal injury inspired him to become a Baptist minister, but financial difficulties compelled him to resume his boxing career in his 40s – and we all know what happened next. Foreman himself was an executive producer, and the supporting cast includes Forest Whitaker (who stepped in when Michael K. Williams tragically died) as Foreman’s trainer Doc Broadus, former pro boxer Carlos Takam (in his feature debut) as Joe Frazier, and Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali, available on DVD ($34.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($38.99 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and gag reel.
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/director/screenwriter Guy Ritchie’s R-rated wartime saga stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an Army veteran who undertakes a seemingly impossible mission to rescue the Afghan interpreter (Dar Salim) who saved his life in combat but is now being pursued by the Tabliban, with Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Jason Wong, Rhys Yates, Emily Beechum, and Jonny Lee Miller in support, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail).
HAND OF DEATH (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of an R-rated 1976 martial-arts extravaganza (originally titled Shao lin men and also released as Countdown to Kung Fu), which marked an early credit for writer/director John Woo (billed as Wu Yu-sheng), starring Tan Tao-Liang and a young Jackie Chan as warriors pitted against sadistic traitor James Tien and his ruthless sidekick Sammo Hung. One of the first collaborations between Chan, Hung, and co-star Biao Yuen (“The Three Brothers”) and the only collaboration between Chan and Woo. Bonus features include Cantonese and/or Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet and poster, vintage interviews, trailer gallery, and more.
I AM T-REX (Well Go USA Entertainment): Siong Ming and Shelin co-directed this family-friendly animated fantasy set in the prehistoric era, focusing on an orphaned young Tyrannosaurus Rex as he comes of age and becomes enmeshed in a struggle for power in the Green Valley. It’s not up to Disney standards but passes the time easily enough, especially for children who love dinosaurs … and what kid doesn’t? Originally produced in China (but dubbed into English), this plays as if it was cut down to its present 81-minute length. The DVD retails for $19.99, the Blu-ray for $29.98. **
THE MAN FROM TORONTO (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A case of mistaken identity brings bumbling would-be entrepreneur Kevin Hart and steely-eyed, titular hitman Woody Harrelson together in director Patrick Hughes’s PG-13-rated farce in which they must elude the FBI and assassins in order to survive, with Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Matthews, and Ellen Barkin caught in the comedic crossfire, available on DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with deleted scenes.
MATTER OUT OF PLACE (Icarus Films Home Video): Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Geyrhalter’s award-winning documentary feature examines the escalating global concerns regarding garbage and waste, how it threatens the ecological future of this planet, and the tireless efforts by disparate groups of people to prevent that from happening despite considerable obstacles. In English and German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail).
MILLENNIUM MAMBO (Metrograph Pictures/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of producer/director Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s award-winning, R-rated romantic thriller (originally titled Qian xe man bo) starring Shu Qi as a woman who reflects on her past as a restless hostess torn between her obnoxious boyfriend (Chun-hao Tuan) and a smooth-talking gangster (Jack Kao), set against the neon-lit backdrop of nocturnal Taipei. In Mandarin with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, re-release trailer, and video essay.
THE POPE’S EXORCIST (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A slumming Russell Crowe’s indulgent turn as maverick Vatican exorcist Father Gabriel Amorth is the only distinguishing feature of this “adaptation” of Amorth’s best-selling memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories, which sees the intrepid clergyman squaring off against demonic forces at the San Sebastian abbey in Spain. The usual trappings of Satanic panic are on full display – contortionism, levitation, guttural growling, projectile vomiting, et al – but this is merely another rehash of familiar elements, available on DVD ($19.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features. Rated R. *
PROJECT: ALF (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): Executive producer Paul Fusco and producer Tom Patchett, creators of the NBC sitcom ALF (which stood for “Alien Life Form” and ran 1986-‘90), reunited to co-write this belated – and wholly unnecessary – 1996 TV movie set immediately after the series end, with the titular character (again played by Fusco) being detained at an Air Force base where he is to be eliminated – so he promptly escapes and slapstick “hi-jinks” ensue. Fusco and Beverly Archer are the only original cast members to reprise their roles, with Ed Begley Jr., Miguel Ferrer, William O’Leary, Jensen Daggett, John Schuck, Charles Robinson, Ray Walston, and Martin Sheen (!) wasting their talents in support, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), replete with retrospective interview, photo gallery, trailers, and more. ½
TALES FROM THE GIMLI HOSPITAL REDUX (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of Guy Maddin’s 1988 feature debut, a low-budget black-and-white fable set against the backdrop of a smallpox epidemic in a Manitoba during the turn of the century. Highly expressionistic and wildly unconventional – to say nothing of being clearly inspired by David Lynch’s early films – this was an instant cult sensation and a staple of the midnight-movie circuit for years, although it’s not for all tastes. Still, it’s well worth a look for more adventurous filmgoers. Bonus features include audio commentary, Maddin’s 2000 short film The Heart of the World, and re-release trailer. **½
“TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC): The Walking Dead universe continues to expand in this AMC anthology series created by executive producers Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell, which follows various characters (some new and some old) from the earlier series as they continue to battle zombies – and sometimes each other – in all six episodes from the inaugural 2022 season, boasting a star-studded cast including Samantha Morton, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, Jillian Bell, Danny Ramirez, and Julie Carmen, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.97 retail).
WARRIORS TWO (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director/co-star Sammo Hung’s R-rated 1978 martial-arts blow-out (originally titled Zan xian sheng yu zhao qian Hua) stars Casanova Wong as a bank teller who recovers from a brutal beating and learns the Wing Chun fighting style from a wise master (Leung Kar-Yan) in order to exact revenge. Bonus features include both the Hong Kong cut and international version, Cantonese and Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries, collectible booklet and poster, original trailers, and more.
“WARTIME GIRLS”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): A three-DVD collection ($39.95 retail) of all 13 episodes from the 2018 season of the critically acclaimed drama series (originally titled Wojenne dziewczyny) set during the Nazi occupation of Poland during World War II, starring Vanessa Aleksander, Aleksandra Pisula, and Marta Mazurek as three young women from vastly disparate backgrounds who join the resistance movement, putting their lives – and the lives of their loved ones – in constant peril. In German and Polish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.95 retail).
