FIGHTING BACK (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): While Charles Bronson was toiling on Death Wish sequels for Golan/Globus at Cannon Films, original Death Wish producer Dino De Laurentiis (the man, the myth) revisited vigilante territory with this gritty 1982 melodrama filmed in South Philadelphia – which automatically makes it worthwhile. (This critic is allowed a “hometown discount” for his beloved birthplace.)
Tom Skerritt stars as John D’Angelo, a hard-working delicatessen owner fed up with crime in his neighborhood, especially after his wife (Patti LuPone) and elderly mother (Gina DeAngeles) are injured in separate incidents. He founds the People’s Neighborhood Patrol (PNP) and sets about punishing evildoers: Drug dealers, muggers, purse snatchers, and anyone who looks even remotely shady is fair game. The PNP generates headlines and grass-roots popularity, but isn’t so well-regarded by the police, local politicians, and particularly the criminal element. John’s not only fighting crime, he’s fighting the establishment – and darned if he isn’t winning on both fronts. But it comes at a cost.
Under Lewis Teague’s efficient direction, Fighting Back flexes its knee-jerk muscles in predictable but effective fashion, augmented by a solid cast, authentic locations, and just enough credibility to add extra texture to the proceedings. It’s even thought-provoking on occasion … until the action resumes, of course.
Skerritt’s Alien co-star Yaphet Kotto appears all-too-briefly as Ivanhoe Washington, a community activist who (not inaccurately) accuses the PNP of racial profiling, but it’s essentially a cameo. Faring better are Michael Sarrazin, Ted Ross, David Rasche, Frank Sivero, Earle Hyman, Jim Moody, Peter Brocco, and legendary comedian Pat Cooper (who died in June) as the neighborhood druggist. LuPone, in a rare feature lead, brings depth and strength to what easily could have been the weepy-wife role, but it’s the dynamic Skerritt who dominates as John, whose fiery temper and justifiable outrage are tempered by indecision and guilt over his actions. Everybody involved brings just a little bit extra.
The limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes collectible booklet and poster, retrospective interviews, trailer and TV spot, and more. Rated R. **½
“ABER BERGEN”: COMPLETE SERIES (MHz Choice/Kino Lorber): A self-explanatory DVD collection ($79.95 retail) of all 30 episodes from the entire 2016-’18 run of the popular, award-winning drama series focused on the titular Norwegian law firm, where its principal partners (Odd-Magnus Williamson and Ellen Dorrit Petersen) have recently divorced but are trying to maintain a professional relationship as they tackle the toughest cases yet can’t avoid their mutual attraction – and occasional antagonism. Line Verndal, Lykke Kristine Moen, Siv Toren Knudsen Petersen, and Torgny Gerhard Aanderaa round out the regular cast. In Norwegian with English subtitles.
“DALGLIESH”: SERIES ONE (Acorn): Bertie Carvel returns as the widowed, poetry-writing British police inspector Adam Dalgliesh in all six feature-length episodes from the 2023 season of the popular mystery series based on the best-selling mystery novels by P.D. James, which follows Dalgliesh’s career from the 1970s to the present day, with Carlyss Peer as his partner and guest appearances by Michael Culkin, Sorcha Cusack, Michael Maloney, David Bamber, Daisy Waterstone, and Richard Harrington, available on DVD ($49.99 retail).
“GANGS OF LONDON”: SEASON 2 (AMC+): Created by Gareth Evans (who also directed selected episodes) and Matt Flannery, this Emmy-nominated crime series, aired on AMC+, depicts the violence that transpires following the murder of a high-powered crime boss, as his surviving family and rivals jockey for position and power in contemporary London, in all eight episodes from the 2022 season, featuring an ensemble cast including Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Taye Matthew, available on DVD ($34.97 retail).
THE IRON PREFECT (Radiance Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Pasquale Squitieri’s award-winning, fact-based crime drama (originally titled Il prefetto di ferro) based on screenwriter Arrigo Petacco’s non-fiction best-seller, starring Giuliano Gemma as Cesare Mori, the incorruptible and relentless police prefect who waged a one-man war against the Sicilian mafia in the 1920, featuring an Ennio Morricone score and a cast including Claudia Cardinale, Francisco Rabal, Stefano Satta Flores, Rik Battaglia, and Paul Muller caught in the crossfire. Bonus features include original Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, collectible booklet, original trailer, and more.
LOVE AGAIN (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): James C. Strouse wrote and directed this PG-13 remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur dich (based on Sofie Cramer’s novel), starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a grief-stricken woman who calls her late fiancé’s cell phone and unexpectedly ends up embarking on a relationship with Sam Heughan, who now has the number, with Russell Tovey, Celia Imrie, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Jonas’s real-life husband Nick Jonas, and executive producer Celine Dion (playing herself) in support, available on DVD ($34.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($38.99 retail), each with bonus features.
McBAIN (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment Group): James Glickenhaus wrote and directed this 1991 shoot-‘em-up starring Christopher Walken as the titular character, a Vietnam veteran-turned-mercenary who leads a covert mission to quash the Colombian drug cartels. A potentially topical plot, augmented by Glickenhaus’s propensity for explosive action sequences, is undermined by a standard-issue storyline. Walken, in a role that vaguely echoes his Oscar-winning role in The Deer Hunter (1978) and subsequent turn in The Dogs of War (1981), coasts through the predictable proceedings with a distinct air of indifference, and a capable cast is wasted: Maria Conchita Alonso, Michael Ironside, Steve W. James, Jay Patterson, Chick Vennera, Thomas G. Waites, Luis Guzman, and Victor Argo, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
MY MAN GODFREY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Henry Koster’s bubbly 1957 remake of the classic 1936 screwball comedy (based on Eric Hatch’s novel) stars June Allyson as a scatter-brained heiress who impetuously hires itinerant hobo David Niven to be her butler, which causes chaos in the household when she takes a shine to him and his true identity comes to light. This typically glossy Ross Hunter production offers great chemistry between the two leads, with Jessie Royce Landis, Jay Robinson, Martha Hyer, Robert Keith, and Eva Gabor lending sturdy support. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
ON THE EDGE (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Giordano Gederlini’s thriller (originally titled Entre la vie et la mort) stars Antonio de la Torre as an ex-cop-turned-subway operator in Brussels who witnesses his estranged son’s tragic death on a subway platform, discovers that he was involved with a murderous band of thieves, and embarks on a one-man mission to track down the culprits while avoiding the police. In French and Spanish with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
ONLY IN THEATERS (Kino Lorber): Executive producer Raphael Sbarge directed this feature documentary chronicling the Hollywood history of the Laemmle family, which has thrived over the years thanks to the Laemmle Theaters in Southern California, one of the premier venues for independent and arthouse cinema in Southern California, and how it has weathered financial hardships and, more recently, the COVID pandemic, featuring interviews with filmmakers (including Cameron Crowe, Ava DuVernay, James Ivory, Rebecca Grossman, Nicole Holofcener, and Allison Anders) and such noted film critics as Leonard Maltin, Kenneth Turan, and my friend and mentor Kevin Thomas (only briefly). Undeniably affectionate and respectful, but often repetitious – and Sbarge’s spoken observations are unnecessary. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary, additional interviews, and more. **½
PAINT (IFC Films): Executive producer Owen Wilson headlines the PG-13-rated debut feature of writer/director Brit McAdams, as a mellow, smooth-talking public-television artist (obviously modeled on the late Bob Ross) whose status is threatened when the station hires younger, more talented artist Ciara Renée (in her feature debut), with Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lucy Freyer, Stephen Root, and McAdams himself on hand, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes gallery, deleted scenes, and more.
“SOUNDIES”: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION (Kino Classics): A four-disc Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail) of 200 short films from the 1940s, curated by author and film historian Susan Delson, which showcased legendary show-biz luminaries (although not necessarily movie stars) including Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Doris Day, Cab Calloway, Nat King Cole, Ricardo Montalban, Dorothy Dandridge, Hoagy Carmichael, Gale Storm, Fats Waller, and many others. Many of the shorts consist of a musical number or two and are thus regarded by many historians as the precursor to the music video. Bonus features include collectible booklet, filmed introductions, and interviews.
“THE VENTURE BROS.”: RADIANT IS THE BLOOD OF THE BABOON HEART (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment): This R-rated, feature-length spin-off of the popular, award-winning Adult Swim adventure/comedy series created by executive producer/writer/director Chris McCulloch and executive producer/writer Doc Hammer reunites original cast members James Urbaniak (“Dr. Venture”), Patrick Warburton (“Brock Samson”), Michael Sinterniklaas (“Dean Venture”), McCulloch (“Hank Venture”) and Hammer (“Dr. Mrs. The Monarch”) sees the good doctor embarking on his most ambitious project yet, which will either yield salvation or ruination, with a star-studded voice-over cast in support: J.K. Simmons, Clancy Brown, Bina Arianda, John Hodgman, Hal Lublin, Charles Parnell, Jay Pharoah, Dana Snyder, Steven Rattazzi, and Jane Lynch. The Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) boasts such bonus features as audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, and more.
WITCHTRAP (MVD Entertainment Group): Genre favorite Kevin S. Tenney wrote, produced, directed, and co-stars in this R-rated 1989 shocker sees a team of parapsychologists investigating a haunted house whose reputation is well-founded, with James W. Quinn, Kathleen Bailey, Judy Tatum (in her final feature to date), Rob Zapple (in his feature debut), and popular “scream queen” Linnea Quigley as those in harm’s way. The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($24.95 retail include audio commentary, collectible mini-poster, retrospective interviews, original trailer, photo gallery, and more.
