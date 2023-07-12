PICK OF THE WEEK
THE TRUMAN SHOW (Paramount Home Entertainment): In retrospect, it is truly amazing just how prescient this 1998 comedy (of sorts?) predicted reality television, the found-footage and surveillance-camera craze, media manipulation, and the never-ending appetite for televised entertainment. Like Network (1976), The Truman Show wasn’t so much satire as prophecy.
Jim Carrey plays the titular Truman Burbank, an all-American everyman living the perfect life in a perfect little suburb, replete with chipper wife (Laura Linney), doting mom (Holland Taylor), and long-time best bud (Noah Emmerich). He’s also the star of the most popular TV show in the world … only he doesn’t know it. His entire life has been a charade, right from birth – and masterminded by Christof (Ed Harris), the god-like creator of The Truman Show.
In addition to Carrey’s brilliant performance, which helps to alleviate the underlying cynicism of Andrew Niccol’s ingenious screenplay, the existential and symbolic overtones are smoothly incorporated in Peter Weir’s polished, persuasive direction. Carrey is surrounded by actors firing on all cylinders: Linney (whose breakdown scene is shattering), Natascha McElhone (as Truman’s possible salvation), Emmerich, Taylor, Paul Giamatti, Harry Shearer, Philip Baker Hall, John Pleshette, O-Lan Jones, Tony Todd, South Florida’s own Antoni Corone (I knew him!), and the marvelous Harris.
Carrey earned a Golden Globe Award but was overlooked at the Oscars, although the film earned nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Harris). The film was an enormous box-office hit thanks to Carrey’s newly minted superstar status but remains one of the funnyman’s best films – and the one that resonates the most in terms of its cultural and sociological observations. It’s as relevant as ever.
The 25th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($25.99 retail) includes the two-part documentary How’s It Going to End?: The Making of ‘The Truman Show,’ deleted scenes, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated PG. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
200 METERS (Film Movement): Writer/director Ameen Nayfeh’s award-winning 2000 feature stars Ali Suliman as a blue-collar Palestinian forced to employ desperate measures when his young son badly injured and taken to a hospital on the Israeli side of the border wall, which he is not legally able to cross. In English, Arabic, and Hebrew with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and Nayfeh’s award-winning 2017 short film The Crossing, of which 200 Meters is essentially a feature-length adaptation.
“COSA NOSTRA: FRANCO NERO IN THREE MAFIA TALES BY DAMIANO DAMIANI” (Radiance Films/MVD Entertainment): A self-explanatory three-disc “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray selection ($79.95 retail) of Italian crime films pairing international superstar Franco Nero with prolific screenwriter/director Damiano Damiani (1922-2013): 1968’s Mafia (originally titled Il giorno della civetta and also released a Day of the Owl), based on Leonardo Sciascia’s novel and co-starring Claudia Cardinale, Nehemiah Persoff, and the great Lee J. Cobb; 1971’s The Case is Closed, Forget It (originally titled L’idtruttoria a chiusa: dimentichi), based on Leros Pittoni’s novel and co-starring Riccardo Cucciolla and John Steiner; and 1975’s How to Kill a Judge (originally titled Pershé si uccide un magistrate) co-starring Francoise Fabian and Renzo Palmer. Bonus features include Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, collectible booklet, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, trailers, and more.
DEAD & BURIED (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): A 4K Ultra HD ($39.95 retail) of director Gary A. Sherman’s atmospheric, unsettling 1980 chiller detailing a series of (very) bizarre murders in a California coastal town, with James Farentino as the local police chief, Melody Anderson his vaguely mysterious wife, and Jack Albertson (in his final feature) as the quirky coroner, who seems to know more than he should. Wildly uneven, likely due to considerable post-production tinkering by numerous entities, but well-acted – by a cast including Lisa Blount, Robert Englund, Christopher Allport, Michael Pataki, and Barry Corbin – well-scored by Joe Renzetti, and Stan Winston’s special effects are wonderfully ghastly (and gory). Of course, it’s a cult favorite … perhaps as much for what it might have been as what it is. Bonus features include multiple audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. **½
FILMMAKERS FOR THE PROSECUTION / NUREMBERG: ITS LESSON FOR TODAY (Kino Lorber): A DVD double-feature ($19.95 retail) consisting of writer/director/composer Jean-Christophe Klotz’s made-for-TV documentary Filmmakers for the Prosecution (Nuremberg: Des images pour l’histoire), which examines how Budd and Stuart Schulberg compiled film footage of Nazi atrocities during World War II for use during the Nuremberg trials; and writer/producer/director Stuart Schulberg’s 1948 documentary (originally titled Nurnberg und seine Lehre), which detailed the first Nuremberg trial in 1948 but was never released theatrically in the United States. In English, French and German with English subtitles.
“FILM NOIR: THE DARK SIDE OF CINEMA” (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The latest selection of Blu-ray triple features (each $49.95 retail) of vintage thrillers, replete with bonus features including audio commentaries: “Volume XII” includes Spy Hunt (1950) starring Howard Duff and Marta Toren, based on Victor Canning’s novel Panther’s Moon; The Night Runner (1957) starring Ray Danton and Colleen Miller; and Step Down to Terror (1958) starring Miller, Charles Drake, and Rod Taylor. “Volume XIV” includes the crime drama Undercover Girl (1950) starring Alexis Smith, Scott Brady, and Richard Egan; James Mason and Dan Duryea join Toren in 1950’s One Way Street; and Appointment With a Shadow (1957) starring George Nader and Brian Keith. “Volume XV” consists of Man Afraid (1957) starring Nader and Phyllis Thaxter; The Girl in the Kremlin (also ’57) starring Lex Barker and Zsa Zsa Gabor; and The Tattered Dress (also ’57) starring Jeff Chandler, Jack Carson, Gail Russell, and Jeanne Crain.
GORGEOUS (88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Vincent Kok’s 1999 romantic comedy (originally titled Boh lei chun) stars Shu Qi as a lovelorn woman who impetuously travels to Hong Kong to meet Tony Leung, a lonely beautician who turns out to be gay, then meets professional fighter Jackie Chan and wins his heart. Definitely a change of pace for Chan (also a writer/producer) and a bit overlong, but still enjoyable – particularly for devotees of Chan and Qi. The Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) is dubbed into English. Rated PG-13. **½
IN THE ARMS OF MORPHEUS (IndiePix Films): Marc Schmidt directed this feature documentary (originally titled In de armen van Morpheus) following various people who suffer from insomnia and how it has impacted their lives. Not so much a study of medical treatment as a self-indulgent exercise in style, this isn’t without interest but becomes repetitious and tiresome. In Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). **
MATCH STRUCK (Indican Pictures): In an impressive feature debut, Tiffany Rhodes wrote, produced, directed, shot, and stars in this intense character study as a best-selling but self-loathing author whose real life tends to bleed into her literary one – and vice-versa. The shifting narrative is occasionally disconcerting (and rocky at times), but there’s no denying the conviction and passion that Rhodes brings in every capacity, particularly a climactic meltdown that is an acting tour de force. This is a terrific introduction to her talents, and David Koechner shines in a cameo as “the Unknown Man.” Well worth a look, and available on DVD ($24.99 retail). ***
THE SORROW AND THE PITY (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Marcel Ophuls’ landmark, award-winning epic 1969 documentary feature (originally titled Le chagrin et la pitié) painstakingly – and often painfully – recalls the Vichy government’s capitulation to the Nazi occupation of France during World War II, as recalled by citizens who collaborated, rebelled, and in sometimes did both in order to survive this horrific period of history. Difficult to watch but impossible to forget, this is still relevant and aroused a firestorm of controversy (particularly in its native France) but became an international box-office hit, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature. The only thing funny is that this is the film Woody Allen takes Diane Keaton to see on a date (!) in Annie Hall (1977). In French and German with English subtitles, the Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes the “Marcel Ophuls Visual History” and re-release trailer. Rated PG. ***½
YES I AM – THE RIC WEILAND STORY (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Director Aaron Bear’s perceptive, award-winning documentary feature profiles the life and career of Ric Weiland (1953-2006), one of the first employees at Microsoft and openly gay, who used his resultant wealth to support a slew of charitable causes, particularly those that benefitted the LGBTQ+ community – yet was plagued by bouts of chronic depression that ultimately compelled him to take his own life. Zachary Quinto reads selections from Weiland’s journals, but it’s the interviews with his friends and partners that lend emotional heft. Both a plea for tolerance of the LGBTQ+ community and those who suffer from depression, it works on both levels. The DVD retails for $19.95. ***
YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Mark Slutsky and first-timer Sarah Watts co-wrote and co-directed this timely, picturesque drama starring Anwen O’Driscoll as a lesbian teenager sent to live with relatives who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she quickly forms an intense relationship with minister’s daughter June Laporte. Slow burning but quietly effective and observant, this benefits tremendously from beautiful work from O’Driscoll and Laporte, with solid support from Hasani Freeman as O’Driscoll’s sympathetic classmate. The portrayal of Jehovah’s Witnesses is not stereotypical (or judgmental), and the last scene is a heartbreaker. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes bloopers and theatrical trailer. ***
