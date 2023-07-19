PICK OF THE WEEK
CREEPSHOW (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Horror fans rejoiced when it was announced that filmmaker George A. Romero and best-selling novelist Stephen King were collaborating on a big-screen anthology in the spirit (no pun intended) of the old EC Comics’ Tales from the Crypt and Vault of Horror. For once, the hype and hoopla were well-founded, as Creepshow (1982)was an immediate cult classic. Although not a blockbuster, it spawned a 1987 sequel and was an obvious influence on the subsequent Tales from the Crypt HBO series.
Unlike the low-budget slasher films that proliferated at the time, Creepshow features a classy, all-star cast: Hal Holbrook, Fritz Weaver, Adrienne Barbeau, E.G. Marshall, Leslie Nielsen, Viveca Lindfors, Carrie Nye, Ed Harris, Ted Danson, an unbilled Tom Atkins, even King himself (deliriously hammy) – and everyone plays it with zesty enthusiasm. Romero’s imaginative direction, King’s snappy script, and Tom Savini’s memorable special effects offer laughs, chills, scares, and generally fun vibes all around.
Each of the stories – “Father’s Day,” “The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill,” “Something to Tide You Over,” “The Crate,” “They’re Creeping Up on You!” and the wrap-around – is essentially a morality play, in which characters suffers severe, sometimes supernatural, retribution for committing murder, exemplifying greed or corruption or, in the case of “Jordy Verrill” (whom King plays), being stupid. Everybody gets what they deserve – and it’s a diabolical delight.
The “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.93 retail) includes multiple audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, deleted scenes, and more. Rated R. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
“ANNA MAY WONG COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The title tells all in this Blu-ray triple feature ($49.95 retail) showcasing the talents of titular star Anna May Wong (1905-’61), the first Chinese American actress to achieve stardom in the United States, if only for a few years: Wong reprises her Broadway role in 1938’s Dangerous to Know co-starring Akim Tamiroff, Lloyd Nolan, and Gail Patrick; Island of Lost Men (1939) co-stars J. Carrol Naish, Anthony Quinn, and Broderick Crawford; and 1939’s King of Chinatown reunites her with Tamiroff, Naish, and Quinn. Bonus features include audio commentary for all three films.
CLOSE TO VERMEER (Kino Lorber): Suzanne Raes wrote and directed this feature documentary detailing the exhibition at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum showcasing the work of legendary Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer (1632-’75), offering both a concise, engrossing analysis and celebration of his work while also clearing up some controversies and misconceptions surrounding said work. A must for art aficionados. In English and Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
DAY ZERO (Well Go USA Entertainment): Originally titled Dia Cero, director/first-time editor Joey De Guzman’s award-winning shocker stars real-life MMA champion Brandon Vera as a former soldier whose release from prison unfortunately coincides with the outbreak of a virulent contagion that turns its victims into bloodthirsty zombies, forcing him into a life-and-death (and life-and-undeath) struggle to find and rescue his family. In Filipino and Tagalog with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
“DELIVER US” (MHz Choice/Kino Lorber): A two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of all eight episodes from the inaugural 2019 season of the suspense series (originally titled Fred til lands) set in a small Danish town, where residents band together to vanquish the local sadist (Morten Hee Andersen) whose prior crimes have gone unpunished. Claus Riis Ostergaard, Anders Juul, Lene Maria Christensen, Dar Salim, Marijana Jankovic, Sylvester Byder, and Frieda Krogholt round out the regular cast. In Danish with English subtitles.
“INDIANA JONES 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Paramount Home Entertainment): To commemorate the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the earlier four films – each directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as the titular hero -- have been issued as 4K Ultra HD combos (each $30.99 retail): 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (rated PG), 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (which aroused controversy for its PG rating), 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (rated PG-13), and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (rated PG-13). Each film contains a slew of bonus features.
IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Tony Award-winning playwright/director James Lapine wrote, produced, directed, and shot this first-rate feature documentary in which he converses with his friend Rose Styron, the noted poet, Human Rights activist, mother of three, and widow of author William Styron (The Confessions of Nat Turner, Sophie’s Choice) as she recounts her adventures in this thing called life. Both whimsical and honest, it’s the sheer, inspirational vibrancy of the 95-year-old Rose that shines through, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
“MOONHAVEN” (AMC Studios): Executive producer/writer Peter Ocko created this AMC+ science-fiction series set in a futuristic scientific community on the moon where the inhabitants attempt to reverse the ecological disasters that have befallen Earth, which is compromised by a mysterious murder that hints at a deeper, darker conspiracy to gain control of its technology, featuring an ensemble cast including Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Ayelet Zurer, Kadeem Hardison, Amara Karan, Elaine Tan, and Joe Manganiello, available on DVD ($35.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.98 retail).
PERSIAN LESSONS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Director Vadim Perelman’s award-winning 2020 World War II drama (originally titled Persischstunden), based on Wolfgang Kohlhaase’s short story Erfindung Einer Sprache), stars Nahuel Perez Biscayart as a French Jew imprisoned in a concentration camp who strikes a tenuous bargain with the commandant (Lars Eidinger) to teach him Persian – despite not knowing a word of the language. In English, Farsi, French, and German with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
A QUESTION OF SILENCE (Cult Epics/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($34.95 retail) of writer/director Marleen Gorris’s award-winning, R-rated 1982 feature debut (originally titled De stilte rond Christine M.) in which psychologist Cox Habbema is ordered to determine the sanity of three women (Edda Barends, Henriette Tol, and Nelly Frijda), who had no previous acquaintance with each other until they murdered a male shopkeeper in an Amsterdam boutique in broad daylight. In Dutch with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, vintage interviews, theatrical trailer, and more.
RARE OBJECTS (IFC Films): Katie Holmes produced, directed, co-scripted, and co-stars in this adaptation of Kathleen Tessario’s novel, which follows college student Julia Mayorga as she attempts to rebuild her life and self-esteem after being released from a psychiatric hospital following a sexual assault. Well-intentioned but somewhat heavy-handed (particularly in the first half), this benefits hugely from Mayorga’s fabulous turn (in her feature debut), and solid supporting work by Alan Cumming, Derek Luke, and Saundra Santiago, although Holmes pushes a little too hard as the unstable socialite who befriended Mayorga in the hospital and reconnects with her later. Nevertheless, it’s well worth a look, available on DVD ($27.97 retail). Rated R. **½
SCREAM VI (Paramount Home Entertainment): The latest R-rated, award-winning installment in the venerable slasher-film series sees previous “survivors” Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and executive producer Courteney Cox faced with yet another murderous Ghostface killer – this time in New York City – under the co-direction of Matt Bettenelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who helmed the previous outing), with Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and Tony Revolori joining the fearful fray, available on DVD ($25.99 retail), Blu-ray ($31.99 retail), 4K Ultra HD combo ($35.99 retail), and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo Steelbook ($44.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.
SKINAMARINK (Shudder/RLJE Films): Writer/director Kyle Edward Ball’s debut feature stars feature newcomers Lucas Paul and Dali Rose Tetreault as ‘90s-era siblings confronted with a nightmarish, unearthly phenomenon in which their father (Paul’s real-life dad Ross, also in his feature debut) has inexplicably vanished – as have all points of entry or exit in their house, available on DVD ($27.97 retail), Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo Steelbook ($35.97 retail), each replete with director/cinematographer audio commentary.
SLAVA UKRAINI (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Bernard-Henri Levy wrote and directed this feature documentary that examines the ongoing military conflict between Russia and the Ukraine as experienced by both soldiers and civilians during the second half of 2022. In English, French, and Ukrainian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), featuring Q&A session and theatrical trailer.
THE SOUND OF SUMMER (Unearthed Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The director “Guy” (real name: Guy Pearce – but not the actor) makes his feature debut with this uneven but unsettling psychological shocker set against the backdrop of a sweltering heatwave in Japan, starring Kaori Hoshino (in a full-tilt feature debut) as a young waitress who becomes obsessed with the delusion – or is it? – that the season’s onslaught of cicadas have managed to infect her body, leading her to a further descent into psychosis. Vaguely reminiscent of the Tracy Letts play Bug (adapted into a 2006 film by William Friedkin), this is definitely not for all tastes but bids fair to become a cult classic. In Japanese with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurette, trailers, and more. **
TOMMY GUNS (Kino Lorber): Writer/director/associate producer Carlos Conceicao’s award-winning historical drama (originally titled Nacao Valente) is set in 1974 Angola on the eve of Angola’s independence from Portugal after 400 years, following a disparate group of characters – on both sides of the conflict – who are caught up in the violence and racism of the impending revolution. In Nyaneka and Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, deleted scenes, and theatrical trailer.
