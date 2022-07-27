PICK OF THE WEEK
RAGING BULL (The Criterion Collection): One of the all-time greats, Martin Scorsese’s peerless 1980 biography of boxer Jake La Motta is filled with passion, power, and resonance – both in terms of storytelling and filmmaking. It may be too much for some viewers, but there’s no denying its impact.
Based on La Motta’s memoir (written with Joseph Carter and Peter Savage), De Niro walked off with the Oscar as Best Actor for his unstinting, unyielding performance as Jake, a brutish yet vulnerable man whose hair-trigger temper and single-minded determination made him a champion, yet those same traits all but obliterated his personal life. Joe Pesci, as Jake’s brother Joey, and Cathy Moriarty (in her feature debut) as Jake’s teenaged bride Vickie, lend strong support, earning Oscar nominations of their own. They attempt to save Jake from his worst enemy – himself – yet Jake inevitably alienates and pushes them away.
The boxing scenes barely take up 10 minutes, but are conveyed in unforgettable fashion by Michael Chapman’s breathtaking black-and-white cinematography. The film is more a domestic drama, but a brilliantly played and often emotionally harrowing one, worthy of Tennessee Williams – except that, in this case, it’s true.
In addition to De Niro’s Best Actor win, Thelma Schoonmaker’s editing also earned an Oscar, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.
Both the Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) include multiple audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage interviews, documentary shorts, and more. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALTER EGO (Indican Pictures): Filmmaker Ezio Massa’s award-winning psychological thriller stars Dylan Walsh as a best-selling horror author determined to kill off his most popular character, which sends him into alcohol-fueled paranoia. Echoes of Stephen King abound, and there are some intriguing ideas, but too sketchy to really succeed. Walsh and associate producer Steve Stanulis (as the security guard who interrogates him) make the most of their roles, and Eric Roberts enjoys his biggest role in a while as a detective investigating the bloody aftermath. Perhaps the film’s biggest mystery is why the film is set in Nyack, NY, but misspelled as “Nyak” throughout. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes bonus features. **
ANTS! (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this 1977 ABC-TV movie (broadcast as It Happened at Lakewood Manor and Panic at Lakewood Manor), in which a luxurious mountain resort – owned by Myrna Loy, no less – is besieged by voracious ants immune to traditional pesticides. The Naked Jungle (1954) it’s not, and despite a few unintentional laughs, the star-studded cast is squandered: Robert Foxworth, Lynda Day George, Suzanne Somers, Bernie Casey, Brian Dennehy, Karen Lamm, Anita Gillette, Gerald Gordon, Barry Van Dyke, and Steve Franken. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes both the original television ratio and overseas theatrical format, audio commentary, and retrospective interviews. *
DONA FLOR AND HER TWO HUSBANDS (Film Movement Classics): Director/screenwriter Bruno Barreto’s award-winning 1976 adaptation of Jorge Amado’s novel (originally titled Dona Flor e Seus Dois Maridos) stars Sonia Braga in the title role, a lusty widow unsatisfied with her second marriage to staid pharmacist Mauro Medonca, but unexpectedly finds sexual bliss when the ghost of ex-husband Jose Wilker materializes back into her life – and her bed. Vaguely reminiscent of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, this spicy confection became the highest-grossing Brazilian film in history and made the scintillating Braga an international sex symbol. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, collectible booklet, and behind-the-scenes featurette. ***
DUAL (RLJE Films): Riley Stearns wrote, produced, and directed this well-made, existential sci-fi parable starring Karen Gillan as a dying woman who consents to be cloned then undergoes a miraculous recovery and is compelled, by law, to duel her double to the death. The concept is consistently intriguing and there are moments of black comedy, but too often talky and it never quite coalesces despite the best efforts of all concerned, including Gillan (extremely low-key in both roles), Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, and Theo James. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated R. **
THE DUKE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Director Roger Michell’s final feature, this R-rated, fact-based caper stars Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton, the working-class eccentric who made headlines by stealing Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London in 1961, with Helen Mirren (as Bunton’s wife), Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode, James Wilby, Andrew Havill, and Anna Maxwell Martin (Michell’s real-life wife) in support, available on DVD ($17.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
INVISIBLE VALLEY (Kino Lorber): Filmmaker Aaron Maurer’s feature documentary debut chronicles a year in California’s Coachella Valley, home to the annual music festival, focuses on the residents who call it home and the visitors who have made it a popular tourist destination, despite looming economic and environmental concerns that potentially could have major consequences on the region. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
MEN IN BLACK (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): A 25th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo SteelBook ($38.99 retail) of director Barry Sonnenfeld’s blockbuster 1997 adaptation of the popular Lowell Cunningham/Sandy Carruthers comic series, boasting the winning duo of Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as investigators for the titular, covert organization dedicated to monitoring extra-terrestrial activity on Earth, which comes in handy when a malevolent being known as “The Bug” (Vincent D’Onofrio) begins wreaking havoc. Linda Fiorentino, Tony Shalhoub, Carel Struycken, Jon Gries, and Rip Torn lend sturdy support, and the film won Rick Baker an Oscar for Best Makeup Effects, with additional nominations for Best Art Direction/Best Set Decoration and Best Original Score. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentary and featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and more. Rated PG-13. ***
MUSEUM TOWN (Kino Lorber): Meryl Streep narrates this documentary about the history of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), the largest museum devoted to contemporary work in the world, and North Adams, the struggling town where it’s located. The feature debut of writer/producer/director Jennifer Trainer (the development director at MoCA) features appearances by David Byrne, Nick Cave, James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, and others. Informative and upbeat, but leisurely paced. Streep hasn’t all that much to say, although there’s a glimpse of sculpture on display created by her husband, Don Gummer. The DVD retails for $19.95. **½
THE SILVER SCREEN: COLOR ME LAVENDER (Kino Classics): Dan Butler narrates director Mark Rappaport’s light-hearted 1997 documentary highlighting veiled homosexual overtones in various films from Hollywood’s golden period. Alternately amusing and humorously insightful, but too often repetitious and self-satisfied. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes three bonus short films by Rappaport. **
STEELE JUSTICE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The special-edition Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the silly, cliché-riddled 1987 shoot-‘em-up written and directed by Robert Boris, starring Martin Kove as John Steele (hence the title), a hard-bitten Vietnam veteran and ex-cop who wages a one-man crusade against his wartime nemesis (Soon-Teck Oh), now lording over the Vietnamese Mafia in Southern California. This attempt to make Kove a big-screen action star has its laughs (mostly unintentional), but mostly sticks to the standard formula, with Sela Ward, Ronny Cox, Bernie Casey, Joseph Campanella, Jan Gan Boyd, Sarah Douglas, Shannon Tweed, and Al Leong caught in the crossfire. Bonus features include audio commentary (with Kove and Boris) and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Cheng Cheng Films): Writer/director Wei Shujun’s award-winning, semi-autobiographical 2020 debut feature (originally titled Ye ma fen Zhong) stars Zhou You as an aspiring film student who chucks his responsibilities and instead embarks on an impetuous road trip to Mongolia, which unexpectedly revives his aspirations while opening his eyes to the world around him. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“THAT DIRTY BLACK BAG”: SEASON 1 (RLJE Entertainment/AMC Networks): Hard-boiled sheriff Dominic Cooper locks horns with unscrupulous bounty hunter Douglas Booth in a desolate, desperate town, in all eight episodes from the inaugural 2022 of the BRON Studios/AMC Western series, created by writers Mauro Aragoni, Silvia Ebreul, and Marcello Izzi, with Aidan Gillen, Niv Sultan, Christian Cook, Guido Caprini, and Travis Fimmel rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
WOLF HOUND (LionsGate): James Maslow stars in producer/director/story writer Michael B. Chait’s fact-based, R-rated debut feature (originally titled Operation Wolf Hound) as a downed Allied flier in World War II attempting a daring escape behind enemy lines after discovering evidence of a secret Nazi bomb capable of destroying an entire city, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more.
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (The Criterion Collection): Renate Reinsve’s stellar performance (Best Actress at Cannes) dominates writer/director Joaquim Trier’s indulgent but telling character study (originally titled Verdens versle menneske) following a young woman’s maturation through each career change and each romantic relationship. This earned Academy Award nominations for Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay (Trier and Eskil Vogt), but it’s Reinsve’s turn that remains indelible. In Norwegian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including interviews, deleted scenes, and more. ***
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
