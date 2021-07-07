video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
SIN (Corinth Films): Some 40 years since his award-winning Cannes Film Festival triumph with Siberiade (1979), filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky's 2019 epic Sin bears many hallmarks of his best work.
Originally titled Il peccato – Il furore di Michelangelo, this award-winning saga is a quintessential example of “historical speculation.” The narrative is firmly rooted in history, while its attitudes and observations are distinctly those of its maker – a fascinating parallel between the uncompromising vision of Konchalovsky and his principal character, Michelangelo (played by Alberto Testone).
As the film opens in 16th-century Italy, Michelangelo has just completed his work on the Sistine Chapel – yet is determined to work even further on it, despite the protestations of impatient Vatican officials, who have other work for him to do.
Complicating matters considerably is the rivalry between the Della Roveres and the Medicis for control of the papacy. Here, Konchalovsky revels in detailing both Michelangelo's artistic temperament and the hypocrisy of those in power. The elements of political and social satire are overt, but not inappropriate. Aleksandr Simonov's gorgeous cinematography is a huge asset, capturing both majestic beauty and anguished despair.
As for Michelangelo himself, he's impassioned, manipulative, unscrupulous and, as other characters observe, a little bit crazy. Testone's brilliantly nervy performance dominates the proceedings, as well it should. His Michelangelo is entirely credible. He's a human being, as subject to failure and mistakes as the rest of us – only on a much larger scale.
In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), with bonus features. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ADAM RESURRECTED (Bleiberg Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Paul Schrader's award-winning, R-rated 2008 adaptation of Yoram Kaniuk's 1968 novel Adam Ben Kelev stars Jeff Goldblum as a Holocaust survivor attempting to come to terms with his traumatic experiences while an patient in a mental institution 15 years later, with Willem Dafoe, Derek Jacobi, Ayelet Zurer, and Moritz Bleitbrau in support. The “MVD Marquee Collection” Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) boasts audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, theatrical trailer, and more.
BARE (TLA Releasing): Aleksandr M. Vinogradov's feature documentary debut follows Belgian choreographer Thierry Smits for nearly a year as he rehearses 11 naked male dancers for his provocative, gender-bending dance presentation Anima Ardens (Burning Souls). In English, Dutch, and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
BLOODSISTERS: LEATHER, DYKES & SADOMASOCHISM (Kino Classics): Filmmakerr Michelle Handekman's provocatively, but not inaccurately, titled 1995 documentary feature debut predominantly examines the lesbian lifestyle embracing body modification and sadomasochistic sex practices in early-'90s San Francisco. The visuals are overly stylized and often extreme – not unlike the lifestyle itself – and although its points become repetitious this is an often informative look at people's personal sexual freedom. The special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary, deleted scenes and outtakes, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
HERE ARE THE YOUNG MEN (Well Go USA Entertainment): Director/screenwriter Eoin Macken's award-winning adaptation of Rob Doyle's best-selling novel follows three friends (Dean Charles Chapman, Finn Cole, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo as they embark on a rampage of drugs and violence after graduating high school in 2003 Dublin, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Travis Fimmel, Ralph Ineson, and Noomi Rapace (in a cameo as herself) in support, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
H.P. LOVECRAFT'S THE DEEP ONES (123 Go Films): Writer/producer/director Chad Ferrin's award-winning (!) shocker stars Gina La Piana (also a producer) and Johann Urb as a distraught couple renting an oceanside cottage in an exclusive community where their neighbors have strange habits and even stranger beliefs and rituals. Appropriately weird, with plenty of Lovecraftian references and campy humor, but it doesn't add up to much. Yet another horror film where the leading characters are so slow on the uptake it's difficult to empathize with them, and the “twist” ending is hardly surprising. Robert Miano (also a producer), co-producers Silvia Spross and Nicolas Coster, and '80s “scream queen” Kelli Maroney also appear, available on DVD ($14.99 retail) replete with bonus features. *
LAST REQUEST (IndiePix Films): Director James Abinibi's award-winning drama stars Antar Laniyan as the ailing patriarch of a close-knit African family whose worsening condition throws his wife (Bimbo Akintola) and their children into an emotional tailspin as they come to terms with the possibility of life without him. In English and Nigerian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
THE LAST TIME I COMMITTED SUICIDE (MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Stephen Kay's R-rated 1997 feature debut follows aspiring writer Neal Cassady (Thomas Jane) as he contemplates a life of freedom as opposed to one of domesticity, backed by a star-studded cast including Keanu Reeves, Adrien Brody, Claire Forlani, Gretchen Mol, Amy Smart, Marg Helgenberger, Lucinda Jenney, Clark Gregg, and John Doe. The “MVD Marquee” Blu-ray ($19.95 retail) includes theatrical trailer.
MAN OF THE EAST (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Terence Hill reunites with Trinity director E.B. Clucher (AKA Enzo Barboni) for this light-hearted, PG-rated 1972 Western romp (originally titled E poi lo chiamarono il magnifico) in which an erudite English nobleman comes to America during the railway expansion and finds it difficult to adjust to the wild ways of the Old West, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary by filmmaker Alex Cox and theatrical trailer.
MOBY DOC (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Having directed several of Moby's music videos, co-writer/producer/editor/director Rob Gordon Bralver's feature documentary examines the life and career of recording artist and activist Moby (born Richard Melville, also co-writer/executive producer). Occasionally fawning, but appropriately flashy and stylish – as befits Moby's music – while also offering a more contemplative tone at times. Well worth a look for Moby mavens, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
MR. JEALOUSY (Moonstone Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Noah Baumbach's sophomore feature, a 1997 romantic comedy starring Eric Stoltz (also an executive producer) as a struggling writer who becomes obsessed that girlfriend Annabella Sciorra previously dated acclaimed author Chris Eigeman (also an associate producer). Baumbach gets off some funny barbs, but overall this is a pretty one-note affair, despite a star-studded cast including Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Brian Kerwin, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Carlos Jacott, Martha Gehman, Bridget Fonda (Stoltz's real-life paramour at the time), filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, and Baumbach himself (as well as some of his relatives). Bonus features include retrospective documentary, original theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER (Collider Films/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): T.C. Stallings headlines this faith-based, PG-13-rated drama as a disillusioned combat veteran who returns home to confront his demons while trying to reconcile his Christian faith, with Keisha Knight Pulliam, Robert Ri'chard, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeff Rose, Blue Kimble, and Joey Lawrence in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail).
NIGHT TERROR (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): Taking a page from Steven Spielberg's Duel (1971), this 1977 ABC-TV movie (also released as Night Drive) offers Valerie Harper a distinct change of pace, as a woman whose long drive to Denver becomes a fight for survival when she is pursued by shotgun-wielding cop killer Richard Romanus. Fairly predictable but trim and well-paced, with Nicholas Pryor, Michael Tolan, John Quade, Dinah Manoff, Gary Springer, and Quinn Cummings on hand, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary. **½
“ONE LANE BRIDGE” (Sundance Now/Acorn): Dominic Ona-Ariki stars as a Maori detective whose investigation of a mysterious death in a small New Zealand town takes a bizarre twist when he begins experiencing strange psychic visions that jeopardize the case – and possibly his life – in all six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the award-winning mystery series created by executive producer Philip Smith and associate producer/writer Pip Hall, with Joel Tobeck, Alison Bruce, Aidee Walker, Sara Wiseman, Jared Turner, Peter McCauley, and Michelle Langstone rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
THE ROAD TO SALINA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on Maurice Cury's novel Sur la Route da Salina, screenwriter/director Georges Lautner's bizarre 1970 psycho-sexual thriller stars Robert Walker Jr. as a drifter who arrives at a remote gas station and is mistaken as the long, lost son of proprietress Rita Hayworth, a situation that becomes kinky when he becomes attracted to his “sister” (Mimsy Farmer). Not without interest but not successful either, this marked the final film of Ed Begley. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include French (with English subtitles) and English-language audio options, audio commentary, trailers, andmore. Rated R. **
SOL (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Jezabel Marques's comedy/drama stars Chantal Lauby in the title role, a tango singer from Buenos Aires who, following the death of her long-estranged son, surreptitiously insinuates herself into the home of daughter-in-law Camille Chamoux and grandson Giovanni Pucci (in his feature debut) – a ruse that will eventually and predictably be revealed. This light, bittersweet parable about reconciliation benefits from good performances, including Serge Bagdassarian as Sol's long-suffering paramour, and Laurent Perez del Mar's zesty score. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***
YOUR HONOR (CBS Home Entertainment/Showtime Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Bryan Cranston (also an executive producer) stars in this 10-part Showtime mini-series, based on the Israeli mini-series Kvodo as a respected, widowed New Orleans judge whose ethics are compromised when son Hunter Doohan is involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed the son of local crime boss Michael Stuhlbarg and vengeful wife Hope Davis. Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D'Elia also star, with guest appearances by Maura Tierney, Margo Martindale, Amy Landecker, Lorraine Toussaint, Lamar Johnson, Lilli Kay, and Chet Hanks (son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson), available on DVD ($25.99 retail).
