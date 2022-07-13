PICK OF THE WEEK
ROCK PAPER SCISSORS (Indican Pictures): Teen comedies tend to be a mixed bag, but this cheerful farce offers genuine laughs amid the requisite raunchiness, and even has a positive message – that every “dork” has his day and, with a little luck, the geek can inherit, if not the earth, a share of glory.
Energetically co-directed by writer/editor/producer Jayme Laforest and producer Richard Yearwood, this flaky farce stars newcomer Vahe Sevani as Kelvin, the new kid in school, who is subjected to the requisite humiliation by resident bullies. His only friend is Fritz (Jeremy Dozier), likewise a loser. Yet the two share an affinity for playing Rock Paper Scissors, and along with fellow misfits “Cheddar” (Bjorn Yearwood) and “Rerun” (newcomer Kristopher Maz) decide to compete the annual world championship, adopting the team name “Buck Futters.”
The admittedly thin storyline is offset by the affable cast, who exhibit a comfortable comedic chemistry. The narrative sags slightly at mid-point, then rebounds nicely with a remarkably accurate – and inspired – recreation of ESPN sports coverage surrounding the competition. The film reportedly cost less than $1 million, yet is quite polished and professionally executed. The filmmakers made every cent count. Rock Paper Scissors is a frothy diversion, and it delivers the laughs.
The DVD retails for $24.99. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALIENS, CLOWNS & GEEKS (Elfmaniac Media/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director/co-star Richard Elfman’s cult-friendly sci-fi spoof stars Bohdi Elfman (the filmmaker’s son) as a struggling actor who finds himself enmeshed in an intergalactic conflict between killer clowns and crazed aliens – with the future of the universe at stake. George Wendt, French Stewart, Steve Agee, Rebecca Forsythe, Martin Klebba, Angeline-Rose Troy, Nic Novicki, the late Verne Troyer (in one of his last roles), and newcomer Anastasia Elfman (the filmmaker’s wife) also appear, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features.
GIRLS’ NITE OUT (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): As slasher movies go, director Robert Deubel’s only feature (originally titled The Scaremaker), depicting an annual college scavenger hunt complicated – to say the very least – by a knife-wielding fiend disguised as the campus mascot, is reasonably paced, with spooky atmosphere and grisly kills, a genuinely surprising twist ending, and a competent cast headed by the always-welcome Hal Holbrook (who reportedly filmed his entire role in one day!), Julia Montgomery (in her feature debut), Rutanya Alda, James Carroll, Lauren-Marie Taylor, Hal’s son David Holbrook (in his feature debut), and legendary basketball coach Al McGuire (in his only feature), typecast as the college’s coach. The “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) is jam-packed with extras, including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, collectible booklet, original trailers, and more. Rated R. **
HERO (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of co-star/director Corey Yuen’s R-rated 1997 gangster saga (originally titled Ma Yong Zhen), essentially a remake of the 1972 crime drama The Boxer from Shantung, starring Takeshi Kaneshiro and Yuen Wah as refugees who seek their fortune in Shanghai, which they do when they drift into a life of crime. Bonus features include both the original Cantonese and Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and trailers.
“KILLING EVE”: SEASON 4 (RLJE Entertainment/AMC Networks): British intelligence agent Sandra Oh’s obsessive pursuit of renegade assassin Jodie Comer comes to a boil in all eight feature-length episodes from the 2022 season of the award-winning BBC America espionage series based on the best-selling series of Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, with Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
LAST OF THE DOGMEN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer Tab Murphy’s only directorial feature, this rugged but rambling 1995 contemporary Western teams Tom Berenger as a dogged bounty hunter with Barbara Hershey as an anthropologist who discover evidence of a lost Cheyenne tribe in a remote corner of the Rocky Mountains. The final release from Savoy Pictures and a box-office failure, it’s worth a look for genre aficionados, with Kurtwood Smith, Mark Boone Junior, Steve Reevis, Gregory Scott Cummins, Graham Jarvis (in his final feature), Parley Baer (in his final feature), and Molly Parker (in her feature debut) in support, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG-13. **½
THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE (Synapse Films): A special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of director Jorge Grau’s 1974 chiller (originally titled No profaner el sureno de los Muertos and also released as Don’t Open the Window and Let Sleeping Corpses Lie) starring Ray Lovelock and Cristina Galbo as a hippie couple who stumble across a series of brutal murders in a remote English village, only to discover that hi-tech soundwaves (for pest control!) are reviving the dead as voracious zombies. Some truly clumsy moments are balanced by some atmospheric and truly disturbing ones. A slumming Arthur Kennedy (replete with Irish accent) chews the scenery as the antagonistic, bigoted cop who harasses Lovelock and Galbo at every turn. He’s a long way from Lawrence of Arabia (1962) but adds to the “status” of this undeniable cult classic. Bonus features include audio commentaries, the retrospective documentary Jorge Grau: Catalonia’s Cult Film King (2020), theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
MONDOCANE (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Alessandro Celli’s feature debut takes place in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Italy, focusing on two young friends (newcomers Dennis Protopapa and Guiliano Soprano) struggling to survive a perilous landscape rocked by an escalating war between rival gangs. In Italian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
MUTANT BLAST (Troma Films/MVD Entertainment Group): The world is in ruins following a zombie apocalypse in screenwriter/editor/producer/director Fernando Alle’s award-winning 2018 feature debut, based on Alex Duda’s Dolphinman, with Joaquim Guerreiro as a genetically enhanced warrior and Maria Leite as a soldier attempting to find safe haven against all odds. In French and Portuguese with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail).
THE PERFECT DAVID (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/director Felipe Gomez Aparicio’s feature debut (originally titled El perfecto David) stars strapping newcomer Mauricio Di Yario as the titular character, a teenager whose obsession with bodybuilding consumes him and his overly doting mother (Umbia Colombo). Brooding and highly suggestive, this benefits from Adolpho Veloso’s overpoweringly stylized cinematography and strong work from Di Yario and Colombo, but Aparicio’s almost fetishistic approach sometimes obscures the narrative. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail). **½
“THE RAVAGER/THE BUSHWHACKER DOUBLE FEATURE” (American Arcana/CAV Distributing): A self-explanatory Blu-ray twin-bill ($29.95 retail) consisting of director Charles Nizet’s 1970 sexploitation thriller The Ravager (originally rated X), starring Pierre Agostino (billed as “Piere Gostin” in his feature debut) as a deranged Vietnam veteran-turned-rapist and mad bomber; and The Bushwhacker (1968), produced and directed by Byron Mabe (as “B. Ron Elliot”), starring Dan Martin (billed as “Ronny Runningboard”) as a sadistic hermit who shoots down a small plane and proceeds to hunt down the survivors one by one. Bonus features include trailers.
RYOMA! THE PRINCE OF TENNIS (Eleven Arts/Shout! Factory): A DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) of director Hiroshi Koujina’s debut feature, based on the long-running manga (originally titled Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis Shinsei Gekijouban Tennis no Ouji-sama) details the misadventures of the titular tennis prodigy and his classmate when they are unexpectedly thrust back into time, before the legendary match in which Ryoma’s father competed in a championship match in the United States. The single bonus feature is “Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis Glory Edition,” a full-length alternative cut of the film.
SCARF FACE (IndiePix Films): Executive producer/editor Joe Ruzer and writer/executive producer Sean Slater co-directed this informative documentary feature that chronicles the history of eating competitions sponsored by George Shea’s (sometimes controversial) Major League Eating organization, as well as the long-standing rivalry between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition on Coney Island. Initially good-humored, this meticulously delves into darker, more depressing territory in the second half, and despite a pushy denouement it certainly qualifies as “food for thought,” although it’s unlikely to arouse anyone’s appetite after a while. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, extended scenes and outtakes, and more. ***
STRAIGHT TO VHS (IndiePix Films): Silva Torres makes an auspicious writing/directing debut with this entertaining documentary feature in which he delves into the mystery behind Acto de Violencia en una Joven Periodistra (Act of Violence in a Young Journalist), a low-rent 1988 exploitation melodrama directed by Manuel Lamas, which was the first direct-to-video movie made in Uruguay and is considered a cult classic among bad-movie mavens. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes the full-length feature version of Act of Violence in a Young Journalist and original trailer. ***
ZERO CONTACT (LionsGate): Producer Rick Dugdale’s R-rated directorial feature debut features Anthony Hopkins as a deceased computer tycoon involving the investigation of a mysterious, hi-tech program called “The Quantinuum Initiative” that could conceivably enable time travel, which prompts a series of violent events executed by international agents determined to possess it. Two sequels are currently in pre-production, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail),
