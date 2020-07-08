video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
HAIR (Olive Films): Director Milos Forman followed his triumphant Oscar-winning adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) with this award-winning 1979 adaptation of the smash 1968 Broadway musical.
Fresh from The Deer Hunter (1978) – itself an Oscar-winning triumph -- John Savage stars as Claude Bukowski, a young man from Oklahoma come to 1960s New York City to enlist in the Army. Instead, he falls in with a lively group of hippies led by the charismatic, cocky Berger (Treat Williams) and becomes enchanted by their free-loving, free-spirited lifestyle.
Beverly D'Angelo, Dorsey Wright, Miles Chapin, Annie Golden (in her feature debut), Richard Bright, Melba Moore, Don Dacus (in his only screen appearance), Cheryl Barnes (in her only screen appearance), and filmmaker Nicholas Ray (in his final appearance) round out an appealing cast.
Extremely well-made and bursting with energy, thanks in no small part to Twyla Tharp's dazzling choreography, Hair was a victim of bad timing. The Hollywood musical was doing a fast fade (save for Grease), and the play's attitudes and themes had dated in the ensuing years. As a result, the film sometimes feels like a time capsule, although a very entertaining one.
The limited-edition “Olive Signature” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BELZEBUTH (RLJE Films): Director/co-writer/editor Emilio Portes's award-winning shocker, a follow-up of sorts to his 2011 film Pastorella, sees Mexico gripped by Satanic panic when an inexplicable series of child murders begins occurring, prompting disillusioned cop Joaquin Cosio and Vatican official Tate Ellington to investigate. Ambitious, gruesome, sometimes unsettling (particularly the opening rampage), and overly convoluted, but Cosio makes for an unorthodox protagonist and genre icon Tobin Bell enjoys a typically weird role as a mysterious priest. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($15.95 retail). **½
BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer Margot Robbie takes center stage as she reprises her Suicide Squad (2016) role as the ferocious, free-spirited title character, a deranged former psychologist who assembles an all-female team (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnie Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and newcomer Ella Jay Basco) to battle the minions of the wicked Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) in this R-rated installment of the DC Extended Universe film franchise, available on DVD ($28.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($35.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.95 retail) – each replete with bonus features.
BLUE COLLAR (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter Paul Schrader's noteworthy 1978 feature directorial debut, which he co-wrote with brother Leonard, starring Richard Pryor, Harvey Keitel, and Yaphet Kotto as disgruntled Detroit auto workers who decide to rob their corrupt union. Rough and ragged around the edges, but still potent and still relevant, with the three leads in fiery form (likely fueled by constant on-set tension), with Cliff De Young, Ed Begley Jr., Milton Selzer, Harry Bellaver, Lane Smith, and George Memmoli in support. Special features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
DEDE (Corinth Films): Inspired by actual events, writer/director Mariam Khatchvani's award-winning 2017 debut feature takes place in a remote region of the Caucasus Mountains during the Georgian civil war, with newcomer Natia Vibliani a young woman whose decision to defy long-standing tradition has unforeseen consequences. In Georgian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
DIANA KENNEDY: NOTHING FANCY (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): In her award-winning feature debut, producer/director Elizabeth Carroll serves up an enjoyable portrait of Diana Kennedy, the venerable but vibrant (and outspoken) British expatriate, environmental activist, and author of several best-selling cookbooks about Mexican cuisine. In English and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
THE ETRUSCAN SMILE (Lightyear Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Brian Cox's excellent performance carries this award-winning 2017 adaptation of Jose Luis Sanpedro's best-selling 1985 novel La sonrisa estrusca, about a proud but ailing Scotsman coming to terms with his imminent death when he visits estranged son J.J. Feild in San Francisco, with Rosanna Arquette, Thora Birch, Tim Matheson, Treat Williams, and Peter Coyote providing star-studded back-up, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). Rated R. ***
GO GO MANIA! (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Frederic Goode directed this 1965 compilation of musical performances (originally titled Pop Gear) from the heady days of “the British Invasion,” including The Beatles, The Spencer Davis Group, Herman's Hermits, Eric Burdon and The Animals, Steve (then “Stevie”) Winwood, and others, hosted by Jimmy Savile of the long-running Top of the Pops television series. The songs bring back a lot of memories, but Savile's jokey persona is hugely compromised given the many accusations of sexual abuse against him following his 2011 death. Still, a vintage artifact for '60s music mavens, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and trailers. **½
A GOOD WOMAN IS HARD TO FIND (Film Movement): Sarah Bolger's gutsy, award-winning performance dominates executive producer/director Abner Pastoll's gritty but familiar urban thriller, in which she plays a young widow trying to protect her young children while attempting to ascertain who murdered her husband. Matthew Pusti's moody score adds atmosphere to this noir-ish outing, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, and more. **½
KONGA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Michael Gough's in full rant as a mad scientist monkeying around with experimental growth hormones in this campy but surprisingly downbeat 1961 sci-fi shocker, so named for Gough's chimpanzee, which eventually grows to enormous size and terrorizes London, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features. **.
OUTCAST OF THE ISLANDS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Producer/director Carol Reed's well-mounted 1951 adaptation of Joseph Conrad's 1896 novel, with Trevor Howard an aggressively hedonistic everyman whose attempts at redemption only lead to his ruination. Ralph Richardson, Robert Morley, Wendy Hiller, George Coulouris, Wilfred Hyde-White, and Kerima (in her screen debut) round out the cast, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and trailers. ***
PARACELSUS (Kino Classics): Werner Krauss gives a fascinating performance in the title role of G.W. Pabst's 1943 biographical drama, which chronicles the life of the brilliant but mysterious 16th-century Swiss scientist and philosopher, as he attempts to protect the populace and quell the inevitable hysteria surrounding an impending plague. Produced during World War II, this was not released theatrically in the United States for more than 30 years, but is well worth a look for devotees of German expressionism. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each featuring audio commentary. ***
THE QUEEN (Kino Classics): Director/cinematographer Frank Simon made his feature debut with this 1968 documentary feature focusing on the contestants and competition of the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant, boasting a bevy of legendary drag performers, narrated by “Flawless Sabrina” (early LGBTQ activist Jack Doroshow), and judged by no less than Andy Warhol and Terry Southern, among others, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective interviews, short films, outtakes, theatrical trailers, and more.
SATANICO PANDEMONIUM (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Gilberto Martinez Solares adapted and directed this 1975 shocker, which combines the supernatural with “nunsploitation” and sexploitation trappings, as Cecilia Pezet portrays as a young nun sexually tormented by the Devil (Enrique Rocha). Trivia note: The title of the film inspired Salma Hayek's character in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996). In Spanish with English subtitles, available on special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary, two versions of the film, retrospective documentary and interview, and more.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG (Paramount Home Entertainment): Ben Schwartz voices the title character in this PG-rated, big-screen adaptation of the popular Sega video-game franchise, in which he pairs with small-town sheriff James Marsden to foil mad scientist Jim Carrey's scheme for world domination, available on DVD ($29.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($34.99 retail), the latter two boasting bonus features.
WHAT SHE SAID: THE ART OF PAULINE KAEL (Juno Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Filmmaker Rob Garver's award-winning, self-explanatory documentary feature debut explores the life and career of Pauline Kael (1919-2001), long-time film critic for The New Yorker and one of the most influential (and controversial) critics of her time, with Sarah Jessica Parker providing Kael's voice and interviews with friends, colleagues, and such filmmakers as John Boorman, David O. Russell, Paul Schrader, Robert Towne, and Quentin Tarantino. An entertaining overview for those unfamiliar with Kael's history and legacy, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), replete with bonus features. ***
THE WHISPERERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Edith Evans earned an Oscar nomination as Best Actress for her stellar, dominant performance in actor-turned-director/screenwriter Bryan Forbes's 1967 adaptation of Robert Nicolson's 1961 best-seller, focusing on the trials and tribulations of an impoverished, delusional old woman barely eking out an existence in a seedy London flat. Bleak and depressing, but still relevant, and Evans is superb. Also on hand: Eric Portman, Nanette Newman (Forbes's real-life wife), Ronald Fraser, Kenneth Griffith, Gerald Sim, Harry Baird, and Leonard Rossiter. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
